Kim Kardashian on Kanye: ‘He’s never once called and asked’ to see the kids

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian at the London premiere of All’s Fair. Her dress is Dilara Findikoglu, and it’s one of the better looks she’s worn to promote this show. All’s Fair airs on Disney+/Hulu, and the Kardashians have a big deal with Hulu, so that should answer your questions about why Kim is front-and-center in the promotion and show. Granted, I think Ryan Murphy enjoys Kim, and Kim seems to enjoy her forays into acting. Whatever! Speaking of Hulu, on this week’s episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim once again addressed where things stand with her most recent ex-husband, Kanye West. She confirmed something I’ve long suspected, which is that Kanye actually doesn’t give a sh-t about his children, especially the three younger kids.
Kim Kardashian is not holding back as she reflects on her seven-year marriage to Kanye West. On the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old was in between takes on the set of All’s Fair — the Ryan Murphy series she’s leading alongside Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts — when she got candid about her relationship with her ex, with whom she shares four kids.
“I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” she revealed, as she said she recently felt “pretty tested” by West, whom she married in 2014 and divorced in 2021. “I mean, I have psoriasis again,” she said by way of proving how she’s doing. “I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”
In a confessional, the mom of four was asked what’s “going through her mind” when she sees erratic behavior from West. “My poor kids,” she said. “Everyone around can handle it, but like, protect my babies. They’re gonna know things. They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see. So my job as a mom is to just make sure that — at a time when that behavior is happening — is just to make sure that they’re protected.”
Reflecting on her relationship with the rapper, 48, and her decision to divorce him, Kim admitted she “always felt like I had a bit of Stockholm syndrome” with West.
“I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [him],” she said, revealing she would think to herself, “I should’ve stuck it out” or “I could’ve helped,” but “this was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally.”
“It is so f—— sad,” she added of where things stand between them. During the episode, Kim also shut down the narrative that she has the “luxury of walking away and not dealing [with him] ever again.”
“That’s not my reality. This person — we have 4 kids together. It’s very confusing, because it’ll be all this talk on the internet of like, ‘I’m keeping the kids.’ He’s never once called and asked [to see them]. But then I’ll wake up, and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids. When it’s not true and not rational, I just have to … I can’t engage all the time. It’s a divorce — not a kidnapping.”
I always believed that Kim would have been well within her rights to demand full custody. But Kim also knows what Kanye is like, and that at some point after their divorce, he would simply lose interest in the kids. It’s really sad, but I think it’s for the best. Sure, the kids have to grow up hearing about all of the bonkers sh-t Kanye says and does. But hey, at least they aren’t getting a live performance anymore. As for Kim’s feelings of guilt… it’s true that she could have “helped” but her help had also become enabling, and it was affecting her health too. I’ve never blamed her for divorcing him.
She has had so much surgery she now has one of Madonna’s old faces.
Yes, and for a second, I thought Samantha Markle was (upright) in the shades next to her. These women, sheesh.
Looks like Kris was going for the Karl Lagerfeld look. 🤷♀️
Her red carpet outfits always look so uncomfortable. All the work she’s had done to her entire body looks uncomfortable. SHE always looks uncomfortable in her own clothes and augmented body. Kaiser, I think you wrote something the other day about how Kim looks so much better when she’s in her informal wear, like sweats.
At least she is covered up for a change, not is see-through lingerie.
What’s with the Stockholm syndrome stuff? Didn’t she choose to have four kids in six years or something? With someone who was clearly unhinged from the jump? These were her choices too; she was not hypnotized.
And if he doesn’t even try to see them, then they are protected from direct harm, no? They will read crap on the internet about their dad, sure, but she can help with that difficulty by NOT making innocent kids part of her media empire!
Kim is not a person who is ever going to see her role or responsibility in anything. For her, it’s all about the persona she wants to adopt at any given time. I truly do not think there has ever been another human who is taken into consideration when she decides what she will take next. She wanted him to get to the next level, and I doubt it ever occured to her that having one kid after another with someone in the throes of serious mental illness was unfair to the child.
Stockholm Syndrome isn’t necessarily about being hypnotized. It’s literally ” sympathizing with your captors” – it’s more like brainwashing but on the spectrum of, you’re in a situation so long that things become normalized, and you begin to normalize and protect and justify the situation or the person doing you harm. You see this a lot with Kidnappings.
Bipolar is a terrible disease, because you have the high highs and the LOW LOWS and they can be very engaging and normal and fun, and then when they have depressive episodes, its dreadful. Kanye wasnt in his full mania when she first met him, and the thing about BP much like schizophrenia is that, left untreated, it’s incredibly degenerative and that seems to be what happened with Kanye.
