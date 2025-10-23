Divorced adulterer King Charles finally prayed with Pope Leo at the Vatican

Here are the photos King Charles was desperate to have: the head of the Church of England shaking hands with the pope. Pope Bob (Leo) gave Charles his big photo-op today. Not only did they do a photocall and handshake, it was apparently important to Charles that they were seen praying together. For some reason, I thought this part of the photo-op would be in St. Peter’s Basilica, and there would be more flummery and pomp (Charles loves pomp). Instead, it looks like the joint-prayer was conducted in just a regular room. Pope Bob was like “take it or leave it, you divorced adulterer.”
Nearly five centuries after King Henry VIII of England broke with the Catholic Church so he could divorce and marry again (and again and again), another divorced and remarried English king prayed with the pope on Thursday in an ecumenical service inside the Sistine Chapel. The service, conducted in the same chamber where Pope Leo XIV was recently selected as head of the Roman Catholic Church, was the first time in modern history that a pontiff and a British monarch, the nominal head of the Church of England, have publicly prayed together.
The service was a sign of markedly improved relations between the Anglican and Catholic denominations as well as the eagerness of King Charles III to be viewed as an ecumenical leader. Queen Elizabeth II, the king’s mother, met with several popes over her seven-decade reign, but never publicly prayed with any of them. King Charles and Queen Camilla met with Pope Francis in April, shortly before Francis’s death, but there was no prayer service.
The king and queen participated in the service as part of a state visit to the Vatican that had been planned before Francis’s death to coincide with the Jubilee, a year of penance and forgiveness that takes place every quarter century.
In a second ecumenical service on Thursday, the king was expected to take up the honorary title of “Royal Confrater,” which recognizes the historical ties between the monarchy and the Basilica of St Paul’s Outside the Walls in Rome. The Vatican also designed a chair for the king and his descendants decorated with the royal coat of arms and bearing an inscription of the Latin phrase “Ut unum sint” — “That they may be one” — recognizing a shared Christian faith.
Ordinarily, the archbishop of Canterbury, the head of the Church of England, would have accompanied the king in a visit to Rome. But the Most Rev. Justin Welby resigned from the post last November after a report said he failed to pursue a proper investigation into claims of widespread clerical abuse of boys and young men. This month, the Right Rev. Sarah Mullally was named the first woman to occupy the role, but she is not expected to be installed officially until early next year.
I included that last part of the Times’ reporting because it was news to me that the new Archbishop of Canterbury is a lady. I missed that completely! But I knew that Welby resigned from the role in a storm of controversy. After Pope Francis died this year, historians noted that it had been centuries since the positions of pope and Archbishop of Canterbury were both vacant at the same time. (I love that kind of historical trivia.)
Anyway, as for Charles and Camilla’s big Pope Bob meeting… all of it is being overshadowed by what’s happening back in the UK, as there are growing calls for more investigations into Prince Andrew and the Crown Estates. Charles really thought his half-measure (Andrew’s demotion) was going to mollify the British public.
What a farce…while back home in jolly old England Charles has got a despot of a Brother raising 🔥 while Charles STAY treating his youngest son who is ACTUALLY living the life a GOOD and decent privileged human being while serving society in wonderful ways like 🤬
Yep, there are a lot of ways that Charles could pray to be a better person for his son and grandkids. But why do I get the feeling that Charles isn’t even thinking about any of that. Just yay look at me praying and getting a picture of me praying with the pope.
Entitled Charles doesn’t have the self-awareness to even grasp that the way in which he treated ppl, for instance, his own youngest son (and his wife and kid) from the day his mother died, and not taking responsibility for his own appalling behaviours over decades (like, evicting Harry and his family from their only UK home, pulling their security when they were the most vulnerable, asking the govt of the countries they visit not to give them security, adultery, cash for honours/excess, slum landlordship, his own friendship with at least three known pedophiles), don’t make it easy to be forgiven, or to put him in the good grace of the Lord, whatever religion that Lord/God represent – the list of past and current character flaws and cruelties is just too long.
To illustrate that the British press is in league with the monarchy after 5 straight days, there were no blaring headlines about Andrew in the papers this morning.
