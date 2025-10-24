Prince Andrew believes his brother wants to give Royal Lodge to Queen Camilla

There was some buzz late in the day on Thursday that there would be some kind of big royal announcement. Alas, it did not happen. But I kind of wonder if we’ll hear something by the end of business today. One week ago, the Prince Andrew “problem” reached a boiling point, leading to Andrew’s evening announcement: he would willingly relinquish his ducal title and honors. Buckingham Palace hoped that would be the end of it and everyone would move on. Instead, the past seven days have been even more chaotic. I said earlier this week that I wouldn’t be surprised if Andrew is shoved out of Royal Lodge by the end of this week. That is the next move, but it looks like Andrew isn’t going down without a fight. This piece was published in the Telegraph on Thursday:
Prince Andrew believes the King is trying to force him out of his Royal Lodge home because he wants to give it to the Queen, The Telegraph understands.
The Prince is refusing to move out of his 30-room residence near Windsor Castle where he lives rent-free, despite coming under pressure from MPs to move to a more modest property. Andrew has what he regards as a cast-iron lease on Royal Lodge, which means his older brother cannot legally evict him. Having been forced to give up his Duke of York title – following fresh scandals over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted paedophile, and his relationships with suspected Chinese spies – the Prince is facing a possible parliamentary inquiry into his living arrangements.
On Thursday, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chairman of the Commons public accounts committee, confirmed he would be writing to the Treasury and the Crown Estate Commissioners “seeking further information on the lease arrangements for Royal Lodge”. The answers to the questions will determine whether the committee takes the matter further.
Family friends have told The Telegraph that [Andrew] believes the King has an ulterior motive in wanting him to leave Royal Lodge. He and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, his daughters, have told friends that the King wants Royal Lodge to be the Queen’s base in Windsor should she outlive him. It would mirror the living arrangements of Queen Elizabeth II’s mother Queen Elizabeth, who lived in Royal Lodge when she became a widow and moved out of Windsor Castle.
The King’s aides flatly deny the suggestion, but the Prince has nevertheless become fixed on the idea, which surfaced a year ago, that Royal Lodge was being earmarked for the Queen.
In truth, Her Majesty, who became a member of the Royal family by marriage in 2005, is far less grand than Prince Andrew and is unlikely to want to live alone in such a large residence even for only part of the year. She still owns Ray Mill House, the Grade II-listed family house in Wiltshire she bought with the divorce settlement from Andrew Parker Bowles, her first husband, and it is said to be the place where she feels most at home.
Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales, who has no time for his uncle but remains on good terms with his cousins Beatrice and Eugenie, has made it known that he wants the issue of Royal Lodge settled before he becomes King.
That last part about Prince William “want[ing] the issue of Royal Lodge settled before he becomes King” – completely bizarre, right? William’s allies and courtiers describe his future reign as “ruthless” and “fearless about making changes.” If that’s the case, then surely William would want to wait until he’s king to take care of this Andrew Problem himself? Ruthless William should be using that as a threat to Andrew: make a deal with Charles, because you won’t like the deals on offer during my reign. William wanting Charles to deal with his brother leaves William looking like a coward who refuses to confront his rancid uncle.
As for Andrew’s conspiracy that Charles intends to put Camilla in Royal Lodge… multiple things can be true all at once. One, Andrew needs to be evicted, plain and simple. Two, Royal Lodge is much desired by multiple royals, including William and Kate. Three, while Camilla loves her private oasis (Ray Mill), she will absolutely want a home on a royal estate if she survives her husband, and Royal Lodge would suit her perfectly. Four, if Charles doesn’t settle the Royal Lodge situation during his reign, it’s guaranteed that Ruthless Scooter King would be unlikely to give the Dowager Queen Consort such a palatial mansion as her retirement home, which means Charles does need to take care of this right now if he really does want RL to go to Camilla. Five, Camilla “is far less grand than Prince Andrew and is unlikely to want to live alone in such a large residence even for only part of the year” is a complete lie.
