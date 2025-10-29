“Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade broke up again, this time for good?” links
Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade broke up again and sources say this split is the final one. Eh, I believe they have one more go-round in them. [Just Jared]
Kim Kardashian & the All’s Fair cast are promoting the show in New York this week, so there are assorted photos of Kim around. [Go Fug Yourself]
Michael B. Jordan & Austin Butler in a Miami Vice movie? [Socialite Life]
Ariana Grande is back to wearing pink. Sigh. [LaineyGossip]
AOC clapped back on Riley Gaines & it was pretty funny. [Buzzfeed]
Should I give Alien: Earth another try? It doesn’t sound like FX is into it. [Pajiba]
Elvira is out for Halloween. [OMG Blog]
Brie Larson’s hair is short and very blonde right now. [RCFA]
A DWTS hospitalization. [Seriously OMG]
I hope Democrats hold the line. [Jezebel]
Does Bianca Censori have any money? [Hollywood Life]

  1. jferber says:
    October 29, 2025 at 1:00 pm

    Jacob is a tall glass of water, for sure. I saw him in Priscilla and Saltburn, with the amazing Barry Keoghan. Jacob was adequate, I guess, but I think his looks are doing most of the heavy lifting for him. Just my opinion.

    • pme says:
      October 29, 2025 at 1:10 pm

      I have heard that from others. Has he ever played a lead in a movie?

    • mightymolly says:
      October 29, 2025 at 3:19 pm

      Aside from being way too young for me (which is a silly point because we’re all still attracted to to someone we would have been attracted to in our youth), he’s just too lanky. Maybe if I’d known him first from Saltburn or Frankenstein… but his Euphoria character is the exact opposite of what I find appealing.

    • Sue says:
      October 29, 2025 at 3:27 pm

      I only ever saw him in The Kissing Booth many moons ago and his looks definitely carried him over has acting. I’m willing to watch something more recent of his, though.

      • Normades says:
        October 29, 2025 at 3:43 pm

        He dated his costars Joey king, Zendaya, then Kaia gerber (who despite being a nepo has grown on me). The varisity blues girl seems like a step down but she’s huge on social media so what do I know. I think there’s definitely another round there in the future

  2. jferber says:
    October 29, 2025 at 1:02 pm

    I heard Elvira on the radio and it just about blew my mind. How delicious! Will always love her for her kooky and delightful persona. TIme for a comeback!

  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    October 29, 2025 at 1:08 pm

    I really loved the Jamie Fox & Collin Farrell Miami Vice film. I don’t think it gets the love it deserves. Even though I think Austin resembles a hound dog to me I do think he’s attractive enough and has the smoldering down to a science. He’s also a very good actor, Michael has chemistry with almost anyone he’s in a film with, so I think that they would have really good chemistry with Austin.

    I just like Jacob. He seems to have an aura of douche bag that I can’t help but see.

    I can’t believe that Kim Kardarshian is the lead of any serious drama. Ryan Murphy is a weirdo.

  4. Ameerah M says:
    October 29, 2025 at 1:50 pm

    I honestly can’t wait for the promo to be over for Wicked 2. I found the promo for the first one to be annoying and Ariana’s and Cynthia’s theme color dressing to be insufferable.

  5. butterflystella says:
    October 29, 2025 at 3:14 pm

    I loved Alien Earth & hope they do another season!

