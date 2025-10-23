Prince William will hang out with Kylie Minogue at the Rio Earthshot ceremony

Prince William and his family are currently on vacation. The kids’ half-term break started this week, so that’s why we haven’t seen William or Kate at all after Prince Andrew’s demotion last Friday. We’ve heard that William is making moves behind-the-scenes about Andrew, but I’m not sure I believe that. William’s biggest priority is always maintaining a bare bones schedule no matter what. Privately lobbying MPs to investigate Prince Andrew sounds too much like work, you know? Well, the next time William will be seen publicly, it will likely be in Rio de Janeiro for Earthshot. This week, there was a big announcement about the celebrity guests being paid to hang out with Huevo.
Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards are heading to Brazil, and this year’s starry lineup has just been revealed. Matthew McConaughey has added his star power in the countdown to the annual Earthshot Prize awards in Rio de Janeiro by narrating a trailer for the awards evening, which will see Australian pop sensation Kylie Minogue and singer Shawn Mendes join Prince William on the night of Nov. 5.
McConaughey filmed a special action trailer showcasing the work of the 15 finalists, who are vying for $1.3 million prizes to back their ideas to help the planet. “When the stakes are highest, that’s when heroes rise,” McConaughey says in his voiceover to the film. The awards evening is the culmination of three days of events in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
In a statement looking ahead to her appearance on the night, Minogue said, “Brazil — I’m coming back. It’s a privilege and honor to be part of the Earthshot Prize in Rio, on stage with the people and the ideas that could save our planet.”
The star-studded lineup also includes music icon Gilberto Gil, who will be performing a collaboration with Grammy nominee Anitta. Hosting the evening is Brazilian broadcaster Luciano Huck, and Brazilian soccer star Cafu is also joining the show.
Jason Knauf, CEO of The Earthshot Prize, said, “With two weeks to go, we are thrilled to announce the support of global artists, performers, and exceptional Brazilian talent, joining us in Rio. We will welcome to Brazil a host of global leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and young people from around the world, who share our ambition and optimism, and we can’t wait to reveal our winners on 5 November in what is set to be the greatest Earthshot yet.”
On Oct. 11, Gisele Bündchen joined the roster as a judge for the next cohort of winners.
I love Kylie and she’s such a survivor and badass. I love that she’s still performing and making hit songs. She’s also been cosy with the Windsors for many years. She pissed off King Charles few years ago though – he invited her to his 2023 coronation and she turned him down. They also asked her to perform at the Chubbly concert and she turned that down too, and did so publicly, after they already claimed she had signed up to do it. Is this a dig? The fact that Kylie wanted no part of the coronation, but she’s willing to perform at William’s “I wanna hang out with celebrities” busywork? Also: notice how there’s absolutely zero conversation about Kate’s absence for the third year in a row from Huevo’s Earthshot mess.
Says scooter look harold celebrity friends are mine
Tbh the star power is pretty low! They paid a Hollywood actor to voice over a trailer and a supermodel to be on the board, the desperation! The guests are not particularly impressive. No offence to Kylie she’s fine but not exactly current in 2025.
This 💯!!!
It’s weird because she refused to perform at the King’s coronation because of republican sentiment in Australia. That’s news to me. We recently had a failed referendum. There is no appetite to change the Australian Constitution, even less so now.
Willy probably had Kylie’s poster on his bedroom wall as a teenager.
He’s spending a lot of money to give away a little bit of money.
^^^^ THIS!
I don’t understand why no one on the Earthshot board objected to this kind of (waste money) spending, especially this Awards is not set out to be happened forever? Hello, Bloomberg? Wouldn’t it better to spend on making winners & nominees get bigger audiences on their works & impacts?
Never forget, TOB stole Earthshot idea from the other person. (And never gave credit to that person.)
They’re actually doing that; we just don’t hear about it. William’s PR is all about the celebrities he’ll be hanging out with. But, Earthshot is essentially a small charity which will end in 4 years. Bloomberg Philanthropies gives almost $4 billion a year. Which one will Bloomberg focus on?
Kate can’t go. She’s recovering from the fake cancer she finished treatment for over a year ago. Those very tiny children of hers need 24/7 support. She’s strolling in naycha. Um what have I forgotten?
Wig shopping.
🤣🤣🤣
🤣🤣🤣
And don’t forget she has to help George take a test.