Ugh. Charles, William, and the tabloids don’t want an investigation into who’s been shielding and financing Andrew. And they certainly don’t want any investigation into grifting to expand to themselves (hello, bags of cash and Qatari foreign minister’s megayacht).
In other news, I heard yesterday that there’s a crime and morals clause in Andrew’s lease–if he breaks some sort of moral code, he can be kicked out of Royal Lodge. Wonder why this has never been invoked. Can’t recommend Off With Their Headlines enough: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQHhXwNDWRg/
Ugh. Charles, William, and the tabloids don’t want an official investigation because that would raise questions about who’s been shielding and financing Andrew. An inquiry might even raise questions about other royal grifting (hello bags of cash and UAE foreign minister’s megayacht). So here, have some more articles about whether Charles or William does title abeyance better.
But at least Keir Starmer has now signed onto a Parliamentary investigation of the Royal Lodge lease. Sir Keir replied: “It’s important in relation to all Crown properties that there is proper scrutiny and I would certainly support that.” That’s interesting — “all Crown properties.” The Fail’s article (sorry, I went there today) doesn’t even bother with Andrew’s titles, because, who cares. Maybe someone who knows more about British law can explain to me why there’s no mention of Virginia, but I suspect it’s because the age of consent is 16 in Britain and Virginia was 17 at the time he raped her.
On other news, the Off With Their Headlines podcast reports that there’s a criminality and morals clause in Andrew’s lease. Meaning, he can be evicted for moral turpitude. Wonder why that’s never been invoked?
Camilla looks so tacky – the poses are making me laugh so loud. 😂
Charles looks pitiful, like he’s begging for recognition and acceptance from the Pope.
The Pope looks grand and dignified.
The Anglican Church looks diminutive next to the Catholic Church as it should. After all, the Anglican Church was created so that King Henry VIII could divorce and marry his mistress. Charles has things in common with Henry VIII, lousy husband and father.
There’s a flavor of misbehaving children called to the principal’s office in that bottom photo. I wonder what Pope Bob first thought when he saw Camilla’s get up.
I REALLY want to know what he was thinking. Because not only is he the pope, head of a church that England (at the time) broke from just so a king could marry his mistress and collect all the money that was going to Rome, but he’s also American. You know, the first country that said FO to George III and made its own country independent of (then) a global super power.
But there are many reasons I’ll never be pope. 1, I’m female. 2, I’m an atheist. and 3, I’m petty and vengeful to a degree that not even the Catholic church can condone.
MSJ. – rude. My brother in law is an Anglican minister and there is nothing small or lesser about him and his good works. To the contrary. I could say all manner of criticisms about the Catholic Church but I won’t sink to the level you’ve just shown.
Camilla’s headress is ridiculous! The veil alone would have sufficed, imv.
I don’t have a problem with a divorced adulterer praying. Maybe his divorced adulterer pedophile brother should do the same, too.
Same. It looks like Bob is on the same page about sinners praying. Somehow I think repentance figures into it (I’m not Catholic, so what do I know). But maybe Bob figures praying is a start.
Make peace with your family, I hope the Pope told him. What a farce.
Right? Protect your son and his family is what I hope he said. But Charles will do as Charles does. Protect sexual deviants while putting his grandkids in danger.
I find it fascinating that he wanted desperately to meet and have prayer with the Pope now. He had years and years to meet and pray with a Pope. Is he doing this now because he has cancer? Does he think that this praying with a Pope will help whatever cancer he has or is he trying to repent for his multitude of sins over is lifetime? One never knows with him.
I strongly believe this visit had more to do with personal optics for Charles’ image than spiritual contrition. Going there with tacky Camilla in tow is the giveaway. They are adulterers publicly palavering at the Vatican with an entourage of British photographers and stenographic ‘journalists’ along for the occasion. 🤦🏽♀️ If he was there for contrition, he would have gone alone and been discreet. 😏
I don’t think he’s had years and years to do it. This is a first time in 500 years kind of event – and the Coronation Oath states that the monarch will uphold the Protestant faith. Maybe Elizabeth interpreted the oath literally and wouldn’t let him, as he would have been seen as her representative. Since then, Charles has only been king of a couple of years – during this time he was diagnosed with cancer, Pope Francis was sick and died and Pope Leo was just installed.
