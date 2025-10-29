Prince Harry & Meghan wore Dodger Blue for Game 4 of the World Series

I love when we get glimpses of Prince Harry’s elite American experiences. He carves pumpkins and attends the Super Bowl, he surfs and his children speak with American accents. He also wears Dodger Blue!! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Game 4 of the World Series. Both wore their LA Dodger baseball caps and they were seated in the VIP section. Someone said they were in the “owner’s box.” Magic Johnson was seated just one row back, and he has a minority stake in the Dodgers, so I would assume that’s correct, they were in the owner’s box.
Obviously, this is upsetting to many Canadians, royalists and haters. They’re mad that Harry and Meghan weren’t supporting the Toronto Blue Jays, because Meghan lived in Canada for many years. Yeah, but where was she born? Where did she grow up? She was probably Dodger Blue before she was ever a Blue Jay supporter. The haters are also mad about the Sussexes’ seats. They’re already claiming that H&M’s seats prove that… they’re grifters? LMAO. Yeah, I’m sure the Dodgers were really mad that actual royalty turned up at their game. In fact, the MLB’s social media team kept posting photos and videos of the Sussexes. They were so happy! Btw, the Dodgers lost last night. Which… should make the Canadians happy, at least.
Yes, the Dodgers lost and it makes this Canadian very very happy 🇨🇦! But I’m glad Harry and Meghan were there to watch the game.
As any true baseball fan knows, we love people who love the game. We respect team loyalty. We don’t get hurt that a public figure supports a different team. (And unlike most of the celebs in that crowd, Meghan is an LA native).
Nice to see the one thing Harry and William still share is the old Windsor luck for their favorite sports teams.
The Dodgers betrayed their native land sixty years ago…so go Jays!!!
She’s from LA. He lives in California now. Who else are they supposed to cheer for? I can’t understand why this is news. Signed, a Canadian.
Anyway, LET’S GO BLUE JAYS!!!!! 💙💙💙
He’s the prince of the UK and Canada is a Commonwealth country. Haz should be supporting the Jays. Traitor!!!
I’m a British person living in France, when GB play France, I support. GB, but if France are playing any other country I support France.
Also it would be rude to wear a Jays cap when sitting in the owners box.
People are so dumb and the ones complaining already disliked H and M.
Real jays fans were just happy for the win.
It wouldn’t surprise me if the haters are upset that Meghan is from LA 🤣🤣🤣
Yall…..I think @Traf might be serious lmao. Told you this one was gaining steam in my comment below lmao.
I agree – I’m also a Canadian and I think the logical thing to do was to support the dodgers since it’s her hometown and they both live there.
So from what I can tell, it’s not necessarily Canadians that think Harry is a traitor but die-hard royalists, derangers and bots?
I kind of want the Toronto Blue Jays to win and have them skip the WH and instead have the celebration with the Canadian Prime Minister, but other than that as soon as Detroits season is over so is my baseball interest so it was a fun surprise seeing the Sussex’s enjoying the game. That LA 🧢 sure made the blue of Harry’s eyes just pop in those photos.
Trump disinvited both teams, because he knows they will not turn up.
@Jan I think you’re referencing a Facebook post that is AI generated ‘fake news’.
Yep as a Canadian I second this! Happy they were out because it makes me hysterical to think of the raaaaage shrouding England that they are having fun and not dealing with pedo fallout. And even happier the jays won! At least it wasn’t another jonas concert.
The Dodgers lost and it makes this SF Giants fan VERY VERY Happy!!!
Incredible game for game 3. I think the Dodgers will take it on game 5 😊. M was born and raised in LA. I think her heart and team is always LA even though she’s enjoyed living in Toronto.
As a LA native myself, rooting for the Dodgers. Some of its owners like Magic and Billie endorsed Kamala last year. And yes Trump doesn’t like La or CA which has been reliably Blue.
The Dodgers took the money and ran from Brooklyn in 1957 so fooey on them. Their loyal fans never recovered. Go Jays!
