Prince Andrew is in advanced talks with King Charles about leaving Royal Lodge

Once Virginia Giuffre’s book was published last Tuesday and the outcry from British politicians had gotten very loud, the writing was on the wall: Prince Andrew will be forced out of Royal Lodge. He deserves to be punished more thoroughly than “being forced to give up his mansion,” but the fact remains that he was still living in Royal Lodge and the optics were pretty terrible. I theorized that we would get confirmation of his eviction by Friday. We did not, but we did get confirmation that Andrew is “in talks” with King Charles about leaving RL. Those talks include: how much money it will take for Andrew to give up his lease, where will Andrew (and presumably Sarah Ferguson) go post-RL and who will actually be financially supporting Andrew from here on out. From the Telegraph:
Prince Andrew is in advanced talks with the King’s representatives about quitting his Royal Lodge home, The Telegraph understands. Buckingham Palace is trying to crank up the pressure on the Prince to voluntarily give up his 30-room residence, from which he cannot legally be evicted under the terms of his “cast iron” lease. Discussions over the Prince’s living arrangements have been happening on a daily basis since reports of him living there rent-free caused a public outcry. However, it is understood that the Prince is resistant, and negotiations are continuing.
While the Prince’s initial response was to dig his heels in and cite the fact that he has 50 years left on his pre-paid lease, there is a growing sense of inevitability that he will now move out. The main sticking points are where he will live instead, and how much money he will receive in compensation for the millions he has spent on the property, which is leased from the Crown Estate.
Royal sources report a mood shift in the Palace in recent days, including a renewed determination to force Andrew out and a recognition that his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, need to be “looked after” and reassured that their own homes in St James’s Palace and Kensington Palace respectively will not be affected.
There had been hopes that the Prince’s living arrangements could be sorted out quickly to draw a line under the constant stream of negative publicity about his indiscretions – with rumours swirling on Thursday that he was hours away from moving – but finding a solution that works for all parties is proving difficult.
The King had hoped that by forcing his brother to drop his Duke of York title and other honours, the furore over his relationship with the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and with suspected Chinese spies would die down. However, it has failed to do so. Buckingham Palace will be keen to avoid a long, drawn-out parliamentary inquiry into any matter that touches on royal finances, which has given added urgency to the matter of resolving Andrew’s accommodation.
On the question of where the Prince will live if he leaves Royal Lodge, the most trouble-free solution would be to house him in one of the King’s privately-owned properties, most likely Sandringham or Balmoral, where he could have the use of one of the many self-contained homes on either estate. That would enable him to live rent-free without any cost to the public purse. But Andrew is not keen to be exiled to Norfolk or Scotland and wants to remain in London or Windsor, close to his daughters. Moving him to a smaller property on the Windsor estate would minimise the public’s outrage at him living a life of taxpayer-subsidised luxury, but he would have to pay rent which he might not be able to afford. Moving him into Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace would also risk accusations that he was being rewarded rather than punished, and there would be a cost to the public purse of accommodating him in buildings that belong to the nation.
Meanwhile, there is also the question of what would happen to Royal Lodge, as its proximity to Windsor Castle makes it difficult, if not impossible, to rent out privately. Under the terms of the lease, which he signed in 2003, the Prince is entitled to a refund of some of the money he paid up front, which included a £1m payment for the 75-year lease and more than £7.5m in refurbishment costs. If he leaves before next June, he will be in line for a refund of £557,596, which reduces by £185,865 each year until 2028, when he will be owed nothing.
The living arrangements of Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who has her own rooms in Royal Lodge, are an added complication. It is unclear whether she would move with the Prince or find somewhere to live on her own.
The Prince of Wales is understood to have been keen to stay out of the negotiations, as he remains on good terms with his cousins Beatrice and Eugenie, but has made it clear that he wants the matter resolved. In recent days, Prince William and the King have made it clear through their representatives that Beatrice and Eugenie are blameless in the furore and that their homes in the royal palaces are safe.
An interesting part of this piece was a discussion of how Andrew is digging in his heels specifically because he’s already put more than £10 million into Royal Lodge, and he’s using that to negotiate a much larger “settlement” from his brother. While I think this whole system is corrupt, whatever money Andrew negotiates for breaking his lease is not going to come from “the taxpayer” in any direct sense. It’s likely that Charles will do the same thing QEII did when she gave Andrew the money to settle with Virginia Giuffre: take the money out of the Duchy of Lancaster funds, which are considerable. Which is the whole ballgame for Andrew, and what he’s been saying since 2023: if you want me to give up RL, then you better be prepared to write me an eight-figure check. If anything, Andrew’s position is probably strengthened right now because Charles really, really needs to get Andrew out of Royal Lodge and cauterize this PR bleed before Parliament starts investigating the whole rotten system.