He could have gone to meet a Pope when he was a prince he didn’t have to wait till he was king. He is well known for doing things he is not to do so visiting a Pope before he was king would not have been a problem for him if it was what he wanted to do. He has meet with other religious leaders so I don’t think the oath would have stopped him from meeting a Pope. It’s not like he was going to switch religions. Even in his Protestant religion he has not followed or upheld their beliefs. Just look at how he has treated his own son. So I’m sticking with he has had years to do it.
Charles and diana had an audience with j o h n paul 2
Charles met with 4 different popes when he was PoW. The issue here isn’t the meeting, it’s the praying. The difference here is that he prayed with this one as king and under the king’s oath. If this is the first time in 500 years that a UK monarch has prayed with a pope, then that seems like a pretty big deal and he’s been getting some flak for it as head of the Anglican Church. Elizabeth never prayed with a pope in her 75 years as queen and she met with popes several times, so maybe even if he wanted to while PoW, Elizabeth didn’t let him.
He’s met with popes several times before. the significance here is the service in the chapel.
Sorry I forgot to add meet and prayed with a Pope like I did in my first comment. He could have done that years ago but he didn’t and I don’t think it had anything to do with his oath and the Protestant beliefs that needed to be upheld. Chuckles does what Chuckles wants any religion be damned.
It’s possible its the popes who said no and this is the first time he’s been invited to do so.
And no I dont think charles thinks his cancer will go away because he prayed with a pope.
Maybe. One never knows what Chuckles does and why.
@Eurydice: QEII allowed him to call Horsilla Queen Consort when he became king but Chuckles did what he wanted and calls her QUEEN. My point is Chuckles does what Chuckles wants. I still believe that if he wanted to pray with a Pope then he would have. It’s just the timing of this now.
@Susan Collins – you can believe whatever you want. I’m just saying what is.
And obviously Charles doesn’t do absolutely whatever he wants, otherwise he wouldn’t have married Diana.
You are spot on he didn’t want to marry Diana but the one he really wanted to marry was all ready married. It was Lord Mountbatten that encouraged him to marry a woman who had no previous romantic entanglements so yes he can be steered to do things he doesn’t want.
Susan, Mountbatten was not around anymore when Charles courted Lady Diana. Mountbatten was set on his granddaughter Amanda marrying Prince Charles. She had no previous romantic entanglements. She and Charles were related so she could go on trips with Charles and Mountbatten with her not being considered a ‘prospect.” When she came of age, Mountbatten started working towards their getting married. Charles called Amanda “beautiful” in a letter to his Grand Uncle. Once Mountbatten was killed by terrorists, Charles actually proposed to her and Amanda turned him down. Charles went on to a serious relationship with Anna Wallace who turned him down. Charles actually was not forced to marry anybody. He did not want to marry Camilla when he first met her (she was not married then) but did not pursue her or told her they had a future. So I am not sure that he was all that interested in marriage to her in the first place. But Charles got his cake and ate it too so to speak. He got the suitable bride, the heirs (no more than two), and he married the “other woman.” Camilla even hosted Diana and thought she would be compliant about her “friendship” with Charles. If he really wanted Camilla he would have married her in the first place and left Diana alone. Spin could have been used that both were “country” people with a love of equestrian sports and they had a lot in common. I never bought into Charles being “forced.”
Yep I went back in history or the rabbit hole and found this too. I’m still of the belief that Chuckles does what he wants if it benefits him. I think that him praying with the Pope at this particular time benefits him in some way. As I said in my comments he could have if he wanted too and it benefited him and a Pope was willing to pray with him but at those time it may not have benefited him.
I am wondering if Charles secretly prayed for Harry and Meghan attending some events, going on a tour to another country or releasing WLM early to distract from the Andrew disaster. I do not think it would work this time. The Andrew situation is quite seriously, threatening to affect Charles reign and reputation.
Why must it be secret
Give the sussexes full protection
Camilla’s headgear looks like a bunch of horns. Fits her personality
Last time, she didn’t bother to cover her head with a scarf when she visited the former Pope Francis, even though, as a woman who was married to a roman catholic man before, she knew damn well that – when you have an audience with the Pope in a formal capacity (wife of a monarch), or just out of respect – you (need to) cover your head with a scarf.
