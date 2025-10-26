Duchess Meghan’s ‘publicist’ left because she was only hired for one project

For the past nine months, I’ve complimented the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s improved communications strategy. After five years, they finally freed themselves from the “never complain, never explain” bullsh-t strategy of dealing with the daily onslaught of false reports about every part of their lives. Well, late last week, the Daily Mail gleefully reported that Meghan had “lost her tenth publicist in five years.” Much like the number of bathrooms in the Sussexes’ Montecito palace, the number of staffers “lost” is always inflated by the British press. The latest story was about Emily Robinson, who used to work for Netflix, specifically doing publicity for The Crown. She only worked with Meghan for about five months and then moved on. Now we know why, because of the responsiveness of the Sussexes’ comms team:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s team is seeing some major changes. Five months after Emily Robinson was named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s director of communications, she has decided to bow out of the role.
“Ms. Robinson oversaw project-based work for a very successful season of With Love, Meghan and additional support for the production company,” a spokesperson for Meghan told E! News in an Oct. 24 statement. “She did an excellent job and completed these projects with great success.”
Indeed, Emily—who was previously Netflix’s senior director of publicity for eight years until May 2024—had proven to be a shining diamond in the Sussex crown. After all, thanks to the success of seasons one and two of With Love, Meghan, the Suits alum was able to explore a new chapter in her lifestyle series.
“The holiday special is coming out in November,” she shared at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit earlier this month. “It’s a really good one.”
So, Robinson was hired on a temporary basis and her work was focused on With Love, Meghan. I actually suspect that Robinson leaving that job says more about Meghan’s plans for WLM more than anything else, you know? Robinson leaving tells me that Meghan probably doesn’t have plans to film another season of WLM right away. She indicated as much during her Fortune Q&A session, where she basically made it sound like WLM is a huge time commitment and her focus needs to be on As Ever. In any case, the British tabloids certainly made a mountain out of a molehill. Gee, I wonder why they all decided to attack Meghan after a week of ghastly headlines about Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein and an incompetent, dithering king.
Speaking of As Ever, Meghan’s been teasing a new product drop on the 28th (Tuesday). She posted this on her Stories… is that tomato sauce? It looks tomato-y and not raspberry-esque. Yes, I’m still pining away for the raspberry jam! But if Meghan is selling tomato sauce (???) then I will try it. I love tomatoes.
More teasers from Duchess Meghan Instagram Story! 😊
10:28:25! Save the date!#AsEverbyMeghan 🥂 pic.twitter.com/MV9YwySFco
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) October 25, 2025
Why don’t the British and American media put this much effort into reporting on every time the left behinds take a piss because they are the tax payers funded ones instead of every time Meghan dare breathes, it’s really beyond cruel and inhumane how they continue to go after her and I have more than had enough of it . I don’t know if it’s tomato sauce maybe because I don’t see the tiny seeds from raspberries or strawberries so maybe you are right Kaiser . Then again I am really bad at this game 😃
Why? Because the monarchy’s influence on the press is huge. They promote the anti-Sussex narrative and suppress any reporting on their own dubious dealings.
Don’t think about how terrible Andrew is and how we’re leaning on Parliament and the Met not to investigate him, royal finances, or what we knew and when. Instead, here, have an article about how terrible Meghan is for earning her own living.
Apple butter?
oooh good guess
Perfect time of year for apple butter..
Yes, I think so, too – her grandmother’s recipe. Apple butter is a dark caramel color, so that could look a bit reddish.
In her Instagram – didn’t the short video look like she was under and apple tree/picking an apple?
Seasonally appropriate.
While I too pine for the raspberry jam restock, apple butter is exciting.
I grew up in a church (episcopal, so not Christian in a republican jesus way)
Every fall the Pohick Church community spent a weekend making apple butter- just like they did in the 1700s, (the Virginia church has been around that long) in a huge cauldron with a giant wooden stirrer.
Young me will be doubly thrilled if it’s apple butter.
