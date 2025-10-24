“Rose Byrne wore Prada with a peplum at the Rome Film Festival” links

Rose Byrne wore Prada to the Rome Film Festival premiere of If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. The “peplum pockets” are interesting, but it’s still a peplum and the dress, overall, isn’t great. There was some awards-buzz for this film a few months ago but then critics started reviewing the film and it doesn’t seem so buzzy anymore. [RCFA]

Did Emma Stone purposefully channel Gwyneth Paltrow’s famous green outfit in Great Expectations? Perhaps. [Go Fug Yourself]

More analysis of Kristen Bell’s horrible Instagram. [LaineyGossip]

I’ve always thought that Jason Clarke is an underrated actor, so I enjoy that he’s suddenly inescapable in films & TV projects. [Pajiba]

Jeremy Allen White covers Interview. [OMG Blog]

Meet a French Instahottie. [Socialite Life]

Megan Thee Stallion wrote a song about Klay Thompson! [Just Jared]

Jason Momoa in a bald cap = noooo. [Seriously OMG]

Which piece of stolen Louvre jewelry are you? [Jezebel]

Misty Copeland photos! [Hollywood Life]

Kim Kardashian has a brain aneurysm? [Buzzfeed]