Talking about good manners and breaking protocol (something the Brits – royal commentators/UK media/the briefing palace staff, and the monarchists, constantly accused Meghan of doing).
The service was in the Sistine Chapel, far from “just a regular room.” These photos are from the meeting beforehand I think but the royal family’s IG has pictures of the service in the chapel.
I think this is fine. I know why it is so significant religiously but I’m also sort of shrugging at the whole thing.
Best optic of this whole PR stunt – the photo with the two adulterers sitting at the table with the Pope looking like they’re confessing their sins. Lol.
somewhere, on some celestial plane, Catherine of Aragon is cackling. whoever said, they look like two kids summoned to the principal’s office, that was spot on. This pope — from Chicago — spent years in Central America ministering to the people Trump is persecuting with ICE. That puts the Prince’s Trust in perspective. It’s very nice — genuinely, it’s a noble thing to have done — but it’s not a personal sacrifice. That’s the distinction between the CofE and Rome. I called the CofE once Institutionalised Apathy. The thing is, it is *not* a Protestant church. Which would have its own integrity, its own theology, its own method, its own convictions, its own discipline. Effectively Henry VIII wanted to be master in his own house. He wasn’t terribly interested in theology, he was dogmatic and conservative. He wrote a famous admonition to Martin Luther exhorting him to return to the true faith, as he put it. Which is effectively what Luther did, in the long run. He disavowed any affiliation with “Protestant” circles. Luther gets a lot of credit for kick starting the reformation but he ended his life as an obedient subject, not a firebrand. Effectively, he provided cover for various German Princes and Electors of the Holy Roman Empire to break with the Pope, and establish their own fiefdoms in truly feudal order. Henry VIII tried marrying one of their daughters, Anne of Cleves. That marriage was annulled as unconsummated. Henry VIII continued to persecute “heretics,” essentially anyone who questioned his authority, like a cult leader punishing escapees. More, Cromwell, Tyndale, Askew, all were guilty of lèse majesté rather than blasphemy. Effectively, the CofE is just the Catholic Church, with the Pope removed and substituted by the King or Queen. Which is why monarchists insist on calling it “The Church of Rome,” to imply a comparison to the Church of England. It’s petty and rivalrous and that is where the rot sets in when this country is asked to look at Europe and you witness a failure of imagination. Hence the EU never caught on. It’s a salient example.
Fascinating — thanks for this
Anne of Cleves was the “luckiest” of the wives. Henry and Anne divorced with no protests from Anne. She became the King’s “sister” and he gave her an estate to live on. There was no bitterness.
To add to post, Ann was invited to the Coronation of Queen Mary I and accompanied Princess Elizabeth. She apparently had good relationship with Henry’s children.
Years ago I attended a Church of England wedding with a friend who was raised catholic and while she was no longer practicing in any way her scorn for the CoE was very entertaining.
If either of them showed in their behaviour that they took their prayers or the teachings of the church seriously I might be interested but all the evidence points to no.
Camilla’so headpiece looks like debris found at the bottom of a septic tank.
Charles looks standoffish, The Pope looks warm and welcoming, and Camilla looks like she needs a drink.
Pope Leo is winning me over — not to the point yet where I’m willing to return to the Catholic Church, but I love how he is pushing American bishops to be more militantly in support of immigrants and the poor.
He’s a good man, who shouldn’t be subjected to the mess that is Camilla.
There’s such a huge backlog of right wing JP2/Benedict priests still running parishes that I think it’s going to be a while before I go back.
I *love* these pictures! Charles and Camilla are making the same mistake that idiots like JD Vance make — thinking the power of the Church is in the gold leaf and the incense and the optics, while our Chicago Pope Bob, a man whose faith was formed in the mountains of Peru, ministering to the least of our brothers, is just looking at them kindly, with a little pity, and I’m sure praying that they clean up their own house.
Really well put, Charlotte, about Pope Bob.
Her headpiece looks like a bunch of crows have landed and found the Antichrist. It looks like an omen of bad things to come.
Charles looks desperately unwell.