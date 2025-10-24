Prince William’s ‘lack of engagement’ with Christianity upsets Anglicans

King Charles got his big moment with Pope Leo (Bob) yesterday. The head of the Anglican Church prayed with the Holy See in the Sistine Chapel. The Queen Consort wore a mantilla and a ridiculous “crown of crows” headpiece. Pope Bob looked slightly amused and Midwestern about the whole thing, but he gave Chuck and Cam what they wanted and sent them on their way. At the end of the day, Charles has actually become what he always said he wanted to be: a defender of all faiths. His heir never had the same religious goals. By all accounts, William has little to no Christian faith, nor does he particularly care about embracing a multifaith society. His time as the head of the Church of England is going to be interesting, to say the least. Which brings me to this interesting piece in the Independent, published in the wake of Charles’s Vatican visit: “Charles has forged a holy bond with the Pope – but will William break it?” An excerpt:
As the King prayed with Pope Leo in the Sistine Chapel in an unprecedented display of Christian unity, I suspect some Vatican officials will have breathed a sigh of relief. At one time, there was considerable anxiety about what would happen when Charles came to the throne, and one senior Vatican official told me that they considered his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to be the last Christian monarch. They had noted her own deep Christian faith and how seriously she took the monarch’s role of supreme governor of the Church of England.
No wonder then that, alongside the prayer service in the Sistine Chapel, the Vatican decided to give him what is called a spiritual honour: to be made a “confrater of the abbey of St Paul” at the papal Basilica of St Paul’s Outside The Walls, and installed in a special chair with his royal coat of arms. It will then be made available for the King and his successors to use when they are in Rome.
Charles III may well use it again, but William V? There is little sign that the Prince of Wales has much time for religion. Yes, he was “hatched and matched” in the Church of England, with his christening in the music room at Buckingham Palace and his wedding to Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey watched by millions around the world. But there is little sign of engagement with religion other than those formal ceremonies.
One formal religious ceremony will soon start to loom over his life. His father’s reign will undoubtedly be much shorter than that of Elizabeth II, which is why clerics started talking about how William needed to start thinking about his own crowning as soon as his father’s coronation was over. I know of at least one clerical coronation expert who sent a detailed memo to William’s office about it, urging him to think about it as soon as possible.
The coronation has always been essentially a religious service, involving anointing and the receiving of Holy Communion, as well as the taking of oaths. Watching the 1952 ceremony and that in 2023, you can see that the key participant firmly believes in its Christian essence. It cannot be taken for granted that William will.
That matters not only for the Church of England, but for all of us. A monarch with a belief in something greater than themselves is, in effect, a signpost to that greater thing. Without it, it is much harder to see the monarchy having any profound purpose.
It’s not for me to judge QEII or Charles’s Christian faith, their faith is to be taken at face value, in my opinion. But it’s interesting to put all of the pieces together of their actions and behavior. Yes, Charles embraces Britain’s multifaith society more than any other monarch in Britain’s history. He also mistreated his first wife, committed adultery, got a divorce, and married one of his mistresses… all of which should be frowned upon as the head of a church. QEII’s personal life was much less sordid, but as we see now, she spent the last twenty years of her life covering up her son’s rampant criminal behavior. And then there’s Scooter King, the man of little faith, the rotten egg who wants to be known as Ruthless William. No sense of Christian charity – he’s much too lazy for charity – nor does he have any sense of Christian forgiveness. I genuinely wonder if British Anglicans are going to be totally fine with a king who will only commit to barely going through the motions of Christianity, and even then, he’s going to skip Easter.
While someone’s faith is their own business, I mean I do see their point- if William can’t even be bothered to show up reliably- to do the bare minimum for the job- then what’s the point of having him as the head of the whole thing? And if you follow that train of thought a little bit further; what’s the point of the whole institution? If they keep chipping away at the pillars of it, it’s going to crumble.
Any Brit taxpayer should be incandescent with rage re Scooter’s lack of engagement with…well, fill in the blank.
He loves all the royal perks, but the actual work is not his thing. That’s a huge problem for The Firm.
They want him to start planning for his coronation. What makes them think he will even show up for his coronation? He will probably be on vacation.
Exactly. If the monarch doesn’t even pretend to provide some sort of moral or even spiritual leadership, then they’re just another head of a deeply flawed human family who exploit their position for personal gain.
Yes, Britain is a multi-faith nation these days, and Charles’s “defender of all faiths” approach makes sense. Scooter might be able to get out of being head of the COE. But Scooter can’t even bother to lead on the moral front by visiting secular charities. He’s obviously in it just for the multiple houses, £23m a year, and opportunities to beat up his brother’s family. What’s the point of him?