As for where Andrew could live post-Royal Lodge… it’s clear that Charles wants to put him in Frogmore Cottage, but the Telegraph says that Prince William might have a problem with that, plus Andrew would still be pretty visible. There’s Wood Farm, part of the Sandringham estate, and that’s where Prince Philip retired from public life. The Telegraph suggests Craigowan Lodge, on the Balmoral estate, which is apparently close to the golf course. There were also rumors of Charles sending Andrew to Castle of Mey in Scotland, but I really don’t think that will happen. Mostly because… Charles still spends a few weeks a year there, and his foundation basically operates the castle now. My guess is that they’ll end up sending Andrew to Sandringham. Wood Farm sounds like the best bet, he would be out of the way in Norfolk yet his daughters could still easily travel to see him if they wanted to.
I doubt fergie paid one cent for rent in royal lodge. I think scooter wants the property.
It’s funny to think about Scooter and Lazy kicking themselves for not waiting just a few more months before greedily grabbing Forest Lodge and evicting tenants and dog walkers there. Plates are probably smashing in Adelaide. They’re scheduled to move into FL right around now. And they’ve supposedly invested their own money in refurbishing it while demanding taxpayers spend millions on security upgrades, like digging trenches to hide the security fencing so they have unobstructed views from FL’s windows. Are Scooter and Lazy tone deaf enough to back out of their FL “forever home” now? Probably.
Yes, yes they are!
Oh yes and they can claim that FL causes so many people inconvenience *cough* they can’t possibly accept it now
Andrew deserves much, much worse. Will Parliament give him the reckoning he deserves, or have the palaces leaned on Parliament to back off?
I heard on Off With Their Headlines that there’s a criminality-and-morality clause in Andrew’s lease. In which case, Charles can absolutely break the lease, it’s nowhere near “ironclad” like the article says, and all this talk about compensation is nonsense.
And meanwhile Scooter is staying out of it. Does this mean he’ll pop up after the fact to say, “I’m incandescent the deal didn’t go further and I’ll take care of it years from now when I’m king”? Or is he lying low because he and Kate, who are scheduled to move to Forest Lodge right about now, really want Royal Lodge? Or because FL is Kate’s forever home and William wants Royal Lodge as his offices (cough, cough)?
If there’s a morality clause that Charles uses to kick him out, Andrew can probably fight it – and this whole thing drags out. Much easier overall to pay him to make him go away.
The lease isn’t why Charles would be willing to pay boatloads of cash to Andrew.
It’s the dirty, sleazy secrets Andrew knows about *everyone* that will guarantee he will get paid big buck$.
Oh where oh where to send Andrew, which of their many mansions will they choose? …what utter nonsense. Jail. How about jail? Reading Norman Baker at the moment. Choice tidbit: “ Prince Andrew is not the patron of any road safety-related charity as far as I am aware, which is just as well in view of the incident in March 2016 where he found the gates in Windsor Great Park would not open as the sensors had failed. An alternative nearby route was available for Andrew, involving a short diversion, but instead he decided in a fit of juvenile pique to ram the gates open with his Range Rover. His yobbish behaviour caused thousands of pounds of damage to the gates, with the bill for repairs ultimately falling to the taxpayers. The gates are the property of the publicly owned Crown Estates, who picked up the bill for the damage. A park worker who witnessed the event told The Sun: ‘It was a crazy thing to do. [Andrew] has a bit of a reputation for roaring around like Toad of Toad Hall and he seems to think he can do what he likes.’ The police said they could do nothing until a complaint was lodged. One duly arrived the next day from Graham Smith, chief executive of the pressure group Republic, whereupon the police again decided they could do nothing despite the clear evidence of deliberate criminal damage. Nor did the Crown Estates seek to recover the cost of repairs as they doubtless would have done from anyone other than a royal. Applying the now standard suffix that denotes a scandal, Graham Smith dubbed the incident Gategate.”
‘Toad of Toad Hall’. Yep
Jail. Definitely jail. Certainly not entertaining shooting parties FFS.
Fascinating how Andrew can do all this without Scooter Boy jumping into it.
Where is all the rage right now?
Ah – o yes – he and the kids are on vacation- again.
Also fascinating that the rest of the family are having no “ published “thoughts regarding “lock him up!” ( Andrew)!