What is this wild quote from Jason the Knife? “We will welcome to Brazil a host of global leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and young people from around the world….” Do Willy and Jason think global CEOs are coming to Brazil to see them instead of COP?
COP?
The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the biggest international event for climate change action. It’s under the United Nations, and they meet annually. This year it’s in Belem, Brazil. https://cop30.br/en
Global Statesman Willy always holds his Earthsh!t events on the margins of COP meetings. Presumably he thinks the proximity to COP, plus paying celebs to come, will lend Earthshot the legitimacy his own presence apparently can’t provide. Earthshot always holds its meetings in sad conference rooms as close to the main COP action as he can rent. A year or two ago, he posted a sadly hilarious selfie of himself next to some COP signage in front of the official conference center.
@Me at home: Actually this is only the second time that William has held the Earthshot Prize ceremony in the same country as COP.
@Maremotrice: How else do you expect William to get any media attention? It’s like when he scheduled his event across the street from the United Nations event, so that the images of his and the UN events would converge in people’s minds. It’s a cynical ploy and it is the same reason he invites/pays for warmed-over celebrities to hang with him. Sad.
Yes, it’s hilarious. Like the UN Climate Change Conference was scheduled in Brazil just to piggyback off of Earthshot.
What? Hanging with paid for celebrities? I thought that was uncouth and vulgar….oops that’s only if the celebrities, that are not paid for, are hanging with the Sussexes. The foundation is paying lots of money for him to schmooz with celebrities. Makes you wonder if the winner of the prize actually gets the money.
The prize money isn’t a lump sum, IIRC. So I think nobody’s gotten their full money.
But the celebrities are paid in full upfront. He and his earthshit are a joke.
What a complete & utter twat.
underrated comment A+
Funny. Big announcement PR for Earthshot … seems like it might have been a great opportunity to maybe, I do t know, highlight some of the nominees and their “Earth Saving” innovations?
And doesn’t it seem like Matthew et al collectively are probably getting more than the winner?
They’re not very good at this.
William always looks awkward so I can understand why it’s very important for him to court celebrities for the event. He’s just not capable of making the event interesting on his own. You’d think his supposed popularity, based on the frequent polls of royals, would be enough to generate interest and elevate the status of the event. It is clear that the reality of his popularity is far removed for the results of the polls. 🤭
Using Earthshot’s donors’ money to surround yourself with paid celebrities kinda looks like… more royal grifting. Billy Idle would argue that celebrities bring attention to the cause (that’s an admission that his presence isn’t enough, I guess, but I digress).
Nothing against badass Kylie, but there’s nothing about flying her, or flying William for that matter, to Brazil that says “good for the environment.” At least McConaughey taped his contribution from, presumably, a studio in the States?
Add that to accepting megayacht vacations from foreign officials and Norman Baker’s whole chapter on how Billy grifts vacations and more (see And What Do You Do?), and maybe we need another investigation into royal grifting.
I guess. I mean it’s not that different from other organizations bringing in pop stars that may be on the tail end of their popularity to do events, that’s pretty common, so is asking people that want a little bit of attention to attend, to get some eyes on it. It’s just funny how when anyone else does these things, it’s bad.
Also, unless I missed something later in the week they haven’t done anything since they were in Northern Ireland earlier last week correct? I know their kids are on break right now but how does that stop them from doing any work? They literally can’t do any work if their kids are off? Even if their kids are off 6 or 7 times a year? They’re taking them out the country or on vacation every single time?
But that’s just the point, *they* are supposed to be the attraction. Replying to @Dee(2). I mean. They’ve always schmoozed with celebrities (Charles & Stephen Fry are old mates, it would seem, like Camilla & Judy Dench), but that’s *very* different from paying for personal appearances. And then flying that celebrity around the world? Bonkers.
Has he not been in to KP?
Isn’t that where his office is?
Yes. Yes, the Waleses’ tiny little children need to have both parents at home whenever they’re out of school. That includes afternoons during the school year, too, so the Waleses can’t work during the school year, either. That’s because the Waleses’ tiny little children are better than our children. /s
Yeah the celeb idea wouldn’t bother so much except that they (through the british press) have ranted and raved a good deal over the last few years about celebrities and hollywood etc – but the royal familiy has always loved being close to celebrities.
