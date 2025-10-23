‘Tron: Ares’ bombed at the box office and is projected to lose $132 million

October 10 kicked off one of the bigger box office weekends in a while. Tron: Ares, Kiss of the Spider Woman, After the Hunt, and Roofman all came out that day. There was something for almost anyone! All that was missing was a romcom and a kids movie and we would have been dangerously close to a pre-2020 box office weekend. Despite all of the hype surrounding each of these movies, none of them did particularly well at the box office. Tron: Ares came out victorious, though, with a $33.5 million domestic total. The only problem is that Ares cost $220 million to make, and as of October 20’s box office tallies, it’s only made just over $100 million. When you factor in expenses, it’s projected to have a $132 million loss, which is a pretty big bomb for a movie with a big budget and an engaged fanbase.
Big losses: Deadline has learned from sources that the third chapter in the 43-year-old video game matrix protagonist story actually cost $220 million net, not the reported $170 million-$180 million that was floated out there. This means that the Jared Leto-Greta Lee-Jeff Bridges light cycle movie is headed for a $132.7 million loss after all ancillaries, that is if its final global gross smacks dead into a wall at $160 million. The Joachim Rønning-directed movie counted through its second weekend as of Sunday a running worldwide cume of $103 million, with a 67% second-weekend domestic plummet of $11.1M.
At a $160 million box office threshold, Tron: Ares triggers $72.2 million in worldwide theatrical rentals, $37.6M in global home entertainment, close to a $100M in global home television, with an extra $5 million from airlines for a total of $214.8M in revenues. Put this up against the $220 million net production cost shot with Vancouver, BC tax credits, a $102.5M global P&A spend with stunts at San Diego Comic-Con, touring light cycles, a laser light Nine Inch Nails laser-light concert at the Los Angeles premiere that closed down Hollywood Boulevard, $10.8M in others costs and $14.2M in residuals, which gets you to total costs of $347.5M. That gets us to a $132.7 million loss.
Jared Leto’s fault? Exclaimed one astute talent rep on why it was game over for Tron: Ares at this October’s box office: “There was no specific vision, to be honest. The idea that Disney would spend a quarter of a billion dollars on a Jared Leto film that is a franchise that hasn’t worked in four decades is insane.” Many would like to throw tomatoes at Disney for the casting, that there’s zero audience attraction for the likes of Leto, Lee, etc. First, despite tabloid headlines about Leto, such noise doesn’t factor into moviegoers’ decisions to buy or not buy a ticket; it could be argued most were not even in the know of the June Air Mail exposé on his alleged behavior. Tron is the star at the end of the day. Had the fan faithful declared it was a better movie than the last, perhaps we’d see an expansion of the audience and some box office momentum, rather than falling short of its $40M domestic opening projection with $33.2M.
Generationally speaking: Moviegoers gave Tron: Ares the same CinemaScore as Tron: Legacy, a B+, which indicates there was no reason to have any FOMO. Definite recommend was an OK 57% on Screen Engine/Comscore’s PostTrak; a score in the mid-60s- to 70-percentile range indicates a hopeful tentpole has electricity. Tron: Ares was older skewing with 70% over age 25, indicating both the Gen-X and Legacy millennial fans showed up. However, as far as making new fans, Tron: Ares had little appeal from the 13-17 crowd who showed up at 6%. While the core Gen X Tron fans gave Tron: Ares a very high 71%+ definite recommend, the 18-24 set gave it the lowest of any demographic at 44%. Not good.
There are a couple of things to note here. The first one is that while it did not do as well as projected and will lose the studio a sh-tload of money, Tron: Ares still won the box office during its opening week. The second-highest film was Roofman, which only made eight million. The second factor is that, as Deadline points out, the first Tron movie also did terribly at the box office and became more of a cult favorite. That’s why Tron: Legacy did so well. Fans were excited for a long-awaited sequel. It also came out in 2010, when people were actively still seeing movies in theaters.
Mr. Rosie saw Tron: Ares with some friends. He said it was a fun ride with an awesome soundtrack. When you look at the big picture, I think T:A’s performance is just another indication that theater-going as we know it is in trouble. People are looking for culturally-moving moments that give them a reason to spend the money to see a movie outside of the comfort of their own home. I bet Ares will do well in streaming. I don’t know what the entertainment world will look like a few years from now, but I would not be surprised if they make a fourth installment that goes straight to Disney+.
I saw it too and can say the visuals were fun, the NIN soundtrack was REALLY fun, and seeing Jeff Bridges again was so moving. The worst part of the movie by far is Jared Leto. Terrible casting choice. No surprise there.
Same. I saw it and loved itz- and while the NIN soundtrack was solid I kinda preferred Daft Punks from the 2010 flick, as it had more nods to the original score.
