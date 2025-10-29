Duchess Meghan’s As Ever holiday collection includes $64 candles

There’s a tendency, from the usual suspects, to cry about the Duchess of Sussex’s lack of success in between her massively successful As Ever product drops. Those people have just decided, without evidence, that As Ever is not doing well, or that Meghan’s brand is in shambles. When really, the progression of As Ever has been quite organic and massively successful from the word go. Yesterday, Meghan launched As Ever’s holiday collection. People could buy a gift box full of multiple fruit spreads (jams), new jars of honey, a Spiced Cider mulling kit, a Hot Toddy mulling kit, and significantly (for me!) there was finally a restock on the much-loved raspberry jam. If you buy the jam gift box, you can also try a new flavor: strawberry!!
But people are talking about two other new items on offer: As Ever candles. One candle is No. 084, which is Meghan’s birthday (August 4) and the other candle is No. 519, named after the Sussexes’ wedding date. Both candles are $64. Now… I’m a candle person, I burn candles by my desk as I work/write most days. It’s calming and I love the scent. Because I’m burning candles for at least four hours every day, I do tend to buy the less expensive ones. I’ve experimented with some of the more expensive ones here and there and they’re nice, but so are the “cheaper” ones if you know enough to go by certain brand names. Basically, I gulped at the price and decided maybe I should do without. I did order a jam gift box and a raspberry restock though. Please let me know if the candles smell nice! I got some FOMO when I saw how many people were buying the candles and if they’re still in stock in a week, I might order one (the No. 084).
And yes, I know that As Ever candles are in the “nice candle” price range, if you’re comparing them to Jo Malone or what have you. Stop calling me broke-ass! I’m not broke, I’m just too cheap to spend $60-plus dollars on a candle! There’s a difference! Still, I really do want to hear about how the candles smell and if people like them.
Yeah, $64 for a candle is like $20 over my price threshold for a candle at this moment in my life. But she can sell her candles at whatever price point she wants! I’m sure they’re great quality.
I love candles, and they can be expensive. Hers are out of my price range for daily use but they sure would make a beautiful gift 🎁 and I bet they smell amazing.
I’m very picky about my candles. The best candles I ever had were three and four wick candles. One I got from a wedding. The other I bought at Costco. Like Kaiser, given my frequency of burning candles I’m unwilling to spend more than $30 and it has to be very big so it can last me for a few months. My cheapness reigns supreme (especially as our government and economy continues to be dismantled.)
Can you folks add your recommendations for best candles? Like most of you, I tend to stick in the $30-$40 range for a “nice” one. IMO, Capri Blue Volcano is pretty great, but I’m looking for an excellent tobacco-scented one! Archipelago Havana is just… good.
Yankee candles are my go to candles. I’ve tried other brands but prefer Yankee
Diptyque’s Nargilé is the most heavenly tobacco-scented candle available, in my opinion. It’s expensive, but worth it.
I extend the life of my candles by using a candle warmer lamp instead of burning it.
I really like Brooklyn Candle Co. really good scents and not insanely pricey and last a while. Their destination ones (Santorini, Maui, etc) are my faves.
@Zuri….Diptyque is my shit….I absolutely love them…they are pricey though
@Shanta: totally mine, too. I travel a lot and buy them in duty free. I just loaded up in the Brussels airport- they’re 50 euros there.
There’s a small company Farm + Sea that makes candles, fragrances and some home goods. Their candles are typically $18 and $32 and burn evenly the large says it burns for ~ 50 hours which is worth it to me. I tend to stick with small, because I’ll get 2 to have options.
They have some really nice scents – this time of year they’ve got a couple that are my fall through winter go-tos
– Grapefruit + Fir
– Fir Tree
And I also like Beach Pines and Grapefruit + Sea Salt that are available year round
Right now I’ve got 3 different ones in my kitchen … as the days are shorter I’ve been lighting one at dark thirty when I’m not quite awake making morning coffee or tea. Very cosy
I’m also currently hooked on their Beach Rose roll on perfume – I use it under The Different Company’s Bergamote when I want to round out, add warmth to the citrus, rhubarb and give it legs.