New email says “Our Holiday Collection arrives 10/28”, so looks like multiple things, seasonal theme…
The Sussexes need to get ahead of this kind of stuff. They are persevering but also a bit bungling. If shes on for one project, announce it at the start. Personally I think online harrassment and potential future career limitations inspired this departure.
I disagree. Why a private company hires someone specifically isn’t really any of the general public’s business. In fact I think that announcing every single thing that they plan to do, who they hired, and why they hire them is exactly what the British media wants solely because they don’t have any leaks on them. It’s hardly like giving them more information is going to guarantee favorable coverage, or that they won’t cover them at all.
In the scheme of things they put on the front page of their newspaper that a woman no longer works for a private citizen’s company. This is not important or relevant in any manner that it deserves to be reported outside of page 10 of a trade newsletter.
The Brit media uses every and any angle to slander Meghan. This causes reputational damage., fuels trolls, fosters anger and resentment over actions real or imagined. Its important to get ahead of ANY story and cut off ANY lifeline to what can be distorted.
@JoannaWright I don’t remember who it was that tracked this, but wasn’t there one year where the Daily Express alone had written 1,000 stories about them? Right now if you go to the Royal sections of the Sun, the Mail, the Express, the Mirror, the Telegraph I would put everything that I have in my savings account that it’s well over 100 stories.
How do you combat that? Why would you bother trying to combat that? It’s futile and it’s silly. The problem isn’t their reaction to it, although they do need to respond to some stuff. The problem is that a newspaper will write 30 articles about two people every single day for 7 years. You’re putting the onus of their harassment on them.
Thank you Dee(2) I agree that them preemptively responding or responding immediately after the influx of articles written about them isn’t really possible or productive for them. They work with a large number of people for any given project so to expect them to be proactive and give a time frame for how long they plan to work with them, on the off chance that the media might make it into an issue, is ridiculous. As I said in a previous comment, the media knew and even wrote articles about how Samantha the Panther was only slated to work with them for a six month period of time and even though she worked well past that timeframe and even though they described her as being this tough no nonsense person, when she left they wrote all types of articles accusing Meghan of bullying her out. You can’t be preemptive to the stupidity of the media that covers them because what they write is nonsensical and contradictory to what they have previously written. In this instance with WLM, if this is the final season, there were 80 people who worked on this show who wouldn’t be working with her anymore, was she supposed to list each of them individually and give an unknown timeframe of how long she was going to work with them? It’s a ridiculous expectation to put on her, or anyone for that matter.
I think it would be a bit ridiculous if Harry and Meghan team announced the length of time they expected to work with each person they associated with! Often these things are not known at the outset. As for Emily leaving because of ‘future career limitations’! Please, I can’t think of one person who has worked with Harry or Meghan who has had trouble finding work or experienced limitations to their career. The only person associated with Meghan who had issues was Jessica Mulroney but that was down to her own behaviour not being friends with Meghan.
Yeah, I don’t think anyone who has “Senior Director of Publicity for Netflix” on her resume will have problems finding another job.
My guess is that she was hired on for WLFM and at the time they didn’t know how many seasons it would go. Netflix has been in a lot of flux the past few years ( as have all streamers). Lots of Netflix shows were canceled and didn’t get extra seasons, esp the reality type shows. My guess ( and it’s only a guess) is that Emily Robinson saw that things were changing at Netflix and tagged on to M&H as a graceful way to both transition to a new career AND shine while working on a project. I think it appears to have been a “win win” for all.
My apologies this was meant as a reply for Joanna’s comments but wound up here!
Everything she’s said indicates how taken aback she and her team were about the huge response to the As ever food and wine drops. They’ve already gone through several iterations of attempting to forecast demand and match supply, and there’s another significant drop coming in a couple of days, likely to go along with the announced holiday WLM special. Makes sense putting WLM on the back burner if she needs to focus on her new company – especially since she’s got a commitment to Netflix as her partner in the As ever venture. So this could be something she and Netflix agreed on, for the present.
If Emily Robinson was only hired for the show, there is no reason to make a big announcement. Other companies are allowed to bring on temporary staff without any fanfare.