Its one of the reasons why the late Queen publicly went to church at Christmas and Easter and throughout the year – so that people could see her in her role as head of the church. Her faith was both private and public and I think she walked that line really well. As a result, when she attended public services – such as funerals, or commemoration services – it didnt ring false.
I think Charles approaches the role differently but in a weirdly modern way. Hes known for being more spiritual than religious and I think it still works – there were some optics (lets say) around the visit with the Pope but you don’t feel like he was pretending when they were praying together.
With william it would be 100% performative (which isnt unusual for his generation) – but how will that play out for the royalists and churchgoers?
@Becks1 … I’ve thought for years that there is a reason why William is such a huge fan-boy of Tom Cruise.
All those folks are selfish and entitled but William takes it up a notch. His entitlement prevents him from seeing beyond his needs or wants. He seems to believe he has the power to do as he pleases. Religion does not appear to satisfy any need he has, which is mainly revenge. The clear definition of a Sociopath and narcissists. A pitiful human being.
George is next up to bat. He should be raised in the church that baptized him. As future king he will be expected to be defender of the faith. William is not being a good role model for his son and heir.
God , this man gets uglier by the minute . I dont have high hopes of George , look at the blood stock he sprang from and the rotten example set by his nasty parents. I think the monarchy as we know it is going to crash and burn once Scooter takes over . George had better get another job .
William is not a good role model for ANYTHING. Unless you count being incandescent with rage.
William’s faith is his business, I suspect he’d consider himself an Anglican. I don’t think he needs to be head of the CoE and there’s a way to have him gracefully give up the Defender of the Faith title by framing it as recognition that the UK is a multi faith nation.
I don’t think that would work seeing as the royal’s right to rule is because they’re “anointed by God.” If he doesn’t care to engage in the religious aspect of his position or even pretend to, what the hell is the point of the monarchy at all? His disinterest in anything related to his position as future king always comes back to the relevancy of the monarchy. He doesn’t like the pomp and tradition? That’s all the monarchy is. Don’t like the expectations of charity work? That’s why the public pays your bills. Don’t want be seen? Then why have a monarchy at all? Want to strip titles and unroyal someone. I guess all of it is joke anyway, might as well get rid of the whole thing.
Scooter is very shallow and he would not have “time” to try to meet with representatives of other faiths, he has those games to go to and the chatroom, plus the school runs and rushing off to vacations.
If Harry meets with a well known rabbi or iman, you can bet William will do the same.
I joked to my friend the other day that the British government should covertly put Harry and Meghan on the payroll to do stuff like that, because when they do, it results in a flurry of activity from Billy and Bone Idle.
Excellent points HeatherC and Tessa!
M&H would never agree to it, but that’s a hilarious idea HC! It’s true, it would work!
William’s faith is not his business alone. He’s going to be the king of England. There’s no divine right of kings anymore, but as king, he’s supposed to at least have some passing familiarity with the Anglican Church.
Of course, the whole king thing and monarchy are ridiculous, so I’m happy for William to blow off this part of his future role, along with all the others.
I think that’s the only thing, really the ONLY thing I agree with Peg. I’m not religious at all and think it’s more fantasy than helpful.
Billy Boy is incapable of doing anything gracefully. He is the epitome of clumsy. Or nadir, whichever.
Well here’s the thing. Yes Chuckles met the pope and prayed with him but Chuckles wears his “Christianity on his sleeve in my opinion. He is a shit human who treats part of his family like shit and wouldn’t care if that family member was unalived plus he helps protect his pedo brother. So I personally see him as a Christian in name only. As for Peg he doesn’t seem to have a religion so he just goes about his evil ways without claiming to be a Christian.
I don’t know what was said. I hope the Pope made a comment to Charles about treating Harry and Meghan and family better.
What’s hilarious is that this Pope is American.
All those articles and sources so disgusted with Meghan being *gasp* an AMERICAN – with the same emotional energy of revealing she’s a cannibal. And yet, here Charles is, meeting with a guy who is the head of a massive Christian institution, and therefore should have a dark view of his behavior towards so many people, most recently Harry and Meghan. And the guy is an American like Meghan – the second worst of her “faults”. The first being that she’s a black woman.
” As for Peg he doesn’t seem to have a religion so he just goes about his evil ways without claiming to be a Christian.”
At least it is more honest. As British Kings are supposed to be ‘anointed by god’ I really don’t see how William can become King if he doesn’t believe in god.
Like many other politicians who talk about god but deep down just do it because they’re supposed to.
Will Scooter use the usual religious trappings of the coronation service to get himself crowned and then fail to commit to anything further, faith-wise? Such cynicism is pretty on-brand for Scooter. If I were British Anglican, I’d be po’d.
