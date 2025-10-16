The palace thinks Prince Harry is ‘a greater priority’ than punishing Prince Andrew

Since 2019, whenever there are particularly awful stories about Prince Andrew in the news, the British press and the palace all deflect to attacking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That’s one of the reasons why the British press has been churning through so many negative and false stories about the Sussexes this month – Andrew and Fergie have been in the news for their lies about cutting off contact with Jeffrey Epstein. Last weekend, we learned that Andrew sent this message to Epstein in February 2011: “I’m just as concerned for you! Don’t worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!” This has not only inspired another round of palace-sanctioned Sussex attacks, it’s inspired another round of palace dithering about “what to do about Andrew.” Palace sources swear up and down that they’ve punished Andrew thoroughly and there’s nothing else they can take away from him. Well, the Times of London has a lengthy piece in which “palace sources” are still dithering and throwing out ideas for what they could possibly do about Andrew. Buried in the piece is a bizarre mention of Prince Harry. That’s being done on purpose, to act as if Harry and Andrew are equal. Some highlights:
Andrew’s 2011 email to Epstein: For the Palace there is no mistaking the fact that the email represents a seismic shift, one which moves the dial from Andrew’s long-held position of deniability, however implausible, to apparent evidence of a lie. Because it proves that, contrary to his previous protestations, he was still in touch with Epstein after he apparently broke off their friendship. Without action, doesn’t the Palace risk being seen to simply grin and bear it? “We’re certainly not grinning and we’re not bearing it,” says a Palace source. “We’re taking the fundamental issues extremely seriously. It is very much not the case that the Palace is turning a blind eye or a deaf ear to it all. We are taking every fresh allegation extremely seriously and reviewing the potential options for further censure, while being aware that significant steps that can be taken have largely been enacted.”
Camilla is worried: The palace source added, “It is a source of immense frustration and concern that there continue to be holes picked in the duke’s story. And there is understandable anxiety that it will impact on the royal family’s wider reputation and public work, not least, of course, the Queen’s notable leadership in campaigning against all forms of sexual abuse.”
Andrew’s titles: So what’s to be done? Today Andrew retains his title of Duke of York and that of prince. Both are difficult to remove given that to do so would require intervention from parliament. Some commentators have described it as a real crisis for the monarchy, while for others it merely confirms their already rock-bottom opinion of the duke. A YouGov poll over the summer, before the latest revelations, showed that 67 per cent of the public would back the idea of removing Andrew’s dukedom. While it has been done before, notably in the First World War to sanction titled aristocrats fighting for the German army, extinguishing a dukedom would require a legal mechanism. “And even if you did strip Andrew of being a duke,” notes a well-placed source, “he’d still be known as a prince, which sounds better anyway.”
Counsellor of state: Yet Andrew does still hold one constitutional role: that of counsellor of state. These are members of the royal family who might be called upon to deputise for the King if he is overseas or unwell by carrying out his official duties. Two are required to act in consort in the monarch’s absence. Typically these are the monarch’s consort and the next four in line to the throne over the age of 21. That includes the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Andrew and Princess Beatrice. “In a sense the opportunity was missed in the 2022 amendment to remove the Duke of York,” says Craig Prescott, a constitutional law specialist. “What they did instead was to all intents and purposes make it a legal dead letter by saying that he and Harry would never be called upon to act.”
Andrew’s money: A source said: “For Andrew the punishment seems to be the life he’s living as he has had everything apart from Royal Lodge taken away from him.” Even the money: Andrew’s private allowance from the King was removed last year when Charles pulled the plug. And he hasn’t received any public money since he ceased his official duties six years ago. How he is funding his lifestyle at Royal Lodge, a year on, is said to be a mystery to Charles. Andrew has given verbal assurances to the Keeper of the Privy Purse that he can afford the upkeep but it’s unclear quite how. Any suggestion, I’m told, that Andrew still has a treasure trove left over from the last Queen and the Queen Mother is “wide of the mark”.
