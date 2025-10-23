Prince Andrew spends his days playing ‘Call of Duty’ & watching golf

Whenever we get a glimpse of the real lives of various British royals, it’s inevitably a disappointment. I consistently think the Prince and Princess of Wales’s lives sound really boring and unstimulating – they don’t seem to have any good hobbies or passions, they have all of that access and they do nothing with it. They are chronically work-avoidant, but that becomes a job unto itself – avoiding work, coming up with excuses why you can’t work, preparing for your one day of work, briefing nonsense about your busywork. Well, speaking of a life of quiet desperation, Prince Andrew apparently spends his days in a TV room, watching golf and playing Call of Duty.
Prince Andrew spends much of his time inside Royal Lodge playing “Call of Duty” for hours on end, a new report claimed Wednesday. The prince, who no longer has any ceremonial engagements, lives in what The Sun describes as a kind of arrested adolescence — days spent in front of “wall-to-wall TV,” rising late, and drifting through the rooms of his 30-bedroom Windsor mansion with little to do beyond watch television or go for a twice-weekly ride. Although Andrew’s social life is expected to pick up when the pheasant shooting season begins in ten days’ time, for now, insiders told The Sun that his life has narrowed to a claustrophobic routine.
The report says he wakes in the late morning before taking breakfast served by staff. After that, he spends much of the day in a vast sitting room where a giant screen “takes up almost an entire wall,” playing video games or watching war films and golf coverage. One source told the paper: “He loves games like Call of Duty, war games with helicopters. He certainly doesn’t play FIFA — he’s got no interest in football.”
Royal author Ingrid Seward revealed: “A friend of mine went there to have a meeting with Fergie. The door was opened by a butler, and they went into a very grand reception room, which was hung with beautiful paintings from the royal collection and there were fine carpets and furniture. He and Fergie sat at a huge mahogany table. The butler served hot drinks but there was no sign of Andrew at all. But as he was about to leave, Fergie said, ‘You must meet Andrew.’
“The prince was in a huge sitting room and Andrew was just lying there on a massive sofa watching TV on the biggest screen my friend had ever seen. It seemed to take up the whole of a wall. It seemed to him that their lives were quite separate. She was carrying on with the business of doing business and he was watching television. His life is very empty, he’s very lonely and I think he’s probably extremely bored. I remember Fergie telling me way back that Andrew always loved video games and he’s an aficionado of television.”
Sources close to the household told The Sun that Andrew rarely leaves the estate except to ride twice a week or to shoot on nearby grounds. Even then, he is said to be nervous of being photographed. “He’s not a particularly popular figure [at the stables],” said Seward, who added that local photographers often linger near the park hoping for a lucrative snap.
Seward said: “His life is very empty, he’s very lonely, and he’s probably extremely bored.”
They also note that Andrew was more social when his mother was alive – she would visit him often at Royal Lodge for tea, or he would visit her at the castle. Since she died in 2022, Andrew just spends his days like this – playing video games and watching TV. I don’t believe he tries to avoid photographers – there are always photos of him driving around Windsor or riding horses around Windsor Great Park, and he’s not hiding whatsoever. While I buy that he has very little going on, I think he’s probably more social than this story indicates. He seems to still have friends in the aristocracy, he’s still invited to shooting parties, and I’m sure he keeps in contact with various despots, spies and shady characters. You know what he should do to break up the monotony? Give testimony before the US House committee investigation Jeffrey Epstein. He should also write a book! And if all else fails, he should be investigated by American and British authorities. That would break up his day.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Scooter does spend time on those sports chats.
I believe Peg spends large amounts of time playing video games. Maybe he and the pedo can play together or maybe they already do. Why does he need such a large property to play video games?
Agree. He could easily live in a 2 bedroom apartment with Fergie and be just fine.
“Aficionado of television” what a weird description, like is it 1942
Another lazy loser. You who doesn’t get to play video games and spend time with their family? Virginia Giuffre. Because she no longer with us.
