Reid: Prince Andrew’s scandals show that Britain owes the Sussexes an apology

As we recorded our first Gossip with Celebitchy podcast in months, CB and I talked about how the Prince Andrew situation blew up in the Windsors’ faces specifically because with the side-by-side comparison to how they treated the Sussexes. In my opinion, King Charles welcoming Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to so many public events (Christmas, Easter, funerals, the coronation) was always meant for an audience of one: Prince Harry. They were telling Harry, “this could have been your life, we would welcome you this way, if only you hadn’t left!” And now that everyone can plainly see just what an evil, degenerate, human-trafficking liar Andrew has always been, the Windsors just look crazy as hell. They look like they’re totally fine with all of Andrew’s depravity because he didn’t commit the ultimate sin of marrying a Black woman and moving out of the country. Well, the i Newspaper’s Rebecca Reid focused on this side-by-side comparison in a new column: “This is what a real royal scandal looks like – we owe Harry and Meghan an apology.” Six years too late, but sure.
There is so much that is sad about the story of the even-further-disgraced Prince Andrew and the late Virginia Giuffre. First and foremost is the trajectory of Giuffre’s life, which was cut horrifyingly short, and defined by the actions of the men who surrounded her as a teenager. But there are other sadnesses about this whole sordid mess, too. One is the way it puts in relief the previous most high profile royal “scandal”: the unhappiness and eventual departure of Harry and Meghan.
At the time, Harry and Megan’s defection from working royals to influencers/podcasters was a major controversy – one of the most serious the family had weathered in recent years. But now, in comparison to the miserable details alleged in Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, we can see it for what it is: extremely small fry.
It’s really quite staggering that in their years as working royals, Harry and Meghan managed to be at the centre of dozens of dramas. Yet none of them could be described as actually dangerous or evil. Yes, Meghan did accuse the royals of racism – which was a terrible blow for the family, but that was all part of a battle to drag the royals into the 21st century. What’s more, they were at least trying to be the kind of royals the country would embrace.
Just look at their insistence on paying for the Frogmore Cottage renovation to deflect allegations that they were indulgent, despite the fact that they were entirely entitled to a renovated home. Were they occasionally cringe or tone-deaf? Yes. And doesn’t that seem like a complete non-issue when you see what a real scandal looks like?
If someone was sitting in an office cranking out inoffensive plot lines for the couple, they couldn’t have done a better job. And yet if social media is anything to go by, Harry and Meghan appear to be held in the low regard as Andrew and Fergie. It’s profoundly depressing.
This is despite the fact that Prince Andrew is accused of allegedly asking his personal protection officer to “dig up dirt” on Virginia Giuffre, presumably to create a smear campaign against a victim of sexual abuse. It’s not uncommon to see Andrew and the Sussexes discussed in the same breath. They are seemingly unified by the embarrassment they cause to The Firm, as if being embroiled in a horrifying sex scandal and maintaining a friendship with a convicted sex offender (while lying about being friends with said convicted sex offender) is on par with being a bit earnest in interviews, asking for security and selling overpriced jams.
There were rumours last month that Prince Harry’s presence in the UK, and audience with his father, might signal a return to the family fold. The onus seemed to be placed on Harry, as if it was his responsibility to convince the Mountbatten-Windsor clan to allow him back into family life.But if King Charles and the rest of the gang have even an ounce of sense, the events of the last week, and the juxtaposition between Andrew and Harry, should clarify exactly how lucky the royals were to have Harry and Meghan. And how advantageous it would be to bring them back. The pair might be cack-handed on the public relations front and I don’t deny that they’ve got a special skill for annoying the British public. But compared to Prince Andrew they’re literal angels.
While I take this column at face value and I believe she’s being sincere, this column was actually depressing as well. Like, it’s taken this long for someone to acknowledge this? British people could only step back and say “wait, the Sussexes never did anything scandalous” only after the scope of Andrew’s criminality, lies, trafficking and degeneracy came to a head in recent weeks? Y’all didn’t realize that BEFORE October 2025? Where are the critical thinking skills over there? And of course it’s been obvious since 2020 that the Windsors should beg the Sussexes to come back. The fact that the Windsors refuse to – and also refuse to acknowledge how much they actually need the Sussex family – says everything you need to know about the lack of long-term planning within the institution.
The thing is that there is NO comparison between the two couples. I’m adding Sarah because she as deep as Andrew.
Meghan and Harry were perfect while in England in all that they did. They left because they wanted a healthy and happy life, had real support and left to save their lives. Let’s be real, leaving for the states probably even saved their marriage.
The Yorks are deviants who were cozy with a criminal predator who preyed, tortured little girls. He helped bankroll Sarah and provided Andrew with illicit services with children.