Update: Sources are now saying, as of Friday afternoon/evening, that Andrew is negotiating his withdrawal from Royal Lodge. He’s apparently hellbent on staying in Windsor or London, while King Charles wants to see Andrew shipped off to a cottage/home in Balmoral or Sandringham.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Telegraph is William’s mouthpiece. This reads like KP trying to deflect rumors that Kate and William, who have always wanted Royal Lodge, now think they can finally add it to their property portfolio,
Camilla doesn’t want a massive mouldering pile in need of renovation., Especially one that William would probably try to take away in a few years, and that’s next door to Forest Lodge. She can’t afford to staff it and keep it in good repair, even if she gets a peppercorn rent. Camilla seems very happy at Ray Mill and the house Charles bought her next door, and she can have her own cozy apartment in Windsor Castle if she wants.
I am very confident that Charles has carefully funnelled millions to her over the years and continues to do so now, she will be able to afford to do whatever she wants if she is around after he’s gone.
Plus if he gets Andrew out now he can openly pay for it himself from his ‘private’ income.
Camilla doesn’t want Royal Lodge ,but she surely sees how badly William does.
How much would that rankle the future king to know he can’t have it because Camilla does?
And she has no intention of ever living there…
He can pay her an eye watering sum to willingly break the lease? Or she hold onto it just to set him off to amuse herself.
To Camilla, This is what winning looks like either way.
I shouldn’t be entertained by this hypothetical scenario because I don’t like Camilla much, but I reallllly don’t like William, so I am.
IKR? Cams is a country girl and will spend her dotage drunk on gin playing with horses no where near people outside her inner circle. I don’t even judge her for that, but the idea she wants to live in Windsor is absurd. Can you imagine her being neighbors with keen? My gawd.
But if someone gifted me a massively valuable property I didn’t want, I would still accept the gift and take the cash.
I agree, I think this is KP trying to deflect from the rumor that they want Royal Lodge at all costs.
Do I think camilla wants royal lodge? Eh, maybe? But I think if that was true Charles would have pushed more to get Andrew out – buying out his lease, buying him a new house, etc. I would not be surprised if Charles leaves her Wood Farm or something though at Sandringham, or just millions and millions so she can buy what she wants.
The difference between her living at Royal Lodge and the QM is that the monarch was the daughter of the Queen Mother, and she was very young when she became queen. So it made sense that she stayed in the royal bubble. For Camilla – is her stepson going to want her that close? Probably not. And I dont think she’d want to be that close to him.
‘I think whatever plans Charles is making for Camilla if she outlives him, they are going to be completely William-proof.
Camilla is a commoner. Having her living in such a palatial home by herself “cough cough” is ridiculous (the whole Parker-Bowles clan will live their for free. Talk about an affair that became lucrative!). Queen Mary was the queen’s mother. It makes much more sense giving her a KP or Windsor apartment while she spends more time at her own house. And yes, she’ll have millions to spend.
*there
Queen Mary was Elizabeth 2nd’s grandmother. Queen Elizabeth (Bowes-Lyon),The Queen Mother, was just that.
This is my super grim theory.
William was tslking of stripping B&E of their titles. Someone whispered in his ear that they are useful and helpful and bring young glamour to Royal events. So he needs to stop. Get in close with the sisters, be sympathetic and supportive. In the media and life. To defect from his role in what to come.
I feel as though Andrew may be “deleted”. Hunting accident. Car accident. Thrown by a horse.
Maybe even a staged self delete. Very “I’m sorry for the shame I have brought my family and I can no longer live with the suffering I unknowingly caused to others”. The princesses of course wouldn’t be able to live there because of grief.
Because – bottom line – Andrew knows everything. Everything. All of it. Plus he’s a national security risk many times over. And he will and would talk. Pretty much to anyone, if he stops getting is way.
Besides – once Charles is gone, what use is his old scapegoat?
She will never be alone. She has 2 children, grandchildren, and Andrew Parker Bowles patiently waiting. Royal Lodge has plenty of room for her and family.
It feels like APB just loaned his wife to the king in order to collect weath for their family. And as soon as Charles is no longer here she will immediately return to him.
I would almost feel bad for Charles his son an wife constantly speculating in the press and calculating on what to do and what property to seize upon when he’s no longer here. It’s so tasteless.
