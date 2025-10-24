Business of Fashion: Duchess Meghan isn’t starting a beauty brand… ‘at this time’

For most of this year, Puck News has been going on and on about the Duchess of Sussex’s eventual foray into cosmetics/beauty. From what I’ve seen, Puck started that gossip, and it’s now become widely accepted across American and British tabloids. While I’ll admit that it feels like a big announcement is coming down the pike about Meghan, I just doubt it has anything to do with launching a new beauty company, or doing a beauty line within her As Ever business. What I can imagine – and genuinely hope for – is Meghan doing a huge brand ambassadorship with a major fashion or beauty brand. Like L’Oreal or Dior or Estée Lauder. Doing a beauty startup at this point of her life sounds crazy, given what Meghan already has on her plate. Anyway, the rumors are now filtering down to outlets like Business of Fashion. Priya Rao devoted a section in her “Full Coverage” column to the Meghan-beauty rumors:

…And, yes, I heard about those Meghan Markle beauty rumours, too. Let’s start with Markle: The actress-turned-Duchess filed a trademark in 2022 for a zillion products and services under her As Ever label (previously American Riviera Orchard). The Business of Beauty got word from someone very close to the brand… …who said it has no plans to expand into beauty at this time. This sounds like the kind of denial a politician makes before they run for office (I’m looking at you Governor Gretchen Whitmer). Right now, As Ever sells wine, flower sprinkles and shortbread cookie mix; a beauty play could be as plausible for Markle as it was for Martha Stewart or Gwyneth Paltrow. It’s well known the Duchess of Sussex explored an investment in Flamingo Estate before starting her own business. Last I heard, she was talking to a few beauty incubators but Markle is spread very thin and we all know success in the category is no longer a guarantee.

[From Business of Fashion]

“At this time” sounds like Meghan is keeping her options open to expanding As Ever gradually. But as BoF said, “Markle is spread very thin.” I don’t think that’s an insult, btw. Meghan indicated as much during the Fortune summit, that As Ever needed more of her time, and some projects were being put on pause or jettisoned completely as she continued to build her successful brand. Which is another reason why beauty makes no sense – it would be a huge time-suck to do a beauty start-up, and she’s repeatedly spoken about wanting As Ever to expand organically. Meaning, alongside her As Ever food, she’ll start doing kitchenware and homeware. Again, my dream is for Meghan to do an ambassadorship or a collaboration which would be so much less time-intensive. And it could be so lucrative.

PS… It looks like Meghan is doing something next Tuesday. Please let it be a raspberry jam restock!