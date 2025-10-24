The demolition of the White House East Wing was completed ahead of schedule

The thing about Donald Trump’s authoritarian regime is that there’s something horrific happening at every level of urgency. Like, I want to focus on Trump’s literal demolition of the White House East Wing, but something else that just happened yesterday is Trump openly confessed to his plan to continue extrajudicial killings of “drug smugglers” anywhere in the world. This regime has been murdering fishermen and any random person in international waters, all under the justification of “being tough on drug smuggling.” Trump actually declared: “I’m not going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war. I think we’re just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. Okay? We’re going to kill them, you know, they’re going to be, like, dead.” Horrifying. But then, so is the demolition of the East Wing. People have posted the wider shots of the destruction online, noting that this is literally what Osama bin Laden wanted to do on 9/11. The fourth plane was headed to the White House!!
The East Wing of the White House is gone. Wrecking crews had completely removed the decades-old annex by midday Thursday, just three days after they started, to make way for a pet project of President Donald Trump: a 90,000-square-foot ballroom. The teardown, which The Washington Post first reported Monday, prompted a massive backlash from historic preservationists and Democrats, who accused Trump of destroying a national landmark and doing so under a cloak of secrecy.
The work also drew thousands of tourists to Pennsylvania Avenue this week to watch — or rather listen to — the heavy machinery. The Trump administration has restricted the public from most vantage points, ordering employees of the adjacent Treasury Department not to share photos and escorting away journalists trying to shoot video.
The little that remained just after lunchtime Thursday included a small portion of the East Colonnade, a corridor that previously connected the East Wing to the main White House. The section was jagged with damage, exposed brick and dangling wire, according to photographs obtained by The Post and two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the scene. Instead of leading to the offices of the first lady, the severed walkway opened to towering piles of concrete and steel and the cacophony of excavators roving the demolition site.
The East Wing will be replaced by the ballroom, offices for the first lady and her staff, as well as new “guest suites” for the “President’s White House Guests,” according to a project description on the résumé of lead architect James McCrery II.
Also visible Thursday: dump trucks rumbling the few miles between the White House and East Potomac Park, located on an island in the Potomac River, where they deposited sandy-colored debris. The two people visible in each truck were a construction worker and a Secret Service staffer, according to a person familiar with the project who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The person said some of the dirt will be moved elsewhere, and some will be used to create mounds at the nearby public golf course. The White House did not respond to questions about the trucks traveling to East Potomac Park. But officials defended the administration’s disclosures about the project, despite shifting details about the ballroom’s cost, capacity and scope.
“The president has been incredibly transparent,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing Thursday. “I would reject any notion otherwise when it comes to this ballroom project.” When Leavitt introduced the project to the public in July, she said the wing would be “modernized,” not demolished. Trump said then that it would cost about $200 million and hold 650 guests, estimates that have increased to $300 million and nearly 1,000, respectively.
Pressed on why the administration wasn’t initially clear that the structure would be razed, Leavitt said: “The plans changed when the president heard counsel from the architects and the construction companies, who said that in order for this East Wing to be modern and beautiful for many, many years to come, for it to be a truly strong and stable structure, this phase one that we’re now in was necessary. And the president wants to do right by the ‘People’s House.’ And so that’s exactly what he’s doing.”
This whole thing sounds so half-assed, from the planning to the architecture to the demolition of the East Wing. I know Trump has been talking about this fakakta ballroom for months, but I think most people felt like it was just going to be something he obsessed over for a while and then he moved on to his next demented fixation. People also believed that someone, somewhere would shut down his attempts to dramatically change the WH campus. Looks like no one within the White House had any problem with it.
Additionally, there are still major questions about who, exactly, is funding this “project” which seems to get more expensive by the day. Trump claims that he’s donating, but then the White House released a donor list on Thursday. The list included: Apple, Amazon, Google, Palantir, a bunch of crypto guys (who should be in prison) and some of Trump’s campaign donors.
Picture of the East Wing demolition of the White House taken on my flight out of DCA.
— Katie Harbath (@katieharbath.bsky.social) October 23, 2025 at 1:16 PM
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.
I hope he chokes on a chicken bone.
I hope he gets a million paper cuts all over his body and dropped into a vat of lemon juice.
When they say ‘guest suites’ they mean turn it into a Trump hotel right?
Mar A Lago North. Respite for dictators, criminals, and anyone with a bag of cash.
My thoughts exactly. Guest suites is a term of art for a hotel.
Yep, all of this is saying ‘hotel’ for people who will pay the price.
Trump White House Hotel, Casino and Convention Center, book your holiday functions now!
I’ve seen people suggest this should be called the Epstein Ballroom & I think we’re getting closer to its eventual use.
Of course it was, because they took as much care tearing it down as they would an abandoned property.
