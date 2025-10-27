Seward: Princess Beatrice & Eugenie should willingly give up their titles

At this point, everyone is in agreement: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson must go. They must be forced out of Royal Lodge and sent to live somewhere secluded, never to be seen again. The question now appears to be “what happens with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie?” Reading all of the statements and reporting from the past two weeks, it’s clear that Andrew, for all of his many faults, has always placed his daughters’ positions, careers, security and titles as a high priority. I still believe that Andrew’s latest “title relinquishing” was done with the understanding that B&E’s titles were untouched and they were allowed to stay in their royal homes. But that understanding is looking squishy right now, as it appears that the knives are increasingly out for B&E. There have been several columns published about how Beatrice and Eugenie should be kicked out as well, or that they need to completely cut off their parents to survive. Now there’s a new suggestion tucked into a Daily Mail exclusive: they should willingly give up their titles too.
The York summit last week: As the scandal-ridden House of York continued to crumble this week, an ever-dutiful Princess Beatrice went to see her beleaguered parents. By all accounts the family ‘summit’ which took place at Royal Lodge in Windsor on Monday was a highly fraught affair. Prince Andrew, says a royal insider, hadn’t consulted or briefed either Beatrice, 37, or her 35-year-old sister Eugenie before ‘being bounced into agreeing a statement’ last week, renouncing the titles given to him by his mother, the late Queen.
Fergie’s meltdown: Amid chaotic scenes in the erstwhile York household, his distraught ex-wife Sarah Ferguson had apparently ‘gone into a meltdown’ when Andrew revealed she would be losing the ‘Duchess’ title which, for the past 39 years, had been such a cash cow for her and ‘was wailing that he shouldn’t do it’.
Eugenie wasn’t there: Princess Eugenie, meanwhile, who like her sister was blindsided by last week’s bombshell statement, did not even attend the crisis meeting at her parents’ lavish home. As the royal insider puts it: ‘The Royal Lodge “summit” wasn’t a happy occasion and the family, once a strong unit, is fractured.’
Beatrice is devastated: According to one source: ‘She was on the phone saying she couldn’t bring herself to look at the Sunday papers. She looked absolutely devastated.’ Indeed, over the past decade, amid a host of grim allegations against him, Beatrice has done her best to stand by her father. She is said to be the closest of both daughters to Andrew and played a key role in setting up his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview – believing that, given his constant denials of any wrongdoing, he had nothing to fear from telling the truth.
B&E caught up in Fergie’s mess too: The princesses have already found themselves caught up in their mother’s ongoing scandals – not least the revelation that, aged 19 and 20, they went with her to the US to visit paedophile billionaire Epstein following his release from prison in 2009.
What will happen with the princesses: Caught between a rock and a hard place, the princesses now appear to be facing a stark choice: should they flee the sinking York ship and safeguard their own reputations? Or stand by, in their darkest hour, the parents whose sins threaten to overshadow their lives? One royal expert told the Daily Mail this week that the sisters should consider going one step further and rescind their princess titles – even though they themselves have done nothing wrong.
Giving up their titles: According to Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of Sarah: The Life of A Duchess: ‘Giving up their titles would give them freedom from their parents, stop them being tarred with the same brush and be a clear sign that they want to make their own way in the world. I think people would hugely respect them for it and, I think, ultimately, they would be happier.’
Beatrice & Eugenie are entitled: ‘They were brought up to be entitled, to believe that blue blood matters,’ says a royal insider who spoke to the Daily Mail this week. ‘And they expected to live life in that gilded cage for ever. Gifts from the rich and powerful were taken for granted, as was the offer of free holidays. Money just seemed to be plentiful even when Andrew was only earning a £17k salary in the Navy.’
B&E’s ethics check?? According to the insider who spoke to the Daily Mail this week: ‘Royal officials are pushing for the princesses’ own investments to be subject to an “ethics check” to ensure nothing can be linked back to their father’s less salubrious contacts and thus avoid a future scandal.’