The Harry Problem: There is also the Harry problem, the second “Duke of Hazard’, as he is known in Palace circles. A source said: “Harry is a greater priority. The whole thing feels off.” Any afterglow from a recent reunion between father and son was quickly scuppered by briefings from Montecito, Harry’s new home in California, saying that the “men in grey suits” at the Palace were trying to “sabotage” his relationship with his father by leaking details of the meeting. Harry has written to the new home secretary to ask for a risk assessment as he keeps his battle for UK security alive. In other words, it rumbles on. The Andrew problem is closer to home and more pressing. One source familiar with his situation described him as a “narcissist” who “cleaves” to Royal Lodge, the last sign of his royal status. A decision to remain at the 42-room palatial home is, they say, “illogical” and “financially ruinous” as the long-term lease with the Crown Estate requires him to maintain upkeep on the property.
The thing is, I actually agree that the Sussexes are doing more “damage” to the monarchy than Prince Andrew. As much as palace sources want to make it sound like Andrew and Harry are in similar predicaments, the larger issue is that Andrew is for all intents and purposes a family member in “good standing.” He’s still being protected, coddled and cared for by the institution, and they’re bending over backwards to ensure that he’s not punished any further. Compare that to how the Sussexes have been treated for merely moving out of the UK, buying a home in California and developing their own above-board income streams. The Sussexit did more damage to the monarchy’s image than Andrew has done, and that’s because of the palace courtiers and the monarch. Over the past six years, there’s a stark difference in how Andrew is coddled versus the sadistic punishments doled out to the Sussexes. People can see it for themselves, and the British public should wonder why the palace can’t stop tripping over their d–ks when it comes to Andrew.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Camilla should worry and doesn’t about how she enabled Charles bad treatment of Diana and she herself disrespected Diana. Plus uttered no word of protest when Clarkson wrote the sick article about Meghan with violent images. I don’t doubt that c and c knew all about Andrew and his lifestyle with Epstein and ghislaine
Yep. The Firm looks bad because of what Andrew’s done (and how they’ve protected him and his family). But the royal family and their institution looks terrible because of what they’ve done to Harry and his family (and what they’ve allowed to be done – unchallenged – by their mouthpieces).
Andrew has done wrong, while Harry’s actions were the effect of what was done to him, not the cause (as the timeline proves). The Firm has done all the damage to the monarchy to itself. Yikes.
The family continues to c oddle and care for him and ensure he is no longer punished, as written above in the post. The reason why? Way back when the Epstein scandal first broke, it was reported that Andrew had no memory of Virginia, but an apologist for Andrew said it didn’t matter if it did or didn’t happen as 16 is the age of consent and if she gave no indication of being trafficked then there was no crime. I think this is the family talking point and that Andrew is just a vile sleeze, not a rapist. They just don’t get it.
Of course they consider Harry the bigger issue. Andrew is just doing what they do, they just wish it wasn’t so much attention and focus on it. Harry is the one that’s not doing what he’s supposed to do in his role. He’s the one that there really worried about messing up the gravy train. And every award, invite from foreign government, and effusive praise that he receives as not a working Royal because of his charity work is another indictment of their system. They don’t think Andrew has done anything wrong.
This quote about Camilla’s concern ( for herself and image), tells you where their priorities lie.
“And there is understandable anxiety that it will impact on the royal family’s wider reputation and public work, not least, of course, the Queen’s notable leadership in campaigning against all forms of sexual abuse.”
It really does show where their priorities lie but also their delusions. I wonder how many people actually know about Camilla’s campaign’s against sexual abuse. I bet if you asked the average British person they would have no idea.
The Harry “problem” is of highest priority, but the Andrew “problem” is more pressing? Sure, that makes sense.
Eurydice, I caught that, too. I didn’t know what they meant.