They are not the same.
The British media is a hateful, racist and misogynist entity and the York scandal proves it.
Andrew and Sarah are not truly a couple anymore, They divorced ages ago but they are codependent and supported each other in their bad deeds and association with Epstein and Ghislaine.
@tessa wow. I genuinely think you are very wrong there. I think they are as coupled up as their dating years. I think they had a non traditional marriage that worked for both of them but were forced to get divorced when it became public. I think they are still living the same way just not legally.
Sarah is the only ex-spouse still attending family events PUBLICLY. We don’t see Princess Anne’s ex-husband at family events. We don’t see Camilla’s ex-husband either. We don’t see Peter Phillips’ ex-wife EVER, despite her supposedly being close to William and Kate. So, it begs to question why Sarah has been granted a place consistently over the last ~10 years.
After Andrew’s scandal, they should then talk about Charles’ and Camilla’s HUGE tampon gate scandal, Charles’ philandering & alleged children out of wedlock, his many, many, many pedo confidants, close friends, mentors, his slum lording, his corruptions/ cash for access, dodgy bags of cash from despots, sheikhs, oligarchs – there are countless, it is just too ridiculous that we still have a monarchy akin to Trump’s presidency of the biggest corruption. Then there is Peg, his own philandering and his own corruptions, the thing he had done to his estranged wife, Thomas Kingston, Rose, slum lording etc. Compare to the whole lot of the Windsors, Harry and Meghan are the best of them.
@ThetGirlThere
Precisely!
Everyone has always known the Sussexes didn’t actually do anything wrong but hurt feelings and the sting of rejection still has them feeling too prideful to admit it.
Oh well, H& M needed to go and I know they look back and know that they saved not only their lives but their children’s as well. Imagine if they still in that godforsaken institution during all of this? I shiver thinking about it.
That whole island is packed with a bunch of low self esteem, no backbone having losers. H&M never did anything wrong. Putting their names next to Prince Andrew given his disgusting behavior is abhorrent.
The British Media knew about Andrew’s degeneracy but are now forced to “hold him to task”. Even then, they are not going as hard as they can compared to harassing Meghan. I hope Meghan and her babies never set foot on that pathetic island.
I hate this framing from the BM constantly of Harry and Meghan may suck, or Harry and Meghan may be business failures, or Harry and Meghan may suck at PR but……. None of that is true. Stop couching legitimately deserved criticism of those other royals, by acting like the completely biased and ridiculous coverage of them by other BM sources provides a fair assessment.
The underserved perks, the laziness, the sketchy associations, the outright criminality has ALWAYS been the real scandal. Just because they want to act like having the audacity to earn money, speak about their own lived experience, not ask permission to travel, decide how much they want or don’t want to share of their personal life is a moral failure it isn’t.
I don’t know why this is pissing me off so much today, but the continued cowardice of these people to refuse to call a spade a spade is just infuriating. How can you call yourself a journalist if you can’t even bring yourself to criticize sex traffickers without whataboutisms about someone else? Yes, you should apologize to them, but the biggest issue is that you were too boneheaded to realize you shouldn’t have treated them poorly in the first place. All of this how did we get here that Megan and Harry are the hated ones ignoring the press’s part in it is so annoying.
Yes. Thank you for clocking that. I just don’t think they can fully talk about the Sussexes without getting in some sort of slights. Maybe they should analyze why that is. Meghan said someone had concerns about her unborn baby’s skin color. And? She didn’t understand why the place wouldn’t correct a lie about her but would lie for the others. And?
I find that really annoying too – they are such liars. They can’t be honest all the way through, there is always, always lies in their articles as if writing facts really burns them. So annoying.
@Dee(2) … Agreed and well said! This article seems like an underhanded compliment to me.
Thank you. The spitefulness and the little barbs directed especially at Meghan and what she does to support her family made me mad. This is more ingrained abuse of this coupled enveloped in fake support. I’m absolutely tired of seeing this kind of attacks on her on every social media, every article.
Yes. Fair. True.
Not exactly sure what “cackhanded” means, but it seems like a descriptor for Willy and kate. And the sussexes did not leave to become influencers and podcasters. For all that this article gets right, there are also a lot of insults.
“Cack” is shit, so I think the implication is that in everything they do, no matter how well-intentioned, the way they handle it leaves messy handprints.
The modern meaning of cack-handed is clumsy, or awkward, in a derogatory sense. It used to be slang for left-handedness.
The origin is uncertain, but some think it came from the Latin word for cleaning oneself only with the left hand.
I assumed that, like the Spanish “caca”, it came from the Latin “cacare”, meaning to shit (God, I bet all my Catholic school Latin teachers would love to know how I’m using that knowledge 😂). I double majored in linguistics and anthropology, so I love learning shit (hehe!) like this, lol.
