The Sussexes ‘hold the upper hand’ either way if they attend or avoid the Chubbly

Generally, when there’s a big royal storyline in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex look good/sympathetic, the entirety of the British media then gears up to convince people that the Sussexes are actually in a terrible position, that they’re weakened, that everyone hates them, that they deserve every punishment the Windsors can think up. Well, that’s been happening now for months. The Windsors showed their asses at QEII’s funeral, and then the Sussexes delivered two wildly successful projects (Spare and the Netflix series), and now everyone is twisting themselves in knots to cry about how the unpopular Sussexes “need” to come to the coronation OR ELSE. The point is not to actually welcome Harry and Meghan to the Chubbly. The point is to refuse to acknowledge that the Sussexes have power and agency and that they have zero need to do anything that they don’t want to do.
So the Chubbly paper invitations still haven’t even gone out, and at this point, the delay is starting to get really noticeable. There’s still an outsized focus on whether the Sussexes will attend. One royal commentator named Mayah Riaz told the Independent that if the Sussexes don’t receive an invitation, “it will be seen as a huge snub and [will be] likely to dominate the headlines and cast a shadow over the coronation.” Ya think? Literally everyone said this for months – by making everything Chubbly-related solely about the Sussexes’ attendance, all Salt Island is doing is giving the Sussexes more power and making their attendance THE storyline. Speaking of, Page Six had a dishy piece too.
Charles and his coterie of advisors will want to settle things in time for the coronation, as Hugo Vickers, writer and friend of the royal family, told Page Six: “Nothing must deflect from the actual coronation, it’s very important. I don’t know if Harry and Meghan will both come [to the coronation], but the message I’m getting is that Charles is concerned about his son and wishes to leave the door open for him.”
One highly-placed palace insider said that it was the perfect time for Charles to ask his son to leave his home as “there is not much sympathy left for Harry and Meghan in the UK.”
Despite everything, Page Six has been told by multiple sources that the Sussexes have an open invite to the coronation. Official invites will go out this week. And it’s inevitable that attention will either be on the couple’s presence or their absence.
“Whatever happens, Harry and Meghan will always be the ones in the headlines,” the palace insider said. “Whether they come or they stay at home in California, they do hold the upper hand.”
Another well-placed royal source told Page Six that Buckingham Palace officials expect the Sussexes to fly over, adding: “Harry has always vowed to uphold the values of the monarchy … and how do you not come to your father’s coronation?”
But for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will mark three years away from royal life and Harry’s homeland this month, being chucked out of Frogmore reportedly feels like yet another move to oust them out of the family completely. Harry is also currently suing the British government over the rights to have funded security for while in the UK. Frogmore is based on the Windsor Estate, close by Windsor Castle, and extremely secure.
“If they don’t have Frogmore or a different residence on royal grounds, they do not have security in UK unless they ask and are granted,” said the Sussex insider. And the insider was at pains to stress they are more than happy at their $14.5 million home in Montecito. California: “They are not victims, nor do they feel like victims. They have a home to live in, so they are just going along with what is asked and trying to move along.”
While it may seem as if the bid to turf Harry and Andrew out of their homes has come out of the blue, plans have been afoot for the past year, Page Six is told. Palace sources said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were originally asked to leave Frogmore last year before being given another year’s lease — although Sussex insiders deny this. Conversations to move the Duke of York started after Queen Elizabeth died in September, sources added.
The Sussexes departure will come just in time for the release of Buckingham Palace’s annual financial report at the end of the month, the end of the British fiscal year. The report shows just how much is being spent on the royal family by the British taxpayer. Charles has made it known he wants to cut costs and provide a streamlined royal family.
Sussex sources, meanwhile, said they had no clue “what the motivation” was on Buckingham Palace’s side.
A royal source also sniffed “it’s wasteful” for the Sussexes to keep a home they rarely use. Which is funny because King Charles has homes in Wales, London and Romania he rarely uses. The current Prince and Princess of Wales have four homes, two of which they rarely use. There are royal palaces, castles, forts and mansions rarely being used right at this very moment. But sure, let’s focus solely on a dilapidated cottage which had been paid for in advance.