As for Meghan’s – between scent sensitivities and preferences (can’t stand musky, smoky or overly cloying sweet/fall scents) I never risk buying scented candles without smelling them first. They may be delightful, but $60 + is more than I’d take a chance on right now with all the economic uncertainty.
we have two local stores in my town that make their own candles and those are my favorite. and the local farm lol.
the Better Homes & Garden candles from WALMART are amazing — the containers are aesthetically pleasing with frosted glass in a variety of colors and they are 1/4 of the price of everything listed above — and come in dozens of scents.
I burn candles — daily — this isn’t something I want to spend $100 a week on throughout my house.
I sent the link to my mom and just said, “all I want for Christmas” LOL
I’m not even a candle person but all this talk is making me want one. I really like how they were named after significant dates like her wedding and her bday. The item I’m mulling over is the sparkling wine. Got the trio, more raspberry and the spices to try.
I would pay $64 for a candle…if I could smell it first. Without getting to smell it and with a “no returns” policy, it’s a no for me.
That’s my issue with candles, I’ve got to be able to smell them. I’ll happily spend that on a candle these days but only if I know I like it.
I got the Diptyque advent calendar a couple of years back and I’m still working my way through all the candles. What’s interesting is some smell fine then I don’t like them when I burn them (noisetier) and others were a bit meh pre-burn but then I LOVED them once they were lit (mimosa).
My go-to used to be TK Maxx (TJ Maxx in the US I think?) as they would have good quality candles selling cheap.
I love candles but I would never spend $64 on one. I burn them a lot, so I go right through them. TJMaxx is more my speed, nicer brands, but hugely discounted. (I am not the target audience for pricier candles and that is ok, Meghan is going to sell out without my help)
I also agree re: not being able to smell them first. What appeals to us in a scent can be so personal. And even if you say, like “pumpkin spice” scents, line up 10 candles that are different brands of pumpkin spice, at least one is going to be awful while a few are perfection and the rest are just ok.
I suppose with Meghan’s brand, a lot of the appeal is that a lot of us just like her, like her style and taste. And it might make one more open to scents that are not normally our thing?
@Turtledove – same here. I buy candles from Home Goods or TJ Maxx – very discounted and I can smell them first.
I remember on one of their zooms, Meghan has a Soho house candle in the background. It sold out once people found out what it was. Their prices are higher than AsEver’s. I think everyone has their price point for a splurge and this is something not just to scent your house but to add a beautiful accessory to your space. I hope she eventually brings in home products.
I was reading about the scents and they sound really nice. I’d love to buy some of the As ever stuff, especially the jams (strawberry!!!). But we have no income of any kind at the moment because of the impact of the shutdown on federal employees. No one should be calling you broke-ass. And honestly no one should be making fun of anyone who can’t buy the products.
Ugh, sorry we’re in a similar boat with the shutdown and no paychecks.
Given everything going on, no one should make fun of anyone who thinks these products arent in their budget right now.
I’m unfortunately in a similar situation. Hurt my back last year, couldn’t work so most of this year has been digging out of debt and getting back on my feet. I may get jam for myself for Christmas…
I am not sure how we could arrange this but I am lucky enough to have bought a couple of the trios and I have several orange marmalades already in the cabinet. You can’t post your information here but if the moderator could privately email me your address I would be happy send you some marmalade to wish you and your family the best during the shutdown.
I would be happy to do so as well.
That’s so lovely of you.
I got my wine yesterday, When I saw it was from New Zealand my heart sank. I don’t like NZ wines. I was pleasantly surprised, it doesn’t have that grassy after taste. I just ordered the toddy kit. I think I’ll put use it over Xmas.
The NZ SB wine had me shook. Only in that I’m not sure I’d ever had one before and my drink palate is pretty basic. Meghan has got a funky and adventurous palate which I appreciate even if it’s got me stepping outside my comfort zone. I am curious about what to pair it with. I ate sharp cheese and Indian food with the Rose and it was perfect but I’m a little perplexed by the SB, no lie.
So it seems that I’m the outlier here as I ordered both 😊. I couldn’t decide which one I might enjoy the most and then I can gift one to my daughter. I was pleasantly surprised this morning to read that my entire order shipped! Thinking about past experience, I was a bit worried that the spread I ordered would be sold out.