Everyone was well cast except Jared Leto – but I’d definitely see it again
People are only going to films in the theater with raves reviews or a don’t miss this vibe. It’s FOMO only.
One thing I’m noticing is going to a movie and there’s no one to talk about it with online. Then it comes out on demand and the chatter that a theatrical release used to get happens. Really noticed it with Ballerina. Good Fortune isn’t doing well either, but the budget was only $30M. It’ll clean up on PPV, when people can watch baked and in their jammies.
It’s funny, the people who I know who saw Tron:Ares liked it, but films don’t build on word of mouth anymore and Fuck Jerod Leto.
I think there’s a Jared Leto backlash that hurt the movie. The movie was fun, I loved the soundtrack (and hope it’s nominated, it’s THAT good). But all the reports of seriously disturbing behavior he excuses as “method acting” are coming back on him. He wasn’t the best part of the movie at all, so there’s that too. The advertising in the run up to the release of the movie was very Jared Leto forward so that’s why I think there’s a backlash element to it.
My husband loves the Tron movies. We specifically did not watch this one BECAUSE of Leto. That article is way off base if it thinks that folks don’t care or know about how shitty Leto is.
Same for me and my husband. Leto is an instant “No” for us, no matter how much we love the franchise or other actors in a film.
I”ve already seen it twice (once in 4DX and again at IMAX) and absolutely loved it. Gretta Lee!!! She’s so so good in this. Ares could have been played by just about anyone. Leto was a weird choice and his styling was also way off. Like, if you could build the “ultimate soldier”, it’d be a short skinny guy with a full beard and long hair? But otherwise, a great super fun, well-paced, exciting for the eyes and ears. Gillian Anderson has a small role, but she brought a lot to it.
I went to see “Tron: Ares” opening weekend with members of a Star Trek meetup I belong to and we all agreed it was a fun watch. But even opening weekend, the theater was empty.
I had somehow managed to miss all the Jared Leto controversy so I wasn’t bothered by his presence but I read up on him after I got and all I got to say is ICK.
I highly doubt I would have gone to see it anyway, but Jared letos casting made it an absolute no for me.
Oh. I had planned to see it with no info on who’s in it, just because I like Tron. But Jared Leto? Hard pass.
Folks ain’t got a lot of discretionary income to play with either now and I know that was also a factor of why I won’t be seeing it in the theater…because a NIN soundtrack ALONE is generally ENOUGH to get me into the theater which is the ONLY reason I saw “Challengers” in the theater last year
I had no idea that any of these movies were out and I honestly don’t care about any of them. There is so much content vying for my attention as it is.
I tend to only see art house movies in the theater because I can’t stream them online.
Folks who didn’t see Tron because of Jared Leto probably weren’t the target audience to begin with. The movie was a loud colorful occasionally entertaining and largely forgettable two hours that will do well on streaming. But hopefully not so well that Disney makes another sequel.
The target audience didn’t include longtime fans of the franchise? Nah. People not going because of Leto aren’t going despite being the target audience – because Leto is an horrifically abusive prick and keeps being rewarded for it.
An expose came out about Leto?? Finally! although I imagine it was tamer than what he deserved. He’s been notorious for raping underage teen groupies for years. Had frantic mothers calling in about what he had done to their daughters when I was on one of the news sets years ago.
I have an annual membership to my local cinema so we go and see a lot of things as ‘why not??’ But while the NIN soundtrack is definitely a draw the Jared Leto part makes it a hard pass for me.
Movies are too expensive to bother going unless they have rave reviews. To go see this, I have to get in my car, use gas to drive 20 something minutes, pay $16 for a matinee ticket, and why would I do all of that and waste a perfectly good afternoon on something that is getting mediocre reviews and stars a predator?
The only movies we go to on opening weekends are movies that we are interested in seeing whether bad or good. And that’s rare. For everything else we wait for reviews or word of mouth. I love musicals but wasnt super invested in seeing Wicked in theaters but it was getting such good reviews that we did go see it. I’m sitting here trying to think of the last movie we saw in a theater.
(I just asked my husband. It was the new Jurassic World in June.) And there just hasn’t been anything else since then that we have said “hey lets go see that one in the theater.”
but I am probably not the target audience for this bc I didn’t know there was another tron movie coming out lol.
If you want your movie to bomb, just cast Jared Leto. Seriously, how many chances is he going to get to fail spectacularly?
According to the barometer Deadline, the NYT and others set with Sinners, TRON had a disastrous opening weekend.
I went to hear the soundtrack in Dolby Surround and Nine Inch Nails did not disappoint. As another post said, the movie was “exciting for the eyes and ears” but as for the story…yawn.
Is the engaged fanbase in the room with us?