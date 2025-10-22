“Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton to the ‘Bugonia’ premiere in NYC” links

Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton to Bugonia’s NYC premiere. It’s fine, but I wish it was lined? Or is that supposed to be the style? [Just Jared]
Waiting for LV to just admit that clothes aren’t their thing and they’ll just do leather goods, shoes, and accessories from now on.
We read hardcover books and apply knowledge from them. Younger people don’t really do that anymore and they are learning from abbreviated sources. It’s showing up hard in the workplace.
And I could dial pretty quickly with a rotary phone!
If you work in an office environment, filing skills? I did a lot of that in my entry level days. Because everything is a digital file now. But tell that to my 60-something coworker who prints and files ALL OF HER EMAILS.
I have a 30 something co worker who does the same. Meanwhile I’m closing in on 60 and am leading the team migrating our association to a new AMS.
Oh man, it makes me cringe when I see those emails coming out on the printer. Whyyyyy?
But anyway I was answering as a Xennial (I prefer Eldest Millennial) as to what skill generally stopped with us. So referencing that folks older than my generation are still doing it, is all.
Emma is glowing and gorgeous, though I don’t like the dress.
Looks like the Botox glow. My first thought is that she doesn’t look the same. And I don’t mean because she’s aged. She looks like she’s trying not to age.
I had the same thought. Like she’s done what ever Lindsay Lohan did.
When an actor appears slightly Asian. Ariana Grande is one example.
Remember when Emma was playing an Asian person in that awful movie Aloha?
When an actor suddenly looks slightly Asian.
Emma’s dress would be fine if it were either in a less greige color, or she had worn nude-tone undies. I wonder if she just missed it that the underwear would show through in flash photos?
It is a pretty style, but yeah, could be so much better!
Oh god, she looks like everyone else in Hollywood now. Taut eyes, shaved-down nose, duck lips. She looks beautiful but her face now looks like all the other beautiful faces. I can only imagine the pressure to avoid any sign of aging, but….this is depressing.
Agree. It’s so sad when unique and beautiful people feel the need to mess with their faces.
Left Fielder– I honestly didn’t notice any of the facial changes you mention. I’ll have to look back at other pictures of Emma. Even the best actors feel the pressure not to age (especially the women) and that’s a damn shame.
This has been going on for years now and has to stop. The barely there under garment style looks like you didn’t realize your pants or dress were that sheer. Like when the woman at work wore her red panties under her yellow pants. Or a black bra under a white cotton tee. They look careless and/or trashy.
I’m fine with women wanting us to see there undies and bras. But I feel like it needs to be an obvious style statement. Anything over them should be more sheer.
PS: I’m 50 and I noticed my kids don’t know how to flip to a word in the printed dictionary. Don’t get me wrong—they know their alphabet. But it’s painful to watch them search by second and third letter of a word. I won’t be needing that skill!
And, reading a clock with a dial. My kids are stumped even though I drilled it into their heads during COVID school-at-home months in third grade. If I tell one of mine they have to be ready at quarter after or quarter to the hour, they loose their sh!t. “Just tell me the TIME.”
A Generation X woman I know was telling a Gen Z girl how postage stamps work. The girl amazed!
Learning cursive! Many historic documents were written in cursive. If they didn’t learn to write it, how can they read those? Even old, personal family letters or inscriptions from a generation or 2 ago were written in cursive script. Sad.
First thing that came to mind : using a pencil to fix a cassette tape (ie wind the tape back on). Probably finding books in a library but maybe they still do that. Use a card catalogue. Drive a manual car. Read a paper map and plot your own route.
Writing! Taking notes, making lists, writing anything on paper. Just the act of writing something helps me remember it.
And I mourn the loss of maps. GPS is great, but I have no sense of where I am in the world anymore. Am I East/West/North of the airport? When I drive to the next town over am I going South? When I travel what states am I going through? Map apps tell you none of that.