Harry has been living with death threats to himself and his whole family along so much else from the RF.. for doing nothing legally or morally wrong .. in fact quite the opposite.
Sad bunch, the Windsors
I hate myself for saying this, but if there was ever a time for William to be in a rage, it’s over the way his father and grandfather handled Andrew. And, having expressed that rage, it’s up to Charles to decide what’s next. So, I’d be leaving town for a while, too. And while on holiday, I’d be hoping they’d ship Andrew off to Abu Dhabi before I had to move into Forest Lodge.
I think scooter cares more about taking Sussex titles.
Part of that rage is also the fact the if they don’t deal with Andrew then he will presumably have to and just like them he doesn’t want to deal with it.
Scooter obviously doesn’t want a Parliamentary or Met Police investigation into royal finances, and who knew what and when about Andrew, any more than Charles does. Which leads to the obvious conclusion: Scooter is massively implicated too.
If Andy is entitled to financial compensation for what he spent on the property, does that mean H&M were similarly compensated for Frogmore? I’m not clear on whether that was ever confirmed.
That probably depends on their contract. In Andrew’s case, he has a very long-term lease contract and he is asking Charles to buy him out if they want the property back.
Frogmore was designated a Royal peculiar and so it was something the monarch can give or take at random.
Royal lodge was an actual long term lease that can’t be revoked without justification. So Andrew would be owed money if it was broken. (Some talk of a morals clause has arisen, but we haven’t seen the lease so that may not be true)
Wait Peg is staying out of it? I thought just last week he raged he wanted credit for the pedo not using his useless titles? Now he is staying out of it? As I have commented before sent him to St. Helena island to the big stone house where Napoleon was exiled and died. He can go live out the rest of his life there with the giant tortoises that still live there. Or better yet turn him over to the proper authorities to investigate and prosecute!
Why not put Andrew in Amner? Afterall it must be empty most of the time as the Wales family appear to be taking all the kids school holidays out of the home? 😉
But seriously, the British tabloids have flogged the dead horse of Andrew and Royal Lodge so much that I doubt they really care but it’s a smoke screen for something else that’s going on?
A smoke screen for something e!se going on . Suspicious, isn’t it? I think you’re right. They do this a lot; set a fire here and say, now don’t look over there.
Meanwhile he will still be there in 6 months probably. They keep focusing on the wrong things – him moving and relinquishing his titles does nothing except help Charles and William. They are just using the scandal to get what they want – not actually solve this problem. And honestly – not even sure how it can be solved since there are no investigations into him.
So who will get Royal Lodge? I have read the Charles wants it for Camilla. If so, he will spend many millions on it and she can live out her queenly days in it just like the Queen Mother did. That would be sure to torque Peg and Lazy.
I think that was Andrew trying to muddy the waters. That was coming from him. If they re smart, they will let it sit empty or lease it to a neutral party.
I think that’s Willy trying to muddy the waters. The Telegraph is Willy’s mouthpiece, for one thing. The Lazies still want Royal Lodge and that’s always been their preference. I could see Willy living at Royal Lodge as King instead of an apartment at Windsor Castle, and pitching Royal Lodge as “more like normal people.” Maybe Forest Lodge stays as Kate’s and Carole’s forever home. So in a few years, what do you know, Forest Lodge isn’t meeting their needs, it’s too far from Windsor’s meeting rooms, and when Charles ultimately passes you’ll hear it’s hard to get the red boxes out to Forest Lodge, dontcha know.
This split is what came to mind to me. I’ve always thought FL was for her so him taking RL makes total sense. The big question is how they spin it to the public given their ‘perfect’ marriage. Maybe William will use it for ‘meetings’ and obviously it can’t be leased to anyone non-royal so this is their ‘only’ option. Or they do what they want and don’t say anything. Like Frogmore Cottage.
I see brave, brave Scooter King who allegedly is regent in all bu name, has bravely “been keen to stay out of the negotiations”, because its easier to thump your chest and look tough in the newspaper leaks than actually do something. I suppose he can bravely run away (cues Monty Python nd he Holy Grail soundtrack).
@Seaflower ain’t that the truth. Big Willy big balls will do that and do this when he’s King but until then he’s on another luxury holiday and letting others “handle the details!”
If they what him in a property that is rent free then Frogmore is not an option for Andrew. He’s likely to live at Wood Farm as Kaiser suggests.
Wood farm is Sandringham and directly owned by the monarch. Andrew won’t want to be exposed to William and his whims once he is in charge. And it’s too close to the family.
If there is an exile it will be in Abu Dhabi or something.