Must be rough for him he should have stuck wit H&M if he had any sense at all.
If Charles had any sense at all, he would have stayed married to Diana at all costs.
I don’t think Camilla would want Royal Lodge. It’s massive and leaky, which means expensive upkeep, and it’s rented, which means no opportunity for equity. And William would be her landlord, which wouldn’t go well for her. I could see Charles setting up a London residence for her (she certainly won’t be able to reside in Clarence House?) but I think she’ll retire quietly with her vacations and jewelry and swill wine at Ray Mill for the rest of her days.
This exactly 🎯
Nah. This is William telling Beatrice and Eugene that it’s all Charles” and Camilla’s fault – when you know it’s William who wants it for himself or one of his.
Edit: @meathome, I did not see your comment until after mine posted but you are absolutely right!
Shades of William and Kate telling Harry and Meghan that Camilla leaked the crying story. Letting Bes and Eugene thinks it’s Camilla who wants the house as opposed to them. Although, does William even care what the York princesses think, idk. And it’s not like they don’t have his number either.
Like vultures fighting over a dead carcass, still no mention of a criminal investigation but let’s forget about the actual crimes and fight over who gets the mansion.. this is just so disgusting and horrible.
Exactly. Investigate him. Or send him to the FBI to be questioned. This entitled, rotten man needs to face some accountability. I’d love to see Andrew hauled out of Windsor in handcuffs. Even if he’s not punished ; a photo of an arrest would be the appropriate level of world-wide shame. That would satisfy the public’s thirst for accountability.
So so happy that Harry and Megan extricated themselves from this mess and are happily living their lives, paying their own way, and choosing which of their sixteen bathrooms they’ll use.
Andrew is a CRIMINAL, not some pesky bon vivant uncle who gets too tipsy on the holidays. He should be living behind bars.
Right? If they had stayed, somehow their names would be embroiled with the guy having sex with trafficked minors.
This, 100%, Hypocrisy. It’s shameful.
Royal Lodge has 7 bedrooms, and 30 ‘rooms’ overall. It’s a luxury home, but if you consider that Andrew doesn’t want to live in close proximity to his ex-wife while under the same roof, and that he has two daughters with growing families who come to stay, with various nannies in attendance, then you can see why he will tenaciously fight to keep the spacious Royal Lodge.
Judging by that headpiece Camilla wore yesterday she is grand. I can believe that she wants a royal residence after Charles passes away.
Exactly, she may continue to spend most of her time at Ray Mill but no way will she walk away from the trappings of being ‘former queen’ or dowager or whatever it is. She wants STATUS.
Plus if this is legit she knows it’ll annoy WanK which I’m sure she takes great pleasure from.
She’s an awful person, but I personally enjoy when that awfulness is aimed at W&K lol.
Scoot wants more property he will promptly take over royal lodge when he takes over. I doubt cam is will have a chance.
William will kick her out straight away since she’s no king mother
For all of his flaws, Charles knows a thing or two about about real estate. If the Lodge does go to Camilla, her lease will be so sweetheart and ironclad it will make Andrew’s current deal look like a hastily drawn contract written in crayon on the back of a napkin. Her family will live there for generations if Charles wants them to.
Camilla,can’t take over as queen mother. But as dowager queen. Elizabeth’s mother had lodgings in Scotland and England. Camilla might want a mansion or two something her children and grandchildren can inherit. She also has the keppel jewelry and that is also something to leave her children.
It feels so wrong. I’m sure she was behind the bullying Diana suffered from the press after getting divorced, trying to navigate her position as a newly single woman.
What episode is this of The Royal Circus? Last we knew it was Peg who was demanding to have The Royal Lodge but alas we are now being told it’s for Horsilla where she can graze and trot freely through the park without a care when her stable master leaves this mortal coil. Is this why Peg has been so insistent that he get Royal Lodge? Will Peg when he becomes king evict her from her equine estate? Stay tuned for episode seventy-eleven of The Royal Circus.
The part where it says that “RL being earmarked for” the mistress cohort “surfacing a year ago” is new to me because this is the first time I’ve heard her mentioned regarding RL.