If I was in Bea & Eugenie’s position and someone suggested that my investments go through the Windsors’ “ethics check,” I would tell the king to shove his ethics check where the sun don’t shine. The absolute audacity of people associated with King Fortnum-Bags-Full-of-Cash suggesting that his nieces are the ones who need an ethics advisor! The York princesses weren’t the ones handing out knighthoods like candy to anyone writing a seven-figure check! Now, of course Beatrice and Eugenie have shady contacts and get money from mysterious places. ALL of the royals do the same. They had to change the gifting rules because Camilla kept receiving priceless jewels from petrobillionaires in Arab states.
As for Bea & Eugenie potentially voluntarily giving up their titles… the thing is, I’m not sure Charles even wants that? Does William? Is Huevo the one behind this? I don’t know. But sure, the Yorks should all give up their titles, why not. All of the royals should.
Brits and experts help me out here. Princess is a birth order (eg descendant of a monarch) not a title per se?
No, it’s a title, it’s just conferred based on descending from a monarch. Grandchildren of the monarch in the male line (that is, children of the monarch’s sons) are automatically prince or princess.
I guess I can see how being HRH Princess is a title that can be relinquished, but by birth aren’t they still princesses just as Harry’s children are still prince and princess?
Yes, by birth they are princesses. They can’t just relinquish their titles, but they can stop using them. It would take an act of Parliament for them to completely take away their titles.
They would basically became like Edward’s kids Louise and James. They’re entitled under the 1917 letters patent to be Prince and Princess but it was decided that they would have the style of an Earl, and now a Duke. So Louise is lady Louise Windsor and James is viscount Severn (or did he get promoted to Earl of Wessex yet? I’m thinking he’s still Severn.)
They’d have to do something for Beatrice and Eugenie if they relinquished calling themselves Princess. Andrews no longer a Duke so they technically aren’t entitled to be Lady. But that’s easily resolved with another LP as the monarch has made titles and ranks for special circumstances before. George V, for instance, gave his cousin Princess Patricia of Connaught that rank and precedence of Lady when she voluntarily gave up her title to marry Alexander Ramsay in 1919.
Louise and James are still legally HRH’s, but their parents chose to style them as children of an Earl/now Duke. Their HRH’s were not stripped, are not in abeyance, just not being used. James is now James, Earl of Wessex now that his father is Duke of Edinburgh.
Archie and Lilibet, while not HRHs at birth, automatically became HRH’s the minute their grandfather became king.
Andrew’s title hasn’t been stripped though – he still has it, he’s just not using it. So they could be Lady Beatrice and Lady Eugenie but I mean…..why bother?
To answer Kaiser’s question – I do think William is pushing this. If Beatrice and Eugenie relinquish Princess, even just by not using, it will make it a lot easier for him to go after the two remaining blood prince/ss who aren’t children of working royals – Archie and Lili. If B&E stop using princess, then William as king can say “well see we don’t need any one being prince or princess who isn’t a working royal” and issuing a new LP.
The king cannot (currently) take away the titles of Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, Baron Killylegh. These are peerages and are protected because they would historically give a seat in the House of Lords and therefore they are legal rights linked to democracy and keeping the government to account. The HRH prefix/rank and title of Prince (which are separate) are controlled by the King via letters patent. These can be taken away by the king on a whim if he so feels. These royal titles can be removed and given, very recently the King gave the prefix of His Highness (below Royal Highness, above Serene Highness) to the Aga Khan. The fact the dukedom is not being used seems the wrong way round. It may be because the RF don’t have a surname if they have a royal title. This is seen on passport applications.
I appreciate all the expertise! Honestly, while I think it’s so fun to follow and discuss, every point made her seems pretty absurd in a modern society, doesn’t it? Like, well they have no surnames, so it’s complicated on passports.
