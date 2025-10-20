Jennifer Lopez doesn’t think she’s ever truly been loved: the men ‘are not capable’

Something I’ve always admired about Jennifer Lopez is that she’s never going to let the dust settle. She’s always going to move on and keep busy. Her love life can be a total disaster, but she’s still going to turn up to that premiere, and film her next movie the following day. These photos are of Jennifer filming The Last Mrs. Parrish in New York this month. She’s filming at the same time she’s promoting Kiss of the Spider Woman in the city. Last week, she appeared on Watch What Happens Live (for some reason she loves stopping by that show), and she answered questions about her best on-screen kiss (she named Brett Goldstein) and whether Alex Rodriguez cheated on her with a Southern Charm star (she basically said no comment). But the best interviewer is always going to be Howard Stern, and Jennifer really opened up about what went wrong in her relationships and marriages:
Has Jennifer Lopez experienced true love yet? The Kiss of the Spider Woman actress made her first visit to SiriusXM’s Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15, and during a wide-ranging conversation, Lopez spoke about love and relationships.
“Do you think you’ve truly been loved?” Stern, 71, asked Lopez, 56. After a pause, she replied, “No,” adding that she has, though, experienced truly loving someone else.
“What I learned, it’s not that I’m not lovable — it’s that they’re not capable. … They don’t have it in them,” she said, adding, “And they gave me what they had. They gave me all of it, every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want. The houses, the rings, the marriage. All of it. But….”
Part of the issue was, she admitted, “I didn’t love myself” at the time.
“When I got divorced this last time, it was the best thing that ever happened to me. Because it really made me journey into— I mean, I had a religious coach, I had a therapist, a couple’s therapist, an individual therapist, I had a coach to understand addiction. I had everything. I was like, ‘I’m gonna f—in’ figure this s— out if it kills me.’ ”
She came to the understanding that the “core of the thing is you — it’s nobody else. Now I’m able to sit here in a much more self-assured, self-aware way of the things that have happened to me, whether my mother, my father, in my own life, how I learned to love, how I felt neglected — all the things that are in your head as a person — and know who I am and just really appreciate that person,” she explained. “[I] feel really comfortable and good in being myself, all the good parts and all the kind of complicated things.”
Stern asked, “But you haven’t had that with someone?” Lopez replied, “Glimpses.” He then told her, “I wish that for you,” to which she thanked him.
“What I learned, it’s not that I’m not lovable — it’s that they’re not capable. … They don’t have it in them…” I think this is true specifically for Jennifer and her men, and it’s true of many men (but not all). Of course, I also think that some women have “successful” relationships because they meet men where they are emotionally, they accept men’s love incapabilities, understanding that it’s not about them. Men, like women, have their own love languages. But yeah, specifically about Jennifer’s relationships and marriages, I think the guys were the problem, but as she admits, she didn’t really know herself.
Additionally, in this Stern interview, Jennifer spoke about her one big professional regret: turning down the lead in Adrian Lyne’s Unfaithful, a role which went to Diane Lane (and Lane got Oscar-nominated for it too). J.Lo told Stern: “Adrian Lyne offered me Unfaithful… The script wasn’t good,” but Jennifer complimented Lyne and said he “made it great.” Jennifer said that turning it down “haunts me. It haunts me a little bit. It’s like the one that I turned down that it was just like, ‘Why did you turn down working with Adrian Lyne? What were you thinking?’ I didn’t even know what the hell was going on in my mind at the time. Who knows what was going on with me at the time.”
Nope. It comes down to her. If you agree that it’s the men that are the problem then she is the one who chose those men. The common denominator in all of this is JLo. Don’t come at me JLo is good at many things but picking men is not one of them.
I agree.
This is so true. Have some self reflection Jennifer.
Agreed. Acting like she has no blame in her failed relationships is absured.
I think she does kind of admit she’s the problem when she says she didn’t love herself ( which I guess is why she picks bad men? )
I don’t really think she’s even blaming all men, just the men she specifically picked ( which seems to come down to her not loving herself correctly.)
I’ve always been baffled why she picked Diddy so maybe she really did not love herself at all.
She seems to know her love life is a mess that no one would want. She’s very beautiful and youthful looking, yet I don’t think anyone actually wants JLo’s life (I say this as someone who does not dislike her).
I completely agree and came here to say that! There are a lot men capable of love, I have been married to one for thirty two years this week!
A relationship is exactly that, two people who work together to raise the other with mutual love and respect. One shou also feel comfortable in one’s own skin to be alone. J. Lo has not been good in choosing a partner nor does she seem comfortable being alone, jumping from relationship to relationship
Out of all of them I always thought Chris Judd genuinely loved her and seemed devastated when she ended it.
She has more rings than Thanos, she has to take some accountability. She is the common denominator.
Yep. This 100%.
Further she is not a nice person it’s her energy, her karma.
