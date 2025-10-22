Hardman: ‘Why was Queen Elizabeth so long-suffering with Andrew or Harry?’

Those people are still trying to “connect” Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, especially as the big reveals about Andrew are coming out in a steady drumbeat. These people are going to scream “but Harry wrote a memoir” when confronted with every degenerate, sleazy, criminal and sadistic thing Andrew has ever done. There’s an added bonus: they’re also going to remind people of the future they had carefully planned for Harry. He was supposed to end up like Andrew, he was supposed to end up like Princess Margaret. The worst thing that could happen, for them, would be Harry turning into an attractive, charismatic, beloved, hardworking family man with a beautiful wife. Well, Robert Hardman – the royal biographer of “QEII hated her great-granddaughter Lili because of her name” fame – has some thoughts about how QEII had so much sympathy for spares.
On the latest episode of Queens, Kings and Dastardly Things, royal biographer Robert Hardman reveals why he thinks Andrew and Harry were ‘cut so much slack’ by the late Queen. Speaking on a special ‘spares’ themed episode of the Daily Mail podcast, Hardman claimed Britain’s longest-serving monarch always held ‘great sympathy’ for the awkward position of those who grow up in the shadow of the future monarch.
The Queen’s official biographer argued this sympathy emerged from childhood, watching her father King George VI – himself a spare – struggle with the weight of the crown after his brother’s shock abdication.
He added that watching Princess Margaret’s ‘melancholy’ and her struggle to find a ‘true role in life’ also shaped the Queen’s sensitivity to the difficulties of being a spare.
‘People ask, why was the Queen so long-suffering with Andrew or Harry?’ Hardman said. ‘I think it’s because she saw the fact her father was a spare – and she also felt great sympathy for her sister, Margaret, who could never find her true role in life. All throughout Margaret’s life, there was a sort of melancholy about her. Then you have Prince Andrew, who can’t work out what he’s for. Prince Harry felt the same. All the way through, the Queen cut them a lot of slack. She had a great deal of sympathy for those in that position.’
Andrew announced last week he would relinquish his Duke of York title following fresh allegations about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Podcast co-host Kate Williams said that while she holds ‘no sympathy’ for Andrew, she does have some for Harry. She added that if Harry were to return to royal duties, he would be greeted with ‘real enthusiasm’ because he has always been such a popular member of the family. Williams said: ‘When it comes to monarchy, it’s winner takes all. You get everything, or you get nothing. If Harry were to come and do more royal duties, I think he’d be greeted with real enthusiasm. He’s always been such a popular member of the family.’
Hardman, however, lamented that in later life, Harry appears to have lost his sense of ‘fun’. He described the prince now as a ‘great bundle of grievances and anger’.
‘I remember meeting Harry as a young man, he was fun!’ Hardman said. ‘One aspect of being a spare, which he underplays now, is that the expectations are different. You can get away with stuff the heir cannot. The heir has to knuckle down and be serious and dutiful.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“Why was the Queen so long-suffering with Andrew or Harry?” I don’t know, was it because the Windsors equate “a prince marrying a Black American woman” with “a prince raping trafficked teenagers”? Was it because QEII and the entire royal establishment actually preferred a predator prince who committed crimes as opposed to a prince who simply walked away from the whole pathetic lot? The mention of Margaret is important as well, because AGAIN, that’s what they wanted for Harry – drunk, sad and alone, abandoned by romantic partners, unable to find stability in their personal life.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 5/13/2018
Queen Elizabeth II attends Day Five of the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew
Editorial Rights Managed Image
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-Royal Family Attends Events to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force
Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
This is an editorial, rights-managed image.
The Queen and Princess Margaret make their way through the paddock at Royal Ascot. June 1952
The Royal Family gather on the palace balcony at Trooping the Colour and Queens Birthday Parade on Saturday 9 June 2018 in Buckingham Palace , London.
153629, HM The Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke of Edinburgh, arrives in the winners enclosure with Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, on the first day of Royal Ascot. London, United Kingdom – Tuesday June 14, 2016.
QUEEN ELIZABETH II WITH THE QUEEN MOTHER, PRINCESS MARGARET AND LADY SARAH ARMSTRONG-JONES AT THE BADMINTON HORSE TRIALS IN APRIL 1975.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England.
