‘Bugonia’ offers early screening for bald people or those willing to shave their heads



What would you give to see a movie before it officially comes out in theaters? Keep that dear item in mind, and now consider if you would be willing to give it up… to see a movie only four days before its theatrical release? This is the carrot the film promoters of Bugonia, the latest Emma Stone-Yorgos Lanthimos collaboration, are dangling in front of the variously-hairstyled heads of eager viewers. Only they’re setting the terms for entry: you must either be bald or willing to shave your head, for which they will have barbers on site two hours ahead of the showing. This isn’t entirely random wtf–kery; Bugonia is the film Emma shaved her head for last year. So if you already live a shorn lifestyle, or if you’re feeling like a new lighter ‘do — and you love cinema that errs on the side of bonkers — then make your way to the Culver Theater in LA tonight by 8pm! (6pm, if you’ll be needing the service of one of their barbers.)

Want to see Emma Stone’s new film “Bugonia” before its wide release on Oct. 24? The Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film is having an early screening in Los Angeles on Monday, Oct. 20, at 8 p.m. However, there’s a catch: in order to attend the screening at the Culver Theater on Monday night, all audience members must either arrive bald or with their heads shaved before entering the auditorium. DoLA posted the screening’s requirements on its Instagram page on Oct. 17, stating, “Are you bald, or willing to shave your head? On Monday, 10/20, head to the Culver Theater for a FREE advanced screening of ‘Bugonia’ — the new Focus Features fever dream from Yorgos Lanthimos, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons.” The post continues to note that a barber will be on-site starting at 6 p.m. to shave the heads of attendees who have hair. It also clarifies, “This is real. And yes, part of it will be filmed.” Though the screening is free for the hairless, tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and require an RSVP. Audience members must be 18 or older to attend the event. The peculiar requirement is an homage to Emma Stone’s character in the film, who is a bald-headed CEO who ends up kidnapped and suspected of being an alien. Alongside Stone and Plemons, the film also stars Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone. “Bugonia” premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in August and has since led a thorough festival run, playing at Telluride, San Sebastián, AFI, Busan and more ahead of its forthcoming release. It marks the fourth collaboration between Lanthimos and Stone following 2018’s “The Favourite,” 2023’s “Poor Things” and 2024’s “Kinds of Kindness.” Stone was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards for performance in “The Favourite” and won Best Actress for her performance in “Poor Things.”

[From Variety via AOL]

Ok, not to be nitpicky (but to be accurate!), it’s not that Emma Stone plays “a bald-headed CEO who ends up kidnapped and suspected of being an alien.” She’s a long-haired CEO whose hair is shaved off upon being kidnapped, by those kidnappers. This was all clearly laid out in the trailer! Including kidnapper Jesse Plemons informing Emma that her hair was removed to prevent her from contacting her mothership, thus the alien connection. Thank you for letting me get that off my chest. Anyway, is this gambit a crazy marketing ploy? Yes. Does it actually kind of make sense for the filmmakers and oeuvre we’re dealing with? Also yes! And I have no doubt there will be an audience more than happy to participate in this admission stunt. I mean, I won’t be among them, even if I were in California right now. I’m f–king Samson, don’t TOUCH my glorious curly hair! But I wonder if Anne Hathaway or Natalie Portman would be granted honorary entry for their contributions to women shaving their heads on camera. Or WAIT: wouldn’t it be a hoot if a certain egghead scootered in?! Someone at least tweet the link to his official account, please!