“Rose Byrne wore Prada with a peplum at the Rome Film Festival” links

Rose Byrne wore Prada to the Rome Film Festival premiere of If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. The “peplum pockets” are interesting, but it’s still a peplum and the dress, overall, isn’t great. There was some awards-buzz for this film a few months ago but then critics started reviewing the film and it doesn’t seem so buzzy anymore. [RCFA]
Im watching Season 2 of Platonic with Rose and Seth Rogen. Rose is soooo funny. She’s got so much talent.
Rose is a true beauty. The dress is fine.
She is so incredibly gorgeous. It’s nice to see an actress with delicate features who hasn’t destroyed/erased them with fillers.
She really is and I always like how she colors her hair. That said, I despise peplum dresses.
I don’t understand peplums for skinny, in shape women. They’re great for concealing a bulge, but if you diet and exercise like a celebrity, why would you want to conceal the results of that?
Pockets!
LMAO! I love you. Pockets are a gift from the heavens. For plebs. I still don’t get what a celeb wants with them 😉
Prada with a Peplum. Oh, dear.
I knew it was Prada from the boob darts. Like Anne Hathaway’s pink Oscars gown. Some blog (Fug girls maybe?) makes a big point, pun intended, about Prada’s crazy bust seams.
No really Kristen tell us more. What else has he said that is memorable. I just feel like this is being a fly on the wall of normalized white supremacy. White american men are so freakin’ problematic. You know you have kids with someone and then you’re like stuck in some ways like oh this is who I did this with and he just said what to me but then he laughed hahahah and then I went and cleaned the kitchen so he wouldn’t be mad later etc… I feel like this could even be a subconscious cry for help because in what world would this be a favourable thing for a spouse to say to their spouse ? It’s not but she was gaslighted that it was funny and hahaha right? No, Kristen. Scary.
All of this so much. Except that in her case I don’t think it’s a cry for help. I think she’s completely complicit in this imagery of a twisted marriage that require constant effort.
She was so fabulous in “Physical” on Apple TV+. I highly recommend it!
Rose Byrne is lovely, a wonderful actress, and I think looks fabulous in that dress — I especially like it from the side where you can see a little more detail on the peplum.