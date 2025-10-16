Royalist: Donald Trump asked Queen Camilla ‘what’s the gossip on Meghan?’

When Donald Trump was in the UK last month for a four-day state visit, he got a lot of face time with the Windsors. The Princess of Wales was seated right next to him for the state banquet, with King Charles on the other side. He got to ride around in a carriage and almost hold hands with Prince William. He was very pleased. As it turns out, Trump also wanted the tea. According to the Royalist Substack, Trump asked Queen Camilla for the gossip on the Duchess of Sussex:
A source tells The Royalist that when Donald Trump visited King Charles and Queen Camilla for his state visit last month, he asked Queen Camilla: “So what’s the gossip on Meghan then? What’s going on there?”
The exclusive revelation from The Royalist’s mole in the heart of the establishment will irritate the palace, which hates seeing big state events upstaged by gossipy details of private conversations, which inevitably capture headlines, such as when Craig Brown wrote that Queen Elizabeth privately described Donald Trump as “very rude,” saying he kept looking over her shoulder during their meeting, as if searching for someone more interesting.
So this new detail about Trump looking for Meghan tea is worth reporting, I think, because it tells us a good bit about Trump’s ongoing fascination with the British monarchy. It certainly shows us that Trump is still following the story of the errant Prince Harry and his wife—and would have liked an exclusive update.
Trump’s history with Markle predates her royal life. In 2016, when she was still an actress, and he a mere presidential candidate, she called him “misogynistic” and “divisive” on a Comedy Central panel. When he became president and visited Britain in 2019, reporters reminded him of that remark. “I didn’t know she was nasty,” he replied.
[From The Royalist Substack]
This “will irritate the palace, which hates seeing big state events upstaged by gossipy details of private conversations…” Remember when palace sources openly scorned Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland? Remember when they didn’t dispute Camilla’s horse-lies about Biden’s farts? It sounds more like the “mole in the heart of the establishment” is Camilla, and she wants people to know that she, a whole-ass queen consort, was gossiping about Meghan with Donald Trump. Another thing that won’t age well, much like Camilla, is the fact that the Windsors were just SO pleased with Trump. They were falling over themselves to entertain an authoritarian fascist and inveterate racist. Of course Trump loathes a successful Black woman. The Windsors share his loathing. They are birds of a feather.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Of course he did and I’m sure Horsilla obliged gleefully.
And of course the.p*g would ask such a thing
Because he of course is a thing.
“A source, a royalist mole”. This conversation most likely never happened.
I agree @Libra, never happened. Tom Sykes is an attention seeking gossip who seems increasingly desperate these days…
Meghan saying Trump is misogynistic and divisive pre-Harry in 2016 is nothing compared to what his Vice President, JD Vance, has said about him in the past 😅🤣😂
Pity this royalist mole didn’t share Camilla’s response. Now that would really be something.
Hmmm ….. Sykes is William’s man and I suspect he’s trying to stir up trouble for Camilla (and Charles indirectly). And IF this were true (a big ‘if’!), it could only have come from Camilla herself originally 🤔
This didn’t happen because Trump would never ask for “gossip about Meghan”. If anything, he’d ask about Harry AND Meghan. Also, the so-called mole didn’t report Camilla’s response so this is bottom of the barrel reporting.
Why would he care about Harry? He’s interested in Meghan because she’s a beautiful woman who spoke out about him in 2016 and his ego can’t let that go.
“I hate to tell you but Meghan is doing very well, and even the dimmest are beginning to realise that the stories in the tabs about her are made up.”
This story is incomplete. Where is Camilla’s reaction and response to Trump? Anyway for Sykes to put out this story tells you who the most interesting person is in the Royal Family to the British press.
Right? Trump had the Windsors right in front of him. Why ask about Meghan?
I think Camilla is far too crafty to serve Trump any actual “tea”. She knows he will repeat anything she might tell him and she has the BP and anonymous sources for that.
Well Trump knows if you want the truth, you gotta hear straight from the horse’s mouth. So naturally he asked Camilla.
Very true
Lol Rapunzel! I see what you did there! She does have an unbridled passion for gossip after all…I’ll quit horsing around now and trot along…
Awesome comment.
who is the source?
Lol, I won’t lie; I’d ask the same question, too. As for looking over Elizabeth’s shoulder, she was so much shorter than Trump (her shoulder was pretty much at his stomach level) that anyone standing up straight would end up looking over her shoulder.
Meghan lives in the country he is President of so he knows exactly what Meghan is up to, he wanted vile gossip. Speaks more to his character and the person he requested the gossip from. Sykes is fighting for his life re royal relevance and speaks from both sides of his mouth
I feel like Trump asked Kate, because he was sitting next to her for hours at dinner. When did Trump have time for a side convo with Camilla? And either the “royal source” or Sykophant decided to make this about Camilla to spare oh-so-innocent Kate from even more suspicion that she was busy trashing Meghan.
Fake news!
That’s because mediocre white love and support mediocre white people and despise BIPOC who are excellent at what they do.
Don’t get riled up over something that didn’t happen.
They sure do! Black excellence really bothers them.
From all accounts Trump was bored shitless on that visit. They mad him look at lots of old things. I’d be asking for the gossip on the baddest bitch to walk those halls in decades too
So, what did Camilla tell him?