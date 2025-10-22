Jennifer Lawrence wore Jonathan Anderson-for-Dior in Rome: sad & awful?

Last week, Jennifer Lawrence attended the London Film Festival premiere of Die, My Love without her costar Robert Pattinson. Rob is in the wind! I’m sure he’s working on something else, but most actors get time off to hustle their work through the film festival circuit. Well, it happened again this week – J-Law stepped out without Rob at yet another film festival, this one in Rome. Sidenote: Jennifer has been trailing Angelina Jolie on the festival circuit for the past few months, as Jolie promotes Couture. Jennifer is the one who will end up with the award nominations this year and next, not Angelina.
Anyway, I just wanted to talk about these pics because what in the world is she wearing? This is Jonathan Anderson-for-Dior, so it’s a fresh design from the new creative director of Dior (as of June 2025). THIS is what Anderson wanted to show on one of Dior’s top brand ambassadors? This literal sad sack? What’s especially crazy is that Jennifer has a terrific figure – she’s tall and lanky like a model and she can pull off almost any kind of design. They made her look like a bag lady with sad boobs. It also, bizarrely, looks like a ripoff of a classic Chanel design.
During her appearance on the Graham Norton Show, Graham pressed Jen on her two years off from Hollywood. I’d just like to point out that she didn’t actually take two years “off” in the sense that she was completely out of Hollywood or whatever. She welcomed her first child, she was still reading scripts, she was working as a producer, she was developing projects, etc. What really happened is that she realized that she was everywhere all the time, and she made an effort to be quieter and just live her life without publicly narrating everything. Anyway, when Graham asked her about whether she was concerned that she wouldn’t be welcomed back, she said: “I was at peace with that possibility of happening. [Hollywood] is a lot. I think I would’ve been fine. Well, I mean, no — I would be really upset.”
PS… Her bangs are tragic. Yikes.
Tragic sad awful doesn’t even begin to express this mess.
Agreed. Sometimes with bad fashion you can get an idea of what the designer was trying to achieve, but this one it’s ‘um….’
Well, that’s objectively horrible – but, it’s not helped by no bra and her thumb being hooked into the top of the skirt. It looks like she’s trying to keep it from falling down.
Maybe JL wanted something less body con after her second child? Regardless, this outfit is horrid. Bad color. Bad shape. Bad textures. I guess this is for fall, but come on. The Fug girls will likely have a field day with this.
As they should….if she’d done the ‘take one thing off before leaving the house’, it should have been the whole dress.
Its not a good look. Messy on top, unsupportive bra underneath, stringy hair. The design looks like an incomplete idea.
I thought she was wearing a sweatshirt because she was cold. oops!
I can kind of see where they were trying to go with the silhouette. Like a 1920s, flapper inspired gown/dress. Reminds me of something Phryne Fisher would wear? But it’s a mess.
I see what you’re saying, but Phryne Fisher wouldn’t be caught dead in this!
Absolutely not. Madame Fleuri would have never allowed this design to see the light of day.
This is how this look went down the runway, so she’s wearing it as intended, but it’s not good. The skirt and shoes would be cool with a much different top.
What a ridiculous design. Looks a bit country, a bit hobo and very sloppy. the top is unflattering to the chest.
This makes me think of a little girl going through an adults wardrobe and putting on various random things she finds.
I am shocked that this made it past however many people have to ok this sort of thing. Wow.
The only way they would get me to wear that in public would be at gunpoint.
I have no idea what the intention or statement of this horrendous outfit, but I’m surprised the actress agreed to wear it. Also, the actress’ face is very different. She may have gained weight with her second child (understandably), but maybe it’s not that? Her nose looks different, too. I don’t know. Does she really want to return to Hollywood is my question. The dress may be a passive-aggressive, “Hell no.” She doesn’t HAVE to return to the game if she doesn’t want to–she’s won two Oscars and will always be a part of Hollywood history. That’s the dress you wear if you never want to be a Hollywood actress again. And I only call it a “dress” as a courtesy. I honestly don’t know what she’s wearing.
She has one Oscar, and she won for the wrong movie. Emma Stone has two.
Each piece – the shoes , skirt and top would work separately
The top combined with a different skirt / trousers and same shoes would work. Ditto the skirt combined with a different top and the same shoes
The shoes will work as mentioned above or with completely different outfits.
I agree. I actually love the components separately— especially the top and the shoes. I think her hair and makeup are nice, too.
I personally don’t like the shoes but I can see that they would appeal to some. The skirt is interesting and would probably look great styled differently. But the top is an absolute travesty. There is no world where I would ever recognize it as designer – I can’t put my finger on it but imo I think it looks oddly cheap, like something you’d see at Walmart or on Amazon. The puckering and weird draping at the chest seems like it’s been poorly sewn and the shoulder seams halfway down her arm are just sloppy. Hate it.
That sweater looks like it’s polyester or acrylic or some such gawdawful non-natural fiber that came out of the dryer crackling with static electricity.
I feel like for the vast majority of her contract with Dior, Dior has really done J-Law wrong. I remember when they had her styled like Sharon Stone at Sharon’s current age at one of her earlier Golden Globes (which would look lovely on Sharon but not on a young woman in her early 20s).
My immediate thought on this outfit, which is probably wrong, is that Margot Robbie really set the bar for theme dressing as movie promotion. Jen is playing a new mom going through post-partum depression in this new film – not showering, not getting dressed for the day, not being able to really take care of herself (no judgement – I’ve been there). That’s the messaging this look feels like it’s trying to achieve in my eyes.
Wow! My eyes! 👀
Is it making fun of the homeless?
The top would be fine with a pair of jeans (and a bra) for raking the leaves or something.
It’s giving Miss Havisham at brunch.
That someone actually designed this and it got worn outside???? Yikes