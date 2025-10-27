The terms of Prince William & Kate’s Forest Lodge lease should be under scrutiny

Two Fridays ago, Prince Andrew publicly relinquished his titles and honors, a relinquishment which had no real authority, power or legality. It was yet another half-measure, and one which “Scooter King” William eagerly demanded credit for. In the nine days following that, it’s been nothing but fiasco after fiasco for the monarchy and for Andrew. It’s been interesting to try to keep track on Scooter King’s place in the chaos – by some accounts, he’s calling up MPs and demanding more accountability from Andrew. By other accounts, William is out of sight, out of mind, on yet another vacation during his kids’ school holiday, and simply allowing his cancer-stricken father deal with the Andrew problem. I think the latter is probably closer to the truth, but William’s courtiers keep insisting that Scooter King is incredibly powerful and making major moves behind the scenes. From Richard Palmer’s “William’s plans to exile Andrew – and the house move that could undermine them.”
With Britain’s monarchy facing mounting scrutiny over its handling of Prince Andrew, one man is stepping into the frame. Behind the scenes, Prince William is reported to be unhappy with the action taken by his father so far, and he is determined to go much further when he becomes King.
Late on Friday, Andrew was in “advanced talks” with King Charles’ representatives about quitting his Royal Lodge home, The Telegraph reported, with Buckingham Palace determined to pressure the prince into voluntarily leaving. But William has been touted as the person who is putting pressure on his father to do more to finally solve the Andrew problem.
This worries some royal insiders. “What does it say about the King if it has to be his son who will solve the problem?” one said.
His uncle, pumped up with self-importance, fond of grandeur, but lacking in tact and diplomacy, is the antithesis of the sort of monarchy the heir to the throne wants. The Royal Family faces the risk of contagion on several fronts. Cabinet ministers are said to be critical of the Royal Household’s laboured response to a spate of revelations over Andrew and Fergie’s friendship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
But Andrew’s lease with the Crown Estate, under which he has lived virtually rent-free in his 30-room Royal Lodge mansion for 22 years, has thrown the spotlight on the property deals other members of the family have struck, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.
There are dangers for William if he is found to have a similarly generous lease with the Crown Estate at Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom Georgian house close to Royal Lodge in the Great Park that is about to become his family’s home. There are 360 properties on the Occupied Royal Palaces Estate, which has provided previous homes for the Wales family at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor and Kensington Palace.
Instead, they have chosen a location outside the royal estate’s security perimeter that will result in 150 acres of parkland being closed to the public, along with a car park for tourists, a gate for local residents, a road, and an environmental centre visited by schoolchildren to appreciate nature.
A five-year review of royal funding under the Sovereign Grant, which is benchmarked to Crown Estate profits, is due next year, putting the wider finances of the Royal Family under the microscope.
William, 43, has long believed that Andrew was a stain on the monarchy who should have stood down long before he did in 2019. He has been consulted at each stage of his uncle’s humiliation but, despite reports he will not be invited to a future coronation, sources close to the heir counsel not to believe everything that is said about what he will do when he becomes King.
With all signs pointing to a slimmed-down group of only five or six working royals compared to the 11 when he becomes King, some in royal circles are suggesting William plans to take the bull by the horns and end all royal titles for non-working members of the family. It would mean Andrew and his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, would no longer be Prince or Princess and nor would William’s brother Harry or his children, Archie and Lilibet.
“Sources close to the heir counsel not to believe everything that is said about what he will do when he becomes King…” About William’s coronation?? That is one of the easiest decisions to make, actually – William saying “Andrew will obviously not be invited to my coronation.” Andrew should also be banned from Charles’s funeral btw, not to be too macabre (except this is already being discussed as well in the public sphere). “What does it say about the King if it has to be his son who will solve the problem?” What does it say about Scooter King that he’s too stupid to ban his human trafficker uncle from his coronation?
But really, the part about the Forest Lodge move is fascinating. It makes it sound like this is less about Andrew and more about William protecting his own interests. 360 properties Will and Kate could have chosen from and they chose the manor house which wasn’t on the list? The one which needed extensive and costly security upgrades and a 150-acre land grab from a public park? Their choice of “forever home” will also close down a parking lot and a tourist gate to Windsor Great Park (which we knew already) AND “a road and an environmental centre visited by schoolchildren to appreciate nature.” We didn’t know that! Palmer also forgot to mention that the Waleses evicted a bunch of people from the cottages around Forest Lodge. Jeez. The Forest Lodge move is looking dumber and dumber by the day. Why on earth were William and Kate given permission to do all of this? And what kind of lease agreement do they have with the Crown Estates?