I love when they show up like this and the haters cant decide how to aim their fury. Is it that they’re in the owners box, is it that they’re having fun without their children, is it that Meghan is wearing a Dodgers hat even though she’s from Toronto, is it that she is wearing a Dodgers hat even though she once wore a blue jays hat, is it that Harry should support the commonwealth and this is a betrayal of his role as a british prince, is it that Meghan is turning her back on canada and is a fair weather fan etc.
And yes I have seen all of those criticisms, including the one about her being from Toronto. The stupidity, hatred and racism knows no bounds.
but its hilarious to me just to see how triggered both the bots and derangers get when they show up doing what rich people do – here, attending the world series in the owners box. and I know its because it blows up so many of their narratives – they are connected, they have money, they are not getting a divorce, they are happy together, etc.
It’s that they exist. And why shouldn’t she’s have been a Blue Jays fan while she was in Toronto? They’re in a different league than the Dodgers and other than the rare occurrence of meeting in the WS have no impact on the Dodgers regular season standings. It extra irks me that the h8trs know nothing about baseball.
Exactly this!
I don’t even know what to say about some of these arguments. Like, how do you hate someone so much and not realize that they’re not Canadian? And he’s betraying the Commonwealth? LOL.
The thing about the kids is always weird to me. Because they’re always asking where they’re at at events where most people wouldn’t bring a four and a six year old. Like, where’s your kid and why aren’t they at this gala that’s starting at 9:00 p.m.? How come you didn’t bring your kids with you to a baseball game that starts at 7:00 p.m. on a school night? And they don’t even show their kids faces so they’re going to bring them to an event where they’d be on camera all night? Bunch of losers.
All good points, but especially the one about not bringing their kids to televised events. Since no one brings young children to these events I hadn’t really thought about but yeah it’s insane to suggest these children should be dragged into the public eye. No on that for so many reasons.
Yes! If they brought their young kids to an event like this they would have been criticized for that – too late, school night, etc. and especially with baseball you don’t know how late a game will go.
It is sort of sad to think that the kids might never be able to go to a baseball game because of privacy and security concerns (I guess unless they stayed in a box the whole time) but I guess you could have said the same about disney and they did that.
The same people bitching about the cost of their security in Canada are acting like Harry has to support the blue jays. It’s so dumb.
Meghan is from LA and they were in the owners box. As if they would be wearing the opponents hat.
They never seem to require Charles or William to support canada in the Olympics or the World Cup. So the weirdness of this is just a symptom of the hate against the, fomented by bad actors.
They will find something to criticise even when they praise Kate for doing the same thing. If Meghan saved a child from drowning they would find some way to criticise her for that. She can’t win, however good she is.
The prince of wales can barely support any welsh teams for crying out loud.
This is what is so crazy to me. I’ve sat in comparable seats in Atlanta when they were playing my beloved and beleaguered Pirates, I’ve watched Atlanta play in the WS (not against the Pirates obvs), and every time I was invited to one of these high-profile games/seats, guess what I wore? Navy and red, because although I’m not a strong fan, I know better than to roll up to the front row in black and gold and be on camera! (I absolutely did yell Marte Partay every time Starling Marte was up because I have no shame!)
The whole Blue Jays cap thing It’s only news because some people have to have something no matter how small, fake, or asinine it is to be mad with Harry and especially Meghan about!!
Harry and Meghan were also obviously personally invited to sit in the owner’s box–that’s not a place you just buy tickets for. The haters are silently raging that Harry and Meghan ARE being recognized by LA elite, again and again this month, but they don’t want to acknowledge with words that this is happening.
This has been a heck of a series so far — 18 innings on Monday night! Idk how anyone had the energy to play another game yesterday, but it was another good one; I’m glad that Toronto tied it up. Can’t wait for the next game!
I made it to the bottom of the 16th inning Monday night before I had to go to bed.
