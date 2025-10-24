Queen Camilla’s gothic Vatican headpiece was a custom piece by Philip Treacy

Here are more photos from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to the Vatican yesterday. I’ll give Cam some credit: if she hadn’t worn that absolutely bonkers headpiece, the meeting and photos would not have gotten this much attention. I believe people were shocked by Camilla’s headpiece, honestly. I’ve looked it up – while it’s traditional for non-Catholic queens to wear a mantilla – the black veil and/or head-covering – it’s not traditional for any queen to wear the veil with this kind of large headpiece. Certainly not with a headpiece which resembles a gothic crown of crows. I’ll give Camilla some credit for it though – it’s metal as f–k. I just don’t think she intended to look so metal. Here are some additional details about Camilla’s goth look:

A standout accessory to her attire, Queen Camilla wore a traditional mantilla headpiece with a long black veil, designed by Philip Treacy and featuring a crown of leaf-shaped pieces. The veil of Queen Camilla’s mantilla included delicate floral embroidery, echoing the botanical inspiration of the ornate piece.

Wearing a black silk dress by Fiona Clare and a Philip Treacy mantilla, Camilla wore the Raspberry Pip Brooch. Shaped like a Georgian cross, the brooch is “originally part of Queen Elizabeth II’s private collection, it’s believed to have been one of the late monarch’s favorites. However, it wasn’t publicly worn for decades — until Queen Camilla revived it during the 2023 Christmas service, becoming the first to showcase it in recent history,” Maxwell Stone of U.K. jewelers Steve Stone told WWD via email.

Interestingly, it was never worn in public by the late Queen, but Camilla often wears it as a tribute to Her late Majesty, who died in 2022. The piece is designed in the shape of a Georgian cross, is set with topaz and diamonds, and is valued at an estimated $53,000, per The Daily Express.

Camilla paired the brooch with an Edwardian pearl necklace that has a romantic link to Charles, Tatler reported. The necklace—which features a diamond clasp—was previously worn by Camilla for her 14th anniversary photo with Charles in 2019, as seen in a photograph taken by Alexi Lubomirski. She also wore the necklace to Royal Ascot in 2016 and to the State Opening of Parliament in 2022.

During the British royal couple’s visit to Vatican City, Queen Camilla wore a second look antithetical to her attire while meeting Pope Leo XIV. Queen Camilla wore a white dress with a flowing coat featuring delicate embroidery.

[From InStyle & WWD]

Re: the pearl necklace, I’m pretty sure that piece once belonged to Charles’s grandmother, the Queen Mum, and as soon as he inherited it, he gave it to Camilla. She wore it often as Duchess of Cornwall, and it seems to be one of her favorite pieces. As for the topaz-and-diamond cross… it’s interesting that QEII never wore it publicly, just as it’s interesting that Camilla has consistently pulled out some never-before-seen or rarely-seen pieces from both the Royal Collection and QEII’s private collection. I don’t hate that, but it’s crazy that there are SO MANY pieces no one has ever seen. Of course, no one was looking at Cam’s jewelry, not with that statement headpiece.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

43 Responses to “Queen Camilla’s gothic Vatican headpiece was a custom piece by Philip Treacy”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    October 24, 2025 at 9:23 am

    I could tell it was Treacy…as I’m very familiar with his work via/McQueen & he has a distinctive style…this reminds me of Kate’s Coronation tiara dipped in Black

    Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    October 24, 2025 at 9:25 am

    In other words, the late Queen did not want to wear that. style. She had the simple mantilla. Camilla is so not like the late Queen as far as wardrobe. the top of the headpiece looks like saw blades.

    Reply
  3. Libra says:
    October 24, 2025 at 9:26 am

    So these are leaves!!?? From what tree? I thought they were baby bats. 2 of them have little white eyes.

    Reply
  4. Maxine Branch says:
    October 24, 2025 at 9:28 am

    Seems to me like he punked her. This looked atrocious

    Reply
  5. Zapp Brannigan says:
    October 24, 2025 at 9:29 am

    The problem is not the headpiece, the problem is the poisonous head under the headpiece.

    Philip Treacy’s work is great and as a fellow Irish person I like to think he’s poking fun at the BRF with his designs for them.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      October 24, 2025 at 9:38 am

      You may be on to something. Very subversive.

