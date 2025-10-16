JD Vance: The 30-something Republican racists & bigots are just ‘a bunch of kids’

In the past month, foreign nationals within the US have seen their visas cancelled because they criticized Charlie Kirk. People have been fired from their jobs for merely quoting Kirk’s own words in a critical manner. Two teenage girls were likely murdered because they mocked Charlie Kirk. These are examples of actual censorship and attacks on the First Amendment, and all of it has been cosigned by Donald Trump and JD Vance. This week, Politico got their hands on a cache of Telegram messages from dozens of “Young Republicans” across the country. The messages reveal widespread racism, bigotry, homophobia, antisemitism and violent misogyny. Here’s how JD Vance reacted to the story:

JD Vance dismisses Young Republicans who in a group chat said "I love Hitler" and joked about slavery and rape as "a bunch of kids" who "told stupid jokes" and adds that "most of the stupid things I did when I was a teenager and young adult, they're not on the internet." pic.twitter.com/AhZTEf3lhj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2025

Vance on public outrage over the "I love Hitler" group chat: "Grow up! Focus on the real issues. Don't focus on what kids say in group chats… The reality is that kids do stupid things, especially young boys — they tell edgy, offensive jokes. That's what kids do." pic.twitter.com/POLAnldP2P — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 15, 2025

Just so we’re clear, “accurately quoting Charlie Kirk” will get people fired and deported, and their visas will be revoked. But Republican operatives sending gleeful messages about gas chambers and rape are just kid stuff and no one should face any consequences for any of it! Nevermind that many of the most heinous and offensive messages are actually from men in their late 20s and 30s. These are not “teens” – they are actual Republican operatives working for the party at various levels of local, state and federal government.

These are some of the leaked messages Young Republicans were sending in group chats. https://t.co/Y5DSbf14or pic.twitter.com/GZVuYBsHQ1 — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) October 15, 2025