Prince pedo should be facing a criminal investigation in both the USA and Britain.. but sure it’s his daughter’s fault and their titles need to be removed. My god these people are sickening and I don’t even really like these two, but the focus should not be on them but on their parents and only their parents and the crimes they committed. If the crown had not protected the pedo in the first place maybe the fbi would have been able to actually investigate and we would have learned the truth a lot sooner imagine if the Queen had allowed that from the beginning we may not have had mess we do today. I’m not just referring to the monarchy mess either.
I’m confused. I thought Royal Blood was Royal. These clowns still believe their blood is better than others and that GOD made them to be our “betters”. Really? I use to love the royals, but they are such a disappointment. The only thing great about them now is their jewelry and art!
“Their” jewelry and art.
I had a good laugh at the “royal insider” saying ‘They were brought up to be entitled, to believe that blue blood matters.” No shit, Sherlock. Seems like believing blue blood matters should be a minimum requirement for being a royal insider.
The Charles, William, and Elizabeth did a very dangerous thing in allowing for this split where snobs could look down on the rest of the family. People are more likely to see the truth that they are all awful, instead of somehow thinking Charles and William are somehow superior for being first born.
It’s nice they care about their own children.
Yeah, agreed, Fergie and Andrew get no credit for this. Virginia Giuffre was a child when she was trafficked to Andrew.
Yeah, and getting it out there that what horrified Fergie and their daughters was not the horrible things that Epstein and their own husband/father were doing to other people’s children, but the losing of the titles…
Such a bad look, but it tells us everything we need to know about Beatrice * (& maybe Eugenie too).
I’m sorry, but those girls were adults when they visited Epstein after his release from prison. He attended their adult birthday parties. They knew, as adults themselves, what he was known for and what he was sent to prison for, and that means they also knew their mother and father were lying when they said they cut off contact with him.
So as hard as it must be to believe your own father could do something as disgusting and despicable as what Andrew is accused of, they did know he was lying about other aspects of his relationship with Epstein.
So to pretend like this is all a surprise to them (or to pretend Beatrice arranged the interview because she believed her dad had nothing to hide, when she knew – from her own eyes and her own participation in it!! – that her parents were lying this whole time about their involvement with Epstein), is just PR BS.
It’s hard because I have liked/felt sorry for the York girls for years.
But now we know they were at least complicit in covering up their parents’ friendship with Epstein – and that they themselves were friendly with him – has made me lose all sympathy for them.
Yes, they should lose their titles and they should absolutely have their own shady business dealings brought under an ethics review (a real one. Not some BS House of Windsor one).
And yes, they should absolutely drag Charles-bags-of-money with them and insist he get reviewed too, then.
Bring it all under scrutiny. Because we do know for sure that there ARE skeletons buried somewhere, otherwise Andrew wouldn’t have this hold on his brother.
Dig ’em all up.
What a royal mess.
I could care less about royalty and honestly believe it should all be abolished, it’s dumb and outdated. But punishing them for their parents crimes and idiocy isn’t very fair
100% agree.
The Windsor brand continues to implode.
Looks like any title associated with the Windsor monarchy is pretty much useless in the UK now. 🤷🏽♀️
Finally it has essentially been exposed to the public. The curtains have been removed and the windows have been fully opened. Everyone is looking through the windows. There is no mystique, no deference, no majesty in the Windsor brand anymore. Just the image of a toxic, dysfunctional ’mafia’ institution/family. They can’t hide anymore. 🙌
I couldn’t agree more.. the magic of the monarchy turned out to be a shit stain beneath the robes, not even a crown 👑 can hide the stench coming off them anymore.
