Will Parliament give the monarch the power to strip all royal titles?

As an American, I am often confused by the British monarchy and government’s “separation of powers.” Before this week, it seemed like prime ministers and Parliament basically left all of the title debates and housing issues up to the monarch’s prerogative. But Prince Andrew’s situation has changed everything, as MPs are loudly fuming about the monarchy’s mismanagement of this crisis. There is a growing political consensus that Andrew cannot be allowed to live out his days in a grand and rent-free 30-room mansion on the Windsor estate. It’s very likely that Parliament will have a formal inquiry into Royal Lodge and perhaps even the wider mismanagement of the Crown Estates. But there’s also proposed legislation to give the monarch power to remove titles on his own, only needing a “recommendation” from Parliament. The NY Times tried to explain:
Britain has been one of the world’s most durable constitutional monarchies, in part because its two pillars — the crown and Parliament — stay out of each other’s business. King Charles III steers clear of politics, while Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves the affairs of the royal family to the monarch. That longstanding arrangement has come under rare stress in the last week, following scandalous new disclosures about Prince Andrew, the king’s younger brother, and his ties to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The details were outlined in a newly published email between Andrew and Mr. Epstein, and in a memoir by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an Epstein victim who accused Andrew of raping her when she was a teenager — an accusation he denies. They have led to calls for him to be stripped of his most familiar title, prince. This would likely require an act of parliament.
That, in turn, has set off a chicken-and-egg debate. The government says the decision of whether to deprive Andrew of his titles is one for the king, not for Mr. Starmer. Officials at Buckingham Palace say it would be improper for the king to take any position on a parliamentary act that might come before him for royal assent. Both sides are drawing on centuries of convention, a powerful argument in a country with an unwritten constitution. Yet as the outcry grows over Andrew’s alleged misconduct during his friendship with Mr. Epstein, falling back on century-old laws and even more ancient customs is proving contentious.
“The argument that this is purely a matter for the royal family will not wash,” said Vernon Bogdanor, an expert on the constitutional monarchy at King’s College London. “Our monarchy since 1689 has been a parliamentary one. It exists only so long as Parliament, representing the people, want it to continue.”
On Wednesday, a Labour member of Parliament, Rachael Maskell, introduced a bill that would give the king the authority to rescind royal titles on his own initiative, following a recommendation from a parliamentary committee. Without the government’s support, however, it has little chance to pass.
Last Friday, Andrew announced that he would stop using one of his titles, the Duke of York, a step he took under pressure from his brother Charles. But he did not formally lose either the dukedom or the title of prince, to which he is entitled under a 1917 royal prerogative, known as a Letters Patent. Under that decree, issued by King George V, the title of prince or princess is limited to the child of a monarch, the child of the sons of a monarch, and the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales, the heir to the throne. Amending the Letters Patent to strip Andrew of his title is possible, experts have said, but it would be such a grave, unusual step that it would probably happen only if the king and the government agreed in advance.
This is interesting from a how-the-sausage-is-made perspective, but it also has larger repercussions. Let’s be real – everyone can agree that Andrew should be stripped of all of his titles and that he should be forced onto an ice floe and set out to sea. THAT is not the debate. The real debate is: who will do the title-stripping and what happens if and when we give the monarch power to strip titles at will, with nominal input from the government? The actual debate is “what happens when we have a king who is petty, jealous and violently unfit to lead, and who uses his power to childishly settle scores?” Gee, I wonder why everyone is hesitating to give the crown these powers???
The less I see of this vile, unsightly individual, the better.
Said it earlier: give the King power and vengeful, jealous Bulliam will for exactly that: strip Harry and Archie and Lilibet if their rightful titles.
Sorry I stopped at the “crown and parliament stay out of each others business “! What a very big lie!
Absolutely correct! All legislation needs Royal assent to become law. The Guardian recently did a deep dive into how much Queen Elizabeth interfered with and vetted legislation that she didn’t like, especially if the legislation affected her properties and wealth. She had a veto ffs.
100%, even in AU. And the royals are exempt from many laws, such as anti-discrimination.
I believe that the option was to give the monarch exclusive power, OR following recommendation by a joint parliamentary committee. But there has been no debate thus far.
giving free rein to a monarch with anger issues is a bad idea.
It’s not going to get debated, let alone passed.
Isn’t that exactly how they ended up with Cromwell?
If titles are things that can be given and taken away at will, doesn’t that contradict the entire idea of a hereditary monarchy?
And I’m disgusted by the repeated media discussions about Andrew’s titles when (I think) it’s all distraction from the real issue… removing stupid titles is not punishment for sex crimes. He needs to be behind bars.
