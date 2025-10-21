“Alexander Skarsgard’s ‘Pillion’ premiere pics went viral” links

These “leather daddy” photos of Alexander Skarsgard at the London Film Festival went viral over the weekend. He attended the LFF premiere of Pillion. [OMG Blog]
Just wanted to say GO JAYS!
Seattle played great, but it was nice to see my team go through to the World Series 🙂
(Not gossip, I know, but I’m still riding the high from the game last night, lol)
Red Sox fan here: GO JAYS!
Oh, Canada, the true north strong and free! Massachusetts may seek to join you soon.
And back to gossip, Alexander Skarsgard is clearly very comfortable in his own body, for which we can all be grateful
We’d welcome you!
I definitely agree, he’s very comfortable
Slow your roll, Maine! Washington is joining Canada first!
We’ve already completed our paperwork.
Yay, Go Blue Jays! I am in Buffalo and our Bisons are the Jays’ AAA farm team. Rooting for them, of course!
Yes! Go Jays!
#WantItAll
My Canadian (Montréalais) husband and I were so happy. What timezones?
Too bad work doesn’t agree with slightly hungover (from lack of sleep) baseball fans in central Europe.
ASkars must have been a polar bear in a former life. I wouldn’t have felt comfortable wearing something like that, but kudos to him for rocking this outfit.
I don’t ask much of male celebrities and with Alexander Skarsgard all I want is for him to look good. This outfit is silly and he knows it.
Wut? This is searingly hot. It’s got a gay leather daddy vibe, but he says he’s bisexual and I believe it. It this were intended only to appeal to gay men, I’d appreciate it but not find it nearly as hot. But if he’s exploring the boundaries of sexuality here, using a classically gay look to flaunt being bisexual, while knowing he’s got all the conventionally hot traits of a northern European who abhors traditional roles and racism, I’m so into it.
I’m watching Big Little Lies for the first time and Alexander is a monster in it. Alexander plays him beautifully, more nuanced than another actor would. He looks fantastic at the premiere.
I don’t understand the point Sabrina was trying to make with her “karate” themed SNL performance. Mike Johnson is an evil son of a bitch who is service to the religion right and trump and he’s a traitor to this country
He is rocking the outfit but looks as if he is wearing it under duress.
Yeah, why does he look so stressed?
Look up the videos. He was the opposite of stressed. There are some pics in what appears an after party.
Maybe his sunburn hurts. He looks very crispy lol
I would think a Swede who lives in LA part time would know to wear sun block, but maybe he never goes outdoors in day light hours while in SoCal.
He is hot. That’s the point. Happy to see Pillion at 100 on Rotten Tomatoes.
I realize that many people side-eye the VS fashion show, but if it’s going to exist, representation of all body types is crucial. As a fellow short girl (4’10), I think they chose an excellent representative for us in Suni Lee, and I love her for having the confidence to do it. I don’t think many people (especially other women) understand that it can actually be really difficult to feel sexy when you’re very petite. People are always comparing you to a child. Sometimes they do so in a troubling, inappropriately approving way. It’s hard to strip down in front of a guy — or hell, even just wear a bikini to a pool party — when you’re worried about being fetishized in the absolute creepiest way imaginable, you know?
As a shorty myself, I was always insecure in my teens/20s. I thought tall women were what all men desired. I was dating a guy who told me he was 5’10” (which I absolutely believed) who told me he had always been attracted to shorter women. I had no idea that was even a thing. So, long story short, turns out he was actually 5’8″ and was misrepresenting his height (and I couldn’t tell the difference). Then weirdly I discovered that most of the actresses I found glamorous are actually not much taller than me (life was different before the internet). Runway models are a unique look, but they’re selling products to women, not men. So designers play on our insecurities but it’s not even about the male gaze all that much.
Suni is famous for performing in a leotard. Of course she can rock lingerie. News to me that short women can’t be sexy. Men don’t seem to feel that way. Very few women are built like models; that’s why Naomi gets the big bucks.
Suni Lee seems great, but VS and the VS show will always be bad to me. There is better lingerie out there and brands that don’t have such a bad history. But it seems it’s making a comeback along with other awful things that just have stayed in the past.
Ugh, this. Thank you for your comment. I’m so disappointed that the VS show is back. The company’s rumored ties to sex trafficking have been around for years. Their historic marketing is exploitative and problematic. I wish they would disappear.