Anything to deflect from the actual crimes committed. And if you ask me, as with almost everything, this one is aimed at the Sussexes as well. Just looking for another stick to beat them with. “Look at how Beatrice and Eugenie gave up their titles!” The monarchy makes me sick and it should not exist, but until it doesn’t, treat them all the same. B & E haven’t been accused of crimes and they’re “entitled” to their titles. The pitchforks out for them are just to take heat off Charles and William
My thoughts exactly. Just a backhanded way to get to the Sussexes and to deflect from Chucky and Scooter
I think the family’s/institution’s treatment of the Sussexes has essentially backfired on the Windsor brand. People do not revere the institution/family like they used to because the family/institution has been complicit in the media’s public debasement of the Sussexes. The Sussexes have been able to become financially independent and live away from the institution/family despite the constant sabotage, media debasement and security risk without using their HRH. The Yorks on the other hand continue to leverage their Royal connections with their HRH and Princess title. I think they would feel much aggrieved if they have to give up their HRH and Princess title. They’ll probably still be welcomed in the same circles.
I don’t think they should voluntarily relinquish their titles. That’s unnecessary. It doesn’t solve any of the problems at hand.
Andrew needs to face the consequences of his actions in the JE trafficking, assault and coverups.
I think Charles and William should hold on to their titles because that’s what defines them. Also, it keeps them shackled to a dying institution. The remaining royals should abandon the practice altogether.
I like Bea‘s outfit in that last photo. Seward can kick rocks. She’s a racist and any opinion she has is trash.
Seward turned on Diana and said Charles cheating was Diana’s fault. She also is no friend of Harry and Meghan. She should retire now.
Let’s do a reality check. NONE of these people would have their titles without the Duchess of Windsor. Lol
Shh!! You are NOT supposed to talk about that.
🎯
They would have kept the titles. The duke of Windsor had no children. Elizabeth would still end up as queen but 20 years later
But if he hadn’t married Wallis, if he’d kept her as a mistress or never taken up with her at all, he likely would have married a young, aristocratic brood mare and had the two requisite babies. It’s still funny AF to think of a divorced American as being responsible for the current Windsor line.
Some sources said Edward was sterile from mumps. Edward also wrote he did not want to marry the suitable girl. He knew he would not be faithful since he had mistresses.he was devoted to freda dudley ward who was married but estranged from her husband.
This is someone (probably Charles) using leverage against Andrew. If he does whatever it is he’s being pushed to do (definitely leave Royal Lodge, possibly more) any press suggestion of taking the Princess titles will vanish and we’ll be back to ‘sweet girls, King very fond, not involved *at all* in parental shenanigans’ etc.
Yeah, same thoughts on the ethics check. Charles and William suggesting an ethics check? GTFOH. Did we ever confirm who owned the yacht the Wales were on this summer? Didn’t think so. I don’t know that I think that Bea and Eugenie should voluntarily give up their titles. Let the equally corrupt king, Charles or William, do the work and take them. Or you know, abolish the whole thing. It’s a good distraction from scrutinizing the Wales and their FL land grab and lease details.
My view is all or none.
Either leave B&E alone and continue doing what the rest of you have done all along or, my preferred choice, look at the ethics of ALL the deals the ‘royals’ get involved in. That should be fun.
Same. I don’t even care if Andrew keeps his title. And that’s mostly bc I think it should be a public reminder that Prince Andrew did all these things. A member of the RF. Taking away his title is trying to distance the RF from the fact that they have protected and paid for him for years. Let us remember that. Don’t go and say oh no now he doesn’t have a title. BFD. He will be forever known as Prince Andrew the Duke of York and he did what he did. He should be investigated while keeping his titles to show that titles don’t mean a person is above the law. But by all means, strip his hunting privileges. So yeah, all or none.
Where are Beatrice’s and Eugenie’s husbands in all this? One BM rag has Edo, Bea’s hubby, left the UK when this latest round of royal bad press hit. No word on Jack, Eugenie’s husband. Wouldn’t be shocked if Edo is talking to a divorcr attorney; he has a son who lives with him and Bea. Edo’s baby mama may use this scandal as leverage for child custody and support.