Really, the funniest part about all of this is the dawning realization for the stupidest people on the planet, the so-called gold standard royal advisors. They’re just now realizing that Harry and Meghan hold all the cards, that even if an invitation is sent to the Sussexes, they don’t have to show up (and I hope they won’t). This line is just too pathetic: “Harry has always vowed to uphold the values of the monarchy … and how do you not come to your father’s coronation?” How do you say that with a straight face knowing that Charles has gone out of his way to be financially and emotionally abusive towards Harry, even going so far as to EVICT his son and daughter-in-law from their secure home for which they had a valid lease?
IF any of this is true, it sounds like Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate Frogmore, right around the time the counsellors of state issue started playing in the media, near the time the Queen passed. By briefing everything to the media, it’s so easy to see all the moves people have been making and understand their motivations. If the Royal Family were smart, they’d stop the leaks and handle their machinations and manipulations in private so the world wouldn’t know what POSes they are.
it’s a bit too late to hide what POSes they are at this point. and I love that for them.
what’s amazing to me is that someone figured out that the Sussezes hold all the cards, whether they go or not. and who set that up? these same royalist reporters who are now complaining about it. haha, betches.
How do the Sussexes hold all the cards?
@Quinnlyn – they hold all the cards because if they go, their attendance will totally overshadow Chuck and Cam. If they don’t go, their lack of attendance will totally overshadow Chuck and Cam.
From a PR/news coverage perspective, the conversation is about if H&M get the invite, and if that happened, will they attend. If they do attend an outsized amount of the coverage will be how the family reacts to H&M’s presence. It’s a monster of their own making at this point. H&M are too convenient of a distraction/scapegoat that Chuck, Camilla and the Wails turn to every time they screw up (which is almost daily).
If the BRF were smart they would have starved the H&M fire of fuel and oxygen, from the moment KC took over. But they all want to stay in the good graces of the Royal Rota, while at the same time continue being the selfish pricks they are without scrutiny. The only way to do that is to perpetually throwing the Sussexes to the wolves. Now KC wants the Chubbly to be all about him but the palace in burning down because of the fire he and his cohort set.
@Dutch 100%. Windsors are too stupid to see that the call is coming from inside the house.
I hope M&H are just going about their day/work and are spending zero time on this DUMBster fire.
Oh my god, the wording here. Charles literally threw the Sussexes out the door. Now the door is supposedly always open.
People. please start recognizing the t r o l l s. Q is the some one who was claiming yesterday that Meghan isn’t Black, etc.
Narrator Voice…. The world still absolutely knew what POS the Windsors were
And they are blasting that message to the point that those in the back can see and hear how awful the Windsors are.
Chuckie should be happy that he is even being crowned king given the circumstances within Britain and all of the CW countries.
Absolutely agree. It’s not a flex to tell the world that as soon as the Queen passed, they started plans to evict H&M and Andrew…these people are supposed to be in mourning! They couldn’t wait?
That gloating picture of CC and WK is so obvious now.
Yep. Scrolling back to find that picture of the Un-Fab Four – from, I think, the reception with world leaders attending the Queen’s funeral, when the Sussexes were uninvited.
I’m hedging because this is so awful and so bizarre, that surely I must be remembering it wrong.
Dang, that’s so true. The queen dies and, rather than mourning, starts evicting family members. You cannot make this stuff up.
They hold all the cards because regardless of there local media what they value most is the American media. If Harry and Meghan go the American media goes. You will see 24 hour coverage of the couple and there children if they take them. Regardless of what the Rota says Harry and Meghan are the It couple. From what little I’ve seen of Archie he has his Dad and Mom charisma. America is a huge audience. Anyone standing near the couple gets on American TV. They are the golden couple. Hince the Wale’s meltdown. The minute Harry and Meghan say they are going we will start to see major news stations here put out there commercials. I bet their PR people are constantly getting calls to see if they are coming. If Meghan is wearing a crown and beautiful gown she will not only be on the major news stations but every local station in America will show her. Stand next to her and so will you. Their PR people are not very bright Every city in America has local news stations or if they don’t they feed into the major cities. Multiple that by hundreds of cities and counties across America. Like I said their PR people aren’t bright. That’s why they hold the cards and Charles knows it.
I haven’t seen anything yet that confirms both Sussexes have been invited to Chuck’s Con-a-nation. So far the Sussex spokesperson confirmed that the Duke alone has received “email correspondence from his Majesty’s office.” Also, the idiotic royal source who’s claiming “Harry has always vowed to uphold the values of the monarchy …” is full of it. Sussexes stated back in 2020 when they intended to step back they would uphold the values of QEII. Only thing Harry said about the “monarchy” is he’s okay with it.