The Duke and Duchess happened to get married on my birthday. May 19.
and i do love candles. But normally, i would absolutely say no to a $64 candle.
But the jar looks so pretty, and 5-19 is a good day.
So i ordered the one.
I love candles but am particular. Too much scent is off-putting to me, a few kinds of cheap scented candles i am allergic to (they make my nose itch). But i am guessing that the Duchess uses quality ingredients (not exactly the word i am looking for) for everything she sells including candles.
My issue with candles this expensive is that I never want to actually burn them! So they end up basically being decorative, and $64 is a lot for something I know I won’t want to “ruin” by using it.
Lorelei- i love to burn a candle.
But i get the impulse to collect lovely things.
I once bought a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Barbie. and i couldn’t decide if i wanted to take her out of her box of leave her in a closed box.
I asked a bunch of people i knew- and i came away thinking, there are 2 kinds of people in this world- the collectors, and the – its your toy- play with it! people.
As it turns out, i am a take it out of the box and play with it person.
My Cheerleader is on my dresser, and i’m going to absolutely burn that $64 candle.
If, and only if, it is just heavenly, i will purchase another (when/if available).
I ordered both as well – I have a bird so I can’t burn them around him but I plan on gifting them and then spending time at my friend’s houses!
Now that’s thinking like Meghan! I keep going back to the thing with Tan France and the gift she gave him. I forget what it’s called. But she saw it and thought, one day this will make a nice gift for someone and then one day she found exactly the right someone!!
$64 is definitely too rich for my tastes,I also don’t really like the logo (sorry) so these aren’t an item I will be buying. Will be interesting to see if they go as quickly as other items. I feel like candles might be a harder sell than the jams and wine. I do wonder if they are easier to mass produce on short notice and if that was part of the decision to add them?
The blurb on the candles on the website is that they are hand poured so definitely not mass produced. It seems like it may be a limited edition or seasonal item, not a basic she keeps in stock.
hand poured and hand produced are different terms – you can absolutely large scale a hand poured item if the infrastructure is sound.
If the brand was not doing well there is no way they would have dropped so many new products. The As Ever candles are mid range for luxury candles. I ordered both and will let people know what they are like. I’m excited to get my order.
Yes, please give an update on how they are. I’m moving soon into a small old home with old home smells. So while I’m not generally a candle person, I might need to become one.
Burning dried mugwort will help get rid of the old home smells.
Thank u! Gonna give it a try.
I’m thinking of asking my sister to buy a candle for me for Christmas. I’m not into jams and I can’t drink alcohol.
I love candles. I buy candles in the price range of Meghan’s so I will definitely try hers. I received a NEST brand candle as a gift years ago and I was hooked. They really are worth the higher price because the fragrance is stronger and lasts longer. Also, I extend the life of them by putting them on a candle warmer instead of lighting them. The scent wafts throughout the house and candle lasts three times longer. That’s how you get real value out of a good, high quality candle.
The warmers cost about $10 at Michael’s or on Amazon.
Huh. That’s an interesting idea. Thx for the tip.
I can’t burn candles at work but just leaving the lid off and having a few feet away works, I can still smell it with starting the sprinkler system 🙂
I LOVE Nest candles! I’ve found you can get them for great prices at Nordstrom Rack, for whatever reason.
I have to look there. Thanks. Sometimes Amazon has them on sale too. I also buy their hand soap and lotion for my bathrooms, except for the kids’ bathroom. It’s crazy expensive ($22 for the soap), but the fragrance is spectacular. And they have some of the same scents that they have for the candles in the soaps. I’m wondering if Meghan’s will be on that order. If so, I’m a guaranteed customer.
I have never heard of a candle warmer. Great tip!
I love Tyler Candles. My favorite is Diva. Right now their 22 oz candle is $24 which is fine with me because they smell divine and last a while. I’m also a fan of candle warmers, especially if I’m working around the house and can’t be nearby a burning candle. I just love to walk back into my house after working in my garden and smelling a lovely candle.
Great idea, do you use a candle warmer that is just a base or one with the little lamp suspended over it? I see both types on Mr. Google.
$64 is way too steep to pay for a candle I cannot smell beforehand. That’s a nope for me, but I’m sure she will sell out.