Nottingham, UK, 09 September 2025: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visits the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham.
Nottingham, UK, 09 September 2025: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, greets the crowds as he visits the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham.
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180511- Queen Elizabeth II attends the Royal Windsor Horse Show
Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Andrew, Duke of York
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-36450547.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image.
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190517- Wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Mr Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-42955152.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image.
Featuring: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 18 May 2019
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
USA Rights Only – Berkshire, UK – 5/12/2017 -Queen Elizabeth II watches the Land Rover Driving Grand Prix at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which is held in the grounds of Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-Instar_Queen_Elizabeth_II_0730610934.JPG
Editorial Rights Managed Image
This constant narrative that Harry ‘used to be’ fun is such a heap of nonsense. He was miserable and – in my view – self medicating with drink and drugs, which gave the papers great copy. That’s what they really mean.
Much the same could be said of Margaret, again, in my view. The difference is Harry did the work on himself, faced up to his issues, and got healthy, a journey he was already on when he met Meghan. However, it’s much easier to say the mean American lady took him away, isn’t it?
While I still believe the Sussex situation was utterly bungled by the House of Windsor (they could have kept two absolute superstars who proved they could – and liked to – work), I am heartily glad they are out of it given the Andrew mess. I hope Virginia has found peace, wherever she is now (belief systems will vary).
unfortunately Margareth was a woman, and belonged to another era, but she had her life destroyed.
Harry saw how they treated his mother, and as soon as he could walked the hell out of there.
He struggled in his 20’s, then worked on himself and walked away. He grew up.
They thought they had Harry on a good way. Drinking, drugs, no serious girlfriend. Look at his Las Vegas scandal. Oh, how they clutched their pearls while happily filling their tabloids for weeks. Such fun, such a great distraction from William, such a great way to elevate the lazy brother and his lazier wife to dutiful assets! That was what they wanted from Harry, the scapegoat. After each scandal he would be sent out to do something meaningful on behalf of the crown to redeem himself. Until the next scandal to tut about. They didn’t care about Harry. They put him lovingly into a little box and there he was supposed to stay. The dumb one, the fun one, not bright enough to live without the Palace guiding him.
He ruined everything for them by seeking help to overcome his trauma, by working hard to better himself. He was rewarded with the love of his soulmate, a happy life with children. No scandals, no “fun”, he dared to break his box. They will never forgive him.
I find it quite interesting that they think a man in his 30ies without a life of his own, hanging out with pals, getting drunk, is the meaning of fun. Sounds like a loser to me.
Margaret destroyed her own life. I don’t feel sorry for her.
@Betsy, Margaret, even though she had her own faults, was a victim of this god forsaken institution. Victim blaming is not helpful at all.
Margaret rebounded to Armstrong Jones soon after Townsend told her he was marrying a much younger woman. She seemed to expect Townsend to be devoted to her and not remarry. She picked the wrong man to marry. Which was very toxic relationship. She also did not get as much attention as her older sibling, who got a better education than she did.
Sorry, @Lawrenceville, I do not consider Margaret a victim. She was a princess, hugely wealthy, enormously privileged, who also spent her life being a bitter useless person. She could have worked for charities, been a patron of important causes, but she chose to be a socialite wastrel with too much money and too much alcohol.
Also, its not that William couldn’t have fun or be fun or that he was so dutiful and boring bc he was the heir. It’s that his escapades weren’t covered in the press the way Harry’s were. We dont know if he ever played strip poker for example bc the press never ran pictures of it even if they had such pics.
So how can you find your true role in life when you are not allowed to earn money and have a role forced upon you? In addition you are controlled by protocol and money. No wonder Princess Margaret was “melancholy”!!!!
This is truly the biggest problem the monarchy has – nobody but the Monarch and Heir have any actual real income, they are reliant on the crown and the crown uses that to control them. They are truly setting themselves up for failure time and again.
Margaret could have found something to do with her time rather than her hobby being drinking.
Unfortunately for some, a drinking “hobby” is actually alcoholism. Two friends of mine have been affected by this disease; one died; the other almost died but survived with permanent memory issues.