😂
“In truth, Her Majesty, who became a member of the Royal family by marriage in 2005…”
— Had to read, twice, before the penny dropped: they’re referring to Camilla, not Elizabeth.
Her Maj. It sounds ridiculous. Doesn’t suit her at all.
What in blessed Medusa’s name is that outlandish headpiece?
Several commenters have referred to it as “a murder of crows attempting a takeoff”, which is the best description ever.
So Andrew being involved, unapologetically, with a notorious pedophile/human trafficker has been reduced to a fight over real estate. What a way to deflect. No matter who ends up in that house, he’ll be protected and taken care of for the rest of his life and never face accountability for anything, whether it’s his involvement either Epstein, his shady business dealings or his housing situation. That book has basically been buried.
If camilla gets a long lease on RL that can be passed on to her kids, that might be a way of getting a huge buyout for them from Willy and kate, who will naturally need RL as yet another forever home to get over their grief of learning of chucky’s death while living in FL – which will leave absolutely haunting memories I’m sure. Won’t anyone think of the children!
Each photo of her staring into the camera makes me feel like she is trying to devour someone’s soul. She is legit terrifying, and that nest of crows on her head isn’t helping!
This reads like something from William. It’s definitely not from BP and I can’t see it from Andrew because he wouldn’t have bothered to mention his daughters having a close relationship with William and that William wants him and Fergie out of RL. The mention of B and E, especially about this supposed close relationship with William even though he actively wants to make it seem as if he was the one “taking titles away from Andrew and Fergie” and his long known wish to have RL, makes it seem as if this is William trying to make his father look bad in every way possible when it comes to Andrew and RL. I don’t know if Camilla wants it or not, she could host her family there if she wanted but I do know that William and Kate have always wanted it. This article makes it clear to me that William didn’t have anything to do with Andrew no longer using his titles because if he did have any power, why then is he insisting that his father to resolve “the issue of RL” before William becomes king? If he had so much influence and control over Andrew and Fergie not using titles why has he not had any control over their housing? Why would he make such a minor change like not using titles his thing and not something as significant and more important than removing Andrew and Fergie from housing and security that most people think they don’t deserve after all of these Epstein revelations? I think that William hasn’t had any say on anything he just wants it to seem publicly as if he does.
The last thing that an elderly widow needs is a run down house with thirty bedrooms, it would be a millstone around her neck.
Exactly! This woman is almost 80 and is already looking fragile. She’d need an army of servants around her. Zero privacy. I know Liz’ mom lived alone there. She probably had an army of people running the estate.
This story seems like an attempted deflection of the Wales’ fifth “forever home”. I wonder if now they regret making their move to Forest Lodge so publicly, as now would have been the perfect time to push for ousting Andrew and taking Royal Lodge for themselves.
I also think it’s kind of funny that Camilla is being used as a kind of a threat – like, beware, William, if Andrew doesn’t get to stay Charles will install your evil stepmother in the house you coveted! Careful what you wish for!
What is most interesting to me is who we are NOT hearing from, which is Middleton sources. Wouldn’t Royal Lodge be a perfect place for them to help care for the Wales children and give them the middle class upbringing and values that Bill and Cathy drone on about so much? Plus, Carole could be right on hand to help Kate in her recovery and make cheese toasties for William. I’m not saying it’s a reasonable idea, just that it’s an argument that Carole would absolutely have made in previous years. It used to be that you couldn’t open a British newspaper without reading “rumours” about the Middletons getting titles, or estates, or honours and maybe being given some royal property by their royal son-in-law. But ever since Kate’s sudden absence and return, we haven’t really heard that much from the Middletons. Maybe they have stopped engaging with the media? Maybe after their business imploded, they don’t want to raise their heads above the parapet and are keeping a low profile. Maybe they are just enjoying retirement and spending all of their time with their other children.
If Andrew gets the boot, who takes over will likely boil down to who will pay for the suspected eight- to nine-figure cost renovations required to bring it back to Class A shape and air the Andrew stink out of it. If Charles uses sources available to him pay, he’ll decide its fate. If either of the Duchys, the William will likely take it over.
