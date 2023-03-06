‘Passionate Australian’ Kylie Minogue turned down the Chubbly concert too

Towards the end of this week’s Gossip With Celebitchy pod, CB and I talked about how many people have turned down offers to perform at King Charles’s coronation concert. As my comment of the week said, it’s giving Trump Inauguration!! So far, Elton John, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Adele have all turned down offers. Buckingham Palace sniffed and announced that, well, at least they still have Kylie Minogue performing. Like, they literally announced Kylie was coming and that she would likely be the headliner. Except she turned them down too!!!
Kylie Minogue has turned down an invitation to perform at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle because of growing republican sentiment in her native Australia, it was claimed yesterday. Minogue, who took part in a concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall in 2018, was previously reported to be one of the stars in the line-up for the show on the day after the coronation on May 6.
A spokesman for the singer said that she would not be appearing because she would be out of the country on May 7, The Mail on Sunday reported. A source close to Minogue, 54, told the newspaper: “She was approached by the team that has been tasked with getting a great line-up of stars and there has been some back and forth. However, she has very recently decided that she doesn’t think it is the right thing to do. While Kylie has been an honorary Brit for many, many years, and admires the royal family and everything that they do, she is also a passionate Australian and has read the room in a country that could very soon become a republic.”
Minogue’s spokesman said: “Kylie very much regrets that she isn’t able to perform at the King’s coronation concert as she will be out of the country. This is hugely disappointing for Kylie, who has met King Charles many times and has a very good relationship with him. She has sent her best wishes to King Charles for this historic occasion.”
In 2021 Minogue said she had decided to move back to Australia after three decades of being based in London. “I wanted to spend more time with my family,” she said.
Performers who are understood to be set to appear at the concert include Take That — without Robbie Williams — and Lionel Ritchie. Elton John, the Spice Girls and Harry Styles have all been reported as unable to make it because of their busy schedules. Adele and Ed Sheeran are also said to have turned down invitations.
I doubt that Kylie turned down Charles because of the growing republican sentiment in Australia, honestly. While I think that there is a “growing republican sentiment” in most countries which still have the British monarch as their head of state, I don’t think Oz will become a republic “very soon.” More like, within the next five years. It’s far more likely – and perhaps even worse for King Charles – that Kylie turned down the offer because Charles isn’t a popular, unifying figure and none of these celebrities give a sh-t about him.
At least there is one Aussie not trashing Meghan.
I think Chuck needs to give up and ask children’s groups to perform.
As I’ve said before, Chuck needs to humble himself and appeal to his base. Get on the phone with Ted Nugent and the rest of Trump’s Nazi supporters. As a backup, he could always call upon The Villages in Florida and see who they recommend for an aging, bigoted audience.
Lol! Great idea
The MyPillow Guy!
He’d be lucky to get the bell ringers at this point.
That’s honestly what I wish he’d do! And it would probably be fantastic.
There are so many amazing choirs, orchestras, musical groups, etc. that would be a damn good time. Charles is known to have really good musical taste, so he needs to stop chasing popstars and find a talented group that would actually want to be there.
100% agree. He could do a really wonderful series of classical music concerts – featuring English composers of course, from ancient to contemporary. He could have commissioned a piece – how great would that have been?
He has reportedly commissioned some new pieces for the coronation itself.
Chuck does not have good musical taste. Chuck does whatever he thinks will look best and most snobbish.
Why is Lionel Richie performing at the coronation concert?? He is both black and American. Where is his loyalty?? People should be outraged.
Maybe he signed on early, thinking that there would be a lot more performers, and now he’s been left holding the bag.
@Lizzy: Kids at the Chubby? Certainly not! Between Andrew and some of the family’s friends, it is going to be the biggest number of pedo by square meter of all UK! 🤢
I think she read the room. There is not only anti-monarchy sentiment, but also anti-Camlilla choruses growing. The more Charles parades and flaunts her, the more people remember Diana and what Camilla and Charles did to her. Charles may have forced his mother to accept Camilla as Queen Consort, but the rest of the world can’t be bought.
No they can’t. Chuckie needs to just accept that no one wants to perform at his clowning event. He should just stick Can’t up there with a piano. She would be pleased upon hearing news. That’s about the only talent he can get at this point.
Yeah, but then they would need to pre-record the Chubbly so that her performance looks live 😂
Maybe a puppet group is free?
Or jugglers and a mime?
Magician?