The arrogance of these people to think unearned titles are of such importance to people in the real world that removing them constitutes adequate punishment for heinous crimes.
It’s a vexed issue because if the monarch can exclusively confer, the monarch ought to be able to remove. It’s a more ridiculous notion that these titles can be conferred, yet there is no way of removing them.
The monarchy is ceremonial and archaic, so removing titles is a big deal. Otherwise, it has no meaning. What would William be if he was just plain old William Wales?
William Mountbatten-Windsor.
Whatever, I was being flippant. He would be nothing. The whole circus needs those archaic and useless titles to give it currency.
Now I understand why Peter and Zara are not Prince and Princess. They are not children born to a son of the monarch.
The Queen gave Anne and Mark the option of giving HIM a royal title that he could pass down to their children. Mark would have been given the same option as Armstrong Jones who got the Snowdon title.
@Tessa, they would still not be a Prince / Princess though. QE2 offered an earldom according to the reports.
I said that in another post. I know they would not ever be Prince and Princess. Margaret’s kids got the title bestowed on Armstrong Jones.
seven blue, I know this. I said that in another post. I know they would not ever be Prince and Princess. Margaret’s kids got the title bestowed on Armstrong Jones. If Mark took a title, they could be Lady Zara and Viscount Peter. Or something to that effect.
I don’t agree with the last part of the article because it’s not so easy to remove someone’s birthright. There is no source as to whom states that it would need parliamentary approval.
It is also wrong at law. Letters Patent don’t need parliamentary consent because it is the monarch’s prerogative. The Dukedom is another matter.
David and Sarah, children of Princess Margaret and Snowdon would not have been Prince and Princess. But they got titles passed down from their father. Not from their mother.
They are not Prince and Princess because Anne is a woman and no woman (with the exception of the monarch can pass Prince or princess titles on to their kids). Anne and her then husband were given the option of the children receiving titles through him. If he had been made an earl or duke he could have passed that down to his kids but he refused.
The late Queen did offer a title, I think it was an earldom, when Anne married so her children would get some kind of a title but Anne and Mark refused.
I’m sure the late QEII offered both Peter and Zara prince and princess titles, but Anne refused because she could see the writing on the wall. Her humility has served her and her family well.
@convict, QE2 couldn’t offer Prince / Princess titles like that. They would need to change the rules for that. The reporting said earldom, no need to imagine things that didn’t happen.
Right, they would have been styled as children of an Earl, so Lord and Lady. I think they’re better off overall this way.
I’m not imagining anything. I understand most of it. There are no ‘rules’, just letters patent at the monarch’s prerogative. EII issued new LP to give William’s younger children titles. LP is the monarch’s law and she most certainly could have done it.
@Convict she “could” have but that doesnt mean it was ever offered or considered.
@Convict, Will’s younger kids were always gonna be Prince / Princess eventually since they were born to a son of the future Monarch. I believe George was already a Prince since he was the heir. So, they just gave the correct titles to other kids earlier. The rules actually didn’t change fundamentally. If QE2 made Anne’s (daughter of the monarch) kids Prince / Princess, it would be the changing of the rules.
The 1917 letters patent only gave the HRH to the eldest male child of the heir to the heir. Because the succession was changed to remove male primogeniture, it was possible that William’s first child would be a girl and a younger boy would get the HRH and elder sister would not.
Even with George being the eldest, Charlotte and Louis would not have received an HRH under the 1917 letters patent. Only once Charles was king would they get it along with Archie and Lily.
William’s could have agreed to not give any of his kids the HRH but he wants the titles as much as any of them despite the modernization story. These kids aren’t working royals anyway so it’s not like they needed to be called Prince and Princess as babies.
Slowly, surely, this monarchy is imploding. Glad to see it.
This is my takeaway. Keep chipping away at the structure, and it will collapse.
So Scoot can just take Harry and Meghan’s titles and their children and NOT take Charlotte and Louis’s away?
He would have to be careful with Archie and Lilibet if he didn’t want to be accused of racism. After all, they have done nothing wrong. But he has talked, ( or at least I read somewhere) that he was planning to take away Beatrice and Eugenie’s as well. They, of course have done nothing wrong either. Not sure where the Gloucester’s and the Kent’s stand but they are all getting old and if they refuse to do any more for the monarchy it won’t make a lot of difference.
I’m guessing that’s what this whole thing is about. It’s like when my department head wanted to fire a colleague’s wife, and he fired the other, less senior person in the same role first just to fire my colleague’s wife too. William is gunning for Archie and Lili. Removing Andrew’s titles is just the smokescreen.
William is too dumb to consider the racist implications, because he’s really convinced himself that the BRF is very much not a racist family or whatever.