And I’ve been amazed at how many conversations I’ve overheard about this. At dinner out with friends, at the gym, grocery store, etc. Maybe it’s because I live in a town that reveres history; people who live in the historic homes call themselves stewards vs owners of the homes. But everyone is appalled there was apparently no effort at all to save woodwork, moldings, etc.
I bet he saved stuff…so he can sell it with his name on it.
Literally selling bricks for $500 a pop
The demolition of everything is ahead of schedule with these a***holes.
So depressing.
The nicest thing anyone can say about an authoritarian is that he makes the trains run on time. Or, in this case, he destroys a beloved building that doesn’t belong to him in record time.
Those dummies can’t hide from satellites. There are some heartbreaking before and after photos from them.
I am on a.mission to get everyone to refer to the project as the Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Ballroom and Blackmail Suites. We should start sending brass plaques to the White House engraved with the name.
Agreed, spread this far and wide.
I will also accept ‘the new Epstein wing’ as a shorter version.
👍
So he’s building Maralago/Trump hotel on White House grounds. You too can book your next wedding at the White House and pay for a membership. Huzzah. We’ve become so trashy in such a short amount of time. No respect for history nor general structural integrity. Careful disassembling of historical monument does not usually begin with a back hoe demolition. There there generally skilled craftsmen. There was no consultation with the preservation society or the national park service. I’m so heart broken. I used to walk past that building daily when I worked down the street from the White House.
And no environmental review or protocols.
NPS should have been leading the consultations. Maintenance & upkeep of the WH & its grounds is their responsibility. The Acting Director of the NPS is a trump toady.
He destroyed all of the art deco friezes from the exterior of the Bonwit Teller building when he built his hideous tower in NYC even though the Met begged him to save them. He does not give a single fig about preservation. So he most likely did not save the millwork.
Thank you, Karoline Leavitt, for telling the country yesterday that the president’s “main priority” right now is the ballroom.
That will work perfectly in campaign ads.
Cretins. F*cking cretins.
Ok Democrats – they have handed it right to you. Now use it.
I had that exact same thought: cut it and put it in every ad before the midterms.
Karolying !Leavitt is a smug, pretentious puppet who thinks she is the smartest person in the room. She is not.
@Libra – Although if she’s in the same room as Trump and Vance and Hegseth, she just may be the smartest person there.
He is just crass and low class. He has zero appreciation for history or art.
We have to figure out a way to stop him. The destruction of the White House is bad enough. But as the post points out, he is actually committing murder in plain sight and threatening more murders every day. His own party could wrest control from him but refuses to do so. They are aiding and abetting all his crimes. When we are finally rid of him 🙏, the Republican party must be declared illegal. And all of the current rotten crop charged with treason.
I read that this is exactly the sort of thing his dad would do. Demolish historical buildings before the preservationists could stop him. Also, take a gander at the White House website’s history timeline. These people are monsters and have no business running a country. Sad to be an American and missing the old days when states put their best and brightest in Congress. Not the ones that only played to their hatred. But here we are.
He is turning the White House into Mar-a-Lago. Will he import white sand from Miami to replace the grass in front of his forever home? He is wrecking America’s White House. He is not the owner– it is the people’s house.
If we ever have a Democratic President again he/she needs to demo this entire shit ballroom in the first few weeks and have it televised for the America people to watch. And yes, I know it’s not a main priority given how much he’s destroyed but I would love to have a watch party with beers, burgers…maybe some popcorn.
I would like to see that and I would like to see Maralago demolished as payback. Also it’s going to take a ton of work to remove all the tacky gold plastic bric a brac off the White House. How can anyone think that looks good?
When will he spray paint the whole White House Orange? And re-create a beach (with white sand shipped in from Miami instead of the front lawn?) The people’s house is turning into Mara-Lago.
After he adds a humongous glass tower
Right? Gold toilets and gaudy, cheap decor. I’m waiting for plastic pink flamingos on the front lawn.
Soon there will be hitler speeches blaring from the loud speakers and some nazi symbols that can be seen from the exterior.
We are watching this from Canada and the destruction of America and the people’s WH is all over the news. It still feels like the general public in the US doesn’t understand what is happening. I feel like Celebitchy and a few other places are the exception.
Obama called it in 2011 at the Washington Press dinner. He even had visuals.
I am very worried about the bunkers and rooms that were underneath the East
wing. I am worried that the security will be violated, like the American Embassy in Russia was. The building was riddled with spyware & deemed unusable.
I’m paraphrasing here, but didn’t Putin brag that he would take over the United States without firing one single bullet….?
Putin is having trouble taking over Ukraine…so his brag should be taken with a grain of salt.
Ahead of schedule and without a demolition permit. Is this how all of trump’s developments occurred?
Trump previously announced that the ballroom wouldn’t touch the East wing but now the demolition is already done ahead of schedule? He must have known ahead of time. The contractor wouldn’t just demolish it without getting the ok. Apparently, lying to the public is ok as long as he gets what he wants. His lying seems pathological like the guy he commuted – George Santos.
I’m just disgusted 🤮