Elizabeth could have given various roles to her sister, and she could have let Margaret marry Townsend. Instead, Queenie made promises like “wait a year” a couple of times & then reneged. She could have said, “No, never, not goiing to happen no matter what” from the get-go instead of giving morsels of hope & then not following through. Yes, finally M was told that if she gave up all privileges & status, she could leave & marry Townsend but that happened after years of not knowing she be stripped of everything. If that choice & its consequence were made clear initially, her outcome would probably have been very different.
The real question is why she could clearly see that the institution destroys people — her own family — but do absolutely nothing about it. Why could she enable a predator, someone who destroys young women. Why she could raise spoiled, rotten sons instead of decent human beings. Why she could amass a fortune off the back of the country she supposedly cared about.
The institution is toxic in every way and should be abolished.
Bravo!! Bravo!!! so well stated Josephine!!! Bravo!!
100%, Josephine.
The fish rots from the head, as the saying goes.
And the rota need to keep Harry’s name out of their Pedrew stories.
Right!?!? oh she saw what happened to Margaret?? Then why didn’t she do something to help Margaret? Why didn’t she make sure that Andrew had an actual purpose in life?* Why did she seem so surprised that Harry wasnt happy being the Spare?!!?
*I think Andrew was spoiled by his mother which led to his sense of entitlement but he may have just been born an ahole too. Its hard bc I dont want to lump him in with Harry or Margaret but at the same time, he was the spare for over 20 years and for him, the issue was probably when he became less important with William and Harry’s births, whereas for Harry, William’s kids pushing him down the line made him happy.
No matter how much horseshit they try to spread about Harry and Meg and try to lump him in with his pedo uncle the stench will never clear for the pedo who used trafficked young girls and his wife who begged a trafficker for money. Leave Harry and Meg out of the depraved drama of the YORKS!!
“Was it because QEII and the entire royal establishment actually preferred a predator prince who committed crimes as opposed to a prince who simply walked away from the whole pathetic lot?”
Yes.
Harry’s greatest crime to them has always been lifting the veil of mystique and walking away then talking honestly about it, special blood or no special blood. I am very confident that they’re well versed in hiding predators.
I think Harry “stepping back”, especially for the care and safety of his wife and child was what rocked the entire institution and class system. If one of their own can walk away and appear the happier and more satisfied for it, then how does it work when being in the upper class, the highest class of all is supposed to be the end all, be all? Even if Harry had never spoken or written another word about the royal family, just his “stepping back” was enough to destabilize it and have people questioning the need for it.
Yes, I agree that the royal family is very well versed on hiding predators in their midst.
QEII wasn’t “long-suffering” with Harry. There wasn’t anything to suffer – he sowed some wild oats and then went into the military where he performed well. He came out, did his work and nobody fussed if he was unhappy. Elizabeth approved of his marriage and seemed to like Meghan. When Sussexit happened, Elizabeth put her foot down and said “all out,” and they went out. She kept in touch, invited them to the Jubilee and then died. No suffering on her part.
Andrew’s the one who’s been a pain in the ass for 65 years.
Harry has said numerous times that he was at his unhappiest after leaving the army. And that he was drinking too much and doing every drug he could get his hands on just to cope. Yet these people want to insist that he was ” fun” and ” cheeky”, when he’s telling you it was an act. It’s no shock now that they don’t believe that he’s happy, doesn’t want to come back and is at peace with his life. And I really wish these various historians would stop talking about what it would be like if he comes back. Would you encourage someone that left an abusive spouse, to come back because they were such a good power couple?
They very much so wanted him to be like Margaret, and like Andrew. Because they serve as convenient foils to the dutiful heir. Who they really are as a person, what they actually need to be successful and happy? That doesn’t matter to them. You have a role to play, and they expect you to play it. Any deviation, anything that will cause embarrassment and not allow you to play that role is considered a greater offense than anything else.
This is why Andrew is still protected and coddled and Harry gets the treatment that Andrew should have always gotten. They’re going to over play their hands though. The more that comes out about Andrew, the clearer it becomes for even the most obtuse to make the connections to what Harry has continuously said. The unfairness and mistreatment that him and his family received and comparison to how Andrew was treated and covered up for constantly well into his sixties, is stark.