      Reply
      • IdlesAtCranky says:
        October 24, 2025 at 11:57 am

        I have long suspected Philip Treacy of despising either fashion, women in general, or rich women in particular.

        If his pieces are supposed to be funny, ok, am I the only one not in on the joke? (That would track, I can be pretty clueless.)

        But seriously, given how many of the hats and fascinators he has put various royals, aristos, and celebs in that are freakishly ugly and sometimes aggressively dangerous, I am baffled as to why people continue to buy his work.

        I always think of the wedding hats for the York sisters, and the whole “hat glued to forehead, obscuring eyes, complete with long pointy sticks” thing that reached its peak with that bizarre weaponized forehead bumper Victoria Beckham wore to Bill & Kate’s wedding.

    • QuiteContrary says:
      October 24, 2025 at 10:39 am

      I totally agree with this take, ZB.

      He is punking Camilla here and I approve.

      Reply
    • mblates says:
      October 24, 2025 at 10:45 am

      i admit i love the headpiece. it just doesn’t it the occasion, and camilla can’t pull it off.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        October 24, 2025 at 12:00 pm

        I love the headpiece as a costume for the witchy season. I have a huge witch hat with the brim covered in faux black feathers. Got it at the Claire’s outlet. Love it. For meeting the pope though? LOL.

  6. Chaine says:
    October 24, 2025 at 9:30 am

    Can’t believe this was professionally designed. It looks like something that a teen who is trying to be edgy assembles for their Halloween costume,

    Reply
    • Iolanthe says:
      October 24, 2025 at 11:51 am

      It looks like a charred laurel wreath ..highly inappropriate. Do look up Queen Elizabeth Vatican visits with different popes ..it was all flowing veils and full skirts but she wore a tiara to hold the veil . But Diana with the Pope looked like a work of art , tall and graceful in all black, skirt the right length and a tastefully draped black lace mantilla framing her lovely face . No jagged leaves or diamond tiara . I dont think horrible Kate has swooped into the Vatican yet with her rictus grin and jazz hands ..spare us that . Her funeral looks are bad enough

      Reply
  7. Krista says:
    October 24, 2025 at 9:32 am

    Hmm…they still look like birds to me.

    Reply
  8. wolfmamma says:
    October 24, 2025 at 9:33 am

    That she wore it says it all about Camilla.. Who on Earth would think it’s appropriate? Camilla, apparently

    Reply
    • TigerMcQueen says:
      October 24, 2025 at 9:46 am

      This is what gets me. It’s so disrespectful. But what else to expect from a cheating ho who thinks farts are funny?

      Reply
  9. ParkRunMum says:
    October 24, 2025 at 9:37 am

    the problem is the contrast between this look and Camilla’s Home Counties Hausfrau styling the rest of the time, throughout all the decades in which she’s worn whatever was on the bedroom floor, or the top of the laundry basket. I mean… when Meghan wore couture a few weeks ago in Paris, it was WOW. She could pull it off, she had the poise, bearing, conviction, to live in her own skin, for years, to make choices that reflected her sense of occasion and her sense of self. You can’t take Bicester Village off season to the Vatican. Either you go as a penitent pedestrian and wait outside St Peter’s for the public prayers and mumble along with the unwashed but faithful, or, they let you in the exalted inner sanctum and you wear couture. Camilla really isn’t either of these things. She’s from the mushy middle, sort of aristo-adjacent but fundamentally middle class. Diana knew what to do. The Queen knew what to do. There was a similar moment when Princess Anne was introduced to the King of Spain. It’s a known quantity. Sophie tried to replicate that kind of obeisance when she happened to run into Charles at a county fair — of all places — and it looked ridiculous. That’s how she looks here. Grand theatrical gestures out of context look silly. Keep it simple. Really.

    Reply
  10. Miranda says:
    October 24, 2025 at 9:40 am

    Philip Treacy hates Camilla. Got it.

    The headpiece itself is bad enough, but the length of the mantilla was also a poor choice. She’s got terrible posture and doesn’t wear any foundation garments or use darting on the dress to nip in her waist, and having the bottom of the mantilla hit at that spot just makes her look even thicker and squatter. It’s so unflattering, but I guess it’s the silhouette she deserves.

    Reply
  11. Lightpurple says:
    October 24, 2025 at 9:46 am

    Ivanka Trump must be livid! Camilla has outdone her Bride of Beetlejuice get up from her Vatican Visit, although she probably remains as the only one to wear a see-through dress to meet a Pope. At least Camilla spared us that

    Reply
  12. Diamond Rottweiler says:
    October 24, 2025 at 9:46 am

    It’s giving what Livia Soprano wore to Tony’s wedding, so that tracks.