Hard agree. Also that quote where she says men gave her houses, rings, and marriage as some sort of proof of love …. girl….. do you even know what love is?
She seems to be the problem.
Precious little self reflection by a woman who has been married and engaged how many times?
In addition, she has a reputation for not exactly being kind or polite to people, including children (have that on good authority from two different adults whose kids approached her backstage at separate events).
I don’t know that much about her, but I was really disturbed by this. I think most A-list celeb women make bad choices with men. A-list celeb men are awful. No lies detected. But hugely successful men are fine with dating less successful women, and hugely successful women seem to feel more comfortable with men in their own tax brackets, but those men think they’re gods and aren’t great partners.
Look, my husband and I met as teachers, but I pursued additional degrees and become the more financially successful one. He always supported me and I’m so grateful for that. But if he didn’t truly love me, he’d have bailed years ago. He’s had to be my supporter, cheerleader, and emotional support human. Men can love. And he’s proof.
I’ve said before and I’ll say it again. I think she’s a love addict. I’m glad that she’s getting outside help. Whenever we are looking for the external to complete us, that’s when we run into problems. Loving others begins with self love. Good for her in doing the work.
“. A love addict and looking for the external”. The thrill and emotional high of the engagement ring, planning the wedding, having all your guests and new husband love bombing you , until the next day when all those external s are gone. There’s the let down, disappointment that all the hoopla with you in the center has passed.
I agree with both of you. The whole process is something I would expect to see with a young woman in her early 20’s. You know that mindset: they’ve been together a while, so it’s time for “the next step”, until everything that happens is just “the next step,” until…it’s NOT. JLo might do better with someone who isn’t in the industry–there’s a lot of ego to circumnavigate when both partners are in the entertainment field. Someone who can provide some stability and a different (private?) life away from work might be better.
Funny how even now she refuses to take responsibility for her choices. The common denominator in all her relationships is HER. Funny side note: Her 1st husband Ojani Noa posted on his IG stories about her saying this. And talked about how she repeatedly cheated on him and that is why there marriage finally ended. He stated that he did love her – but she herself was incapable of being a decent partner in their marriage.
Ojani tried to release a sex tape if he and Jennifer before the courts blocked it. Essentially revenge porn, so that man is not innocent in any of this.
Not saying he is but I do think it’s interesting that the reason that marriage broke up is she was unfaithful. And yet she still seems to take no responsibility for her own choices and mistakes – it’s all the men. Not her.
@Ameerah, if Noa is the kind of guy who will put out revenge porn, the problem wasn’t solely Lopez.
As long as she has no insight into her life, she will never find what she thinks she’s looking for. Stardom makes it that much more difficult.
Exactly. She can hire a battalion of therapists and counselors, but if she doesn’t actually listen, she’s not going to make progress.
I’m glad she has realised that she didn’t love herself. I hope she finds somebody who truly loves her.
The neediest woman in the world. 🙄
Hopefully I’m thinking of the right movie, but it may have been Diane Lane that made that movie great. It might have changed the trajectory of her career if JLo had turned out a great performance though — and maybe we would have been spared all of her albums…
That’s an interesting “what if”?
I don’t know what to say about her love life 🤣 I don’t even dislike her, but it seems to be the rich, well-connected men who are crazy that didn’t seem capable of loving her. There are likely less crazy but also less wealthy men who probably loved her the right way. If you pick someone like Diddy, chances are the outcome will be bad 🤯 Maybe she’s only talking about her high-profile romances (because, otherwise, some of what she’s saying makes no sense…although I get why she might have picked Affleck or Marc Antony. Other women have done the same despite all logic saying not to do so…)
This might be the first time ever she didn’t have an immediate jump off after a break up or divorce. I remember watching a documentary ages ago where she admitted she hated being alone. Not just romantically, but socially. She always needed someone around her.
If that is the case, chances are she has never known herself well enough and that might be a big reason behind her thinking the men she had couldn’t give her enough. She needs to fix herself first and enjoy her own company.
So men just aren’t capable because…they are men? Imagine if we said that about women.
She is the common denominator and there have been far too many equations for us to think she just has a bad picker.
I don’t find her to be a great actress (or singer), she is funny at times and Hustlers was fantastic – I admire her drive, stamina and ability to stay relevant on the entertainment landscape with the skills she has.
Not buying it. Has she already forgotten about the self-funded film that was a celebration of her one and only love? I like JLo but it’s nearly impossible to support her romantic delusions, especially after she made such a gushing public spectacle over the courtship and honeymoon of her last marriage. Like many an addict, she is deeply in denial.
This is so upsetting to read as I have called 10 therapists to see my severely depressed 17 year old. Sorry we don’t take your insurance. She is a beautiful insecure women who uses her relationships for promo.