I’m guessing the scooter king throws a tantrum and threatens to quit constantly. Can we rename him to the Scooter Baby?
I’ve thought that too. I think William does threaten to quit to get what he wants and the biased mistreatment of Harry and Meghan has been to appease William’s intense jealousy of his brother and sister in-law. Harry and Andrew are both “non-working” royals and while Andrew is accused of abhorrent sex crimes and QE2 reportedly paid out 12 million yet Andrew is living on a huge estate while Harry and his young family were kicked out of the cemetery adjacent Frogmore.
Well well well…so i guess it’s only the precious and special Wales children who deserve to enjoy naycha?
Well, Kate needs the naycha for her cansa. Or was it the early childhoods kids that need it? Hard to keep up. Could ask her, but … oh … will have to wait until after vacation 37 (if she pops up before 38!)
When I am king b. s — when has William kept a promise? Curing homelessness, hunger, peace in the Middle East, name it and he comes up crickets. He’s all mouth and threats and no action.
Don’t forget he demanded racism in football end.
It’s about time William’s lease arrangements for all of his ‘forever homes’ be scrutinized. More transparency of the Crown Estate’s management of its finances is needed. Who is really paying for Forest Lodge? The Royal rota ‘source’ claims that William is paying but the Crown Estate has not confirmed that information.
And if A doesn’t have to pay a water bill does this mean that WanK, KFC, Anne and Edward are also exempt from paying for their water usage? Are these people exempt from gas and electricity charges too?
They are freeloaders.
While homelessness increases and cost of living skyrockets, the royals are debating which expansive property with acres of land and a peppercorn rent to move into next.
Yeah, I agree. All the leases should be under scrutiny, especially this new one at Forest Lodge. The public should know exactly how much the Wales are paying in rent and everything else. But I think it’ll get buried. Or Becky English will swear “it’s understood” they’re paying market rent which will be of course a lie. How do these people get the SG one, the duchy money and these peppercorn rents that amount to nothing? It’s unbelievable.
“Their choice of “forever home” will also close down …“a road and an environmental centre visited by schoolchildren to appreciate nature.””
I thought Kate was a great advocate for appreciating nature? Though obviously she wants to keep it all to herself and shut those nasty common schoolchildren out. The hypocrisy is breathtaking.
This point is not being replayed enough. Their hypocrisy is truly outstanding. Can we say it louder?
THEY TOOK AWAY A NATURE CENTER FOR KIDS.
THEY TOOK AWAY A NATURE CENTER FOR KIDS.
This!!!
She’s been doing nature videos telling people to go out in nature and yet they’re taking nature away from people. So it’s only for her special family.
Her early years is all about spaces for kids to get in touch with nature and THEY TOOK AWAY A NATURE CENTER FOR KIDS. I can’t get over it.
Funny how she just literally shut down two of her big “projects” so much for those early years children enjoying nature I guess the education, health and wellbeing only matter if it’s for WanK and their offspring. I agree after the fiasco with the pedos lease and eviction of the Sussex’s, WanKs lease should be public information and they should be paying every single upgrade and security measures out of their own pockets, along with the current market rate for rent with increases every five years based on market rates. They deserve no deals with the amount of money that the British subjects already shell out for this horrible family.
Scooter is a big talker who does little work. How come he is not criticized with the talk of “when I am King” when his father is still alive.
He can cut off the RR if he doesn’t get good publicity once he is King.
My god the embiggening of Peg the lazy rager is out of control! I believe the only thing he chooses to do is pick what he wants to drink on his day drinking days and who he wants to chat with on his football forums and of course rage about his brother. The pedo and what is happening to him with his useless titles and where to put him is all on Chuckles. Peg just wants the credit for doing what he usually does and that’s absolutely nothing !
The piece just skirts around the issue of William’s new house and the need for transparency about his lease. But I guess it’s better than the usual silence from the British press.
Can William really end all royal titles? Can he take the Prince from Prince Harry? I thought he would have to go to Parliament to do that. This guy really is delusional.
There is no sense to doing a perimeter of 150 acres. They don’t do it for any other building including Sandringham and BP.