Andrew pushes the envelope or perhaps taunts making sure he is prominent in family and royal events. He and his ex sought out the cameras with smug looks at the duchess of Kent funeral. Fergie grinned. But he still is non negotiable with the family.
Harry and Meghan were not allowed to go to the media and correct lies. If keen had owned up and promptly corrected the crying story and the media were not discouraged by the queen and Charles with their rabid campaign against the sussexes there would have been no Oprah interview.
Edit the media trashing of the sussexes should have been stopped by the queen and her son Charles very early on Harry and Meghan needed to go after the media themselves since his father and grandmother did not lift a finger
Exactly, they did the damage to themselves and have not learned anything obviously because they are still protecting the Pedo Prince and the hate campaign against every breath the Sussex’s take is still in full swing.
The palaces have one problem and not two. It’s that they never see the big picture and that picture is their asinine decision making and lying. They would not have to worry about any of it if they had a moral compass which they lack. They find it not to be a problem to protect a pedo anyway that they can because he knows to much about all of them and all their shady dealings. If they had a moral compass then those shady dealings would not have happened and they would have let the pedo be investigated and prosecuted and that would have been the end of it and it would not have looked bad for them but it would have liked good because they did the right and moral thing. Unfortunately that’s not who they are so they will go after a prince who does have a moral compass and did not like the family business model and refused to be a part of it. He was run out of town and threatened and is still threatened because they have no control over him and they can’t figure out why he is thriving and is very well respected and very much loved.
Def no moral compass in sight. Or existence of one.
The have a moral compass; it’s just pointing in a different direction. To them, “morality” means loyalty to the Crown. All those medals and crap that festoon their outfits are bestowed for loyalty. In return for loyalty, the monarch offers protection – it’s ok to transgress against the people as long as it’s not against the monarch. No wonder people have likened this institution to the Mafia. To the Mafia’s credit, they don’t pretend they were anointed by God.
What they really have then is an immoral compass.
@Susan Collins – as far as we little people are concerned, yes. But, they’ve been allowed to make their own rules for 1,000 years. By their rules, Harry is a heretic.
@Eurydice. Their own rules or protocols whatever suits their needs for whatever situation they find their god anointed selves in. They will continue until there is no more monarchy and I hope it ends soon.
William doesn’t do god, so how can he ever be God’s anointed.
In the Royal Family’s eyes, Andrew has remained loyal that’s why he’s not a priority and is still protected. Furthermore compared to Harry, the press barely pays attention to Andrew. Harry gets the attention and overshadows the rest of family and that’s why he’s the Palace’s priority.
Andy has been loyal so far, but for how long? The BRF is very aware that he will have plenty of secrets to reveal if pushed too far. From what I was reading the other day, Kate is the one who is trying to restrain William from going overboard on Andrew once he is king. Why Kate, you may ask? What does Andy know?
Agreed the Sussexes are a bigger ‘problem’ which is why the monarchy and the UK press have spent years trying to destroy them. Having Harry and Meghan looking happy, confident, in love and naturally good at their commercial and philanthropic work while self funding themselves leaves the leftovers looking stale, miserable and dated. Oh well this is the future they created. I don’t buy that Charles and Camilla really care though. His reign will not last much longer I suspect. I think this is the problem that courtiers are trying to navigate. The future of the monarchy will be the tale of the two brothers/two couples. The comparison between the two couples as they age are not great. The UK press will always promote and protect the Wales’ but globally people are much more interested in the Sussexes.
The ‘problem’ is self-inflicted – The Firm has irrevocably damaged the monarchy all by itself through protecting Andrew at (literally) all costs while throwing Harry and Meghan to the wolves. Unbelievably stupid, as well as utterly shameful.
100% agreed. And they are incapable of course correcting. Andrew will continue to be protected while Harry and Meghan are vilified.
Which is the worse sin, calling out racism or having sex with a trafficked minor. Calling out racism is a good thing, sex with a trafficked minor is a crime.
Well, it is now evident that Royal Lodge is not meant for William and Kate… so, who is it intended for?