Like the article says, failure to acknowledge some sort of higher power makes the monarch just… someone whose deeply flawed human family has exploited their subjects for generations. And it’s not like William cares about being a leader of “all faiths” like his father was. Has he even done much mosque-visiting? Scooter seems more like the type to pander to the anti-immigrant crowd anyway. And nobody can forget Kate toting her Chanel bag to the Holocaust remembrance last January. The Waleses’ people were putting it out that the Waleses attended Easter services in Norfolk and left out the church’s back entrance, but I haven’t seen any confirmation of that.
I’m sure he hasn’t visited many mosques. He couldn’t even be bothered to interrupt his 57th (rough estimate) holiday this year to meet with the survivors of that recent synagogue attack, something that seems like the bare minimum of what should be expected from any sort of leader, whether they’re religious or not.
Does anyone know if Kate can arrange and go to church with the kids and no husband? I know she wouldn’t want to, but could she? I think William would never allow it, (assuming she has to follow his orders.)
Could she? Yes, but Kate’s never been a churchgoer & I don’t see her receiving some sort of revelation anytime soon, not unless saints make yacht visits nowadays.
The Anglican church was started by a monster who chopped off his wives’ heads. Church and government, even a no power just for show monarchy, shouldn’t be mixed. William is on the right track here I think.
The Anglican Church today is not Henry VIII–it does plenty of good works. Not gonna defend Henry VIII as a man or person here.
But even before Henry decided he didn’t want to be married to Catherine anymore, there were already plenty of religious voices in northern Europe and Britain urging for a break with Rome. In Germany, Britain, and elsewhere, rogue priests were calling for breaking up the Catholic church’s wealth, offering mass in English not Latin (the English Tyndale bible was available before Henry married Anne Boleyn), ending indulgences, and breaking up the monasteries. Many priests, like Luther, also differed with Rome on theological points like grace.
Martin Luther nailed his theses to the church wall in 1517, and Henry didn’t make himself head of the COE until 1534. A break with Rome on theological and organizational grounds happened in many places across Europe around this time, and it was going to happen in Britain one way or another.
PS. I’m not a member of the Anglican church, but bigotry isn’t my thing. I’m not Catholic either, but I defend Catholics a lot, too (the people, not the organizational structure that hid pedos).
^^^Thoughtful and accurate.
I would not want to see Scooter try to be “defender” of “faiths.” He admitted he is not religious about his own faith. He would be too lazy to do this anyway.
So, is this person saying that the “profound purpose” of the monarchy is to point to God as superior to all else, including the monarchy? I don’t think you need a monarchy for that.
I think the person is saying Scooter needs God more than God needs Scooter. If Scooter doesn’t have any moral authority (and that would include defending “all faiths” or even just visiting his gd charities), then Scooter is just another deeply flawed head of a wealthy family that exploits his countrymen.
I should finish my thought.
I don’t know how long the British people would put up with an exploitative, massively wealthy family who claim to be superior to everyone else, milk the NHS ambulance corps, and enjoy multiple houses and massive income perks merely because… this particular exploitation is generational. The Brits kicked most of the hereditary peers out of the Lords back in 1999 (IIR the year correctly). By insisting he’s little more than his aristocratic, land-owning buddies, Scooter is going to get the monarchy massively downsized or even abolished. And I’m here for it–who needs them, especially if Scooter is what they give us. Scooter doesn’t understand that some sort of moral leadership (charities, reconciling with his brother, whatever) is necessary to keep his position.
I think “a signpost to a greater thing” is more about humility than moral authority. And I hesitate to use the words moral authority because it’s clear that the RF have not been authorities on what is and isn’t moral.
William doesn’t have to be religious in order to be humble. When he takes the throne, he will be the most privileged person in his land and it won’t be because of any special genius on his part. What he can do is acknowledge his privilege, understand that this puts him in a unique position to help his people and then try to be a good example.
there are many ways to acquire moral authority that don’t lean on religion. You can do good works, volunteer, be part of the “Big Society,” be a decent brother / husband / father / son, as William has so saliently failed to do, or just do your part. Show up. Encourage others in the trenches, let them know they’re not alone. This guy has *so much* going for him, it’s staggering to contemplate his churlish, petulant, smug sense of entitlement. Grow the f*ck up. Diana would be *so* disappointed in him.
The very things that Harry and Megan have done, and continue to do. All while the Royals and the rota rats sneer at them.
Long live good king Harry!