I made it all the way but only because every inning I kept thinking, “someone has to score THIS inning,” lol
The absence list was pretty long yesterday morning 🙂
It’s cute to see Meg and Harry on a sports date night out. With Trumps disgusting behavior towards Canada and his talk of making Canada another state, I’m hoping Toronto takes it all. On top of that, the Dodgers were shady as hell with how they were moving with ICE.
The royalists do NOT care at all about America sports, especially baseball. They can shove their outrage up their narrow asses.
Aw love seeing them out. I’m rooting for the blue jays. Bummer for the Sussexes that they saw the dodgers lose but….fly high jays!
They’re upset that someone that’s from LA, that’s currently at a game in LA, is supporting the home team? There’s plenty of people that have favorite teams that aren’t their hometown team, but it’s weird to be mad when it is. These people are mad about everything I swear. And if Drake or Justin Bieber were at this game should they have instead supported LA?
Nice to see Sandy Koufax and Coco Johnson behind them in the last photo. I’m shocked that so many people were right there in the first few rows. Usually all the celebs are sitting up in the boxes. Looks like a fun date night, it’s nice to see them out and about having a good time and not being used as scapegoats for the latest scandal. Eases something deep down for me.
Justin Bieber was actually at game 3 and he definitely wore a Jays jersey 😊
He was at game 4 as well. With the Shane Bieber jersey.
So he wore gear supporting the team from his place of birth, just like Meghan did.
Sports events are mine harold says scooter. The dm has another how dare sussexes sit in front row. I hope harry and Meghan had a great time at the game.
This is a really good World Series. A nail-biter, an 18 inning classic, LA won a game 5-1, the Jays won a game 6-2. They are super evenly matched.
The Sussexes chose a pretty unfortunate game to attend as Dodgers fans. It was entirely predictable that the game after the 18 inning marathon would be anticlimactic. Everyone was exhausted, but the Jays were motivated to rebound and wipe away the loss.
ETA: Totally forgot about the blowout! I hate the Dodgers too, so shame on me for forgetting, lol.
lol I was halfway done reading your comment and was like you forgot the first game blowout!!! You could tell the dodgers were stunned during it. I’m such a stressed out fan but that was the one game I could actually relax after awhile. Go Jays go!!!
Jays actually won the first game 11-4!
I am just so happy this couple is enjoying their lives, out and about doing what many couples would if they could. This was probably their date night since Meghan shared the message she received from a family (the husband) she babysat while in college, then shared the message with Harry once they met. The message: Meghan make sure you have date nights when you get married. Harry agreed with the message and told her we will have date nights. Love this for them.
They love a sports date! This is really cute. Of course they are supporting LA. She is an LA girl and they live in Cali.
This has been an incredible series so far. All the pundits disrespected the Jays going in. They kept calling this series Dvaid vs Goliath. Also how many Dodger fans thought they would sweep the Jays and talked crap, including the LA sports media people who called two of our players fat. LOL.
LA may have the best player in the history of the game but Toronto is the better overall team, the clubhouse loves each other and plays for each other, they have the most comeback wins this season in all of the MLB, and they have the better bats.
I live in Toronto. Half my office stayed up till 3am to watch them lose one of the biggest, most heartbreaking losses in World Series history the night before. And let me tell you, that almost everyone was calm,”I think we got game 4. People haven’t watched the Jays. They don’t know that we come back.”
Now, it is a best of three. Should be interesting. Go Jays Go!
losing an 18 inning game is absolutely brutal, but I thought it would happen around the 12th, which is when I switched it off to sleep, because the home team usually walks off those kinds of games. I’m glad they were able to so decisively bounce back. Hope you guys win it all! Especially since it’ll be in Toronto, whoever it is.
Goooo Jays! I’m very proud of our team. Such good players. They are all killing it.
Hubby currently works in Massachusetts and says that everybody in the office is rooting for the Blue Jays.
I don’t really care either way about baseball, but Trump has made sports like baseball a bit of a political infection point. I wouldn’t be surprised if there are Americans cheering for the Toronto Blue Jays….