Like a lot of people have been saying, I wish she had done some smaller sizes. I also love votives and am always on the lookout for good quality ones. I bet she could have success with those.
It would be a good merchandising move to include small sample candles in every order. That way, people can smell before they buy the llarge more costly candle. I have used one favorite scent in all my adult life. I’m very sensitive to odors and only love a few that I stick with forever.
If the candles do well I think she can do different sizes and other scents. We could one for Mama Doria’s bday, maybe the freedom flight day lol.
I can only use soy candles now & I can’t afford those anyway, but I got my daughter who lives in the states to order me the jam gift set for my xmas gift. So, ask for the candles as a Xmas gift!
I said yesterday that the candle is definitely too rich for my blood and I have a huge candle collection. but I spend between 20-30 and only for candles that I can smell first. If someone I know gets this and I like it then I might be more willing to splurge but without being able to smell it first (can you test the smell by smelling it?!?!) its a no for me.
its not that its ridiculous as expensive candles go, but like I said yesterday, it surprised me bc her other price points have been more upmarket supermarket, not jo malone. but I’m sure it will sell well.
The media can say what it wants but its clear her products are doing well and that there is a market for what she is selling so good for her.
I did buy the jam trio and it has already shipped woohoo!
So I’m more of an essential oil person and had some sticker shock when I saw the candle price but …. I’m thinking of giving it a try. Last year I stayed at the Hilton in Las Vegas and the hotel lobby smelled sooo good and in my head I think 084 will match that memory. I’ll give an update if I buy.
Best candle I ever had a co-workers sister made. It was christmassy.
Anyhoo. That candle worked at our house because it was all natural. I need to find out if any chemicals were used in the process. Chemicals used to make stuff “smell” good always knocks my husband on his ass, making him physically ill. It’s why I get to wear very expensive perfume. I want the orange blossom honey too.
“Stop calling me broke-ass! I’m not broke, I’m just too cheap to spend $60-plus dollars on a candle!” That’s exactly how I feel about it. I’m too cheap to spend that much on something I literally set on fire and burn. LOL. I *might* buy a candle that expensive as a gift for a special occasion, *maybe*.
I am not ashamed to say that is waaaay out of my price range 🙂 lol we are lucky to be just managing at the moment, where many people are not. Even in normal times i think that is excessive for a candle, maybe I am just old and grumpy now .. who knows!
I guess I’m a poor because unless these are the everlasting gobstoppers of candles, that is too much for a scented candle. Plus taxes, shipping and fees? No.
~$35 is about my limit on a scented candle, and I’m only even paying that much if it’s from like a farmers market stall where I feel like the expense is worth supporting a local artisan.
Honestly, this is where I’m at. I do wish her success, but $60+ for a scented candle is eye watering, especially when you can’t smell it beforehand.
I’m a candle junkie with product from Yankee and Bath &Body works along with Boy Smells and Diptyque. I bought the Birthday candle – I would have liked the other one but mint was a turnoff.
I sure hope my friends and family like fruit spreads and honey. And my husband “bought” me the two candles for my birthday. I am thinking ahead so he doesn’t have to. 😀 I am helpful like that.
My usual Christmas cable shopping spree is from Zara home (the Salted Caramel is now a yearly tradition in my home) and from Rituals I get the black push or cotton blossom or the cardamom ones. I burn through nicely scented candles even in the summer and I’m always a sucker for a nice one. That being said, I think 64$ is a little above what I would spend (I’d rather put the money aside for gifts for more loved ones). Hey, inflation!
Mmm i have a funny relationship to candles, having grown up in the developing world where the electricity goes off quite frequently, now i’m in the developed world i kind of give them the side eye. I have a set given to me as a present 20 odd years ago Blue with Sea shells at the bottom i use them as decoration wipe them down but ive never lit them. its so weird the other day i went through my draws and i have about 20 torches
If people don’t like the price they have the option not to buy. She can charge what she thinks she can get, as do all retailers.
The candles are way overpriced but I still got one of each because I’m a candle hoarder! I hope they give off a strong smell. I plan to re use the vessel after burning them for sure.