As for the kids’ vacations – well we dont know bc they hide it so much, but I think sometimes they go to anmer and sometimes they leave the country. My guess is this time they left the country bc I think its one of their longer breaks.
It’s irritating because William boasted that, just like EII, he didn’t ‘care for celebrity’. It may have been true for the late Queen, but William is just a liar.
I wonder how much money does Earthshot spend on celebrities?
He’s just trying to re-create the Invictus opening/closing ceremonies. It’s so embarrassing for him, he has no shame.
Pure vanity project, nothing more. No one cares about this project or him. All he does is imitate, nothing original. Globe trotting for nonsense.
Earth is shot, all those people flying into Brazil. And don’t forget the helicopters taxi.
Besides the fact that the nominees, the winners and their work never gets the attention they deserve, it has always been a sign to me that this has always been a vanity project for William because for something that is supposed to benefit the environment and is something supposedly created by William, I’ve never understood why it’s only been hosted in the UK once? The attention and revenue it could be used to bring to the UK annually or at the very least, commonwealth countries would have made more sense to me. He’s the future king of the UK and head of state to all of these commonwealth countries that he ignores constantly because he’s chasing after his little brother who is always going to be better than him. Harry’s IG goes to countries that ask for IG and has teams of wounded and injured veterans who actually participate in the games, so it makes sense. William hasn’t visited most of his commonwealth countries in years, if ever. He’s already showing us how horrible of a king he will be.
Oh no Kylie not you as well
This is strange and desperate. The same Kylie who refused to perform at KCIII’s coronation because she respected the Australian public’s apparent sentiment about becoming a republic? There is no great republican sentiment in Australia, so it was obviously just an excuse.
How much on earth is William paying her? She must have been promised the sun moon and stars!
Jason is certainly earning his salary, money no object as long as he gets Earthshot somehow into the headlines – no interest in Earthshot’s raison d’etre necessary.
I guess she would rather go to Brazil than the UK. Can’t say I blame anyone for that.
Btw I don’t think its good for the Wales children go on holiday every single term.
What about spending time with friends, sleepovers, hanging out at home?
BUt one reason they have to move to their new forever home Forest Lodge is because AC is just too small and the kids are ashamed of it, that their pals have bigger homes and all. (I think hanging out at Amner or KP is out because those aren’t forever homes anymore).
This is why I sort of think the older two are boarding at Lambrook and they dont want to admit it. The bigger house has nothing to do with the kids, its for Kate and her obsession with status, but using the kids as an excuse for pretty much whatever they want to do shields them from a lot of criticism.
Anyway thats why I think they go on vacation every break and are so obsessed with family time – partly bc again, that’s a shield from criticism, and because they’re lazy – but also because they’re boarding so the school breaks are a big deal.
Interesting, interesting. Hadn’t thought of that, but it makes sense. They don’t see their kids as much as they pretend & this much-lauded school run hasn’t been photographed in years, not since they left London & they were taking George & Charlotte to school.
According to this week’s Private Eye
Instead of spreading the royal net wide, he and Kate intend to support just a few patronages of personal interest. The military, sport and children will take priority while culture, business, animals and science will struggle. Naturally the reform agenda doesn’t involve downsizing the royal estates or bank balances.
They accurately state that he will only travel abroad for pet projects like Earthwot? Sports matches and luxury holidays. Flunkey observes after 2022 disaster tour he doesn’t give a stuff about heading the Commonwealth and CE isn’t his thing either.
Given MPs are finally asking why a member of the wealthy RF isn’t paying rent on his mansion whilst others are struggling, I do hope the desire for public scrutiny of finance asks about PoW in particular. Why all this expense for so very little and no outrage about taking the UK payer for granted whilst failing to deliver an adequate service? Completely outrageous to demand we fork out for yet another Coronation just so Wilbur can snub a lot of relatives whilst not even pretending to even TRY to work full time afterwards!!
“Prince William and his family are currently on vacation.”
Evergreen first sentence
Is there some reason why William doesn’t stage this silly prize in a Commonwealth country? Seems like that would be killing 2 birds with same stone. Like, he’s supposed to visit those countries once in a while. Anyway, this prize is so boring I can’t remember where it was last time, but U.S.is certainly not a Commonwealth country and he went there.
Last year’s ceremony was held in Cape Town.