The coach for the LA Dodgers was a little annoying when he seemed to imply there was intent from the Toronto Blue Jays side to sabotage the team at the airport. Um, no, I think it’s the government shutdown not helping you to get through faster.
Yah that comment was so shady. You go through US customs to return to the US. It’s not our government currently shutdown ours is actually operating just fine (for now lol).
Everyone but people in Los Angeles and maybe some salty mariners and Yankees fans are rooting for the blue jays, between Trump and the Dodgers’ dominance
Yankee fan here. Real fans support the team that beat you, so you know that you were beaten by the best. The Blue Jays are deep and scrappy AF.
I was at the London series when the Yankees played the Red Sox and H&M threw out the first pitch. It was shortly after Archie was born. She was probably dealing with with post-natal depression and/or anxiety given the circumstances and she was so cute with the teams. It must have been nice to have a little piece of home. The Yanks gave Archie a customised baby jersey and they squealed. Very cute.
Mariners fan here, and definitely supporting the Blue Jay’s. Plus, I have family who are Dodger fans so there’s still that AL/NL rivalry, lol.
Didn’t Will & Kate sit courtside at a basketball game with Jay-Z and Beyonce? Oh right, that’s different. Yawn. As for these being the “best seats in the house”- I would hate to be seated somewhere I would be on camera so much!
Yes, yes, Kate and William did sit courtside at a basketball game in Boston after some Earthshot gig. And the crowd booed them, lol.
lol blue jays fans are not mad please don’t lump us in with the weirdos. Meghan always came out and supported the Jays when she lived here but she’s a LA girl and of course she’s going to rep her hometown team. Can I just say how cool it was that she was in the owners box? The Sussexes move in very elite circles and I love that for them.
I was happy to see them last night too. I’m going for the Blue Jays but I’m ok with the Dodgers too. They’re both great teams! It’s just time for some new blood.
They’re just living their lives. I love this for them.
This Canadian was delighted to see them and with the outcome of the game!
I think all the hot takes are from people who don’t pay any attention to the Royals most of the time. My son was surprised to learn that Meghan was from LA.
Not sure why people are gatekeeping baseball fandom. The more people watching the better!
And the benefit of leaving England being no one screaming “how long have you know about Andrew” or spending the week ordering your staff to threaten your cousins you will strip their birthright if they don’t convince their father to leave his house.
If you were one of the York princesses, would you want to attend the family Christmas dinner this year? Or show up for the balcony shit-show?
Ah, standing on the balcony. To stand, perchance to wave? Or perhaps to be pushed aside by Kate.
It’s performative outrage online. I don’t think any of those sports fans really care what team harry and Meghan support. The royalist trolls will criticise anything they do, so that’s par for the course.
I just saw The Royalist’s latest screed, claiming that Harry was miserable at the game. Maybe, because the Dodgers were losing? But of course, they have to try and make it seem that Harry hates living in California, and hates being dragged out to sports events.
Harry was miserable while he was surfing too. His only pleasure in life is tramping through the English countryside shooting at things. I don’t think Tom Sucks believes this shit he writes. It’s His Punishment for what he wrote about Scooter and Chuck.
I think we need to start ignoring these people because it is obvious that they are the deeply miserable ones. It’s constantly the same talking points and frankly it’s boring…
I was watching Meghan’s show when my hubby texted me that they were at the game!! He’s a hard core Blue Jays fan. He’s so funny, he told me after the game, that since we are a commonwealth country, that he thought Harry was secretly rooting for our Canadian team lol.
It’s great to see M&H cheering on the Dodgers and her distant cousin, Mookie Betts. They met in 2019 when Mookie’s former team, the Boston Red Sox, played the New York Yankees in an International Series in London.