Panto! It’s quintessentially British AND it would provide job opportunities for all the pseudocelebrities and has-been monarchists who have come out of the woodwork to criticize Harry and Meghan.
Maybe the ‘princess’ kkkatie can do a piano recital. Should be very interesting.
I know a husband and wife who perform magic, and some trickery, along with spinning plates on sticks! It’s quite something. I will email the palace with their number!
Warn the husband and wife that they may be the headlining act!
A dog and pony show.
Morris dancers! I want Morris dancers!
Maybe the Irish River Dancers!?!? Oh wait never mind 🤭🤭
How about circus clowns making balloon corgis and horses? 🤡😆
How about a Spitting Image puppet revival?
I think Kylie is very much reading the room correctly.
Oz might take time to break free but the general attitude is We Want Out. Ireland and Scotland are working on it too.
Good for her.
Five years IS “very soon.”
@Emily_c: I agree. It has long been said that the republic would come after Elizabeth’s death, and I believe it will, and that the move to having our own Australian head of state is already gathering momentum and will progress, but there are still a number of steps that have to take place before it’s finally time to take the big step. There is a sort of DABDA grief process in play, too, and if those of us who are sick of having a foreigner as our head of state try to push the republic onto people who have not yet finished grieving over their late Queen’s death and reached the “acceptance” stage, they will dig their heels in and slow things down. We have a vibrant and talented new leader of the Australia Republic Movement and I am confident that he will guide the process surely but sensitively and at an appropriate rate… and I can’t see it all being finalised within five years.
If the republic is even one of the reasons Kylie has decided not to perform at the Coronation concert – and I really don’t understand why there is any need for a concert – I am very pleased because it all helps. Baby steps.
Are the teletubbies still around? They’re British maybe ask them.
Who owns the Mr Blobby costume these days?
I don’t know but it looks like that thing you squeeze with your hand and it’s eyes pop out that you use to reduce stress🤪
I have a feeling there will be a pathetically small crowd at the chubbly concert, lol. Chuck should cancel it, it’s a waste of time & money.
Again, this is all self-inflicted by Charles. This man didn’t need to have a big royal concert. The country just had one a year ago for the jubbly. But nooooo, Charles just had to have his very own Chubbly with a concert. He should have read the room and just had the clowning ceremony and called it a day. Maybe donated some money in honor of his special day. As opposed to spending “his” money on a concert, new thrones, and a brand new golden carriage. Oh sorry, the carriage is a gift 🙄.
“clowning ceremony” – LOL
Yep, the Jubilee was only a year ago (and the concert wasn’t that great) – so we had that long long weekend of mostly tedious Jubilee celebrations, and then the never-ending funeral stuff a few months later.
I feel I’ve had enough pomp to last me a lifetime, and I don’t think I’m the only one. (Though I do love to see the drum horses).
There’s a distinct lack of excitement about the Coronation here in the UK, and it’s only 2 months away now.
Agreed. I think the RF should do a day of service instead. All of them go to soup kitchens and serve the homeless all day long. Including Willnot and Cannot.
Lol!! My newsfeed is rife this morning with stories of the Sussexes’ waning popularity and irrelevant status and how they are only “trading on their royal status”. Yeah… someone is panicking over THEIR waning royal status for sure but it’s NOT the Sussexes. I love Kylie for this rejection!
Proud Kylie M fan and this makes my love her even more. Chucky, Cams and the Wails are going to have to perform themselves at this rate or at the very least have George, Charlotte and Louis doing a little sketch.
I want the Sussex to flex so bad. Can you imagine photos of Archie’s bday party with a dozen celebrity musicians milling about in the background, carrying their kids, cooing to Archie, ***singing happy birthday***?
Rihanna AND Bey… With their kids!?
4 year old Archie pulls a million more kilowatts of star power to his backyard than KC3 and the moment he’s been waiting 70+years for.
Manifest this manifest this manifest this 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Elton needs to play Crocodile Rock for Archie’s bday. So let it be written. So let it be done!
Oh yes. Birthday party in Montecito, hey hey! Elton and Adele attending say what!
They can call Chris Rock to perform and rebel as a host.
They will tell joke about meghan and Harry all day during the concert and forgot that that day is about Charles crowning hat day little special concert and live on TV too.
I wish they were this petty ugh I so wish!
But they are the complete opposite and will most likely be there.
They are for sure not out to be “popular” but they want to tell the truth.
That’s what really stuck out in Harry’s talk with Dr.Gabor. He mentioned how lots of people choose to be less authentic to be popular versus Harry and Meghan value authenticity and truth. It doesn’t win them fans or press though.
