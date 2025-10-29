Prince Harry & Meghan wore Dodger Blue for Game 4 of the World Series

Embed from Getty Images

I love when we get glimpses of Prince Harry’s elite American experiences. He carves pumpkins and attends the Super Bowl, he surfs and his children speak with American accents. He also wears Dodger Blue!! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Game 4 of the World Series. Both wore their LA Dodger baseball caps and they were seated in the VIP section. Someone said they were in the “owner’s box.” Magic Johnson was seated just one row back, and he has a minority stake in the Dodgers, so I would assume that’s correct, they were in the owner’s box.

Obviously, this is upsetting to many Canadians, royalists and haters. They’re mad that Harry and Meghan weren’t supporting the Toronto Blue Jays, because Meghan lived in Canada for many years. Yeah, but where was she born? Where did she grow up? She was probably Dodger Blue before she was ever a Blue Jay supporter. The haters are also mad about the Sussexes’ seats. They’re already claiming that H&M’s seats prove that… they’re grifters? LMAO. Yeah, I’m sure the Dodgers were really mad that actual royalty turned up at their game. In fact, the MLB’s social media team kept posting photos and videos of the Sussexes. They were so happy! Btw, the Dodgers lost last night. Which… should make the Canadians happy, at least.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived at Dodger Stadium for #WorldSeries Game 4 🤩 pic.twitter.com/sZDP99mj2V — MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2025

The stars are out at the World Series in LA 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rxpSCV0uJh — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2025