Sorry to hear this Sugar. That’s scary. Some of the best counselors I’ve ever worked with started at their Community Services Board and provided excellent care while on staff. You can often access free or severely discounted services (you might have to get on a list, but it’s potentially an option). Depending on the root of the depression, there is often free counseling services as well (an FYI for anyone on here, Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence counseling services are often funded by Victim Funds and if you ask, you can often get free or sliding-scale counseling – and I would put the counselors up against anyone – they’re usually there because they feel like it’s their life’s work). You can also contact a local college or university if you have one and connect to the counseling or social work department – all licensed counselors have to do thousands of hours of supervised care in order to be licensed and sometimes higher-education communities offer free or sliding-scale care. FYI, social workers can sometimes do counseling as well (LPC, LCSW) even if they don’t have the LPC certification depending on the state (I think?) Wishing you and your daughter well.
Her ego’s her shield. Without it, she’d crumble. She needs therapy to figure out who she really is and then go from there.
Her taste in men hasn’t exactly been stellar either – most have been pretty terrible.
She’s trying to sound deep but she sounds really shallow here.
If you need *that* many therapists and coaches to make a relationship work, that’s a big red flag. She’s the common denominator. She doesn’t sound like she found out about herself. She sounds like she’s still unaware that she’s also the problem.
This. ↑
When she and Ben were going through all that leaking about their divorce (both sides are guilty of keeping their private life in the news constantly) some source said Ben felt she was never satisfied. I believe that. I think that’s why she said she was “never truly loved”. She was loved by all four plus Alex Rodriguez but that was never enough for her.
Alex is an inveterate cheater — and I believe he loved her. So glad she dropped him.
She seems to choose men who worship her in the early stages of the relationship. Seems like she, and the men were not emotionally mature enough to handle the banality of life when big gestures are not sustainable.
A bottomless pit of need will never feel loved.
Oh, the ego. It’s always been a complete turnoff. Nothing has changed.
The sensualist’s love of self crushes everything.
They are cute when young and free but become grotesque with age and miles of trailing baggage.
Celebrities only matter when their art does.
Diane Lane was that movie. I’m not saying JLO couldn’t have turned in a great performance, but Diane was absolutely sublime in that role. I’m glad JLO turned it down. It’s one of those films I have to watch when it’s on, and it’s 100% because of Diane’s performance.
I agree with the poster up thread that stated Chris Judd was the one who loved her. But Ben had to come along sabotage her whole happiness thing and take her down a peg. She got all caught up in getting Hollywood’s golden boy and she let her ego get in the way (the flattery, the jewelry, the media attention) and she left a loving husband to get damn near stood up at the altar and then publicly blamed for it. Their second go at it was ego again, getting the one that got away, and the same goes for him. These two aren’t done. Watch there will be a Bennifer 3 and probably a part 4.
I’d have looked at how Ben treated Jen Gardner in their marriage – that was a massive red flag that JLO ignored believing it would be different with her. As for why she chose Diddy it was because he helped her career, and that was the beginning of her star rising and rising. I don’t think she ever loved or even liked Diddy. She loved Ben, but sadly, he didn’t love her back.
Oh you poor fur hag. Gimme me a break. She’s pushing sixty and doesn’t know what love means to her….she’ll never will. She seems difficult to love and live with, so maybe it’s a you problem Jenny from the block. No wonder Ben always looked pissed around her. I mean she has to be driven everywhere🙄I hope no other man has the misfortune of marrying her ever again.
I didn’t really like “Unfaithful” very much but I must say Diane Lane was perfect in it. She’s luminous and she hit all the right notes in her performance. It would have been a different movie with JLo. Interesting to think about how changing the lead actress would have changed the whole film.
I love that red suit.
And I went ahead and gave it a go, the video I mean. And again, she looks gorgeous: I loved the denim with the jacket and red lips. Her outside looks great. But Stern has the same interview characteristics that still make me yell at Oprah: SHUT UP! SHUT ALL THE WAY UP! Ask your question and let the interviewee answer in their own voice. Stern just keeps serving up answers for them after he has asked the question. Is it this, is it that? Or what about this? And yet, JLo did get an answer in despite Stern, and ALL the many men she has been with were incapable of loving her. A disturbing answer, but we will never know if she would have, given the time to respond without Stern responding for her, come up with a more self-aware answer. I think it might have been close to no one can love me enough if I don’t love myself. Or I am too narcissistically needy and self-absorbed. That’s just BS that all those men were incapable of love. I think more like it would be that they couldn’t come up with enough love to fill a bottomless pit. Everyone has to make themselves happy first. It is no one else’s job. And, you know, you gotta give too in a relationship. Maybe think about filling someone else up. I told my brother’s first ex-wife once that you can’t vacuum the bone marrow out of someone else and expect that to make you happy. No, I didn’t interfere in their marriage. It was after. She was mad at her partner because he spoke to another woman that he went to high school with ……at a high school reunion.