    Reply
  13. Nerd says:
    October 24, 2025 at 9:50 am

    I didn’t even notice that her dress was silk or that the veil had embroidery on it. I just saw a great Halloween costume this year where I just have to take a Farah Fawcett wig, glue a crown of crows on a black veil and throw on a shapeless black dress, put on an exorbitant amount of orange makeup and pout like I just took a bite out of a lemon.

    I’m waiting for the articles complaining about the extremely expensive cost of her jewelry to meet the Pope. Meghan essentially wears the same jewelry to do something and they give us a complete tally of how much her jewelry cost, including her wedding rings. So I expect the same for Camilla and the other royal wives or any other woman who is wealthy.

    Reply
  14. SuOutdoors says:
    October 24, 2025 at 10:00 am

    To wear this Wiltshire witch look for a meeting with the head of the catholic church is a choice. Pope Bob must be a man of extrem selfcontrol to not burst out laughing.

    Reply
  15. Shanta says:
    October 24, 2025 at 11:12 am

    She looks like a witch😕

    Reply
  16. kelleybelle says:
    October 24, 2025 at 11:17 am

    Then why does it look like a Dollarama purchase?

    Reply
  17. SarahCS says:
    October 24, 2025 at 11:24 am

    I would love to sit down with the people who manage the royal jewellery collections/archives, both the ones owned by the crown and the ‘private’ ones. The history of the pieces is absolutely fascinating.

    Alongside that, the monarchy needs to be abolished and the ill-gotten loot redistributed but while they’re still clinging on I’d like to meet the people behind the scenes.

    Reply
  18. Anare says:
    October 24, 2025 at 12:56 pm

    So hilarious but annoying that this article keeps calling Cammy’s dementor headdress a “mantilla”. It’s not though. Not by any stretch of the imagination. Google “mantilla”. I rest my case.

    Reply
  19. Shoegirl77 says:
    October 24, 2025 at 1:08 pm

    We’re having an early Halloween party tomorrow night in work. I’m going to spend my morning tomorrow running around putting this outfit together. With the addition of a cigarette and a bottle of gin. Going to be the scariest bitch ever 🤣🤣

    Reply
  20. Heather says:
    October 24, 2025 at 1:28 pm

    I’m not a Camilla fan. She’s a homewrecker and a manipulator.

    She doesn’t look…. well to me. She looks ill. Not sure what is going on with her, but I believe she’s a longtime heavy smoker and she gets sinus infections a lot goes hand in hand with smoking (I used to get sinus and upper resp infections ALL THE TIME when I was a smoker MANY years ago).

    Reply
  21. therese says:
    October 24, 2025 at 2:08 pm

    It does look like Cams sobered up to see Pope Leo. With her Medusa headdress.

    Reply
  22. Tarte Au Citron says:
    October 24, 2025 at 3:29 pm

    Headpiece aside, what is with the blackened eyebrows?! I don’t remember her ever having her brows tinted that dark before?

    Reply
    • Mwyp says:
      October 25, 2025 at 2:41 am

      For one of the state visit she had dark eyebrows penciled in. Maybe when they want to France? It does look odd but she has done it before.

      Reply
  23. Henny Penny says:
    October 24, 2025 at 5:48 pm

    The problem isn’t the head-piece. Zendaya could have pulled it off and somehow made it look modest. The problem is the hag wearing it.

    Reply
  24. Grandma Susan says:
    October 24, 2025 at 7:33 pm

    My first thought was that she’s going to charge like a bull, lower her head and rip somebody’s entrails out.

    Reply
  25. Jae says:
    October 24, 2025 at 10:34 pm

    Phillip Treacy has jokes 🤭 I would have loved to hear the conversation between the two of them regarding the design. #wicked

    Reply
  26. Dorothy says:
    October 24, 2025 at 11:05 pm

    She looks like the idiot she is.

    Reply
  27. paintybox says:
    October 25, 2025 at 10:29 am

    Looking queen-y, Cam! But like queen of the damned or better yet, bride of Dracula. It does not look like she and Charles checked with each other at all on their Vatican outfits?? His blue suit makes her look even more funereal. Weird.

    Reply