I hope they can figure out a good way to connect and communicate with fans so their projects continue to succeed despite the media around them.
It wins them plenty of fans. Remember how much Harry’s book sold? Harry and Meghan are incredibly popular.
That would be glorious. Make sure a few friends “accident” post pictures of the guest (but not the kids) on social media and cc the Daily Mail hahahahahahhaahh
I agree that it probably isn’t about being a passionate Australian (well maybe some part is) but rather there really is no point to performing. If you’re someone like Kylie, or even Elton John, Harry Styles, Adele etc who already have the exposure, money and the fanbase then what is performing at the coronation going to do for you *positively* in terms of image/brand/money? The answer is not much.
So no point in putting the effort in to rehearse for a concert that has very little positive gain for you.
I love Kylie – good for her. Just heard Can’t Get You Out of My Head this past weekend. Na na na..na na na na na….
She “admires the royal family and everything they do”? What? At this point I’m waiting for somebody to say “I will be washing my hair that night”.
I still think he should give Vanilla Ice a ring. He performed at Mar a Largo for fellow racist Trump and his MAGA’s. There is also Kid Rock and some other of Trump’s friends. He should seriously consider getting on the Trump Entertainers train.
100% this. Maybe ask for Trump’s endorsement while he’s at it — all the bigoted fogies in Britain would eat that shit up.
Trump is apparently now DJing at his little club during dinner from his IPad. Steven Colbert did a whole bit about hiring him to DJ the Clowning Concert but things are starting g to look grim lol…maybe see if he’s free?
This concert is going to be the saddest thing.
I expect CIII will pull in a few favours so as not to lose face – e.g. quite a few musicians are alumni/beneficiaries/ambassadors of the Prince’s Trust. Plus lesser known acts and has-beens who would like the exposure. The likes of Peter Andre and Jesy Nelson.
Either way, it’s going to be such a damp squib.
Good for Kylie! I’m enjoying watching this blow up in Charles’ face so much.
Same! This is way more entertaining than the actual concert is going to be.
The guy who played at my daughter’s Bat Mitzvah was wonderful, but he’s a Black man and wouldn’t come if they begged him. Aim lower, Charles, you don’t deserve the high level of performers you want. You steal from the people, but when the people have a choice, they tell you no, as they should.
That’s just leave kate and take that . Wonder what button disaster she will be wearing to keep the focus off her lack of piano skills
As for Lionel Richie, have you no pride ?
At this point he’d be lucky to get Spinal Tap and Johnny Karate.
JR, I believe Spinal Tap would turn him down. Even they have standards.
Charles is attempting to model this off the inauguration for a US President, ignoring the fact that an inauguration takes place every four years and so more easily moves with the times. There hasn’t been a coronation in the British monarchy for 70 years. I feel like people who actually care about the monarchy or believe it should exist would want something more solemn, because it boils down to a religious ceremony asserting the Windsor bloodline was chosen by God. Get an orchestra, get a choir, get a British opera singer for ‘God Save the King,’ but don’t try to turn this into Charles’ Super Sweet Septugenary.
No idea who she is but I support her decision 100%.
Not sure if there will be a separate post(delete if I’m threadjacking!) but I read Kate’s teacher wrote a song… maybe she will play piano… I’m so happy right now!!!
Good for her!
Looking at you Howard, Mark and Gary…
Another idea of entertainment would be to invite the great Tyler Perry. I am sure he would give the royals and their followers some type of show, one that they will probably never forget. Just an idea. LOL
Madea goes to London, where she opens a can of whoop-ass on the royal family. How about she take a chainsaw and cut all the furniture in half at Frogmore Cottage, so Harry and Meghan and the royal family can each have their share!
Shades of the movie War of the Roses. How apropos a title.
The real reason is right there: “has read the room.” What goes around comes around. Who lives by the snub shall die by the snub.
Maybe Camilla’s pal, Dame Judi Dench, can sing. She has sung “Send in the Clowns” before.
There’s also video of her singing “Waterloo.”
Perfect set list.
*insert Nelson Muntz laughing gif here*
Perhaps Tom Cruise could learn how to sing
Camilla’s massive ick factor is growing into an anti-subservience Human Rights movement: No Curtseying, Bowing, Scraping or Kneeling EVER to a woman who is married to two living husbands at the same time.
Kylie Minogue “read the room” correctly and SOLELY SENDS HER BEST WISHES TO CHARLES.