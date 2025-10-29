“Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade broke up again, this time for good?” links

Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade broke up again and sources say this split is the final one. Eh, I believe they have one more go-round in them. [Just Jared]

Kim Kardashian & the All’s Fair cast are promoting the show in New York this week, so there are assorted photos of Kim around. [Go Fug Yourself]

Michael B. Jordan & Austin Butler in a Miami Vice movie? [Socialite Life]

Ariana Grande is back to wearing pink. Sigh. [LaineyGossip]

AOC clapped back on Riley Gaines & it was pretty funny. [Buzzfeed]

Should I give Alien: Earth another try? It doesn’t sound like FX is into it. [Pajiba]

Elvira is out for Halloween. [OMG Blog]

Brie Larson’s hair is short and very blonde right now. [RCFA]

A DWTS hospitalization. [Seriously OMG]

I hope Democrats hold the line. [Jezebel]

Does Bianca Censori have any money? [Hollywood Life]