Prince Harry had to make some hard choices for his life. Based upon what he wrote about his treatment re his family dynamics, he could have chosen to be a bitter man or the empathetic one he has become. I agree somewhat with Hardman re the grandmother’s regards for Harry, guilt, because she knew how spares were treated in her family and based upon Harry’s youthful indiscretions, she did not have much to forgive. But this Andrew man resorted to exploitation of minors which should have been unforgivable, even for a mother. To try to compare the two men is equality unforgivable
Especially as he seems to have admitted to Guthrie that she was only a few years older than his own daughters. That should have been enough to stop him.
I find it very dangerous when people like Robert not only compare Harry and Andrew but imply that Harry has lost his sense of fun. He’s a grown man in his 40s with a family and responsibilities he is not going to be acting like a teenager. Also Harry has told us that during the time they thought he was so much fun he was going through severe mental health problems. Harry doesn’t care if you like him less now he’s had therapy Robert. His mental health is more important than you thinking he’s a fun bloke. All these royal experts could do with some therapy themselves tbh.
They wanted “fun Harry” forever. They couldn’t get enough of him falling out of clubs and playing strip poker with party girls. He was fulfilling his role as spare and making his older brother, the heir, look damn good by comparison. Now, not so much.
The Sun had an embarrassing photo of Scoot at a Bachelor party. Plus he was caught on a weekend leaving his wife and young children home. Dad Dancing and so on.
My ex’s brother was the life of the party as a teen and in college. The stereotypical frat boy, always up for beer pong, a bong, or some fun. I knew him when he was in his 40s, bitter, unemployable (he couldn’t stay sober, even on the job) and unemployed, living in an “apartment” over his parents’ garage, and wondering why everyone else seemed to have it easy with their houses, cars, and careers. And his entire family wondered why he wasn’t “fun” anymore. Poor kid, life just treated him unfairly.
I think of him, and then I think of Harry, and I wonder: is that what people in and out of the BRF really wanted for him? A sad, drunken, lonely life? God bless and keep Harry and Meghan and their little ones, and keep the RR and the BRF and anyone else who wishes them ill far, FAR away.
I’m disappointed that Professor Kate Williams is doing something for the Fail. She’s been quieter in recent times but she was one of the few royal commentators who was calling out the misogynoir against Meghan even before they left. And she was also fair in how press abuse played its part in Harry’s decision & had a viral tweet on how Harry lost his mother to press harassment & now they are doing it to his wife. But now she’s engaging at press abuse central 😔
The idea Harry didn’t have purpose as a spare is bellied by fact he had more organisations he set up: sentebale, invictus & he set up travalsyt before Earthshot & was doing more foreign tours for Elizabeth than the actual heir.
Trying to compare alleged rapist Andrew & Harry & making Harry’s exit from public duties due to targeted press harassment encouraged by the palace – a ‘spare’ issue is appalling
Knocking Harry and Meghan pays better than the truth.
And yet, when you see Harry at IG or wellchild, you can still see his sense of fun. You can see it in the insta videos that Megan shares of him with his family. So actually no he hasn’t lost his sense of fun. What he lost was his patience with royal reporters and the firm and he’s not going to pretend otherwise.
Exactly! They act like they never see him happy. He’s cheering while surfing, smiling at concerts, laughing with his kids and friends. He looks unhappy while in the UK going into court. Gee, I wonder why???
Right? The issue is he’s not having fun with them anymore and they hate it. Obviously he’s not going to be fun and smiley at his court case or when he’s talking about SM playing a part in children’s suicides and those are the types of moments they cite when claiming he’s not fun. Part of it is just that wider goal of wanting the public to disconnect with Harry. He’s not our Harry anymore. See how he’s bitter and angry. Bc if the public sees him as essentially the same guy they would continue to like and have sympathy for him. Which doesn’t exactly help the heir in his pursuit to be the most popular royal.
Absolutely 👏🏼👏🏼.. he is done playing the palace-rota games.
Just what I was thinking, he still has loads of fun, especially with his family.
I think Harry had more fun at Disneyland than his kids did LOL.
Charles authorized a book that trashed his parents. That is never mentioned by these. Writers.
I think the problem that the press has with Harry is that he refuses to play the role that the press and Palace wanted him to play. Hardman talks about him used to being fun, it’s like Harry wasn’t supposed to mature, seek therapy and get married and have children and a life of his own.
