Business of Fashion: Duchess Meghan isn’t starting a beauty brand… ‘at this time’

For most of this year, Puck News has been going on and on about the Duchess of Sussex’s eventual foray into cosmetics/beauty. From what I’ve seen, Puck started that gossip, and it’s now become widely accepted across American and British tabloids. While I’ll admit that it feels like a big announcement is coming down the pike about Meghan, I just doubt it has anything to do with launching a new beauty company, or doing a beauty line within her As Ever business. What I can imagine – and genuinely hope for – is Meghan doing a huge brand ambassadorship with a major fashion or beauty brand. Like L’Oreal or Dior or Estée Lauder. Doing a beauty startup at this point of her life sounds crazy, given what Meghan already has on her plate. Anyway, the rumors are now filtering down to outlets like Business of Fashion. Priya Rao devoted a section in her “Full Coverage” column to the Meghan-beauty rumors:
…And, yes, I heard about those Meghan Markle beauty rumours, too.
Let’s start with Markle: The actress-turned-Duchess filed a trademark in 2022 for a zillion products and services under her As Ever label (previously American Riviera Orchard). The Business of Beauty got word from someone very close to the brand…
…who said it has no plans to expand into beauty at this time.
This sounds like the kind of denial a politician makes before they run for office (I’m looking at you Governor Gretchen Whitmer).
Right now, As Ever sells wine, flower sprinkles and shortbread cookie mix; a beauty play could be as plausible for Markle as it was for Martha Stewart or Gwyneth Paltrow. It’s well known the Duchess of Sussex explored an investment in Flamingo Estate before starting her own business. Last I heard, she was talking to a few beauty incubators but Markle is spread very thin and we all know success in the category is no longer a guarantee.
“At this time” sounds like Meghan is keeping her options open to expanding As Ever gradually. But as BoF said, “Markle is spread very thin.” I don’t think that’s an insult, btw. Meghan indicated as much during the Fortune summit, that As Ever needed more of her time, and some projects were being put on pause or jettisoned completely as she continued to build her successful brand. Which is another reason why beauty makes no sense – it would be a huge time-suck to do a beauty start-up, and she’s repeatedly spoken about wanting As Ever to expand organically. Meaning, alongside her As Ever food, she’ll start doing kitchenware and homeware. Again, my dream is for Meghan to do an ambassadorship or a collaboration which would be so much less time-intensive. And it could be so lucrative.
PS… It looks like Meghan is doing something next Tuesday. Please let it be a raspberry jam restock!
🆕 Video from Duchess Meghan!
10:28:25 👀 “Save the date” – Meghan#AsEverbyMeghan pic.twitter.com/CR56zxjvN8
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) October 23, 2025
Kaiser- i too am hoping for more raspberry jam- my jar is empty. Next time i’m buying two, it is my favorite flavor so far.
Though it was fall and it looked like she might have been picking an apple in the ig.
I’ll be on the site to look on the 28th!
Agree, I do not think at this time Meghan will do an independent foray into the beauty market. I do hope she does a brand ambassadorship. And from what I can see from afar, being a hands on mom, wife and entrepreneur is a lot for the age of her children, her plate is pretty full. I also believe the growth of AsEver is her focus at this time.
I hope she restocks the honey – I just ran out and it is hand down one of the best honeys I’ve ever tasted.
I see they are being disrespectful in calling her Markle!!
she’ll always be (known as) meghan markle the way the other one is kate middleton, SEO 101
At least with Kate they say Kate Middleton not just Middleton.
Whats this two bit editor of whatever talking about ? She writes for Business of Beauty , an arm of Business of Fashion ,and I haven’t heard of either . Vogue they ain’t. This Priya Rao Healy is a woman of color , Indian with a very nasal American twang, and she cant hold a candle to Meghan . So all the snide Markle this and Markle that talking disparagingly of As Ever spreading itself too thin ..Well if Meghan reveals any product she uses , even if its plain shea butter ,it will fly off the shelves , considering the way she looks these days..absolutely radiant. The glow comes from happiness and being loved, and she is good at a healthy , wholesome lifestyle. Her delicate bone structure cant come out of a jar ..thats her own . Eat your heart out “beauty” editor Rao, I see from your instagram page you are a wife and mother of two as well , and well, not exactly an oil painting . Sounds like mean spirited jealousy ..”Markle “has more talent in her little finger than you and most of her critics
I think she and Daniel may do something together in the future.
I would love for Meghan to wander into the skincare arena but also wouldn’t mind if she wandered into the home goods arena instead, which is where I think she’ll head next.
Whatever is coming on the 28th it is just in time to stock up for the holidays 🤗.. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for the Raspberry spread.
As for Meghan having a cosmetic/skin care line I just don’t see that happening, if she wanted to do that that would have been the direction her business took long before now.
The celebrity makeup and general beauty sector is totally oversaturated. It would make no sense. As ever can keep growing and moving in lots of areas that make sense….home wares, cooking stuff, hostess type gifts. I’m excited to see how it unfolds over the next few years.
She picked something off the tree, so I think it will be a preserve/jam of whatever fruit that was, so not raspberry.
apple?!?!
Her grandmother’s apple butter?
I agree that at this time Meghan doesn’t intend to branch out to her own beauty or fashion line. She said many times that her and As Ever’s focus is the home. That said, there is clearly an interest and a demand for her so she could definitely choose the Gwyneth way and be the face of a luxury/ethical brand.
GP was head to toe in Gucci monogram in Milan Fashion Week, relaunched her own clothing line at Goop called Gwyn and starred in a Gap jeans campaign with her daughter. All at the same time. That’s why comparing Meghan to Martha Stewart never made sense to me. Martha as the face of her brand was never the icon during her most influential years. I would argue that she became one in her mature age separate from her brand.
I dont think she would launch something like a beauty line right now, even if it were part of As Ever – a beauty line is very different from jam in so many ways. I think she is still learning a lot about running a business like As ever (as she herself has said) and I think she’s going to focus on that for a while. I can see her expanding As Ever (housewares?) but not so far as to beauty and skincare.
I think part of the issue with As Ever’s launch (and the immediate sellouts) is that Meghan underestimated her fan base and her own popularity. She seemed genuinely surprised that the first two product launches sold out in minutes, that the wine sold out in minutes, etc. I imagine it would be difficult to try to guess how to scale appropriately for skincare or makeup. And I just don’t think she has the mental bandwidth right now. She IS spread pretty thin and its hard to have your hands in so many pots while still being a very present mother, wife and friend.
Plus, she has Harry and the two little kids. I think she has good priorities. Wants to enjoy what she has.
This report sounds credible. I’m doubtful Meghan will ever do a brand ambassadorship.
I don’t know why people think that Meghan is about to release a cosmetics or clothing line. As Ever just came out. It makes a lot more sense to expand it than to get involved in a completely different business.
I think they’re making too much of the “at this time” comment. The copyright covers as much as they could put under one umbrella. That doesn’t mean they’ll ever do everything on the list. It means they left the option open. So, the “at this time” is more of a throwaway comment, IMO.
I would definitely buy any skin cream or cosmetics she did. I trust her absolutely and know I’d be getting very high-end products. Her choice, of course.
Agree that Meghan is busy enough with AsEver, especially if she wants it to grow beyond a few niche items. AsEver has such potential to really grow so hope she stays focused on it. Some celeb beauty brands like Rhode and even Fenty are underperforming and that market is saturated. I could see soaps /lotions with the AsEver family but not craving a beauty line, or even collab from her.