Andrew truly is a pathetic person excuse for a human.
How does Ingrid know he is lonely and bored? I can’t bear these royal mind readers. He seems to still have a close knit group of friends and has Sarah his daughters and grandchildren. Playing video games and watching tv all day while not having to take any real accountability for your behaviour seems like an ok life to me! He’ll be our pheasant shooting soon. It seems he’s got quite a sweet deal…
Andrew’s now quite paunchy. Poor horses.
I’m sure he misses mommy. She was always so supportive & indulgent & she did relish his company.
He should be spending his time walking around a prison yard.
This is equal parts pitiful and infuriating – the author makes sure to include details about the lavish apartment, the paintings from the royal collection, the massive tv, and the fact that Fergie still lives with her ex within the palace grounds. It’s guaranteed to push William’s agenda of getting his uncle out of Royal Lodge.
He should be careful, though, because Andrew’s life doesn’t sound all that different from the heir’s – being waited on hand and foot, watching box sets all day and not working? Apparently the only difference is that Andrew doesn’t love FIFA, as if that’s some sort of line in the sand.
To all who have yet to read him, I can only recommend “…And What Do You Do?” by Norman Baker, who served as a Liberal Democrat MP in the coalition government headed by Cameron & Clegg, from 2010. Hilarious, brilliant, & gratifying to anyone watching the royals and asking how on earth we got here.
I was going to suggest “read a book,” but testifying before a House committee is good, too.
All the time and endless resources and this is how these people turn out?
If you genuinely believe they’re ’anointed by god’ you might want to have a word with that god.
Now we know why William wants Royal Lodge-he wants the room with the big TV for himself!
Joke aside, this „Investigation“ and new public scrutiny into Andrews life and finances might ultimately raise (legitimate) questions into the Privileges of the whole class.
Give them enough rope to hang themselves!
He lives the life of the a pensioner. I don’t see what the big deal is. Anne should be doing the same.
You’re right it’s the life of a pensioner. My mum is uk pensioner and spends a lot time watching tv, minus the servants of course. She wouldn’t describe her life as lonely or boring. They want us to believe that Andrew has been punished when that’s not the case!
Way back when Andrew was called a couch potato by the media.
One thing The Crown & life has shown us about the 🇬🇧 Royal Family is that they’re not intellectual curious…except for Harry …and MAYBE Charles but he’s so AWFUL….so you’ve got a group of folks who are self indulgent & boring & this is what you get
What do the other royals do, especially W&K? My guess is their days are pretty similar. Watching TV, playing video games, we know William likes to argue on the Aston Villa forums etc. If you’re rich and lazy and don’t have a lot of friends or interests……what are you going to do all day?
(And the lack of interests is what stands out to me. Andrew doesn’t seem to have any interests besides being rich and lazy and occasionally going to a shooting party or riding. We don’t hear about Charles playing video games for hours on end bc even when hes not working, he has a variety of interests. Same with Anne.)
At least W&K pretend to have interests, even if nobody believes them. Andrew’s living like he’s in a fancy nursing home. They bring him his brekky in the morning and then wheel him into the TV room until it’s time for lunch and then back again until it’s time for dinner…And a couple times a week they take him out for some air.
But Andrew does have friends – the other Call of Duty players.
The only activity I can remember them claiming William and Kate loved to do together was watch a box set and downton abbey with a takeaway.
5 bucks says that Ingrid sewer is her friend . It’s her visiting them because she is friends with them and trying to get the public to feel sorry for a tax funded piece of s. You know who isn’t around anymore to play video games or watch a massive television on a huge couch? Yes the victim. These people all suck
Frankly if I were not still working my life as a retiree would consist of reading, watching tv, puttering around the house, occasional outings with friends and family, and walking my dog. I would not be bored, I would not be lonely, and my life would not be empty. This dude is living the retired person’s life. Not to say he isn’t an awful gross and disgusting excuse for a human being. I just can’t fault his hobbies.