The thing is no matter what they do they will be trashed by derangers. The bungling ones are the royals who won’t end this abuse.
The royals and derangers are the bungling ones.
This story IS an example of the Sussex team handling it’s business. I can’t imagine any other private company, media or otherwise, that would announce a new hire and immediately give the caveat that they expect it to be a temporary hire to try to avoid future possible criticism? Think about how stupid that would sound. “We’re so excited for Jay to join our team! She brings a wealth of experience and skills, but don’t worry, she’s temporary!”
Ironically, far from preempting any criticism, the British media would simply call Meghan a diva who can’t hire long-term help. There’s simply no way to win when you are dealing with the British media, and after years of hard experience, I think the Sussexes have figured out a successful way to deal with it. We shouldn’t blame them for the fact that they are targets for unhinged reporting.
Fruit leather.
But I thought Allison Boshoff spoke to a friend who said that Emily wasn’t a quitter, and if she left it had to be ” really bad”?? I bet they didn’t expect them to release it on the record statement to another media entity. That media doesn’t know how to deal with people who won’t come and leak to them for favorable coverage. They’re still trying to act like Harry and Meghan are working royals, who will drop a story about someone else so they get off the front pages. This is their continuing downfall, they are still playing a game that Harry and Meghan aren’t playing.
They’re still trying it, but they don’t realize that it’s an overused trope at this point. It’s not going to be effective if everyone knows that every single time they get bad press, you break out the hyperbole about anything to do with Harry and Meghan. People are coming at Andrew from all sides, but they’re also coming at Charles, and William too. Their usual distractions of, but what are the Sussexes doing isn’t going to work given the nature of this issue. Who cares if Meghan had lost her 75th publicist? She’s a private citizen that lives in another country and doesn’t cost the British taxpayers a dime. It pales in comparison to any of the things that have come out about Andrew this week.
The Sussexes have obviously been using a project-based PR model where necessary for quite some time. And it looks like Meredith Maines has streamlined things very well. Liam McGuire’s doing a good job, too.
Wish As Ever shipped to Canada. I’m avoiding American products generally because of the orange menace’s tariffs but I’d buy something from her! (Pre-Trump I used to use a ship-it-shop just across the border for deliveries but that involved crossing the border into the US and not doing that anymore unfortunately…nothing personal to all you lovely US Celebitches who I am sure are horrified daily…)
Standing right beside you (as it happens, also a Montreal ex pat!) at the border, looking longingly at the As Ever pages, knowing I live in Canada (yay) so cannot purchase her products directly. One day….
I’m looking forward to buying her jam, too.
We are horrified daily.
Horrified daily is accurate.
We’re horrified every single day. It’s exhausting. In other news, I’ve worked with a mailbox company in Britain that you can ship British products too, and they’ll forward them to your address in the US. For a fee, but it’s not exhorbitant. Maybe there’s something for Canada? But don’t feel you need to buy anything more than Meghan’s products 😉
Same here. Until it’s set up officially I am not going to bother because the orange idiot is messing up everything in terms of trade.
t’s funny that the British media scream that Meghan is irrelevant yet cover her more than anybody in the Royal family. Looks more like a salsa than a tomato sauce to me. Especially since she’s using a spreader.
With Emily leaving it does seem like there may not be any future seasons of With Love. Meghan did seem to hint that they are looking at other ways to use With Love in shorter formats. I am curious to see what they come up with. Seasons 1 and 2 were filmed together so it probably was always going to be a limited show.
Could be lovely to have seasonal specials, “entertaining/recipes for holidays” every quarter: Easter/Passover, 4th of July, Halloween/Thanksgiving, Christmas/Hanukkah/NY’s, that kind of thing.
It’s kind of evergreen as a concept though, right? It’s a format she could return to if she feels inspired, even if it’s just an annual special that highlights her new product offerings. After all, that is sort of the raison d’etre for most cooking series – they are meant to sell you a cookbook or product line.