I buy $60 candles from. Johnny Was, and they are a dream. One even smells like the old Colors de Benetton fragrance so huge in the 80s. I use it at work when I eat in my office. It lasts perfectly for that. I’m not sure if be willing to spend $60 over without smelling the scent first. I wish tech would work on that for e-commerce instead of AI
I’m sorry to break this news as both a candle lover and devoted cat person, but most scented candles are toxic to highly toxic for cats. They ingest a lot more of the essential oil particles than humans do (because the oils settle on the floors of your house) and it causes respiratory problems (the oil coats their lungs) and kidney toxicity (because they can’t metabolize the oils). I only discovered this recently and felt terrible. Winter scented candles (pine, cinnamon, fir, eucalyptus, etc.), citrus scents, rose, lavender—all especially highly toxic for them. Natural beeswax candles are apparently ok, and do have a really lovely scent. I’ve switched to these entirely and burn them more sparingly. But maybe that will help some with the FOMO. I felt it too. But I sighed a little bit, then bought a jam set. Because I love my little monsters (sigh).
Well, sh!t, I didn’t know that!! Just another reason not to use them, I love my cat!!!
I was going to be a bit of a debbie downer myself and comment that I stopped frequently using candles when I started learning about artificial scents being endocrine disrupters (there was a HBO doc about beauty products a few years ago) and putting pollutants in the air that can damage your lungs and cause headaches. I’m sure that some are considered “better” but I don’t know which ones–thank you for the tip re beeswax. I’ve really gotten into opening my windows if the temperature allows
SO I think Daniel Martin is working on a line of pet-friendly candles per his social media! so thats an idea.
Yep, Meghan’s friend and make-up artist, Daniel Martin, has a new candle out that is specifically cat friendly called La Foret Noire with Companion Candles. This would be a good gifts for cat-lovers. I tried to provide the link earlier but it wouldn’t go through. But you could just google it. The candle has a cute black cat on the outside and part of the proceeds go to Mission Meow.
Thanks for the info! I haven’t been burning candles recently since I’m sensitive to scents and my tuxedo cat is a menace and I’m afraid he’ll knock a lit candle over and start a fire.
Beeswax candles, afaik, are the only ones safe for humans, too.
Honestly, as someone in the wine industry, I was more surprised at the $90 sparkling wine. That’s really expensive for non-champagne sparkling wine. And you can get very good champagne for much less. I would be interested to know who is making it for her to justify that price point.
I’m going to try some to see if I like it. I usually spend that price point more for a special occasion bottle, not an everyday, ‘I feel like a little bubbly today’ type of sparkling wine. If it’s good I’ll keep it on hand. Her rose was great. I’ll order that regularly.
I make my own candles so I wasn’t interested in purchasing them either but like Kaiser I’m so curious about the scent that I might end up buying both just out of curiosity LMAO. I certainly got my jams, hot toddy mix, and honey though. I rushed and bought them in under 2 mins because while Meghan has been increasing her inventory that does not mean supplies will last.
I finally got my Raspberry Spread!!! I am SO chuffed!
I totally have FOMO on the candles. I know that Meghan is totally a candle person, so I am aboso positlutely sure these are crazy good.
I lust over Diptique and Capri Blue Candles. I send them for gifts, for those women I love, that wont spend the $$ on them. But I buy BBW candles for myself, and my home. 2 years back I splurged and bought a Diptique candle for my office, and honestly am scared to burn it, I dont want to waste it, so I think that is just as bad as not buying them in the first place.
I am committed for life to Homeworx candles by Harry Slatkin, so I’m used to spending some $$$ for candles. That said, $64 was outside my comfort zone for one candle. I did support As Ever by getting a couple of the assorted jam sets, then discovered later that the raspberry was available as a single and picked up a couple of those. I will leave it to others to swoop up the beautiful candles. Maybe someday, she’ll do one in a scent I can’t resist, and I might buy one then. For now, I’m anticipating the arrival of my jam!
I got both and I’m excited! I will admit this is usually the price range I spend on candles. I love Harlem candle co and they’re usually around $50+ but the hot throw is so good it’s worth the price. Plus they’re usually not candles I burn every day so the As Ever ones will be my special occasion people are coming over or nice romantic dinner candles.