Yeah sure, anyone would be just fine with being given a home, spending MILLIIONS to refurbish in then being kicked out. BTW. how many homes does William have now? I think Highgrove is his now.
Slimming down the monarchy has always been code for ‘it’s all about me’ as this is clearly not a cost cutting move.
Yep, the whole spin that it’s wasteful and how can they expect to just leave a house empty is absurd. This is not cost-cutting for the Crown Estates by any means. The Sussexes paid for it, willingly let their cousins live in it, and Charles and William have MULTIPLE houses that sit empty throughout the year! Apt 1a?
Willy indeed has 6 properties because 2 are held secret by the media. One of the properties is Llwynywermod Estates in Wales. If they are successful in acquiring the Lodge that will make 7 vast properties for Cambridges and 0 for Sussexes.
Yes @Lizzie “slimming down the monarchy” has always been a code word and/or catch all phrase for everything except the monarchy taking less money from the government.
It was code for Charles is going to cut out his siblings and all the money and attention would only be on him and his two sons. Well until 1 of his sons married a African American woman then it became all about Chuckie and his first born. Now the “slimmed down monarchy” is about evicting people from their homes as a cost cutting measure. Its all so utterly ridiculous and transparently vindictive.
The Chubbly was ALWAYS going to be about H&M, whether they attend or not. It’s amazing that the courtiers are just now realizing this.
Then trying to blame the obvious retaliation against H&M (ie, kicking them out of Frogmore) on economics and the house sitting empty etc. when King Snarles and the Wails own how many freaking homes? It’s almost funny how mind boggled they are that people see through their lies.
But we all know they are not very bright.
Even if its unoccupied, Frogmore Cottage is still generating more revenue and being better maintained than Royal Lodge or dozens of other occupied royal properties. Chuck’s moves make no financial sense, other than getting Andrew out of RL before it falls down around him. But there are plenty of other places to shuttle Andrew off to.
They are clearly doing it as punishment for the book? Why not just say that?
“Sussex sources, meanwhile, said they had no clue “what the motivation” was on Buckingham Palace’s side.” Lol. What?
😢, they can’t have it both ways. Make it make sense. Cause CA is spending 💰 to come not the Royal family AND have to spend more💰 getting they stuff out. You can’t on one hand say you want them to come while on the other hand say while you’re here pack your stuff and get out. Make it make sense. The rota cares less about the Royal family or CA. Like Rupert Murdoch said this is solely about💰 and the rota knows the 🤑 is in CA even if it’ll be there years since they left. Fun fact go to the daily fail right now and scroll down to the articles on the side. You’ll find an article about the investment that Meghan has in CLEVR and how to order the product. Mind you if you go through the daily fail link they’ll get a commission 📴 the sale.
So what kept him from evicting them a year ago if he legally could? QE? What do BP finances have to do with H&M paying their own money to lease FC? If H&M have so little sympathy in the UK, why is the BM having to over-explain evicting them? And digging down deep into stupid territory to do so.
And how do you seriously go with “streamlining the monarchy to cost less” in the middle of planning a multi-million pound celebration to embiggen yourself?
Seriously.
You want to streamline the monarchy and cut costs, Chuck? How about not buying a new gold wagon to ride around in.
So, we hate you but, you must come to the chubbly. What a welcoming family( and I use that term loosely). Please come so we can abuse you more.
I’m torn because I want them to go just to annoy Will and Kate..but I also really want to see what Meghan will wear.
I also don’t want them to go because of the toxic environment.
What I really want after the coronation is a complete cut off from royals events. I’m tired of them being dragged into royal drama. None of this benefits them at all and just keeps them in a toxic cycle.
I just want them to be able to visit friends and family and support their charities in peace.
I am fairly certain this event is a coronet/tiara event, and I want them to go SOLELY because I think Meghan will have a new tiara/coronet that is completely outside of the current vaults. It would be the ultimate FU, and I am certain any number of jewelers would be lined up to provide one, particularly an american firm that doesn’t often have the opportunity to be seen in this light.