Jack, Eugenie’s husband, works in Portugal. Edo and his family as longtime friends of the Yorks.
Wolfie does not always stay with Edo and Beatrice. He is with his mother too and with edo shares custody. Wolfies mother has her own career and has supported herself. And I believe she gets child support from her ex fiance
Great Britain either has a hereditary monarchy or it doesn’t. Titles come by right of birth. If titles can be removed, then it’s just a popularity contest not a monarchy. It’s a very slippery slope to start on without wanting the end of the monarchy. Charles and William should put a stop to all this ” take their titles away ” if they have any intelligence because once it starts where does it end. If Prince Andrew (justifiably) loses his title, what happens when people turn against the monarchy ( not my king ) and want to take William’s title? Precedent has been set.
They’re sliding, one way or another, towards a republic. 😄
I’ll never forget that summer before betty’s jubbly how she hid andrew under her frock & kept him at balmoral that whole summer away from the FBI who were sniffing around & telling the PDFile to live up to his commitment to be intvwd by them.
Meanwhile there was news about Guiffre’s upcoming memoir and the royals & their minnions were fearing that the jubbly wd be overshadowed by the whole sordid, criminal affair.
Só that summer stand-off ended with the infamous betty payout of the 12M we heard about plus a temporary gag on Virginia and then the FBI stood down.
With betty now dead & hvng kicjed that can down the rd, it’s landed squarely in chucky’s balls. And perpetual dithering old fool that he’s always been, it’s damn sure that he will do NOTHING about the windsors’ role in facilitating Randy the PDFile. How could he, when he stands on a graveyard of his own PDFiles.
So, what to do? Oh nothing…..just the usual marching orders to the windsor arselickers in the palaces & média to keep the waters muddied with all kinds of stories that hv no bearing on the crux of the matter, which is: Randy’s PDFilia; the complicity of the compromised monarch & his advisors & their resultant inability to be an effective judge-jury-and-executioner.
All other stories in the shitmedia that’s adjacent to the core issue, are just red herrings. And any gossip blogger worth their salt wd see & know when they’re been led around by the nose by experts who hv been running this playbook for 1000 yrs.
I really do have sympathy for both Eugenie and Beatrice and do not envy them. They shouldn’t be punished for their parents’ sins and so far they’ve been mostly spared. I know they’ve both credited their parents as being good parents which really perplexes me but maybe they truly were better at parenting than anything else they ever did. And I know it’s probably heartbreaking for them to realize their parents are truly despicable but I don’t know how they would want to continue to associate with them and have their kids around them.
If I were them, I’d go live abroad for awhile and leave the UK. Eugenie and Jack should go hang out in Montecito with Harry and Meghan for a bit. Beatrice and Edo should also go somewhere else. Harry and Meghan have successfully shown they can both strike out on their own and leave the ridiculous BRF circus behind.
Eugenie already lives part time in Portugal. We’ll see if she expands that.
I think the only reason she’s only there part time is that her job is in London.
I read a book once about the children of Nazis. Those with loving parents had real trouble renouncing them; those with abusive parents far less. I personally think being racist as a parent is itself a form of abuse, but it is not always experienced that way. Children love their parents. It’s not easy to walk away from parents who you perceive as nurturing.
How would giving up their titles ensure they wouldn’t be tarred with the same brush as their parents?
Whether or not any of them are prince, princess, or duchess, it is a well known fact that Beatrice and Eugenie are, like it or not, the children of Andrew and Sarah. Titles don’t change that or the association.
Willy knows he can’t get Parliament to strip Royal titles unless its in an extreme case. Nor will he be able to convince aristocrats in the House of Lords that its a good idea to give the monarch the power to strip titles so he’s desperate to set a precedent with the York girls. If Beatrice and Eugenie agree to “not use their titles” just because the monarch asks then Willy can demand the same from the Sussex family when he’s King. He obsessed with “stripping their titles” and at this point will even settle for the illusion of it. Even the framing around this is ridiculous. If its so “freeing” to be without a title then the first person to give it up would be Chuck and Willy. They hoard everything good for themselves.