Right, we learned during the London exhibition game that Meghan and Mookie Betts were shirt-tail cousins. What a surprise that an LA native, and one with a connection to one of the star players, would attend a championship series of an LA team! Rational people would just think that perfectly normal and expected. There are photos floating around of Meghan attending Blue Jays games when she was living and working in Toronto. By the way, pity Harry didn’t attend the 18-inning marathon game 3. I’m sure it would have reminded him of cricket games- a sport he played. Cheering for our Jays! They’re definitely proving what “underdogs” can do! So many people predicting that Dodgers would sweep the Jays. They’re the only MLB team we have (after the Montreal Expos bit the dust) so they are treated as our national team. It’s been a fantastic series so far.
As someone who bleeds orange and black, these are the first words any SF Giants fan learns….BEAT LA!!!!
Nah, everybody is entitled to support their home team and they live in LA so it makes sense.
Go Jays go! I’m so happy they are fighting with everything when people thought they would be an easy rival for LA. We are thrilled that we can be champions at home. 🤩
Lol Meghan and Harry looked so good at the game. They are truly living their best life in California and are completely detached from the disastrous scandal ridden Windsors. THAT’S why the haters are mad. The Sussexes can’t be used to deflect and their unproblematic existence puts into stark contrast how corrupt and revolting the left behinds are. Looking better than the Monarch and heir is a big no no so this enrages the royals, the firm, derangers and British media.
Meghan and Harry are free and Meghan’s IG shows how much joy they take in their work, family, friends and the simple pleasures of life.
We went to a SF Giants game last month and it was so much fun. We hadn’t been to a baseball game for years. The drinks and food have really improved! We got a great deal on the tickets from Costco. The weather in LA yesterday was great for H&M going to a game. They were so cute wearing the blue and the hats. I’m sure MLB was thrilled to have them there. I really think the haters are just jealous. They’re probably self haters consumed with jealousy and spite. Get a life!
I’m still bitter because my Phillies, the team I live and die with, lost to LA in the NLDS. And our pitchers completely shut down Ohtani, so we should have won …
Anyway … I’m rooting for the Blue Jays now, despite the fact that they broke my heart in 1993. I want to see the Canadian team win this year.
Seeing H&M at last night’s game was a bright spot. Meghan knows how to dress up, as well as down, and looked so sporty and fun. She’s one LA fan I can support.
LA native and lifelong Dodger fan. I didn’t watch the first half of Game 4 because I was still working, so I totally missed that the Sussexes were there, so glad to see it! People love to hate on L.A., but people who know both teams know that they are both full of likable, good-hearted, humble but superstar players. Hm, kinda like the Sussexes! And yes, it’s been a crazy good series. I fell asleep in the 13th inning on Game 3. Wish Mookie was firing on all cylinders.
As a longtime LA girl, I approve.
Sandy Koufax was behind them! And they got to see Ohtani pitch in person! All very cool things.
Yasss, seeing Ohtani pitch!!
Don’t forget that Harry just did a joint UN AIDS video with Magic Johnson, if people are wondering who invited them to the game.
There’s new video from Meghan’s Instagram account where she shows them BTS getting a tour of the trophies, eating and just having a great time.
Nice surprise to see them on TV last night while watching the game…but am not rooting for the Dodgers. Need the Blue Jays to win!
It was great to see HM yesterday for game 4 after an amazing game 3. Sad the dodgers lost yesterday but rooting for them in game 5 😊. I know there’s lots that don’t like the dodgers, but can’t blame the team for investing in their own player development and paying well for the best for talent. Imagine if corporations did that instead of laying off/reducing people.
Anyways , loved to see HM in the game yesterday and they were all over MLB and sports feeds. One post in my TL said they were booed but I didn’t hear any of that 🙄.
It’s so true, @AC, I read that ESPN article on how they never gave up on “Bailalo” Roki and helped him get his fastball back, and it made me love them even more.
It’s wild the way the right wing Canadians are overreacting. This is very astroturf. All of a sudden a baseball game is a Commonwealth event and the Sussexes are supposed to represent the King of Canada? This is sooooo ridiculous. I really don’t understand it. It’s kind of hilarious but at the same time, with the wheels falling off in the UK monarchy, this weird possessiveness towards Harry is really disturbing.