It wasn’t Stockholm Syndrome. It was likely Kim understanding that Kanye was the reason she and her family were finslly accepted into the A-list fashion and entertainment circles that were shunning them until she got together with him. She was going to ride that train until she was established enough in those circles not to need him anymore.
Unfortunately it’s best for the kids.
WHO is styling Kris Jenner? Seriously. What’s with the pilgrim-core?
I was going to make a pilgrim comment too, pilgrim-core, lol
That’s the issue with fixing your face all the time, perpetually chasing youth. Your face no longer matches your neck or your hands or indeed any part of your body, so you cover it up. I thought she was trying to look like Karl Lagerfeld.
Kanye wasn’t unhinged when Kim got with him.
I feel sorry for Kanye–I don’t believe all the Hitler stuff–he is saying the worst things he can think of for attention, just like David Bowie did. I think Kanye just absolutely cracked under the pressure, like so many extremely successful artists.
He needs a lot of help, but he’s an adult and no one can force him to get help. And those kids are going to be just as screwed up from Kim as they are from Kanye.
Loooong before Kim, he was interrupting winners during their acceptance speeches. Not just Taylor. He had to stop a concert to be hospitalized for mental issues. Let’s ask Amber Rose what he was like.
I’d say he was clearly not well, and my point is that it’s weird for Kim to act like she didn’t know any of this before she had four kids with him.
I have no idea what the David Bowie comparison means. Bowie did not make anti-semitic statements or try to run for president.
quote:
In an interview with Playboy magazine in the 1970s, Bowie claimed ‘Adolf Hitler was one of the first rock stars’, followed by other comments concerning fascism. There were also reports that he was interested in Nazi memorabilia and that Bowie once gave fans a Nazi salute.
Kanye was absolutely an unhinged narcissist long before he met Kim.
Kayne is no Bowie
Bowie was in my opinion the best musician of the 20th century. But the point stands. Kanye was an enormously gifted musician and producer.
I’m really sorry to learn about Bowie’s Hitler comments. Gross and disgusting. I don’t know that he was the best musician of the 20th Century or that Kayne is enormously gifted. I can think of others just as talented who aren’t anti-Semites or, in Kayne’s place, horrible human beings.
I don’t think they’re anti-Semites. I think they’re people drugged out of their minds saying random crap to piss people off.
As an old person, it was reasonably common in the 70s to try to get a rise out of people with swastikas or Hitler comments. See Vivienne Westwood’s T shirts for the store Sex. a lot of them have swastikas.
It was a different time where everyone didn’t take everything so literally and eager to cancel everyone. I very much doubt many of the punks wearing swastikas on their shirts were actual anti Semites. They wanted to piss people off.
Bowie did address these comments, saying he became fash curious in the late 70s during his Thin White Duke, when he was also doing massive amounts of cocaine.
He dealt with his addictions, moved to Berlin, and called out MTV repeatedly for not featuring Black artists. He also didn’t really do music as a “character” again.
Exactly. That is why I am saying don’t necessarily believe all the nonsense you hear from druggy musicians.
Bowie, when sober, was an extremely nice, smart, witty person.
sample punk shirt
https://www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/789272
Following the pattern of all narcissist dads before him, Kanye is only interested in the kids (and even then mostly only North and sometimes Chi) when he can use them as a weapon to beat Kim with.
I agree with Kaiser that Kim didnt bother with fighting for full custody because she likely knew the outcome would be the same: she would have them full time and Kanye would lose interest.
Kris just needs to be holding a cat to complete the look.
Kim continues to avoid taking responsibility for having FOUR children with a man that she knew was unstable and continued to use for access – she and her entire family of vultures.
I snorted at the above comment that she now has Madonna’s third face, because that is the truest thing I have read all week.
IMO, North and Saint look very much like Kanye. I believe there was a time when Kim found North to be very moody and perhaps linked that to finally seeing Kanye’s mental problems. This is only my opinion and I have no proof for it, but I do believe Chicago and Psalm are not Kanye’s biological children. They look nothing like him. Kim also had a surrogate for each. Again, no proof, but it seems very probable to me. But why did she “need” to have two additional children when things began going off the rails with Kanye?
Chicago looks exactly like Kim. Not sure about Psalm.
The Kardashians have children in the way the Royal family has children: perpetuation of the brand. Kim kept having children after losing her uterus. Kim kept having children, via surrogate, after Kanye began publicly falling apart. Who knows how long he was privately falling apart. I do feel badly for these children. But Kim is no victim. She’s as much a preparator of abuse, if not more, than the absent Kanye. Those poor kids. Their mental and emotional health problems are going to make a lot of money for a lot of people. She’s a monster. She did this all on purpose.