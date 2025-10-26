Nicole Kidman covers Vogue & didn’t mention or reference Keith Urban once

Nicole Kidman covers the November issue of Vogue. The interview was conducted before the news about her marriage, but Vogue still had time (near the end of the piece) to reference it, with the writer mentioning that Nicole had given off a vibe that her personal life was in a transition. Even without that aside, Nicole seemingly did not mention Keith Urban whatsoever in the piece. She talked about losing her parents, the power of female friendships, how close she is to her sister Antonia and more. Those were the indicators: Nicole was already preparing herself for another divorce and starting over. Some highlights from Vogue:
Anthony Minghella told her that her acting is “skinless.” “I’ve always remembered it. I thought: I’m not sure that’s good, but I look back now that he’s gone”—Minghella died in 2008—“and I sort of understand what he meant. It’s okay, but sometimes you’ve got to put on armor, to protect, when you are skinless.”
She doesn’t like resting: “Taking a risk is what I’ve always done,” she said. Nor does she dwell on mistakes. “You get back up and you try again and you learn.” Her successes, acting or producing, allow her the scope to work on offbeat projects. “I still go back to shoestring indie filmmaking because it was where I was born, but then I can move into a big studio [movie] like Practical Magic, where you go, Okay! But that has an enormous amount of pressure and responsibility and how do you carry that load?”
Women’s film roles have changed so much: “It’s not the Madonna-whore anymore.”
Why she keeps taking these dark/sexual roles: “I don’t know. Isn’t that weird that I don’t know why?” In reality, she is an introvert—but, she said, “sex is an important part of our lives and is still, a lot of times, taboo, and it shouldn’t be.”
Her love of fashion: “Sometimes it’s armor. Sometimes it’s playful, sometimes it’s sexy. It just depends on my mood. Sometimes it’s androgynous, sometimes it’s kind of, screw you.” Kidman told me she sees fashion as “a parallel artistic life.”
On haters, judgment, online excoriation. “Literally walk away from it. Because it will fell you. It will destroy you.” She counsels her teenage daughters to follow Taylor Swift’s advice and shake it off. Sunday Rose began modeling last year, walking the runway for Miu Miu. “It’s very frightening for me,” Kidman admitted. “[But] I started working at 14, so I don’t really have a leg to stand on.”
She spent the summer in Europe with her family: “Going to Hyde Park and concerts, Glastonbury and Salisbury—so much summer fun—Evita, seeing theater, walking Hampstead Heath, swimming there. Went to Portugal, went to Greece, had my nieces and nephews around, lots of family: my sister, my best friend since I was four, and her three children. A very tight group.”
The mention of the divorce: A few weeks after we met, after this story had gone to press, news broke of Kidman’s separation from Urban (she would file for divorce in late September). During our conversations I had guessed as much, but I didn’t want to pry. When I asked about how she felt now, in her 50s, I had expected to hear a nice trite response about the sagacity of age. Instead Kidman was wry, rueful, unsure of herself. She said: “How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?”
Her description of her summer in Europe was a HUGE tell. She was not in a rush to get back to Nashville, she was not flying back to see her husband over the summer. Which is fine – even by the pro-Kidman descriptions, it sounded like Nicole and Keith agreed to some kind of trial separation in June, so they were both supposed to be taking some time and space to figure out what they wanted. He wanted to bang a 25-year-old. Nicole wanted to work on the marriage. Anyway, I’d love it if we got another post-divorce revenge-fashion tour from Nicole, like we got after she divorced Tom Cruise.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, cover courtesy of Vogue.
What a perfect summer. Sounds like she was over and out and trying on single mom life.
What a terrible cover photo
The art direction is one thing ….
But the Vogue team seriously needs to step away from the Photoshop!
If I didn’t know I would have guessed it was Margot Robbie not her.
What a fun summer she had – and now she has the rest of her life to have fun! Instead of being tied down to McMidlifeCrisis.
Good for her. The girls are old enough that she can firmly put him in the rearview. I’m sure she spent the summer processing all this crap. I’m looking forward to the revenge tour. Let the little twerp have his 25 year old.
I love that she is handling this quietly and with incredible class…this is that thing where someone shows you rather than tells you. Wish I’d been like this in my divorce instead of acting like a crazy woman.
Give yourself grace! Divorce is really tough! I get along with my ex but I suppressed a lot of anger during that time and it affects me to this day – part of me wishes I had just let it out. Our kid is almost an adult now so luckily I rarely deal with my ex anymore. When I do, I barely hear anything he says. When I do hear him I am internally rolling my eyes at him. I literally delete the first 3 responses that come to my mind when I speak to him.
So much of us getting along was me “keeping the peace” for the sake of our toddler, which meant, I didn’t go after the money he was hiding, I didn’t fight for the things I had earned. In hindsight that wasn’t the best move. He not only cheated, he financially railroaded me and I am still recovering from his bullshit.
He is the one thing I would undo in life. It is so tough moving forward cause I just want to go back in time and stiff arm him the day he approached me and started stalking me. I married my stalker and that’s hard. I spend so much time even to this day, Monday morning quarterbacking and giving him and his mama a hard pass. At least he’s a decent dad. A better dad would have been in the house treating his wife like a queen though. So there’s that.
Anyway, give yourself grace. Every day is a new day and the wrong partner can totally derail you spiritually, financially etc. But all we can do is move forward so they can get further and further behind in that rear view. And I bet you handled it better than you think. We’re very hard on ourselves as women.
Wow, thank you so much for this! Divorce is such a lonely thing, and it always suprises me to hear how awful other women’s experiences were as well. You never know what goes on in marriages, do you? I haven’t gotten to the giving passes phase yet, mainly because he keeps needling me. Like buying a house 10 minutes away for no reason. No kids, but the fight for the dogs was so bad, even the judge mentioned how bad it would have been if kids had been in the mix. That said, I am a retired paralegal and this jackass stepped to me in my own sandbox. So I came out better than most financially, plus he kept insulting the judge and she rewarded me every time. Funny how clueless he was, in hindsight.
I wouldn’t undo the marriage but should have ended it much earlier. I am much tougher now, that is a positive outcome. I think I handled it well (mostly) overall, but SOOO much emotional energy was wasted.
Nicole went THROUGH it with Tom Cruise and his insanity, she’ll sail through this one. Hopefully. Doesn’t feel like Urban is the sharpest tool in the shed.
Thanks again for the pep talk/validation – it is much appreciated!
You are so welcome and it sounds like you’re doing great! I am glad the judge was on your side. I don’t regret my kid but do wish I had married someone who could have been a better husband. Nothing I can do about it now.
Nicole really went through it! She is so much better off without Cruise or Urban. I really root for her!
have a wonderful Sunday!
And you….
She survived Tom Cruise, together they were HUGE. Like really huge.
I am not sure Keith Urban has the same power level.
Nicole will be fine.
Why am I just noticing Keith Urban’s horrible stringy center part highlighted hair? Ugh
If I was writing this piece, I would not have admitted that I was afraid to ask Nicole about her marriage. But yeah it does seem that she was already separated and transitioning to the next phase of her life.
Apparently that guitar player, Maggie, was not involved with Keith Urban after all. She lives with her boyfriend in Nashville?
The rest of the photos from the editorial are quite good — the green dress and the white suit are stunning — I am confused as to why that’s the cover they went with.
That color is doing her no favors.