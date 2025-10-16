Royalist: Donald Trump asked Queen Camilla ‘what’s the gossip on Meghan?’

When Donald Trump was in the UK last month for a four-day state visit, he got a lot of face time with the Windsors. The Princess of Wales was seated right next to him for the state banquet, with King Charles on the other side. He got to ride around in a carriage and almost hold hands with Prince William. He was very pleased. As it turns out, Trump also wanted the tea. According to the Royalist Substack, Trump asked Queen Camilla for the gossip on the Duchess of Sussex:

A source tells The Royalist that when Donald Trump visited King Charles and Queen Camilla for his state visit last month, he asked Queen Camilla: “So what’s the gossip on Meghan then? What’s going on there?”

The exclusive revelation from The Royalist’s mole in the heart of the establishment will irritate the palace, which hates seeing big state events upstaged by gossipy details of private conversations, which inevitably capture headlines, such as when Craig Brown wrote that Queen Elizabeth privately described Donald Trump as “very rude,” saying he kept looking over her shoulder during their meeting, as if searching for someone more interesting.

So this new detail about Trump looking for Meghan tea is worth reporting, I think, because it tells us a good bit about Trump’s ongoing fascination with the British monarchy. It certainly shows us that Trump is still following the story of the errant Prince Harry and his wife—and would have liked an exclusive update.

Trump’s history with Markle predates her royal life. In 2016, when she was still an actress, and he a mere presidential candidate, she called him “misogynistic” and “divisive” on a Comedy Central panel. When he became president and visited Britain in 2019, reporters reminded him of that remark. “I didn’t know she was nasty,” he replied.

This “will irritate the palace, which hates seeing big state events upstaged by gossipy details of private conversations…” Remember when palace sources openly scorned Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland? Remember when they didn’t dispute Camilla’s horse-lies about Biden’s farts? It sounds more like the “mole in the heart of the establishment” is Camilla, and she wants people to know that she, a whole-ass queen consort, was gossiping about Meghan with Donald Trump. Another thing that won’t age well, much like Camilla, is the fact that the Windsors were just SO pleased with Trump. They were falling over themselves to entertain an authoritarian fascist and inveterate racist. Of course Trump loathes a successful Black woman. The Windsors share his loathing. They are birds of a feather.

27 Responses to “Royalist: Donald Trump asked Queen Camilla ‘what’s the gossip on Meghan?’”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    October 16, 2025 at 9:45 am

    Of course he did and I’m sure Horsilla obliged gleefully.

    Reply
  2. Libra says:
    October 16, 2025 at 9:46 am

    “A source, a royalist mole”. This conversation most likely never happened.

    Reply
    • Julia says:
      October 16, 2025 at 9:52 am

      I agree @Libra, never happened. Tom Sykes is an attention seeking gossip who seems increasingly desperate these days…

      Reply
      • Beth says:
        October 16, 2025 at 10:06 am

        Meghan saying Trump is misogynistic and divisive pre-Harry in 2016 is nothing compared to what his Vice President, JD Vance, has said about him in the past 😅🤣😂

    • jais says:
      October 16, 2025 at 9:58 am

      Pity this royalist mole didn’t share Camilla’s response. Now that would really be something.

      Reply
      • Beth says:
        October 16, 2025 at 10:23 am

        Hmmm ….. Sykes is William’s man and I suspect he’s trying to stir up trouble for Camilla (and Charles indirectly). And IF this were true (a big ‘if’!), it could only have come from Camilla herself originally 🤔

    • Wash says:
      October 16, 2025 at 11:11 am

      This didn’t happen because Trump would never ask for “gossip about Meghan”. If anything, he’d ask about Harry AND Meghan. Also, the so-called mole didn’t report Camilla’s response so this is bottom of the barrel reporting.

      Reply
      • Korra says:
        October 16, 2025 at 12:19 pm

        Why would he care about Harry? He’s interested in Meghan because she’s a beautiful woman who spoke out about him in 2016 and his ego can’t let that go.

  3. sunnyside up says:
    October 16, 2025 at 9:55 am

    “I hate to tell you but Meghan is doing very well, and even the dimmest are beginning to realise that the stories in the tabs about her are made up.”

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    October 16, 2025 at 9:56 am

    This story is incomplete. Where is Camilla’s reaction and response to Trump? Anyway for Sykes to put out this story tells you who the most interesting person is in the Royal Family to the British press.

    Reply
  5. Delphine says:
    October 16, 2025 at 9:57 am

    I think Camilla is far too crafty to serve Trump any actual “tea”. She knows he will repeat anything she might tell him and she has the BP and anonymous sources for that.

    Reply
  6. Rapunzel says:
    October 16, 2025 at 9:59 am

    Well Trump knows if you want the truth, you gotta hear straight from the horse’s mouth. So naturally he asked Camilla.

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    October 16, 2025 at 10:04 am

    who is the source?

    Reply
  8. Eurydice says:
    October 16, 2025 at 10:08 am

    Lol, I won’t lie; I’d ask the same question, too. As for looking over Elizabeth’s shoulder, she was so much shorter than Trump (her shoulder was pretty much at his stomach level) that anyone standing up straight would end up looking over her shoulder.

    Reply
  9. Maxine Branch says:
    October 16, 2025 at 10:25 am

    Meghan lives in the country he is President of so he knows exactly what Meghan is up to, he wanted vile gossip. Speaks more to his character and the person he requested the gossip from. Sykes is fighting for his life re royal relevance and speaks from both sides of his mouth

    Reply
  10. Me at home says:
    October 16, 2025 at 10:26 am

    I feel like Trump asked Kate, because he was sitting next to her for hours at dinner. When did Trump have time for a side convo with Camilla? And either the “royal source” or Sykophant decided to make this about Camilla to spare oh-so-innocent Kate from even more suspicion that she was busy trashing Meghan.

    Reply
  11. MsIam says:
    October 16, 2025 at 10:38 am

    Fake news!

    Reply
  12. Tanisha says:
    October 16, 2025 at 10:38 am

    That’s because mediocre white love and support mediocre white people and despise BIPOC who are excellent at what they do.

    Reply
  13. Pebbles says:
    October 16, 2025 at 12:30 pm

    From all accounts Trump was bored shitless on that visit. They mad him look at lots of old things. I’d be asking for the gossip on the baddest bitch to walk those halls in decades too

    Reply
  14. bisynaptic says:
    October 16, 2025 at 6:28 pm

    So, what did Camilla tell him?

    Reply

