“Rose Byrne wore Prada with a peplum at the Rome Film Festival” links

Rose Byrne wore Prada to the Rome Film Festival premiere of If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. The “peplum pockets” are interesting, but it’s still a peplum and the dress, overall, isn’t great. There was some awards-buzz for this film a few months ago but then critics started reviewing the film and it doesn’t seem so buzzy anymore. [RCFA]
Did Emma Stone purposefully channel Gwyneth Paltrow’s famous green outfit in Great Expectations? Perhaps. [Go Fug Yourself]
More analysis of Kristen Bell’s horrible Instagram. [LaineyGossip]
I’ve always thought that Jason Clarke is an underrated actor, so I enjoy that he’s suddenly inescapable in films & TV projects. [Pajiba]
Jeremy Allen White covers Interview. [OMG Blog]
Meet a French Instahottie. [Socialite Life]
Megan Thee Stallion wrote a song about Klay Thompson! [Just Jared]
Jason Momoa in a bald cap = noooo. [Seriously OMG]
Which piece of stolen Louvre jewelry are you? [Jezebel]
Misty Copeland photos! [Hollywood Life]
Kim Kardashian has a brain aneurysm? [Buzzfeed]

  1. Tiffany:) says:
    October 24, 2025 at 12:55 pm

    Im watching Season 2 of Platonic with Rose and Seth Rogen. Rose is soooo funny. She’s got so much talent.

  2. jferber says:
    October 24, 2025 at 1:12 pm

    Rose is a true beauty. The dress is fine.

    • Kitten says:
      October 24, 2025 at 1:45 pm

      She is so incredibly gorgeous. It’s nice to see an actress with delicate features who hasn’t destroyed/erased them with fillers.

    • jais says:
      October 24, 2025 at 4:09 pm

      She really is and I always like how she colors her hair. That said, I despise peplum dresses.

  3. mightymolly says:
    October 24, 2025 at 1:23 pm

    I don’t understand peplums for skinny, in shape women. They’re great for concealing a bulge, but if you diet and exercise like a celebrity, why would you want to conceal the results of that?

  4. BeanieBean says:
    October 24, 2025 at 1:59 pm

    Prada with a Peplum. Oh, dear.

    • Lexilla says:
      October 24, 2025 at 3:09 pm

      I knew it was Prada from the boob darts. Like Anne Hathaway’s pink Oscars gown. Some blog (Fug girls maybe?) makes a big point, pun intended, about Prada’s crazy bust seams.

  5. TurbanMa says:
    October 24, 2025 at 2:37 pm

    No really Kristen tell us more. What else has he said that is memorable. I just feel like this is being a fly on the wall of normalized white supremacy. White american men are so freakin’ problematic. You know you have kids with someone and then you’re like stuck in some ways like oh this is who I did this with and he just said what to me but then he laughed hahahah and then I went and cleaned the kitchen so he wouldn’t be mad later etc… I feel like this could even be a subconscious cry for help because in what world would this be a favourable thing for a spouse to say to their spouse ? It’s not but she was gaslighted that it was funny and hahaha right? No, Kristen. Scary.

    • mightymolly says:
      October 24, 2025 at 4:56 pm

      All of this so much. Except that in her case I don’t think it’s a cry for help. I think she’s completely complicit in this imagery of a twisted marriage that require constant effort.

  6. Grant says:
    October 24, 2025 at 4:32 pm

    She was so fabulous in “Physical” on Apple TV+. I highly recommend it!

  7. Kirsten says:
    October 25, 2025 at 9:53 am

    Rose Byrne is lovely, a wonderful actress, and I think looks fabulous in that dress — I especially like it from the side where you can see a little more detail on the peplum.