They’re trying really hard to make us think he’s being punished somehow, but all I see is Andrew just being moved to a different house where he can live safely, privately, and for free in perpetuity.
So his punishment will be… an eight figure settlement and being “banished” to a smaller, but still luxury home on a royal estate where he will live rent free for the rest of his life while someone else foots the maintenance bills? Ok, got it, how awful for him.
Right? Honestly, he’s not going to ever be seriously investigated so I’m at the point that I really don’t care. Shuffle him off. Don’t shuffle him off. The royals are in fact above the law and do whatever the hell they want. It’s disgusting. Moving Andrew to Woodfarm isn’t going to change that.
It’ll be interesting to see if Andrew thinks there’s “room” for Fergie wherever he lands, or if Fergie goes to live with one of her daughters.
This is all about optics, the only thing the left-behinds care about. Not justice.
Still, I hope Andrew is miserable knowing that mummy’s special boy is a pariah.
Until and unless Andrew is questioned by the FBI and extradited for prosecution, all this talk of kicking him out of royal lodge is insulting and useless.
So what if he doesn’t live in his taxpayer mansion anymore? He is still escaping prosecution for sex trafficking and rape crimes.
If big boy William isn’t putting that on the table then he’s doing as little as Charles on this.
Any other UK citizen would have been questioned by the Met Police and the FBI and brought up on charges by now.
🎯
Yep.
Why should he receive reimbursement for the renovation costs when the Sussexes have repaid the Crown for the renovation costs and, according to reports, paid £20,000 a month in rent for the much smaller Frogmore Cottage?
I am so glad ❣️ that the Sussexes built up their own wealth and property and fled. There is so much scheming going on there on that island that it seems completely corrupt to me.
Andrew can’t remain in Windsor-it would only look like a weak-tea maneuver that accomplishes nothing and the RF continues to look bad. Heading to Balmoral or Sandringham is best for him, plus the 557k pounds per the contract. It’s that or invoke the morals clause in the contract, get Parliament to strip him of as much as they can and investigate him. It would be better for the Family to take the hit now and appear to care somewhat about the damage he has already inflicted or suffer Andrew’s & Fergie’s assaults on the Crown for several more decades. Now is the time to strike, not a year or later from now.
Interesting that it seems Charles is pushing him out in order to avoid more scrutiny of royal finances – not bc he thinks he needs to be punished.
I think he’ll go to Wood Farm with a nice settlement and Charles paying his living expenses going forward.
I think the Wales will get royal lodge but maybe in a year.
💯 kC doesn’t want this scandal to set a precedent of MPs asking questions about RF finance . I bet peppercorn rents are the norm for them except for Harry. UK tax payers are paying to beef up the security around W and K forever home only for them to relocate to RL after we have renovated RL for them as well? What an absolute joke!!
It’s too late for them to take royal lodge now. The renovations on forest lodge have already started and the sectioned off part of the park also includes an environmental centre used for schoolchildren.
Palmolive dropped that little nugget in a recent article.
The original terms of the lease were so far into the future that Beatrice and Eugenie would have inherited the lease. While there has been reference to a morals clause that could change things, but if there isn’t, Andrew has a right to hold on to the lease even if it’s for his kids. This isn’t a royal peculiar like frogmore so the lease has to be treated as a legal document. And even if Andrew ended up in jail, that wouldn’t necessarily void the lease.
I say give him 60 peppercorns and call it a day!
@Cathy above thinks this is a smokescreen for what else is going on. I agree and wonder when the other shoe will drop. Roya! Lodge is being eyed for someone or something else.
I can’t believe I never googled Royal Lodge before. Town & Country has an article, complete with photos and corgis, abut Elizabeth’s happy childhood times there as her family’s country retreat. The place clearly had nostalgia for her as the place of so many good childhood memories when she still imagined herself a future country aristocrat raising corgis and horses. Says so much about how much security Andrew was given to keep it as his forever home.
I think back to January 2020 when the royalists were cheering Harry and Meghan leaving and gloating about it.
Wow has karma come back to haunt that family, and especially Charles and William. It is what they deserve.
And the fact they briefed about how much worse Harry and Meghan were to leave to family but covered for pedo Andrew. Honestly it is glorious to see the chickens come home to roost and all those stupid articles about how William and Kate were happy to be neighbours with Andrew and how it was the hardest thing ever to walk next to Meghan. Plus making sure Andrew got on that flight to Balmoral but Harry had to be excluded. What a great look!
It is just delicious. And Meghan is dropping a new product on October 28th.