If they attend, I think Meghan would wear something understated and chic. Kate will be dripping with stolen diamonds, and Meghan would likely wear a simple hair clip, like Rose did at the Trump state dinner. The royals still think that Kate in jewels in a selling point. That was supposed to be the talk of the Earthshit debacle–Kate wears Diana’s emeralds!! But no one gave a shit about Kate in her greenscreen dress. She’s going to look overdone next to Meghan. Either way, Meghan overshadows the event. If she’s there, she shows Kate up. If she’s not there, then everyone talks about what Meghan would have worn had she been there.
Wouldn’t it be WONDERFUL if H&M went and Meghan wore one of the Spencer tiaras? The Earl Spencer isn’t going to the Chubbly, so M could even wear the same tiara Diana wore for her wedding. What a message that would send.
Well, if Meghan is going l am very sure that plans are already afoot for what she will wear. This will involve conversations with the Palace ie whether or not the dress will be floor length. I imagine it will.
I also believe that their will be family photographs in Buckingham Palace afterwards.
@HawkMoon947 Earl Spencer shot down the rumor that his sisters wanted to loan the family tiara to Meghan. It never happened. Meghan is not a Spencer and is not eligible to wear the tiara.
“Harry has always vowed to uphold the values of the monarchy … and how do you not come to your father’s coronation?”
The well-placed source spewing this nonsense is probably a member of the royal rota. The press desperately want Harry and Meghan to be there not the Palace. Charles leaking that he evicted Harry and Meghan was a major miscalculation not only in terms of the backlash but it undermined the press’ position.
For sure, it’s a courtier or a rota member who got high on their own supply. The coronation is meaningful to Charles, and thus he assumes it’s important to everyone else. But the coronation doesn’t make a difference to his position – he became the king the moment QEII was gone. It doesn’t give him new powers or responsibilities, it just means he gets to parade his obscene (stolen) wealth.
Why would Harry need to come to that? He’s no longer a “working” member of the royals, they’ve made that clear. The press keeps repeating that this is the most significant day in Charles’ life, which might be true but it’s also terrible. Not the birth of either of his sons? Not his wedding to his “true love”? I can tell you that if my husband said the most important day of his life was getting promoted at work we’d have words about it, lol.
Charles wants it both ways, I think. He obviously wants his coronation to be some glamorous major event and cement himself as a world player in a way he just isn’t. He wants the attention that Harry and Meghan would generate and he wants to avoid dealing with any of the interpersonal problems they exposed or very real threats they face. In other words, he just wants to use them, and I sincerely hope they don’t let him.
“How do you not come to your father’s coronation?” – Easy – he’s not a father. Father is a verb.
lol, the gall of these people.
Now he is emotionally abusing his son to come to his bs coronation ? I thought they were irrelevant. Now he is using sources and the media to push Harry to answer and emotionally abusing him through the papers ? Charles is a pathetic small man who deserves nothing good. I hope his reign is full of 💩
The aristocracy is supposed to attend to show they will uphold the monarchy and I guess most of them aren’t even invited. So non-working royals Harry and Meghan should tell him to go get stuffed.
I’m that kind of petty that I would advise Harry to attend the Chubbly, knowing full well that it will divert focus from Charles, Camilla and her kids… Because we all know that it would drive Charles and Cams MAD.
I am assuming Harry has been in enough therapy to not be that petty… but I would totally do that as my last hurrah.
They don’t have to go to do that. So they have to do is something public
Nah. As others have pointed out, “petty” would be dropped photos of a party with balloons and a bouncy house — showing no faces, but much delight.
Unfortunately we had a previously scheduled, conflicting, engagement….
Yes, I’m hoping that the guests will all be wearing paper crowns.
“We have a previously scheduled engagement with Prince Archie.”
Of course the Sussexes hold all the cards. They always did. They absorbed a lot of the toxicity, were wounded, were smart enough to get out, get their ducks in a row and live the life they want, work for and deserve. They will no longer be caught off guard by anything the RF does. Once you are bitten by a snake, you recognize the snake eyes and fangs and are 12 steps ahead of the snake because you recognize what it is and what it inevitably will do. Harry and Meghan have everything under control.
While like most of us I have no clue re the Sussexes decision re coming to this mess. All I have is the hope they will remain silent throughout this event and not attend. Because of all the hoopla surrounding their appearance or lack of, seems like a set up either way. I also believe the taking of Frogmore Cottage was because the Sussexes have already told Charles they will not be attending and the media knows this and are generating as much clickbait as possible even though they know. There for me (not my family) is no reason for this couple to disrupt their lives on what should be the happy occasion of their sons 4th birthday to attend an event where they will be hounded. For me this is not about upper hands it is more about principles. The Sussexes have been good Stewart’s re this family while being marginalized purposefully for clickbait. Harry publicly announced what would be required from his family for the healing to began between them and his family has chosen not to honor his request.