Its truly disgusting how self-serving Willy is, he doesn’t care about the victims and is just using this situation to continue his years long campaign to evict his uncle and take his home. Like Kaiser I found Willy and Chuck’s audacity about ethics repugnant. Willy was just on a freebie yacht from a Saudi billionaire this summer and we all know about Chuck’s cash for honors and British citizenships deals. Chuck like Andy has also shielded sexual abusers of children. Andy and Fergie with all their financial and sexual crimes aren’t outliers. They are a reflection of the British Royal Family. That’s why members like Diana, Harry and Meghan don’t fit in and are pushed out while members like Andy and Fergie are protected up until their scandals start to impact the self-interest of other members in that corrupt institution.
What titles are Beatrice and Eugenie being expected to give up? Their princess titles? Because, as females, they are not allowed to carry the York title, so there’s technically nothing title-wise to connect them specifically to their father, merely the fact that they are male-line descendants of the late queen. And if they were expected to give up the princess titles, wouldn’t that be a slap in the face to the late queen?
I think the one sister who should be watched more closely is indeed Beatrice. She’s been moving in very shady circles, especially in the Middle East, for quite some time now.
Looking at her dating background, Beatrice has made bad judgments, like her parents. She was in a relationship with an American criminal for over a decade (who then dumped her to marry another girl straight after the breakup) before getting involved with Edo Mapelli Mossi. Her parents, Andrew & Fergie with their low moral compass, were oké with that guy in all those years.
I think I see a strategy now. If titles are revoked for the first time, it sets a precedent. If titles are relinquished, further attempts can be made to get other companies to do the same. If there is no longer a prince and/or princess to be compared to, you are unique and set your own standards. So the move is: define laziness / when something is rotten.
Weren’t these same people calling for Beatrice and Eugenie to become working royals a few months ago? Looks like the Palace has given the press permission to go after the York sisters.
Or it’s William, Amy Bee. It’s long been stated that Charles is fond of his nieces and Willie’s jealousy knows no bounds.
Yeah, that ethics check should be done of all of the royal investments. Which is precisely why it won’t be.
Why should these two young women step down? It’s all nonsense and chatter, just to cover up how the patriarchal royal system and its employees work and have always worked. Andrew will continue to be protected. The system produces such underdeveloped personalities as Andrew and many others of his ilk. Now the people and the government must decide what they want. Challenge the misanthropic system of monarchy or continue to perform arrogant angel and devil puppet shows for the stupid and willing people. After all, there are enough palace stages.
It feels like B&E and to some extent ( yes I know, the emails) Sarah are being used to deflect and keep the discussion AWAY from Andrew and what the royal family did to protect him. B &E love their parents which is understandable because they weren’t being abused by them . It’s also a win if they can get them to give up their titles it gives them leverage to say “ why didn’t Harry”. If we follow royal “ rules” they are Princesses. And like it or not, Andrew is a prince. The title discussion is a distraction.
On a slight side note, how is it that we’ve only heard of Fergies emails to Epstein? Are we really supposed to believe none of his other island guests were emailing? Seems convenient?
Yes, that seems very practical.
The truth is the that the sisters … like their father, like their mother, like their uncle can ALL use an “ethics” check… let’s not kid ourselves here ….
Is Seward doing someone’s bidding?⁸
Edo should be in an encyclopedia under the title “Social Climber.” I wonder how he’ll fare in the long run. One good thing: he includes his son from another relationship (Woolfie?) in his family with Beatrice (the two young girls).
Wolfie spends time with his mother too. I believe she took him over with her to America for a time. Edo moved on to Beatrice rather quickly after breaking up with his fiancee. Beatrice was on the rebound from her long term boyfriend who broke up with her.