“Wouldn’t Royal Lodge be a perfect place for them to help care for the Wales children and give them the middle class upbringing and values that Bill and Cathy drone on about so much? Plus, Carole could be right on hand to help Kate in her recovery and make cheese toasties for William.” Which is why my new theory is once Andrew is out, Forest Lodge will be for the Middleton’s while Kate & the kids live at Royal Lodge. Of course, they’ll never publicly announce it, just let everyone assume they’re (the Wales’) living at Forest Lodge and RL is vacant.
Like some above, I do like the idea of Charles spiting William and Kate by giving Royal Lodge to Camilla. The rapacious Will sucks up property the way an anteater sucks up ants. He wants so much and gives so little, which is the way he is built. The world is owed to him. So yes, give it to Camilla, let her not live in it, but visit it once a week with her gardening staff to trim the roses.
I love this for Will and Kate. William is probably already seething after he’s been gifted 5 or 6 castles as his “forever home.” It almost seems like William is following America’s manifest destiny to accumulate as many homes as possible. Are there any properties in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland that he thinks he is entitled to also?
Looks like Andrew might have a manuscript waiting to erupt . Spare the sequel . If and when he goes down, he is taking the whole rotten lot down with him since he has nothing more to lose . He must be privy to hundreds of dirty secrets that are not only his own ..its going to be a potboiler, waiting to see Charles , Camilla , Waity and Scooty get their come uppance . Karma in spades. The royal bonfire of the nasties.
Ready for it. Spare would look like children’s book.
Hopefully, he’ll also take down the other rich and powerful criminal deviants he “associated” with on Epstein’s island.
Andrew knows the truth about the Wales’ marriage. If he wants to go scorched earth, that’s all he has to spill.
I think if Andrew ever wrote a book, most of it would be him casting ugly aspersions at Virginia Giuffre
There’s no way that William would abide Camilla living in Royal Lodge after he is king. He will kick her out in a hot minute, like Charles did to Angela Kelly.
Camilla already has Ray Mill plus that other house behind Ray Mill (for her son?), so I don’t understand why she’d even want Royal Lodge once Charles does.
Balmoral and Sandringham are privately held by Charles. Wouldn’t it be WILD if Charles left one of those to Camilla? It would be monarch to monarch technically so no estate tax by Camilla, and then she or her children could sell it for millions. If it’s sandringham, that would also make Camilla William’s landlord for Anmer. I wonder how much Charles hates his son?
Camilla isn’t a monarch
But that’s been circumvented before. I think that’s how the QM was able to leave so much of her property to her daughter, because it was deemed monarch to monarch, even though the QM was just consort like Camilla. Or maybe it was from her husband to the QM? I’m not sure but I know there was some way the QM avoided inheritance taxes, either on what she received or what she left in her will.
I think this is all for show. The lease is undoubtedly unbreakable. Perhaps it could be broken if he current occupant was actually investigated, tried and imprisoned. They’ve been talking abouit taking RL away from A forever (it seems). It’s just another way to show the populace that they’re trying to do something, but they simply can’t.
I have a feeling that if they were actually successful in getting A out of RL against his will, he will be spilling tea.
fighting and arguing over a not dead carcass=King Charles=he is not dead yet and some family members are discussing the spoils before the king has died=this so vulgar and disgusting to be printed in the press. God haave mercy on their souls.
A murder is the proper name for a group of crows.
I can’t understand all these people fighting over Royal Lodge. Who could possibly want to live there after Andrew has lived there all there all these years? No matter how deeply you cleaned, you’d never get rid of the stench of Andrew
So all this proves to me is that Charles is very, very ill and only has a very short time left to live. The fact that these vultures are already fighting over the spoils speaks volumes.
Meanwhile, Camilla doesn’t look all that well either. She’s been missing big events, and she looks unwell when she does. I cannot imagine this woman has the energy or interest in a major renovation like Royal Lodge, but maybe she wants it for her family. Or maybe she’s wants it because it’ll be easier to hold power over William and his family.
Whatever the game, the notion that Camilla doesn’t care about all that fancy royal nonsense is hysterically untrue. Kate is truly horrible, but to my knowledge nobody had to die for her to marry William.