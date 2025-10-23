Donald Trump forgot to say that he’s demolishing the entire White House East Wing

Months ago, Donald Trump announced his plan to build a gigantic, gaudy new “White House ballroom” on the east side of the WH campus. He actually said, repeatedly and on the record, that the plan was to build a big ballroom adjacent to the existing structure, and perhaps attach the ballroom to the mansion via some kind of breezeway. Like everything that comes out of that ugly orange man’s mouth, all of that was a lie. Several days ago, construction started on the ballroom. Scratch that – construction has NOT started, because they’re too busy demolishing the White House’s East Wing. On Wednesday, the White House confirmed that the entirety of the East Wing will be demolished by this weekend.
The White House is demolishing the entirety of the East Wing to make way for President Trump’s $200 million ballroom, a construction project that is far more extensive than he initially let on, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.
The tear-down should be finished by this weekend, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the plans. When Mr. Trump first announced his plans for the ballroom, he pledged that the East Wing wouldn’t be touched by the construction.
“It’ll be views of the Washington Monument. It won’t interfere with the current building. It’ll be near it but not touching it,” the president said. “And pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of.”
But, upon further evaluation, the White House determined it was cheaper and more structurally sound to demolish the East Wing to construct the ballroom, rather than build an addition, the official said. The new structure will also have enhanced security features, the official said.
The few wide-perspective shots of that side of the White House already showed just how extensive the project is, but it’s pretty crazy that Trump has been lying his ass off for months, and then mid-demolition, he’s like “oh year, we’re taking this whole thing down.” Historic preservationists are really upset, obviously:
Photos of construction teams knocking down parts of the East Wing, first revealed by The Washington Post on Monday, shocked preservationists, raised questions about White House overreach and lack of transparency, and sparked complaints from Democrats that President Donald Trump was damaging “the People’s House” to pursue a personal priority.
“They’re wrecking it,” said Martha Joynt Kumar, a political scientist and professor emeritus at Towson University in Maryland. “And these are changes that can’t be undone. They’re destroying that history forever.”
A White House spokesman said that the “entirety” of the East Wing would eventually be “modernized and rebuilt.”
The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit created by Congress to help preserve historic buildings, sent a letter Tuesday to administration officials, warning that the planned 90,000-square-foot ballroom “will overwhelm the White House itself,” which is about 55,000 square feet. “We respectfully urge the Administration and the National Park Service to pause demolition until plans for the proposed ballroom go through the legally required public review processes,” Carol Quillen, National Trust’s CEO, said in a statement, citing two federal commissions that have traditionally reviewed White House additions.
White House officials dismissed the criticism as “manufactured outrage,” arguing that past presidents had pursued their own changes to the executive campus as necessary. They said that the privately funded ballroom will be a “bold, necessary addition” to the presidential grounds.
“For more than a century, U.S. Presidents have been renovating, expanding, and modernizing the White House to meet the needs of the present day,” the White House’s rapid-response team posted on social media, listing examples of prior campus construction.
The Treasury Department on Monday evening instructed employees not to take or share photos of the construction project without permission, according to a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail an internal email. The Treasury headquarters is next to the White House, with some of its offices providing a close view of the East Wing. But areas where the demolition is viewable are closed to the public, fueling criticism about the Trump administration’s lack of transparency.
One of the people who witnessed the demolition Tuesday said that views of the site from Treasury headquarters amplify the demolition, but a large part of the structure remained by late afternoon. However, it appeared that what remained was also headed for demolition, with no evidence that the structure was being protected and only jagged damage visible in the exposed building.
“U.S. Presidents have been renovating, expanding, and modernizing the White House to meet the needs of the present day.” Yeah, during the Cold War, the space UNDER the White House was dug out and filled with rooms/shelters and tunnels which could conceivably survive a massive bomb or terrorist attack. We’re not talking about security upgrades, nor are we talking about “Michelle Obama adding a vegetable garden.” Trump didn’t consult with anyone before ripping out the entire East Wing of the People’s House.
The White House: pic.twitter.com/JwpcrTcsTJ
October 22, 2025
a live look at the demolition of the White House's East Wing for Trump's ballroom pic.twitter.com/ecRTvuKzII
October 22, 2025
It’s a disgrace that he just went and did that without any approval. Typical.
I swear he’s going to try and rent it out for weddings and bar mitzvah’s.
He’s trying to destroy our democracy and recreate America as a fascist dictatorship.
Is this physical demonstration of that truth really a surprise?
Let’s see the unredacted Epstein files.
#resist
Seems to be a parallel for what he’s doing to the country. What a waste.