Their publicist announced that they received an invitation and wouldn’t be announcing a decision yet…
They’ve also said the weeks before that they wouldn’t make a decision until they received the invite.
I don’t think they’ve made a decision yet. I believe what their spokesperson says.
I believe that a decision has been reached and that the Sussexes and the Palace are coordinating how it will be announced.
Either way it is going to be headline news and the awful British media will milk it for what it is worth and there will be countless columns written about it and ‘royal experts’ pontificating about it.
Whether they are there or not the Coronation is going to be all about the Sussexes because that is what the media want.
@Maxine..they were told to vacate Frogmore Cottage in January, 2023. Charlie just released the info to distract from…wait, I forget….which scandal was running? Cost of clowning? Golden carriages? Cost of living crisis? Shite in the waters? Whatever.
H&M knew they were evicted at least 6 weeks before it was leaked to the press. Not by them, to be clear. They were told January 11, day after publication went public. So Harry knew during most of his interviews, but never mentioned it. That’s classy. The rota, the BaRF are not.
At this point, a part of me wants the Sussexes to actually have someone they trust box everything up and send it to California. Don’t go back to frogmore and don’t go to the coronation. Starve the tabloids. Bc the tabs will then turn on Charles and William for denying them the Sussexes. Harry can stalemate returning to the UK until the lawsuit with RAVEC is resolved. By then, the papers will be so starved for sussex content that even they will want The RAVEC issue resolved in the Sussexes’ favor. William and Charles want them exiled but the papers do not. That said, I can also understand Harry and Meghan wanting to pack and say goodby to frogmore themselves.
This hasn’t worked because instead they started making up stories.
Nothing Meghan and Harry do or don’t do will stop the tabloids from churning stories about them. They created a whole narrative about Meghan during Harry’s book tour. They did the same with South Park. They stalked Spotify and Netflix while H&M were busy producing and filming.
They harassed their neighbors and local bookstores, the awards ceremonies all while Harry and Meghan were silent.
It’s a million dollar industry and they won’t let go until something else or someone else comes along to make them money…most likely Williams kids.
Exactly
What does RAVEC mean?
Royal And VIP Executive Committee
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/100261/7367-RAVEC-TOR.pdf
Honestly, if I were Harry, I’d use the week before this whole fiasco to burn it all down.
“You think I should give up my titles? Let me write a letter to Rishi Sunak and do exactly that. I’ll also put it in The Times 3 days before the coronation.”
“You want me out of Frogmore? Let me have photos of movers doing it while the coronation is happening.”
I know Harry is too classy for all of that and I really need to address my vengeful spirit. That would be an excessive amount of negative energy for Harry. But Charles would’ve earned it.
Still I hope they just celebrate Archie’s birthday in peace at home in CA.
Chuck has the nastiest sausage fingers. That’s all I got.
If they don’t attend the coronation, I imagine the coverage of Cam and KFC will be exceptionally petty and biting. The RF will be upset about missing their expected huge paydays of Sussex coverage.
If KC wanted to be the focus he should have kept it simple. If he had a simple ceremony with just him, Cam and someone to anoint him and televised it without making it a big event and then donated all the money that it would have cost, he would have gotten all the attention.
They should publically announce that they will not return until the RAVEC lawsuit is resolved.
This is what I keep coming back to as well. I can’t imagine H&M would even consider attending without having ALL of their security and safety ducks in a row. Surprised that this very relevant issue isn’t mentioned more often among all of this so-called “reporting.”
If they come, Charles will ensure that they have security in the same way it was provided during the Queens funeral.
The problem for H&M is how they will get security on subsequent private trips.
@PrincessK I doubt it
Bizarre manoeuvres from the royals. We want you to come to the coronation, but we are evicting you suddenly from your UK home. We want you to come to the coronation, but we will not automatically repay you the millions you spent on renovations. We want you to come to the coronation, but we scheduled it on your eldest son’s birthday. We want you to come to the coronation, but we will only speak to you via emails from courtiers and the UK press. We are only evicting you due to cost cutting measures, even though you paid for extensive renovations and pay market rent & upkeep. The coronation is a no win for Harry & Meghan. If the attend, they will be abused, snubbed & sidelined, plus Archie’s bday will be an afterthought. If they do not attend, they have snubbed the King and turned their backs on family. I just hope they live their lives and do what is best for them and their children.
