Jennifer Lawrence wore Jonathan Anderson-for-Dior in Rome: sad & awful?

Last week, Jennifer Lawrence attended the London Film Festival premiere of Die, My Love without her costar Robert Pattinson. Rob is in the wind! I’m sure he’s working on something else, but most actors get time off to hustle their work through the film festival circuit. Well, it happened again this week – J-Law stepped out without Rob at yet another film festival, this one in Rome. Sidenote: Jennifer has been trailing Angelina Jolie on the festival circuit for the past few months, as Jolie promotes Couture. Jennifer is the one who will end up with the award nominations this year and next, not Angelina.

Anyway, I just wanted to talk about these pics because what in the world is she wearing? This is Jonathan Anderson-for-Dior, so it’s a fresh design from the new creative director of Dior (as of June 2025). THIS is what Anderson wanted to show on one of Dior’s top brand ambassadors? This literal sad sack? What’s especially crazy is that Jennifer has a terrific figure – she’s tall and lanky like a model and she can pull off almost any kind of design. They made her look like a bag lady with sad boobs. It also, bizarrely, looks like a ripoff of a classic Chanel design.

During her appearance on the Graham Norton Show, Graham pressed Jen on her two years off from Hollywood. I’d just like to point out that she didn’t actually take two years “off” in the sense that she was completely out of Hollywood or whatever. She welcomed her first child, she was still reading scripts, she was working as a producer, she was developing projects, etc. What really happened is that she realized that she was everywhere all the time, and she made an effort to be quieter and just live her life without publicly narrating everything. Anyway, when Graham asked her about whether she was concerned that she wouldn’t be welcomed back, she said: “I was at peace with that possibility of happening. [Hollywood] is a lot. I think I would’ve been fine. Well, I mean, no — I would be really upset.”

PS… Her bangs are tragic. Yikes.