Why should Andrew’s poor behavior affect his lease? The Royal Lodge should not concern the Firm, which is afraid of “the optics,” because it is enclosed in Windsor grounds, so no one sees it. However, removing his Noble Order of the Pretty Tights and other such titles would be more appropriate.
Someone wants that house desperately, and it is not the Kents, or the Gloucesters, or the Edinburgs, or the Wales, nor Charles.
The monarchy is doing the damage to the monarchy. Its inability to see the forest for the trees is only going to get worse.
Hand over Andrew to the authorities. What he did requires a criminal investigation, a nobody’s above the law kind of trial and proper punishment. Even the punishment was as little as community service helping out victims of trafficking really remorsefully that would be better than a brotherly slap on the wrist. It is not Chuck’s place to punish Andrew. Any pathetic attempt to punish him within the family end up absolving him of his heinous acts.
One of the many sad things is that the FBI under Trump wouldn’t even be interested in interviewing Pedrew.
That ship has sailed, unfortunately.
I agree with the commenters above that loyalty to the Crown is the most important value of the BRF, which is why Andrew is still embraced by the family and the Sussexes aren’t. I think this loyalty is so important to them because above all they are desperate to keep their ability to act with impunity. They want to be able to do whatever they want and not be held accountable for it. That’s why Andrew is an interesting test case, he did one of the worst things a person can do, TO A CHILD, but the BRF doesn’t want to punish it because doing so would affirm that a royal *should* suffer consequences for wrongdoing (against a non-royal, that is). This is why the Royal family has carved out exceptions for themselves in the law for all kinds of things that would get others in trouble. Likewise, the BRF are outraged that the Sussexes publicly called out the BRF’s wrongdoing against them and asked for accountability, because it suggests the BRF can’t do whatever the hell they want without consequence, and accountability is the one thing they insist should never be demanded of them. In a sick way, Andrew‘s case makes him the perfect royal and even helps the BRF’s claim for impunity. If Andrew can get away with child trafficking and rape, then every other royal surely can never be held to account for anything lesser. But the Sussexes threaten to take the whole system down by insisting on normal-human rules of accountability for the royals.
Harry is doing more damage to the palace because he is outsmarting their tricksters and proving that their old archaic ways don’t work in modern society. Charles keeps Andrew around as the punching bag to deflect when needed. I wouldn’t be surprised that Charles is funding Andrew. Harry broke the mold and blocked access to the tricksters so he can’t be used to deflect. If the palace would get rid of the old, decrepit men in gray suits and the people like Knauf who use their dumb outdated ways, they could limp into some kind of modern thinking, but then again you have the lazy heir and his wife who don’t want to put effort into doing real work. Yes, the hard working, innovative ginger fox is damaging the monarchy. Burn it down, Harry!
The palace has been protecting Andrew all along. Didn’t some of the security logs conveniently go ‘missing’ when they were asked for to determine Andrew’s whereabouts during the Epstein years? His body guards and handlers all remain silent as well.
And you can’t tell me some of the family members didn’t know what he was doing. Andrew seems like the biggest boastful braggart
Andrew makes Charles look good so they actually appreciate having him around! The problem (I think the firm sees) with Harry is that he makes William look bad. Harry obviously enjoys meeting, interacting with and helping people. William always seems uncomfortable and awkward around people.
Holes are poked in his story?!? That’s Cam-Speak for he’s been proven a liar. I love that The Horse’s handlers also drop in that she has causes she supposedly supports. I don’t read everything, so maybe I missed all her do-gooding for sexual assault victims, but this is the first I think I’ve heard she did anything for vulnerable women in general.
How can Harry be “a greater priority” when he is irrelevant?
Wait until they all read Virginia Guiffre posthumous biography which is released next week
As the DM frantically digs up some more old H and M stories to detract the detractors.
Both are making the case that The Firm is an outdated institution full of fatal flaws, but Harry is proving that he is better off without them.