People who know about such things say that demolitions can be done with great care if they must be done. This isn’t that. They must have instructed the machine operators to pretend they are dinosaurs attacking a building in Jurassic Park. Right now, the scene looks like Ground Zero following 9/11. This is Trump’s brand. Destroy and decimate. The man’s brain is rotting chaos and he wants the whole world to look like that. He knows the White House is where many people much better than him lived and worked as they did good things for the American people. Thus, he must destroy and put his mark on it like a dog peeing on a lamp post. He is giving Hitler a run for his money as the worst person to ever come to power.
See, this is what he is doing to the entire country. And yet, people still defend him. Cowards.
He’ll probably tear down the entire structure. He’s not planning on leaving. My broke ass still doesn’t know if I’m going to make my way to Canada or stay and fight for my country. I’m so disgusted and tired.
Where are the democrats?
Why are they letting him get away with this?
Such a major part of US history that you are never getting back.
Dems are the minority party & cannot win a vote without help from some honorable Republicans (GOP.) Where are they? Aren’t there any good ones who won’t kowtow to the orange creep who behaves like a spoiled selfish toddler? The cowardly GOP congress does nothing to impede the trampling of democracy.
In opposition. Where your country voted them to be.
The White House is a symbol of your democracy and of belonging for your people. In times of crisis it’s the place where people seek reassurance in such symbolism because it calms and comforts them. To tear it apart like this may badly backfire for Trump. Politics may be divisive, but the White House belongs to the people, all of them. And if I judge Americans correctly, they don’t like anybody to mess with their belongings.
Nope. This is the guy that said “grab em by the pussy” waaaay back when. That didn’t backfire, nothing else has since. Expect more of the same till he’s dead.
I look at this 😱 as the consequences of 🇺🇸 Voters letting the Republican Party play in our faces while they diligently pushed 🇺🇸 to this point since Ronald Reagan…this was DECADES in the making from setting up trickle-down economics & letting corporations become monsters which unleashed the psycho Billionaires we have now…the militarizing of the police…to installing horrific Judges in lifetime positions to letting Republicans get the House where they were able to drain the social net…which always created economic havoc and kept the Federal Minimum Wage at an ABYSSMAL rate…let White Supremacy Christians take over the party…dismantle public education…DECIMATE Medicare & Social Security…all while forging inhumane alliances with Putin for decades…
Trump didn’t start this…and it won’t end with him💔🇺🇸💔
@inge where are the democrats?
While I think the house and senate are full of cowardly republicans who would prefer to compromise whatever morals they have left to appease Trump, there is a void in democratic leadership, even on the local level.
I live in VA in a liberal leaning town. In the summer they close down the main street once a week for pedestrians and local vendors. The republicans and democrats both have stands. The republican stand has balloon animals and treats for kiddos. I always make a point to go to the democrats stand. I once asked if I could get involved and they had me write down my name and email address on a used napkin. But I did get to meet potential delegate Bennington!
Can you imagine all the surveillance bugs that’ll be snuck in during construction? Not that I would be surprised if the West Wing hasn’t already been compromised by foreign surveillance.
this is pretty much what everyone on bluesky is saying and I’m sure it’s 100% accurate
It’s only a matter of time before he not only adds his face to mount rushmore (at our expense), I also expect a push to make Trump bitcoin our legal tender and for him to demand a statue to himself the size of the Lincoln memorial – maybe even replace the Lincoln memorial with a golden replica of himself (after all, the Christian Nationalists are now starting to talk openly about how slavery isn’t wrong so who better to replace the POTUS who made the emancipation proclamation with the guy who will likely spearhead the return of slavery or, if he dies prior to the GOP doing that, at least took the country back to 1930s Germany so those that follow him are able to push us back even further in time to 1864)
The US is no longer a functional democracy. We have a vast force of masked secret police grabbing people off the street, Congress is neutered, free speech and academic thought are throttled, our own troops are occupying blue state cities, and we’ve begun bombing random fishing boats because someone told Trump they’re drug smugglers. And this is only 10 months in.
He is not going to leave.
When he was dancing during the campaign, instead of answering questions, it was because he knew that the subterfuge was in place and the election was in the bag. There is NO WAY that he won every single swing state in the 2024 election. No way. THAT is the election that was stolen, because he absolutely could not bear to be defeated (again). He doesn’t give a rat’s ass about any rules or laws whatsoever, because he WILL get his way.
He was actually saying during the campaign that he didn’t need his cult’s votes. Alongside saying “Vote for me and you’ll never have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good you’ll never have to vote again.” He has dementia and couldn’t even be sneaky about it. That’s what his cult wants and the non voters were either too dumb or too fixated on one issue to understand that.
It’s not at all pretty crazy that Trump has been lying his ass off about it. All he does is lie.