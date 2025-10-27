Duchess Meghan’s hostess tip: Greet guests barefoot with an apron on, ‘it demystifies’

The Duchess of Sussex was out and about last week in Montecito! Meghan took part in a conversation at Godmothers bookstore in Montecito. Prince Harry suggested the name for Godmothers, and the Sussexes attended the opening, and they’re often involved in events at the bookstore (they’re friends with the owners). Well, last Wednesday, Meghan joined her friend Courtney Adamo for an event called “Compare Notes on Creating a Home That’s Filled With Joy.” Meghan and Adamo went to Northwestern together, and Adamo is described as a “lifestyle creator.” This whole thing was a livestream, but I can’t find the full video of the event. The Deranger commentary is that Meghan “stole” Adamo’s spotlight (Meghan was clearly there to help Adamo sell her book) and that Meghan “asserted her authority over Adamo” by… gently reaching over to show Adamo to lift up her mic so people could hear her. There were some nice stories coming out of the event though:

Meghan’s secret to making her guests feel welcome: Her secret to making guests instantly feel at ease at her Montecito home, which she shares with husband Prince Harry? Opening the door “barefoot,” with an “apron on. It demystifies. People walk in and go, ‘Oh, she’s in this with me.’ And what are they drawn to? Your kitchen. They come right in, and suddenly everyone’s a little bit softened.”

Meghan doesn’t serve tea!! Rather than offering guests a cup of tea, Meghan, 43, said she prefers to have a cider or hot toddy on the stove, inviting everyone to help themselves. “I love people being able to serve themselves, and having things on the stove that everyone can help themselves to,” she said, adding, “I always have music on in the background.”

The value of boredom: Throughout the livestream, the pair reflected on everything from motherhood to creativity — including “the value of boredom” for children’s imagination and, as Meghan put it, the importance of “deep belly laughing with your friends” instead of just sending a “laughing emoji.”

Rose & thorn with Archie & Lili: Meghan shared that while sitting around the dinner table, she asks Archie, 6, and Lili, 4, for their “rose and thorn” — symbolizing the best part of their day and the things that “maybe didn’t feel so good” because no day is perfect, as she explained. “Especially with young children, it’s a great opener for, you know, when you get to that stage where your kids just give you a yes or no answer,” she said.

Lili’s life is awesome: “Our daughter — she’s 4, and she’s a very strong personality and she’s incredible,” Meghan said. “And now she’s in this moment where I say, ‘What’s your rose and your thorn?’ And she goes, ‘My day was just a blast.’ ”

A healing blanket: Meghan also shared other glimpses of home life, including turning on music as the “first thing I do when I wake up in the morning” and using a “healing blanket” if Archie or Lili isn’t feeling well as a comfort item.