I’m so glad people are pointing that out. To describe someone who was an actress and is now a philanthropist and businesswoman (as in, building a business) is rather like describing Gwenyth Paltrow, a former actress, as an “influencer” just because she has a website, GOOP. Influencers are usually people who rise to fame and earn their living based solely or primarily on their internet video clips, and if they gain a high enough following, great they can make a living from that. Nothing wrong with that at all & good for them. But these days, even working actors/actresses like Kelly Ripa, Julia Louis Dreyfuss, and the Parks and Recreation people have podcasts. That does not make them influencers either. These BM folks are addicted to finding ways to diminish the Sussexes, and Meghan particularly.
And this knack she says the Sussexes have for irritating the British public… how? by walking in her backyard, making jam the BM can’t afford, going to lunch with friends? If that irritates them, they should seek help.
Defending themselves from Kate’s lie about Meghan is “irritating the British public”? Exposing the cold way she was treated by that family? I’m sure at least 40% of the British public wasn’t annoyed, since the approval of the RF in the country is not unanimous..
Read this article yesterday. A SussexSquad member posted it. This author gets it but as usual pot shots were taken at the Sussexes. I still find it amusing folks associate trying to have a relationship with your father as an “ask” to come back to indentured servitude, that ship has sailed. Globally the Windsor/Wales look like complete idiots. As much as some try to connect the Sussexes and Andrew, many see it for what it is a red herring.
“This author gets it,” except when she didn’t got it in all her other 💩 stained smears.
The only silver lining (?) is that, the more the Fail and others push outraged headlines about “Meghan’s” publicist quitting etc, the more the British public might wake up to the implicit comparison to Andrew’s actually heinous crimes? And realize that the Sussexes have long been used as a deflection and distraction? Not that the tabloids are finally going to reveal the truth about their past lies about the Sussexes. But anyone paying attention, like Reid, can see how grotesque the comparison to Andrew is.
Is there a stupidity requirement for British royal “reporters”?
Short answer: yes.
Theres also this: that to qualify to work in the british shitmedia, one much pass a test for the presence of a particular congenital defect, namely: the ability to lie as if life itself depends on it; a chronic case of unself-awareness; the ability to be more outraged about accusations of racism than actual racism; and, of course, one must be a prostrating serf to the british monarchy.
Yeah, it’s too late to turn back now. Even if Harry and Meghan were to decide to return, the British press is not going to treat Meghan any different than when she was there in 2018/19.
All of this new Brit media navel gazing is so annoying and a new trick to lure H&M back so they can feed off of them and their kids in the coming years. They need to focus on Kant and Scooter and the poison they are spewing while posing and goodie two shoes. In the meantime they throw around threats of title stripping and bringing them to heel under the royal foot. I think Meghan is too smart to fall for this and Harry too knows that life is better outside of that sewage swamp. Let them all go down with the ship over there and Harry and Meghan can continue to do the job from abroad of representing the ideals that the royals were charged with but have failed at miserably.
annoying the British public?! The writer can’t speak for all the British. And the catty remark about overpriced jams when items in Royal gift shops are way overpriced. Meghan and Harry talked about some in Harry’s family asking about the color of Archie’s skin. Which they had every right to do and they did not name names. Otherwise, the writer’s criticizing putting Harry and Meghan in the same category as Andrew is spot on.
So speaking out on racist targeted harassment is annoying to this journalist? 😒. Ultimately most of these journalists hate that H&M refused to be used as punching bags in silence & called out their colleagues as well as showed the brf is far from a fairytale. This is their real ‘crime’.
Even now this journalist just wants H&M back because ‘gossip’ about Kate using white tears to smear Meghan etc could be used as a distraction from Andrew’s sexual assault claims. Harry and especially Meghan’s role was to be used as cover and journalists like Reid are only upset that their absence leaves the royal family’s crimes and real scandals more exposed.
It’s bemusing to see her reference the Sussexes’ over sincerity while the Princess of Wales has released something like 6-7 glossily produced crying videos including shorts about the seasons where she babbles about “naychur” and wraps legs around her husband (we’re so happy!!)
Shorter Reid: “We’re all trying to find the guy who did this” [man in hot dog costume.gif]
OMG I believe hell has frozen over!! They finally admit the fricken truth that the Sussexes are not bad!!
She’s still saying Harry and Meghan are bad but Andrew is worse and that she prefers to have them than Andrew.