I feel Meghan and her team did a good job with the pricing. There a number of items less than $20 as well as some things that are more of a splurge. But everything is less than $100. Bath & Body Works candles are cheaper because they make them in the millions, but even their regular prices are creeping up. I got the fruit spread set because I wanted the strawberry and I also wanted to support Meghan. I didn’t get a candle because it wasn’t in my budget.
In that Bloomberg interview, Meghan talked about wanting to have price points that people could afford like the jam and the flower sprinkles and the teas. But that doesn’t preclude her from also offering pricier items. I appreciate that there is a little bit of both and its not only at the higher end.
Her pricing is all in line with Influencer norms, I think… My budget and I, however, shall stick to the candle aisle at Winners haha- Sand & Fog!
I’ve spent $40 on candles before. I would love to buy these candles, but unfortunately, not at the moment. I did, however, buy the Raspberry spread.
Costco has nice candle sets for those who, like me, burn them everyday. Meghan’s are too pricey for me, but I hope hers do well.
I’m excited to finally taste the coveted raspberry jam!!
I am pretty sure I read about Sand and Fog candles because Meghan was a fan or they were comparable to something she liked but less expensive anyway I found more Sand and Fog candles in Nordstrom Rack and on clearance even. I looove them.
I would buy. The candle if i was stateside. I think,infact I know the one with wood wore my favorite. I think it’s her wedding date one . I love candles , like Kaiser I burn them all the time. They make me happy. And I love when I can smell them all over the house. Please tell us how they smell when you all receive yours. And Kaiser, your money you earn therefore your choice where you spend it.
I think it’s fair if someone doesn’t want to buy a candle at that price point, and at the same time, there are many who will, as evidenced by the fact that there are lots of pricey candles out there. The thing that will bother me is if/when I see tabloids or derangers complaining about the price point while Highgrove sells candles for 75 pounds. Unless they’re calling out ALL expensive candles and the whole high-end candle industry then it just seems manufactured.
I’ve never bought As Ever. I usually just buy online from big companies. Can someone break it down for me and tell me how I can buy some of this delicious stuff? I’m not very computer-friendly, so please make it simple, yet detailed enough so I can actually do it. Thanks.
You can just type in asever.com into your google or whatever search engine you use.
Then there will be a shopnow button to click that will take you to the products with pictures. From there you can scroll the products, click on each for more details and click add to cart for those that you want. When you’re ready, go to the checkout cart in the uphand corner and then it will ask you to fill in your address and payment info. That’s pretty much it. It’s not too rough.
I bought one of the candles. It was expensive, but I figured once it burned down, I could then learn how to make my own candle and reuse the container, making the $64 worth it to me. Also decided on getting the spice mixes…and the brut wine. With the holidays coming up, these all seemed like good treats to provide for family ‘n stuff.
I’m bought the No.084 . Mostly for the container but candles will br nice for thr holidays. I liked what she had on off rven though I don’t really know what hot toddy is and I’m missing the crepe mix. I can’t wait to try the honey snd raspberry spread. I don’t get the whining about the price. She’s never marketed her product as a discount brand. It’s always had an elevated, aspirational ferl. It’s more expensive than your grocery basics but within range of several specialty brands. Plan on getting a lot of wine but not in budget right now. My order has already shipped! That’s good logistics.
Yeah my kid is out of college, so I have disposable income again, so I snapped up the 084 candle, lol. Got some mulling cider spices as well. Will report back on it.
jais, thanks much. Very kind of you.
I wonder if Meghan has found a way to enjoy effing with these people. I hope so. I hope she sells eleventy billion $64 organic beeswax candles and makes a trillion dollars all while making these people lose their wigs over something that has zero to do with them and effects their lives exactly zero. I really do hope she is trolling them with the candle.
Ugh, candles went and got trendy. You used to be able to buy luxury candles for under $50. I really want both of Meghan’s candles but I’m with Kaiser, I’m too damn cheap too and it’s agony because I bet they’re great candles! My SIL turned me on to a brand called Archipelago. I knew nothing about them but they all smelled A-mazing (seriously!) and fit my criteria for a luxury candle and were under $50 – ($45, I think?).
I just started using a candle warmer and be aware that the scent will dissipate even in a warmer. After about every 4th burn you should put several cotton balls (not the pads) into the hot wax to soak it up, discard those, trim your wick and you’re good to go.