These people are utterly disgusting. Harry falling in love with and marrying a black woman and having children with her really broke the little brain they had. It’s utterly gross to say Harry should have stayed and be the fun partying Prince so that they could get their laughs on at his expense. Now this Catt woman wants him to come back and be the doormat work horse for his lazy brother so that the constant vacationers can’t and unable can continue to take the public money and not work. Harry should leave his own family, his wife and 2 children to make these people happy. How sick do you have to be to want Harry to be alone and miserable and lily and Archie could grow up without a dad
Will was seen falling out of nightclubs and these photos are still on the Internet. Yet this is ignored. So how come they don’t want Scooter to go back to his old ways.
Maybe bc he never left his old ways. There’s just not pictures and he’s prob rolling out of his very private estates and the very privates estates owned by his aristo friends rather than London clubs.
The person who walks away from a dysfunctional family situation and thrives will always be regarded as a traitor. “You should have stayed and been miserable like the rest of us”.
Did you ever see recent clips of him at his charity events especially children’s events? He is totally fun!!! Meghan showed a clip on her reel last week of him making her laugh! What bc he now has a private life, not continuously available for public consumption as a royal is he “no fun”! Made up B.S.!!!!
Comparing Harry with Andrew and his sleazy behavior is disgraceful. I saw a documentary on Andrew and nothing about Harry was mentioned just that Andrew brought on massive stress for the Queen, when the FBI wanted to talk to him and that interview of his.
This reminds me of that character Fun Bobby on Friends. Everyone loved Fun Bobby and wanted to party with him. Turns out Fun Bobby was an alcoholic. When he got sober, no one thought he was “fun” anymore and no one wanted to hang with him. God forbid that Harry cut back on the substances, went to therapy, and became a husband and a father. God forbid that Harry GREW UP to be a mensch and not just a source of amusement for the British media. How dare he?!
That said, the theory given about QEII’s attitudes about the spares in her family is an interesting one. There might actually be some truth to that.
I laugh everytime I read about Harry and “return to royal duties”.
is there really anybody left who sees “royal duties” as anything important, useful or relevant? the fewer of these that they do the more we see how absolutely ridiculous and unnecessary they are.
A bunch of overdressed people cutting ribbons and shaking hands and murmuring in posh accents.
Harry is a serious man who does serious things. He still has his sense of fun, but he has a solid path in life and is a father, husband and businessperson.
These bloody troublemakers should finally stop mentioning honourable men like Prince Harry in the same breath as Andrew, as if they were both the same. These disgusting, money-hungry types with no morals and no conscience. What about the former Prime Minister who strangled Virginia???
Andrew was her favourite son and she didn’t care what he did. The one good thing about Charles or later William being kings instead of the queen is that Andrew lost his core protection.
Harry did nothing wrong (or, in their eyes, not that much wrong) in order for her to respond and not come out as a horrible person.
I hate that the lovely and wonderful Harry is always matched with the lying pedophile Andrew. It’s a deliberate match-up and this is absolutely propaganda-istic (though it’s not a word). If people repeat over and over again what is not true, others will begin to believe it (look at the notorious liar and criminal Felon Trump).
I have often wondered since she died whether Queenie was so “nice” to Harry because she knew from the get-go that he was always destined to be the family’s sacrificial lamb. She wasn’t demented when she gave Harry permission to marry Meghan. She knew from the moment he was born that Harry was the family’s sacrificial offering. Her courtiers fed the narrative that William was the smart, sensible one and Harry was the idiot wild child. When she agreed to the marriage, she knew full well the Firm’s intention on creating the divorce of the century to cover up all of Andrew’s sins and whatever is actually going on in William and Kate’s tragic, self-inflicted melodrama. And in all of this, Queen Elizabeth II must have strongly suspected the very real possibility that Harry, Meghan, and their children could end up just like Diana. And she let it happen anyway.
With friends and family like Harry used to have, who needs enemies. I know Harry loved that evil woman, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t cold-blooded and ruthless to the core.
It was the queen who decided no active military service for William but was ok with Harry going as he was expendable.
Exactly. Charles walking her down the aisle, Betty taking Meghan on that train trip, all for plausible deniability when the knives came out.