Why do they need 150 acres all to themselves?? That’s insane.
this is the big danger with all this focus on andrew and Royal Lodge – that the focus will pivot to W&K and their collection of real estate. They don’t pay for Anmer or KP1A, and they didn’t pay for AC – why would they pay anything more than a pittance for Forest Lodge? Its likely they have a similar lease to Andrew – maybe not as long term, but where they paid a minimal amount upfront and then don’t really have to pay as long as its maintained. And I’m sure they dont want that to be public knowledge bc Becky English has been insisting they’re paying “market rent” but my guess is this move will end up costing the crown estate money (especially with all the evictions.)
They’re all a bunch of grifters. And thats the thing – Andrew’s grifting was never the issue, the royals expected that, its what they all do. His problem wasn’t even Epstein. It was Virginia and her going public.
Is there any chance that the public will ever truly know the details of the FL lease or any of their other leases? I have to imagine the Wales will do everything they can to bury that information. But I feel like it should be made transparent to the public. Won’t hold my breath though. Bc who is going to demand it? The government?
I think that’s why there seems to be this urgency to move Andrew. Keir Starmer made that comment about “all the royal homes” or royal finances and I think that put the fear of god into William and Kate (and probably several others.) they want to head off any kind of inquiry into who pays how much for which homes.
LOL, it should put the fear of god into them. But at the same time, it’s pretty absurd that all the details of all royal leasing aren’t made public. Even if there wasn’t this Andrew thing, the government should be pushing for that. It’s unbelievable that they aren’t. All of that should be transparent to the public. Omg, I can’t believe that it’s not and that the royals are so freaking coddled and protected. But, you know, Trump just demolished the East wing, so hey.
Wow, Becks, I thought they paid “market rate” on Adelaide Cottage but you are absolutely correct. Incredible – 3 huge properties and they didn’t pay a dime for them.
Looking back at how the media detailed everything about the Sussex’s Frogmore Cottage finances, it’s now a good benchmark to use when evaluating all the other Royal property arrangements. The public needs the same transparency for the others and we can evaluate how much of an imbalance there is between the Sussex’s arrangement and the freeloading other royals. Thankfully the Sussexes are no longer there. The eviction is actually a blessing. They would have been paying so much money monthly for a property they were barely spending time in while the other royals are essentially freeloading in larger properties.
God is good 😌.
Imagine. Harry and Meghan paying market rent while the press tears them apart for it. All the while, the rest of the family is paying next to nothing and getting praised for it. I’m so glad they got out.
Karma they set the wolves on Harry and Meghan over Frogmore Cottage so the entire RF deserves the same scrutiny of their leases. FK and FQ are costing us a fortune with extra security for Forest Lodge and have underperformed for a decade. Both are greedy and lazy and are not value for money. It’s about time they were investigated and asked to justify this non stop expense paid for by the UK tax payer!
I’m baffled at how a non-working royal is going to be given a lease when apparently the sussexes couldn’t have the same. Bc they weren’t working royals. The queen called them much-loved and yet here’s Charles evicting his non fully white grandkids without a care in the world and yet giving it to his evicted pedophile of a brother. Charles and William are trash.
‘Out of respect for the public we have decided to forego Forest Lodge & have decided to move to Royal Lodge instead? ?
I am half expecting that!
I’m picturing the Wales children wandering alone through the halls of the abandoned Naycha Centre, gazing mournfully at the empty, dust-covered display cases. Above them, birds nest in the rafters, now the centre’s only residents, having arrived after a leak in the roof, unrepaired, caused a small cave-in. Weeds grow on the floor near where the wind has begun to blow seeds and dust through a broken window. Eventually the dilapidated building will be Louis’s favorite place to slink off to with his school friends to drink and build bonfires with boards they pry off the siding.
As an aside I think that photo of them leaping in the air is fake. They’re suspended too high off the ground.
They are jumping off a sand dune and the photographer is on the ground but Kate took it so you can bet it’s still heavily edited.
If Bea And Eugene are entitled, and they definitely are . Granted, all of those Windsors are . However we can’t call the wank and buttons vacationers entitled. That seems to tame a word to describe those two . I mean they are land grabbing at the expense of so many including children. I thought they were all about people getting out and enjoying nature and yet they take it away from the mouth of babies. Kate and William are the f worse. They really are below hell level .
How could a non-royal move a mile away from William and Kate, who just spent 5 years plotting to leave KP because they had neighbors, plotting to get out of Adelaide? They will never allow a regular person to live so close to them.