All. Of. This.☝🏾
Agree! Everything about Harry and Meghan’s situation is unique. There is no other celebrity, politician, or royal that has walked through exactly what they are facing today. There’s no blueprint minus a bit of Diana’s story.
They’ll do what’s best for them but fans have to give them space to figure out what that looks like.
Families are complicated enough now add the public and media to it..it’s a whole other beast.
You won’t always like what they do and you’re free to move along if you don’t.
Every year it’s this same debate. Every year people say they are done and the next day they are back. Lol.
That’s why Meghan continues to be the most googled royal because fans and haters can’t stay away!
My wishful thinking:
1. They both attend the coronation and Meghan wears the Spencer tiara.
2. Immediately after they hold Archie’s birthday party with Eugenie & her family, the Spencer family, and friends all in attendance
For some reason wasn’t letting me finish my comment.
My wishful thinking:
1. They both attend the coronation and Meghan wears the Spencer tiara.
2. Immediately after they hold Archie’s birthday party with Eugenie & her family, the Spencer family, and friends all in attendance.
3. They drop off the keys to Frogmore Cottage on their way to the airport.
4. They are the only royals reported on the entire weekend.
The Sussex spokesperson confirmed this weekend they have received an invitation but haven’t made a decision. Why did they even comment?? So much drama. They should have let everyone speculate and then rolled into the party!
Nah, the spokesperson did the right thing. It stops the press from speculating if Harry and Meghan were invited and it keeps the Palace honest.
I think Team Sussex just wanted to acknowledge that it was received so that it would end the “will they/won’t they be invited?” within the British media.
I honestly think the best thing to do is quietly decline and let Charles decide if he’s going to publicly announce it. Why waste time on your kid’s birthday going somewhere you’re not truly wanted?
Eh, the speculation was already happening. They confirmed the invitation so the papers can’t keep writing about will they or won’t they get an invitation. Now it’s about will they or won’t they accept the invitation. The entire BM is now breathlessly waiting for an answer.
The RF emailed the invite to the Sussexes so they could run to the press and instantly say, “They received an invite! And we turned on read receipts, so we know they opened it! Go ask them about it! Ask them RIGHT NOW!!”
The Sussexes are forced to comment/confirm, the press gets content, and the RF gets to pretend they’re the ones with all the power again.
Bucks palace leaked to the press that they sent an invite, so instead of the story going on for days about the invitation, the Sussexes spokesperson said yes an invitation was sent, but they have not replied since their son’s birthday is on the same date, tabloids are not publishing the last part of the statement.
@jan
The birthday was not part of the statement. Someone read that wrong on Twitter.
I think their decision will come after the hearing about their security later this month. Wether they come to the chubbly con-a-nation will be directly affected by what the outcome of that hearing, I can’t see them showing up if they are denied security no matter what. As for the eviction the BRF can try to spin however they want but it is pure retaliation and vindictiveness. I hope that they are refunded the money they paid ($3.1million or £2.4 million) already but I doubt they will be before the fiscal report comes out. The BRF will want to hide that as long as they can. The budget explosion of the slim downed Monarchy is going to be a huge issue and evicting market price paying tenants and having to reimburse them for pure racist pettiness is going to leave the entire firm looking like the greedy selfish *ssholes that they truly are.
I’ll bet the rota ratchets are writing briefs on behalf of the Sussexes for Ravec as we speak. Because that’s an easy out for the Sussexes–RAVEC refused to allow us to pay for the security we need, so we will not be able to visit the UK in the near future. Harry could even go on US network tv to explain what that means to Americans, and include the clip of that security guy who talked about the threats to Meghan. He could end with the statement. “I’ve already told me children there’s nothing they can ever do that would make me compromise their security. My grandmother felt the same way–even when my father spoke ill of their parenting in his book, my grandparents never said a word of reproach. Unlike my father and brother,my love for my children will never be conditional.”