To me, while WLM certainly established Meghan as a food enthusiast and someone who loves to cook and entertain, with the exception of the flower sprinkles, it doesn’t dovetail with the products on offer.
I wonder if part of the original idea of WLM was meant to tie in more directly with As Ever, and then AE just sort of ballooned into it’s own thing that is hogging most of her time and focus.
I am still holding out hope for a Meghan and Harry road trip through America show, though 🙂.
There is another site that I scan rarely because it’s so silly and baseless. It claims that this last publicist left amid a screaming session and lawyers are involved. I never read the comments as these people are off the wall nasty. But that’s the kind of mud Meghan has been dodging for years.
Looks like cranberry to me, which is seasonally appropriate.
I’ve never had cranberry jam and now I’m intrigued.
I bet it’s terrific. I’ve had others and like them, but I prefer my jams/jellies to be tart rather than too sweet
It can be both. That she was brought on for With Love, Meghan and that she expected it to be a longer term gig, with the show running for several more seasons.
I get that they aren’t following Hollywood’s rules and are doing what’s best for their family, but I bet it’s frustrating for people they work with. There’s a reason why it’s known that it’s tough to be support staff anywhere that says it’s “family friendly.” Those moms will throw you under the bus in a heartbeat and not look back.
Are you suggesting that Meghan threw Emily under the bus? Her team have said nothing but nice things about her!
This was always a project based short term appointment which has been successfully completed. There is nothing in the statement that indicates she expected more. She was not thrown under the bus.
She may have had the opportunity to stay on for further projects, but she does have her own consultancy so presumably has other commitments.
Huh?
I mean, this could work for me in the sense that Emily always knew she had a short-term contract, but she actually liked working with Meghan and might have stayed on if there was an opportunity. But not a fan of the “throw you under the bus” line.
“Hollywood’s rules”?
Tis True, Tis True, perhaps you could enlighten us. Where is it known that family friendly businesses throw staff under the bus? I’ve only known people who love working for family friendly businesses.
This is really out of left field. I hope you got the angle you want to write about.
I’m certainly not an expert in TV production, but my sense is that those jobs are seasonal by nature anyway, and new seasons are never guaranteed! She might well have hoped that more episodes of WLM would be in the pipeline, just as actors, writers, and crew members who work in TV hope that their contracts will be extended, too, but it’s never a sure thing. Especially with Netflix!
With both the Crown and WLM on her CV, I’m sure Robinson will have no problem moving on to some other project. It certainly would not be better to leave her waiting on the hook for a new episode order.
It’s possible that WLM will continue but in a different format but I do get the impression that Meghan wants to concentrate only on her business right now.
Five pages of Google – all these disgusting tabloids inciting each other and confirming their stories. The tragic thing is that millions are being made with every malicious and untrue claim about HuM. Only losers without real journalism who need this blood money report on it. Reputable newspapers don’t do that; a project manager leaves a well-known small company after completing the project. Yes, how many tabloid journalists have left these newspapers? Is it now only AI that does this? All you need for this filth are modules, the same ones over and over again. The newspapers that make money from dirt and malicious distortions and manipulations pounce on it. In my circle and among many friends, no one reads anything anymore that makes money from lies and malice. You can’t believe other reports in these newspapers either.
This is simply disgusting, annoying, drooling, manipulative nonsense that only aims to stir up outrage and satisfy the Money greed of media moguls. I wish there were finally a legally required fact check before publication.
That “never complain, never explain “ strategy of the RF is a way for the RF to protect themselves. They don’t even explain the actions of Andrew’s sex crimes and why they covered up for him for so many years. H&M shouldn’t let the RF bully them into following their mantra. H&M can say whatever they want and write as many books and do as many interviews as they want. So what if Charles or William take their titles away. Harry will always be a Prince and Meghan his Princess.
They never followed it themselves. William was literally saying his family wasn’t racist the day after the Oprah interview.
It remains sick that the DM felt they needed to make this non story a cover story when the Andrew mess is still going on.
It’s so satisfying watching these nonsense stories get shot down.
Can’t wait to see what’s coming Tuesday.