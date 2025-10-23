Prince William will hang out with Kylie Minogue at the Rio Earthshot ceremony

Prince William and his family are currently on vacation. The kids’ half-term break started this week, so that’s why we haven’t seen William or Kate at all after Prince Andrew’s demotion last Friday. We’ve heard that William is making moves behind-the-scenes about Andrew, but I’m not sure I believe that. William’s biggest priority is always maintaining a bare bones schedule no matter what. Privately lobbying MPs to investigate Prince Andrew sounds too much like work, you know? Well, the next time William will be seen publicly, it will likely be in Rio de Janeiro for Earthshot. This week, there was a big announcement about the celebrity guests being paid to hang out with Huevo.

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards are heading to Brazil, and this year’s starry lineup has just been revealed. Matthew McConaughey has added his star power in the countdown to the annual Earthshot Prize awards in Rio de Janeiro by narrating a trailer for the awards evening, which will see Australian pop sensation Kylie Minogue and singer Shawn Mendes join Prince William on the night of Nov. 5. McConaughey filmed a special action trailer showcasing the work of the 15 finalists, who are vying for $1.3 million prizes to back their ideas to help the planet. “When the stakes are highest, that’s when heroes rise,” McConaughey says in his voiceover to the film. The awards evening is the culmination of three days of events in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In a statement looking ahead to her appearance on the night, Minogue said, “Brazil — I’m coming back. It’s a privilege and honor to be part of the Earthshot Prize in Rio, on stage with the people and the ideas that could save our planet.” The star-studded lineup also includes music icon Gilberto Gil, who will be performing a collaboration with Grammy nominee Anitta. Hosting the evening is Brazilian broadcaster Luciano Huck, and Brazilian soccer star Cafu is also joining the show. Jason Knauf, CEO of The Earthshot Prize, said, “With two weeks to go, we are thrilled to announce the support of global artists, performers, and exceptional Brazilian talent, joining us in Rio. We will welcome to Brazil a host of global leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and young people from around the world, who share our ambition and optimism, and we can’t wait to reveal our winners on 5 November in what is set to be the greatest Earthshot yet.” On Oct. 11, Gisele Bündchen joined the roster as a judge for the next cohort of winners.

I love Kylie and she’s such a survivor and badass. I love that she’s still performing and making hit songs. She’s also been cosy with the Windsors for many years. She pissed off King Charles few years ago though – he invited her to his 2023 coronation and she turned him down. They also asked her to perform at the Chubbly concert and she turned that down too, and did so publicly, after they already claimed she had signed up to do it. Is this a dig? The fact that Kylie wanted no part of the coronation, but she’s willing to perform at William’s “I wanna hang out with celebrities” busywork? Also: notice how there’s absolutely zero conversation about Kate’s absence for the third year in a row from Huevo’s Earthshot mess.