Yes, she still hasn’t said that Harry and Meghan are the decent ones. Hard working, charitable, empathic, loving and trueful. Probably the worse thing you could say about Harry is that he can be a bit naïve, Such as not ensuring that Sentebale was immune from hostile takeovers. I hope he has made sure that his other charities are secure, I should hate to see Invictus in William’s hands.
Why do all roads lead to the Sussexes who literally have nothing to do with these losers any more . I am glad theres an ocean and the breadth of a continent separating them from these maggots. I cannot imagine Meghan or Harry joining the rest of the left behinds to cover up for the pedophile and his wife ..Meghan stands up for other women unlike her low life sister in law
There’s a piece in the BBC today about Andrew having been paid over 60 thousand pounds by some investor type who swindled people, including pensioners, out of their money.
What was that about over-priced jam?
And As Ever’s jam is priced the same as any good quality jam brand in the USA.
I wonder if Andrew met this “investor” on pedo island
I’d give this a no lies detected review except for all the back handed “compliments”. Is there a law in the UK that the media may never just say nice things about the Sussexes? “Sure, they’re cringe but at least they’re not sex traffickers” is hardly a full-throated endorsement.
Harry’s lawsuits exposed their journalist friends criminal activity & Harry & Meghan spoke out on racist press targeting on Oprah for international audiences of millions which I think embarrassed the uk press industry somewhat. That’s why they are glad when us media joins the pile on so they can claim uk press wasn’t racist to Meghan.
Uk mainstream journalism is one big club & people like marina Hyde can easily flit between the sun & the guardian. They are also more likely to be enamoured with those in power rather than wishing to challenge them. So apart from those who also don’t like the view of the monarchy being challenged, I think uk journalists have to insult & belittle H&M out of solidarity with the journalist class who they feel h&m have attacked
Omg Kaiser, you are a mind reader!! I was thinking, this very morning, about messaging Celebitchy and asking when/if the podcasts were coming back!!! I’ve been re-listening to older ones and am desperate to hear you two discuss the current scandals!!
Same!
Whatev. I sent my sister 3 bottles of Sauvignon blanc and she said it was “delicious.” I shall order the Rose for myself. Take that cack heads on salt island.
Rebecca Reid’s far-too-late epiphany aside, the British press is going to continue to try to associate Harry and Meghan with Andrew, because the left-behind royals do.
The left-behinds see the Sussexes’ exit and truth-telling as unforgivable betrayals. But Andrew raping a trafficked teen and befriending the trafficker? Meh.
I fundamentally disagree with the premise that the windsors have “refused” to ask the Sussexes to return to the fold. Here’s why.:
From day one, the royals’ co-conspirator spox in their shitmedia used to keep up a steady refrain about how much the “door is wide open” for H to return (and only H, mind you, but thats because they have always known that M would not deign to p!ss on them ever again.)
The rub is: the Sussexes would have to give up AAAAALLLLLL that they have gained so far since they literally ran away from the cult, in fear for their lives, in November 2019.
The Machiavellians who manage the cult, know the deal; the puppeteered royals also know the deal; their spox in the shitmedia know thats the deal; and, of course, H&M reinforce that that sh!t wont be happening, with every independent, successful, differentiating, 21st century action that they take.
But you can know that its still all their wet dream each time they run the “divorce” stories about H&M.
“Where are the critical thinking skills over there?” I would say where are they anywhere? There’s a staggering deficit of critical thinking skills in just about every country. A lot of people are distracted by these types of “scandals” especially when they feed their preconceived notions of minorities or when a rich white person is called out for being evil. Meanwhile, the planet is on fire, we are marching toward not enough jobs for people to do and the insanely wealthy are calling all the shots. But, yes, let’s stew in hatred for Meghan and her “overpriced jams”.
Where are their critical thinking skills- they have none. They’re just like MAGAs. And now their world is collapsing around them 🙄
That article only shows how the British media establishment is blinded by their corrupt monarchy. If we are going to say cack handed then at least mention William and Kate disappearing for the first half of 2024 and putting out faked family photos that got treated the same as photos from Iran and Russia. That is cack handed.
Nothing Harry and Meghan ever did is close to something like that. Their sin was to show that the British royals are not the happy family they pretend to be.
I love how Harry and Meghan are literally in step with one another while they walk (she’s in the green dress). So loved up, yet about divorce any second? Sure, Jan.
When a person such as Rebecca Reid says “and I don’t deny that they’ve got a special skill for annoying the British public” she should also acknowledge that the reason that some of the British public might express annoyance (and really it’s the so-called Royal Family and Royal lap dog reporters) is that they continually make up stories and lie, lie, lie their faces off about Harry and Meghan in print and on TV.
🎯
Harry is thanking God and his mum for getting him the hell out of dodge right about now!!!!! There is no chance in hell he wants back into that. Who in their right mind would!?