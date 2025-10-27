Prince Harry & Meghan took their kids to the pumpkin patch & carved pumpkins

Not to get too insidery, but doesn’t it feel like some new social media accounts have been activated very recently and there are instructions to swarm on anything involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? The online hissy fits and tantrums over the Sussexes are very weird and I wonder who’s paying for it. In any case, Meghan spread some lovely Halloween joy on Sunday, posting some special photos and videos including her kids, her husband, her mom and a man who looks like Markus Anderson (one of Meghan’s besties). The Sussexes went to the pumpkin patch, Meghan had a pumpkin wagon, a pink-clad Lili decided she needed a ride in the wagon, all while Archie (dressed in all black) ran around the rows of pumpkins. Meghan also included a time-lapse video of Harry carving the sh-t out of a pumpkin.

A very Sussex Halloween 🎃 Prince Harry, Meghan, grandma Doria and their babies Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Diana pick out Halloween 🎃. “Happy Sunday” #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/YlEZUsRo4o — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) October 26, 2025

HARRY! Meghan via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/PFphdSDjHy — Meghan Sussex Brasil (@meghansbrasil) October 26, 2025

All of this led to some discussion about Americans and Halloween, and how the rest of the world really doesn’t “do” Halloween like Americans. As a nation, we’re obsessed with Halloween decorations and pumpkins and pumpkin carving. I wonder what else the Sussexes do for Halloween in Montecito – their neighborhood doesn’t seem conducive to trick-or-treating, but I bet there are events for kids this week in the community. Like, trunk-or-treats or some kind of Halloween festival at the kids’ school, something like that.