Private Eye ‘s royal correspondent who calls himself Flunkey did a short list of what Will does and a longer list of what he won’t be doing in the current issue. CE isn’t his forte neither the Commonwealth. Foreign travel is reserved for Earth shot, Sports finals and luxury holidays. Him and the missus won’t be taking on any additional patronages and will just focus on pet projects. His reign according to Flunkey will be ALL about him, Kate and their kids and “lesser” royals won’t be recruited and must EARN their own keep!! Reduced service but no reduction in funding!! One article stating the obvious because the writing has been on the wall since Will got promoted to PoW with no increased workload. Quite the reverse, Will takes it all and gives so little back and intends to enjoy his luxurious lifestyle as King with minimal workload. We the peasants are meant to be grateful and proud of him as a modern, youthful King. The faithful are looking forward to his reign. Is he really going to get away with being King and costing a packet but hardly showing up??
That truly seems to be William’s goal.
Harry was supposed to do all of William’s work. While being abused by the family and used in the press as the whipping boy for WanK.
William thought “exile” would break Harry and Meghan. William expected that Meghan would run the second she wasn’t Royal adjacent. Which reveals everything about him, doesn’t it.
So William ran them off. And has watched with increasing jealously and existential rage as they LIVE.
Harry wasn’t supposed to have anything good or resembling a real life. He wasn’t supposed to marry a Queen, set his own schedule, choose his own causes, thrive, make money, let the world see the real him and speak honestly- esp not regarding various stories and smear campaigns.
Yet there Harry and Meghan are. Showing the all important Royal family to be just one small toxic family on one island who thinks that their whims should dictate the actions of the globe.
Charles seems to have a clear division between work and personal. His personal life does not reflect any of the teachings of his faith but in his work he has consistently shown interest in and shown up for multi-faith events that matter to religious people in Britain.
He at least took his work seriously. William will do nothing that William doesn’t enjoy and he is a profoundly dull and incurious individual who seems to take pleasure from very little. I can’t wait to see what his version of entitlement does to the monarchy in this country.
The moment Charles dies William will become King, A Coronation is not necessary, I hope he doesn’t have one, it would be a mockery of the Church, as he doesn’t do god.
In reply to HAPPY PEREGRINE. Yes, not only American, but with African American roots grounded in his Creole heritage – straight out of New Orleans, LA – just like mine. Glad to see the same racist hatred these lousy hypocrites have used as a constant attack on H&M and their children has been brushed aside (at least temporarily and in this specific instance) so KCIII could get his photo-op. SARCASM – pure sarcasm. Current incumbents of the UK monarchy are a dumpster fire.
https://abcnews.go.com/amp/US/pope-leo-xivs-family-tree-shows-black-roots/story?id=121644537
Hi @CreoleTomato! So nice to meet someone else born in New Orleans. 🙂 And wow! So very interesting to read about Pope Bob’s family tree.
@Sunnyside OT God does a lot of smiting in the Bible. Won’t it be funny if a disembodied voice heckled Will through out the religious vows and upbraided him for his unbelief , lack of humbleness and charity towards others?
I’d tune in for that. Or an OG OT smiting.
“ He also mistreated his first wife, committed adultery, got a divorce, and married one of his mistresses…”
While this would be frowned upon for most religious leaders, Chaz is head of Henry VIII’s church, so I assume these are simply sacraments.
Funny, but not.
Charles III is the first divorced monarch since Henry VIII.
To be fair, William shows lack of engagement with anything related to duty or work and is totally engaged in the sports he loves, vacations, and maybe his children.
I think the issue here is broader than just this. For centuries British monarches have represented certain things. It’s in the oath, it’s part of the deal. And all William discusses is how that’s all dross and he doesn’t believe in it. Well, what does he believe in for his role in the nation? What does a modern King do? The “bicycle” monarchs still take their jobs, oaths, coronations seriously. They still play very public roles. Between this and the Private Eye reporting, William is planning to stand for nothing but his own enrichment, both financially and interest-wise.
You can’t mandate that the next monarch can only be the first born of the existing monarch and then complain when that person doesn’t have the traits you want in a monarch. Either stick with the first born rule and shut TF up, or change the system so that the “most qualified” royal becomes the next monarch. It’s very simple.
In this case, I hope Scooter King does ditch the church if he is so inclined. He has a right not to believe.
I was right with you Gabby for he first paragraph. The last paragraph I find troubling; he can’t ditch the church. As the Defender of the Faith by reason that the crown sits on his head as the first born, the Church comes with the territory, like it or not. He has the right to not believe privately, publicly he needs to be seen to be believed as the Defender of the Faith. Fake it, as I’m sure some sovereigns have done.
If William isn’t religious and doesn’t want to be head of COE, then what about APPOINTED BY GOD? How freaking stupid and lazy can he be? But, it seems like the royalist/British taxpayers are just as stupid.