@cessily- I didn’t realize there is a hearing later this month. And it’s in regards to Harry’s lawsuit with RAVEC and the met police? Yeah, if so, I cannot see the Sussexes making any decision one way or another until after that lawsuit. @lanne, we’re on the same page. The coronation is less important to Harry than this lawsuit. If there could somehow be a deal in which RAVEC would assure Harry’s entire family security whenever they’re in the UK, then maybe he would go to the coronation. Not sure if Harry would be that tit for tat but the main point is that the RAVEC issue is what he most cares about. However, knowing Charles and William, they will not back down on that. They want him exiled. No idea what the courts will decide. No idea if the press will sway the courts one way or another. All the institutions in the UK seem dirty in the way they’re parasitically colluded. It happpens in the us too but it seems to be more localized, as in sketchy judge/court decisions in certain local areas.
“We can’t possibly have one of our many, many royal palaces, castles, mansions, and residents sitting EMPTY most of the time!” isn’t nearly the flex they think it is. God these royal press people are terrible at this.
So much for slimming down and cost cutting despite Harry and Meghan leaving the sovereign grants has increased , so where is the saving. And on another note the cottage was sitting empty and was due for repairs, it was sitting empty for years. So why the hurry to take their home away. Now way to slice it Charles will always look terrible in this instance
I just find it so odd that this man has been waiting for this since he was a literal child and he is sooooooo disorganized right now. I get doing preparations before the queen died is tacky but this has been a mess. Obv they don’t understand Harry isn’t their whipping boy anymore but from the overall guest list to removing one blood jewels only to add another, to the EU tea and pic the Sussex’s are merely the biggest of many problems.
Even thou the eviction would have been seen as a cruel outside of British media they could have found a decent narrative if they had revealed it around the book launch . Harry betrayed us and we don’t trust him in our private spaces. Instead they said they are above petty peasant emotions and while deeply hurt by Harry’s cruel actions they are much loved members of the family. Which was smart and as the comments here have shown cuz it forced Harry and Meg to make the decision. They could have done some 10 min meeting with the Sussex and come in knowing they weren’t going to listen then leak that they did it and Harry still refused to come.
But instead they said oh we still love them and want them here and oh no of course we won’t actually speak to them and yes we will secretly be very cruel to them by evicting them and giving their home to a pedo and making it harder for them to have access to security which is obv their biggest concern and then we will leak that we have been lying to the public about no retaliation and use that info to hide our other more politically troubling acts. And oh why doesn’t anyone want to perform for us on this grand day that we still probably don’t have a set guest list for. They basically gift wrap this for the Sussex’s if they don’t want to come.
For all Charles is trash he and even Camilla have done a VERY GOOD job at hiding that trash until his mother died and he finally became king. His image has been trending toward kindly grand-papa and he even managed to put most of the Sussex mess onto William and the queens advisors. Even the Diana stuff with the crown is easy to handwave as the past. He came out the greatest in Harry’s book. Harry even basically acknowledges that while he loved his grandparents they weren’t good parents and taught his dad to withhold emotion and while his dad is super weak and very selfish he showed Harry love the only way he knew how. Even if his advisors didn’t like Harry they should have told Charles that his image may have gotten a boost if he leaned into it properly. Yes Charles is cornered by William, the gov and the media but he used to do a decent job of dealing with that pre kingship. Charles has only ever been smart relative to the rest of the family but he is actively being incredibly stupid right now. It’s like getting this role was a monkey paw and he got his greatest wish only to destroy it before he has even been coronated. Outside of the Europeans and Arab monarchs is anyone super important going to show up. Also I wonder how bad the protests will be (which would probably be smaller if the police hadn’t gone so overboard during the small events of the past few months). Not to diminish his previous narcissism but from the issues with the pens when even William and Camilla were surprised Charles has been just weird. I wouldn’t be surprised if we found out after he died that he has been mentally unraveling since the moment he realized the queen died and he officially became king.
Poor Chuck. Upstaged by his mother, then his ex wife, now his son and daughter in law. Will probably get upstaged by Charlotte by the time he dies. No wonder he needs Cam to baby him.
Finally, the institution and its peeps finally realized this is Harry and Meghan world and the rest of them just live in it .
There is a pattern about these stories, they all emerged from Page 6 NYPost, the Times and the sun tabloid.
What do they have in common?
Their owner: Murdoch
Is this have anything to do with the probably winnable Dominion $1B+ lawsuit??
Revelations under interrogation in an unfavourable light to the owner Rupert??
