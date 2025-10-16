Royalist: Donald Trump asked Queen Camilla ‘what’s the gossip on Meghan?’

When Donald Trump was in the UK last month for a four-day state visit, he got a lot of face time with the Windsors. The Princess of Wales was seated right next to him for the state banquet, with King Charles on the other side. He got to ride around in a carriage and almost hold hands with Prince William. He was very pleased. As it turns out, Trump also wanted the tea. According to the Royalist Substack, Trump asked Queen Camilla for the gossip on the Duchess of Sussex:

A source tells The Royalist that when Donald Trump visited King Charles and Queen Camilla for his state visit last month, he asked Queen Camilla: “So what’s the gossip on Meghan then? What’s going on there?” The exclusive revelation from The Royalist’s mole in the heart of the establishment will irritate the palace, which hates seeing big state events upstaged by gossipy details of private conversations, which inevitably capture headlines, such as when Craig Brown wrote that Queen Elizabeth privately described Donald Trump as “very rude,” saying he kept looking over her shoulder during their meeting, as if searching for someone more interesting. So this new detail about Trump looking for Meghan tea is worth reporting, I think, because it tells us a good bit about Trump’s ongoing fascination with the British monarchy. It certainly shows us that Trump is still following the story of the errant Prince Harry and his wife—and would have liked an exclusive update. Trump’s history with Markle predates her royal life. In 2016, when she was still an actress, and he a mere presidential candidate, she called him “misogynistic” and “divisive” on a Comedy Central panel. When he became president and visited Britain in 2019, reporters reminded him of that remark. “I didn’t know she was nasty,” he replied.

This “will irritate the palace, which hates seeing big state events upstaged by gossipy details of private conversations…” Remember when palace sources openly scorned Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland? Remember when they didn’t dispute Camilla’s horse-lies about Biden’s farts? It sounds more like the “mole in the heart of the establishment” is Camilla, and she wants people to know that she, a whole-ass queen consort, was gossiping about Meghan with Donald Trump. Another thing that won’t age well, much like Camilla, is the fact that the Windsors were just SO pleased with Trump. They were falling over themselves to entertain an authoritarian fascist and inveterate racist. Of course Trump loathes a successful Black woman. The Windsors share his loathing. They are birds of a feather.