He’ll do what he wants to do if he’s allowed to do it.
Let it all burn, I say.
If the Bill passed, which it won’t, then theoretically William could take A&L’s titles. He would never take his own children’s titles away. I doubt the elder relatives like the Kents and Gloucesters will be affected. They will likely have passed on anyway.
But the rule is that the younger two Wales kids titles’ could be taken. If Will just takes the Sussexes he will look bad.
If he were daft enough to try it, the legal and political implications and challenges involved could well bring down the monarchy. After all, it could affect any royal duke, earl, lord, etc. And peers in the House of Lords. Btw, tinkering with the LoS would require consultation with Commonwealth realms. Parliament likely to delve into ALL royal finances, too. A real can of worms.
Oh yeah, that won’t go terribly at all. One day in the future, either William or George will be threatening Louis that they will remove his titles if he doesn’t do xyz. Andrew is still a member of the RF whether he has titles or not. That’s not going away. And he should be investigated in a real way.
So if parliament is foolish enough to actually allow this to happen can the petty, childish and insecure heir that will be king shortly could he take anyones titles or only family members? The monarchy needs more Parliament oversight not less. The royals already have been caught in cash for honors scandals now they are going to give these grifters the opportunity to have people pay cash to keep their honors/titles
There’s a reason they took these powers from the monarch, just saying.
The corrupt Roberts court handing Trump powers withheld by the Constitution and the disastrous results should be a warning to the Brits, but I fear it will not.
But it is also for the Monarch “Be careful what you wish for.” The Monarch’s ability to strip member of the royal family at willy nilly undermines the foundation of a hereditary institution.
Exactly. At the moment I’m in the camp of give them the ability to take titles away much as they can bestow titles then sit back and watch William show what a farce the whole things is. The emperors has no clothes.
Putting all that power in the hands of the monarch is a problem, as their history has already shown them, which is why they are no longer under an absolute monarchy. Not even getting into what’s the point of titles if someone can take them at a whim, this relies too much on the temperament and ethics and morality of the person making the decisions. Especially considering the fact that so much of someone’s ability to take care of themselves, and their own autonomy is tied into favor from the monarch from birth as it is.
Also, they are trying to say without saying they don’t want to have anything to do with giving William the power to eventually go on a roaring rampage of revenge against his brother, his sister-in-law, and his niece and nephew. He may be consumed by rage, there’s enough people in Parliament who already realizes how that will reflect on the UK. That’s why you are getting these articles about how they want the Sussexes back as working royals in some quarters. Especially when he is pretty consistently recently being called out for his laziness, his love of perks, and his tone deafness around serious issues that the citizens are experiencing under his soon to be reign.
Slumlord William and slumlord Charles.
The best outcome from this scandal — that Paedrew doesn’t seem to have to deal with legal consequences of his many offences, rapes of trafficked minors only being one part of it, for now — would be the eventual abolishment of the monarchy.
As I don’t see that happening right now, the second best would be to strip the BRF of any privileges, including the ability to bend the rules of law at will so they don’t apply to them, and make them purely ceremonial figureheads, with one home/apartment for monarch and heir each and a fixed salary for them.
To all the Derangers screaming “private income”: yeah, no, it’s unearned and undeserved. All those billions of pounds that are squirrelled away in offshore havens are not “private”, but stolen from colonies, from British citizens and the public purse.
I’d even go so far and make the RF hand over jewelry, paintings, everything in the Royal Collection.
(anyone found out yet what happened to the Nizam of Hyderabad’s Cartier necklace?)
https://www.regalfille.com/product/nizam-of-hyderabad-necklace/
In Camilla’s jewel room.
The monarch used to have the power to remove titles. I’ve been listening to a series of podcasts on the Wars of the Roses: the monarch was always stripping titles/attainting. Sometimes it’s hard to keep track! SIr A becomes duke of Foggybottom, Is involved against the plot against the king that fails and loses his dukedom which goes to Sir B. The next plot succeeds and Sir B loses the dukedom to Sir A. Sometimes it goes to Sir C who was more of a support to the king. lots of occasions when the Duke of Foggybottom dies and the king won’t let the son succeed.
As I’ve been listening to this series and others – I’m a lifelong history buff – It’s extraordinary how poor the kings can be: petulant, tyrannical, and outright evil as well as weak, easily led, and a legend in their own mind. I feel like I’m listening to this stuff and at the same time seeing similar being played out in the UK.
Interesting, I never knew that.
There are quite a few parallels with today, with Edward II having special male friends and many people thinking that Edward was bisexual or gay. We’ll never know the truth about that but it’s interesting to see the same thing today.
It’s not 1415 any more. The English Civil War happened and the Parliamentarians won. Go Cromwell!
yeah you cant compare what kings could pre english civil war to afterwards.