Distraction or diversion for possible layoffs at the fail, due to lower demand for cheap news in 📰?
I always believed that PR was needed to ensure that news of their employer were reported as intended?? To determine what is private? Newsworthy??
Harry and Meghan are in the headlines because members of their extended 👪 employed people to facilitate leaking unfavourable stories about them.
They were much loved members of the late Queen’s family who gave them what can be described as partially ‘the taste of freedom’ other members made that complete.
The sad thing is that the senior members are terrified that the spectre of Harry and Meghan will render them irrelevant instead of the reality – without specifics they seemed interesting.
What a pity??
If past event mean anything, Harry and Meghan will stay away because they do not want to contribute to the new normal the tawdriness of the monarchy.
Their boundaries intended for their well being is not respected.
Finally, they do not have to do anything for/about the uk english news media.
They have agency and autonomy, an 👽 concept for the profit hounds.
I want this embroidered on a pillow: “Whether they come or they stay at home in California, they do hold the upper hand,” the palace insider said.
LOL. Of course they do, morons. Glad you’re finally figuring it out.
Monarchists in general and chuckyDaTURD’s apologists in BP in particular might be still holding on to the hope that H’s allegiance to the monarchy is still his first consideration……like when H failed to tend to his wife’s urgent cry for help with her suicidal ideation when they were scheduled to attend an event, because his thought process was that of “institutional Harry instead of husband Harry.”
He said he hated himself for that regretful decision, and noted that: “Can you imagine what would have been the narrative if we hadnt gone.”
And so from thenceforth, his pledge to himself, to his wife and to his nuclear family was to always put them F.I.R.S.T.
I also contend that H, with his large platform as a mental health advocate, has a responsibility to his audience to model the behavior of actively working in your best interest in the face of abuse from others. And the entire world has seen that H&M are being abused by the institution of monarchy in the UK…..nevermind the troglodytes on SM and clout-chasers everywhere who have joined in the abuse of this couple.
As highly visible victims of abuse, H&M CAN NOT be seen to be sucking up to their abusers.
I therefore sincerely hope that they will choose NOT to go, and issue a statement setting out the reasons, including H’s decision to model good mental health behavior.
I hope they don’t go. Why put themselves through it all again? It just seems like a ton of stress balls. Ugh!
If the Ravec lawsuit doesn’t go their way, I hope their response is: “We have to consider our security concerns. We will make a decision once the logistics are figured out. And let the public and the RF know the day before the Upchuck Fest that they aren’t coming. With a detailed, point-by-point list why that consists entirely of the security concerns. You can’t argue they didn’t act in good faith.
If Ravec does go their way, I say they still have to figure out the security logistics. They can give their yes/no answer 3 days before. It took that long to make the arrangements.
Nolite te bastardes carborumdorum
I just can’t see them going, I just think for Harry, he seems to be more focused on being a good father to his own son and being there for him on his special day, rather than to his own awful father who doesn’t seem to really care about him at all, that he would leave his own son on his birthday to travel halfway around the world to somewhere where his Home that he legally paid for has just been snatched , to be cold shouldered and mean girled, I just can’t see it??
When he could be celebrating his own son, in the love of his family and friends in Montecito
Let’s be truthfully honest here.
No one would give a crap
talking about this coronation without a mention of HM. The BRF and the toxic Tabloids knows it. Charles and Camilla are Boring, not to mention a lot of people are still very upset what they did to Diana. They’re not relatable to anyone except their own class, their PR team is literally horrible and in the past year have really shown their weakness to the public(can’t believe these same people are still being employed there lol) , they don’t seem to understand the changing times and changing trends, they’re not adaptable at all which makes them more and more obsoleted in this generation Z and Generation A world.
Adding to my last note. The superstars of that family is HM, even the haters literally can’t get enough of them. And I’m going to say this and will look back 15-20 years from now – everyone will be interested in what their children will be doing. You have a BRF blood line living in the US(not to mention Diana was and still very popular here), people will be very much intrigued what future holds for them.
Thats true. Even the Sussexes kids are more popular than the Cambridges kids.
The first rule of the Chubbination is that no body wants to see the Chubbinators.
People want to see Harry and Meghan
@Quinnlyn, You idiot! You’re running around and posting your stupidity like a headless chicken. Hopefully, you’re having a bit of fun because it’s clear you have nothing else.
May you find peace in yourself.