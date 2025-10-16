A charity Duchess Meghan hasn’t worked for in 8 years is being accused of racism

Fun fact: when then-Meghan Markle became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017, they made her give up all of her charity and humanitarian positions. In 2016, Meghan became an ambassador for World Vision Canada, and she made international trips to Rwanda and India on behalf of World Vision. She was also a UN women’s advocate. She resigned from both roles in November or December 2017. But that didn’t stop the Times from announcing this week that “Meghan’s charity accused of racism and sexism.” She hasn’t worked there in eight years! And this is solely about World Vision’s British arm.
A children’s charity for which the Duchess of Sussex is a global ambassador has denied allegations of racism and sexism. Meghan, 44, has been involved with World Vision since 2016, the year she met Prince Harry. She has been on trips, including to Rwanda and India, to see its work. A photograph of Meghan hugging a child during the visit to Rwanda became famous, and the charity praised her as a “true humanitarian” who would bring “vast energy” to her royal work, following the announcement of her engagement.
The Charity Commission is assessing a complaint that the international charity’s British arm is an allegedly “toxic” and “hostile” workplace. Complaints of racism, sexism and homophobia have allegedly been “ignored, silenced or inadequately handled” by senior leadership.
World Vision UK denies the allegations but has filed a serious incident report with the regulator following claims by the Third Sector website, which said it interviewed 11 current and former staff. Third Sector claimed that the charity’s human resources department confused two black female employees, that the names of non-white staff were mispronounced and that their accents were imitated by colleagues. Female employees allegedly complained of being patronised in meetings and the charity’s equity, diversity and inclusion group was allegedly told that “anti-LGBT staff members need to be allowed to have space too”.
The complaint claims that legal non-disclosure agreements were “routinely used to silence staff leaving after negative experiences”. The charity said the allegations were false and had been made by a “small number” of former employees. It is going through a restructuring that is expected to involve the redundancy of 60 of the 200 staff.
World Vision alleges that at least eight senior staff members have left over the past few months after being forced to step down or because they felt uncomfortable under its leadership.
The charity said in a statement: “World Vision UK has contacted the Charity Commission and while any member of the public can make a complaint to them, there is no investigation against the charity. If the commission contacts us in relation to any complaint, we will of course co-operate fully. World Vision UK operates by the highest standards set by the Charity Commission. Our processes are devoted to meeting those high standards across all of our operations. The allegations we have been made aware of by Third Sector are false and are thought to be sourced from a small number of employees who have left the organisation. Our staff are extremely important to us. We provide various mechanisms for dealing with any staff complaints and if these are upheld, we act immediately to put things right and take action.”
To be clear, this report A) completely lies about Meghan’s on-going involvement with World Vision, B) fails to note that Meghan resigned from the CANADIAN arm of World Vision in 2017, C) tries to associate Meghan with a charity being accused of racism and sexism, and D) completely ignores the fact that the senior managers of World Vision UK were mistreating Black staffers, much in the same way the Windsors were being racist, sexist a–holes to Meghan. It also feels like yet another example of how the British press, aided by the Windsors themselves, will not stop until all of Harry and Meghan’s charitable patronages are in disarray or “taken away” from them.
I’m not going to question the validity of any of the accusations against these uk-based charities, but it is very interesting that all of them have these complaints this year blown up by the BM. Almost like they don’t want the Sussexes to be able to come back to the UK to do anything with those charities that they have existing links to.
They stopped them from coming back for royal family events so they wouldn’t have to share attention, but they can’t stop independent charities from welcome in them back for events, or allowing them to film videos on their behalf. But if they muddy the waters around those charities that’s something different. First Sentabale , then African Parks, now this. The really disgusting part is that any legitimate issues that may lie within these organizations are buried by their sensationalization to stick it to Harry and Meghan. It’s really sad and pathetic though. All of these machinations in the background, instead of just working hard.
Meghan very publicly severed ties with World Vision ages ago. I was somewhat surprised she was working with them because they are hard core evangelicals who use humanitarian aid to proselytize. I would not be at all surprised if the accusations against them are true.
The gymnastics to hold her accountable for this is no surprise it is what they do. They try to pin any and all things negative to her and her alone. The lies will continue because lies are all they have!
I hope that they send a legal notice or take some action on this story.. literally makes me sick to my stomach to read how they twist everything to make it somehow Meghans fault or problem.
This is extremely vile, so it must be coming from the leftovers.
