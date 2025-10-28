Soderbergh: ‘Hunt for Ben Solo’ was first Lucasfilm-approved movie Disney rejected



Last week, Adam Driver caused a massive stir in the Star Wars community when he revealed that, contrary to online fan belief, he had actively tried to revive his character, Ben Solo/Kylo Ren, in a new movie titled The Hunt for Ben Solo. It was supposed to be set after the events of terrible The Rise of Skywalker. Adam had a dream, a script, and a director all lined up. That director was none other than Steven Soderbergh. The project actually got further along than Adam let on. In fact, it was approved on behalf of Lucasfilm by Star Wars mega producer Kathleen Kennedy, but ultimately denied by Disney’s on/off again CEO Bob Iger. Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Soderbergh shared his side of the story on social media, revealing that Kathy K herself told him that The Hunt for Ben Solo was the first-ever film that Lucasfilm approved but Disney rejected,

Steven Soderbergh is speaking out about his unmade “Star Wars” movie, “The Hunt For Ben Solo.” After would-be star Adam Driver revealed the project in an interview with AP on Monday, the “Ocean’s Eleven” director took to BlueSky to write that he “did not enjoy” hiding the project from fans, but emphasized the importance of keeping it under wraps. “For the record, I did not enjoy lying about the existence of ‘THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO,’ but it really did need to remain a secret…until now!” Soderbergh wrote on Monday. On Friday, he added, “Also, in the aftermath of the ‘HFBS’ situation, I asked Kathy Kennedy if LFL had ever turned in a finished movie script for greenlight to Disney and had it rejected. She said no, this was a first.” “The Hunt for Ben Solo” was set to take place after the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” and would have followed Driver’s Kylo Ren, aka Ben Solo, on a search for redemption. Driver called the unmade film “one of the coolest” projects he’s ever been a part of. Soderbergh had previously told AP of developing “The Hunt for Ben Solo,” “I really enjoyed making the movie in my head. I’m just sorry the fans won’t get to see it.” On Friday, Collider reported that a group of “Star Wars” fanatics paid for a plane towing a banner reading “Save ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo’” to fly over Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. A reporter for the outlet was able to take pictures of the stunt while on location.

This whole thing is just completely wild. I cannot believe that the first Star Wars movie that Disney rejected happened to be a Steven Soderbergh script about Darth Vader’s grandson/Leia and Han Solo’s son. The sequel trilogy left so much on the table and yet, there’s been almost nothing to rectify any of it. Like, however you feel about whether that movie had any business being made, it’s still crazy that Bob Iger rejected a Soderbergh-helmed Star Wars project. Who does that?! Sure, The Rise of Skywalker completely sucked, but surely they could have made something work here.

I’ve been trying to discover if there’s been any official reasoning behind the decision to scrap THFBS, but all I could find was the excuse that execs “didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive” after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. While I know that many of you are down with a Ben Solo movie, I’m still not convinced. Driver and Soderbergh coming in hot really makes me wonder, though. Are we about to get news from a “source” that claims the movie was on all along?