Strip titles without due process? No. The Titles Deprivation Act of 1917 was for nobles who sided with the enemy of the UK during World War I. Siding with a nation which was doing harm to your own peoole is a good reason.
If William just sticks to taking away just the York and Sussex title the world will know that he considers that being mixed race is as bad as sexually abusing minors. Before he gets that right he needs to learn to control his temper.
Scooter thinks he’s perfect, and believes all sycophantic followers. He can’t learn to control the Temper.
It’s what’s known as private member’s bill which is introduced by an individual MP not supported by the government. It will not even be guaranteed a debate in parliament as the time allocated to these bills is very restricted and even if it gets debate time a lot of MPs and especially the government ministers will make sure they are absent to avoid having to discuss the monarchy. It’s a shame as a debate would allow MPs to discuss wider issues relating to the monarchy. Another reason why it probably won’t happen.
All of this BS about titles is just a distraction from what really should take place regarding the BRF. They need to be under strict financial supervision and they need to be deprived of the ability to be made exempt from laws they don’t like. The lack of transparency surrounding their finances have been allowed to go on for far too long. And their influence on the security services and other parts of government should be curbed. It has become clear how much influence they actually wield in how they’ve treated Harry and his family. They even held up his children’s passports!
When it comes to Andrew he should be investigated,i.e. a REAL one.
I agree. The sovereign grant arrangement made by George Osborne in 2011 needs to be revisited and reopened.
With any luck, the investigation into Andrew’s finances, which Keir Starmer just said he supports, will do just that. The investigation into Andrew’s finances will presumably show just how much the late Queen and Charles were supporting him.
And Starmer says he’ll support an investigation into ALL the Crown Estate properties. Which besides Royal Lodge would also include Adelaide and Forest Lodge.
Too bad they’re not going to investigate the pedo/rapist angle, but I guess Virginia was over the UK age of consent when it happened.
“Although the age of consent is 16 throughout the United Kingdom, it is illegal to buy sex from a person under 18 where the perpetrator does not reasonably believe they are 18 or over.”(Wiki)
Did Andrew pay? We know she was given money but by whom? She said there was a conversation about her age and he knew she was 17.
It wasn’t just Virginia though. According to Virginia’s book, Andrew participated in an orgy on Epstein’s island with Virginia and eight other girls who looked underage and didn’t speak English. The police should investigate that.
Virginia said it was not consensual. It was not “dating”. And she was trafficked when she was underage.
💯💯
agree completely. the fact that its not even public knowledge whether William paid taxes on his duchy income this year or how much he paid is appalling.
Whoever proposed that bill is an idiot. Giving a monarch more power is simply dumb. The British did have a revolution in the 1600s because they didn’t want the monarch to rule them absolutely as they did in France. When Charles II was restored to the throne, part of the deal included Parliament having far more power than it did before. To reverse that now is pure stupidity.
Dream on Willy
According to Rafe Heyder-Mankoo, Co-Editor of Burke’s Peerage, the answer is:no.
He states that dukedoms are only classified as royal when the title holder is a Prince. Once the hereditary peerage has been granted by the monarch to a son or grandson, it becomes the legal property of the title holder – there’s also no stipulation that the title holder has to reside in the location of said peerage e.g. Duke of Devonshire lives in Derbyshire, Duke of Manchester was born in Australia, lives in the US and convicted of fraud, burglary and served prison time.
A duke convicted of a crime and did time in prison? His title was not an issue? The issue here is the royal family cannot be above the law. Taking away Andrew’s funding and housing supplied by the crown, sure. He is not representing the country. At least his “family” should pay for it from their private funds, not the sovereign grant.
Taking away Andrew’s titles is not justice. He needs to be investigated, charged, and if convicted, imprisoned. It seems that removing a title is the purview of Parliament and apparently the only reason to remove a title is treason. That apparently is the law of the land. It seems this criterion applied when a monarch himself had the power to remove titles. Odious as it is, sex crimes is not a reason to remove a person’s title. Perhaps it’s time to consider a mechanism for forcing a monarch to abdicate.
The problem here is, yes we can justify taking away Andrew’s titles, but since the monarchy is a popularity contest, they could use it for their own benefit but other peoples harm.
Willie is another Trump
What is the problem exactly? He cannot use his title, have been striped of all his honors and does not lead a public life. He is still a member of the royal family and I guess he will still be invited to certain non public family events. Even more, when he dies, there will be no transmission of his title to any descendants. He most probably raped a child. However, he has not been convicted of this. this is where it should start, anything else is no more than diversion. As for his rent, he and every others members of the brf should be investigated about this.