That is what they are hoping she does. They are baiting her to engage. She is too smart for that.
I think it would *be* the smart move to point out that she’s never had an association with the UK arm of World Vision, and has not had and association with World Vision since 2017, so I don’t know what you mean by “too smart for” whatever “that” is.
I agree – her lawyers need to respond to this and put out a statement. This is defamation.
What on earth has happened to @thetimes? Even The Fail managed to get this story mostly right. How this once mighty paper of record has fallen. Their so-called ‘best’ journalists lose all ability to undertake proper research and report accurately when it comes to the Sussexes, particularly Meghan. Murdoch’s got a lot to answer for.
The Times gradually became an up market scandal rag after it was taken over by Murdoch.
For those who think they’re too intelligent for The Sun (sister paper of The Times – yep, both Murdoch) 🤣
This piece could have been written without mentioning Meghan and she was never involved with the UK arm of World Vision. If anything this just proves that the UK has a racism problem and that there’s no doubt that Meghan experienced racism when she was a working royal. And anybody reporting that she wants to return to royal life is deluded.
It’s a shame if the accusations are true. How hard is it for World Vision powers that be to be respectful?
Meghan looks smashing in that dress. Pops of color like that his shade on her look amazing.
It really suits her.
If Meghan worked with World Vision Canada, then she’s never worked with these UK folks. It sounds like World Vision is like the Red Cross which operates in different countries and each one is a separate entity with its own governance. I’m sure the Sussexes lawyers will be sending a letter to someone at the Times for this deliberate targeting.
At one point, Meg’s name was in the same sentence with some of these other words. Ergo, it’s all her fault.
That was serious sarcasm and I’m rolling my eyes so hard…
Totally NOT surprised that is is the UK arm of this charity that is racist and problematic:
“The Charity Commission is assessing a complaint that the international charity’s British arm is an allegedly “toxic” and “hostile” workplace. Complaints of racism, sexism and homophobia have allegedly been “ignored, silenced or inadequately handled” by senior leadership.”
I read that story, and all I could think was that the UK arm of World Vision reflects the BRF and their courtiers.
I feel like nothing encapsulates the royals attitude toward the poor and the charities they “lead” than- we’re happy to destroy a charity if it punishes some other rich person we don’t like.
Charity is window dressing on obscene consumption and waste that is the royal family.
Abolish the monarchy.
That sums it up pretty much.
The UK arm? Shows the rampant racism that exists on that island. Why did anyone think Meghan had any chance?
I was ever so pleased when they appeared to accept her at first, I already knew they were racist, on of the heads of a Commonwealth country had complained years before about the lack of POC among the higher echelons of the staff, That story didn’t last in the newspapers for very long.
Time to file a complaint with IPSO!
https://www.ipso.co.uk/making-a-complaint/step-1
Done, thank you….
Other tabloids have lost no time in writing stories about Meghan and World Vision. Daily Express story suggests she is still involved. No effort to distance her from the UK branch. Her success this week has been just too much for the UK tabloids so they hooked onto anything to try and smear her name. Being an ambassador for World Vision has no role in its governance and they know it.
I hope that the Sussexes legally respond to this article that is in itself a racist attack on Meghan who has had no connection to that charity arm of the UK ever and hasn’t been connected to the Canadian arm since before marrying into that racist and sexist family and institution. A family and institution that she stepped away from because of their racist, sexist and other unethical ways. The Times referring to Meghan being connected to the charity in the present tense and failing to mention that it was never with the UK arm but the Canadian one, shows that they are just as corrupt and tabloid like as the Fail and other UK media. It also shows the desperation of the royals and their mouthpieces to sabotage the Sussexes successes because they are willing to blatantly lie by adding Meghan to the article when it wasn’t necessary or true.
I agree that this isn’t a World Vision problem, but a BRITISH World Vision problem. It is a BRITISH problem that results from the supremacy and entitlement being culturally baked in so that they don’t recognize racist behavior as racist, because “that’s the way we have always done it. ” Nothing their victims say will convince them that changing is a good idea. Why change when it would impinge on their comfort.
Unfortunately I fear that the behavioral norms of the past we thought were abandoned are proving to be weeds, perennial and strong. #youngrepublicans
Agree 100% with Kaiser. Since the Sussexes are recognized for their stance against racism, gender discrimination etc. That gutter rag is trying to muddy the waters. They know Meghan was associate with the Canadian Branch of this organization but that Does not serve their purpose.