Enough!!! Canadians aren’t mad like that. We have a fan base and we’re fucking making a joke. It’s what we do. It’s not maga deranger shit it’s sports. We love Harry and Meghan we’re teasing them like we do everyone whose ever taken up any residence here. Like, how we think Kamala should cheer for the Jays because she was in Montreal. It’s how we tease in our sports for God’s sakes! Take a joke! We said the same about Ken Jeong! Chill out! Amazing how you get upset about playful ribbing and slam a country but have nothing to say about threatening to call ICE o Canadians and throwing garbage at children from Canada attending the game. Jesus! Can’t take some playful ribbing but can threaten kids. Awesome!
So people like the Pierre Poilievre’s former communications secretary and conservative MPs criticizing them and crying about King and Commonwealth are just joking and having a light laugh? I guess I don’t get the humor then. Too subtle for me😐. Anyway was a cute date night and now I hope the Dodgers win.
It’s great seeing them living their lives to the fullest and making sure that they take time to enjoy each other with date nights. I loved the BTS videos of them as well as the photos and videos from people in the stands. I’ll ignore the craziness of haters with their faux outrage about them supporting the Dodgers. Anyone who is a decent person wouldn’t lose their minds over who someone else supports or cheers for. Friendly competition shouldn’t just be on the fields or courts, it should also extend to the fans. So being mad that a native from LA who lives there with her husband and children is supporting the team she has supported most of her life, is clownish or Trumpish at this point. And Harry being a royal doesn’t change that fact. He lives in the US, so of course he would support the place that he lives. Neither of them work for the royal family, so the stupid crying about them supporting the Dodgers over the Blue Jays is a sign that the derangers are mentally unstable. It’s a game. Some people have such empty lives that they actively seek things to be angry about and Harry and Meghan haters fit that description perfectly.
Facebook says they were booed. Anyone who watched the game know anything??
Did some derangers show up. The keens were booed at that basketball game
I looked it up and it isn’t on my main news feed but just on TMZ and Page 6 (so take that for what it’s worth) and according to them there was some booing because H&M were seated in front of Magic Johnson and his wife. A comment above said Magic invited them to the game. Apparently Magic is part owner of the Dodgers. I’m sure the Johnson’s insisted that H&M take the primo seats.
The Dodgers have been largely silent on ICE. The Latino community feels betrayed. Are people not aware of this?
I’ve seen some posts saying this , but that’s misinformation. At one of the games the Dodgers blocked agents from entering the stadium. That was also reported even on our local news
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/rcna213986
Canadians aren’t mad at Meghan and Harry for being Dodgers fans like that. It’s just playful sports teasing and part of our culture is if you’ve ever taken up residence in Canada we expect you to be an honorary Canadian and cheer for our team in what seems to us an obvious joking way. Listen to our Olympics coverage. They’ll be like “he once spent a summer in Muskoka, why doesn’t he play for team Canada?” It’s how we roll. It’s not intended to be deranger level offensive to be like “hey she filmed suits here and once wore a blue jays cap and Harry is a prince of a Commonwealth country, they should be cheering on our team.” It’s just how we tease in sports and a sign that we like you. Nobody’s like “I wish Trump supported the Jays”. There’s always a few idiots everywhere. I think that’s called the Internet. Don’t get it so twisted as to say all Canadians are deranger mad at Meghan and Harry. Obviously we want the cool people on our team, but in real life we obviously know that Meghan would support LA in this instance and Harry’s going to root for the home team. We don’t take ourselves THAT seriously. But maybe we should instead do the “playful ribbing” we get from the Dodgers fan base of, you know, threatening to call ICE on fans who come down for a game; cheering that players have been hit by pitches and hurt; blame our country for US delays in customs; throw garbage at our children who attended the game. Would that be less offensive then playfully teasing Meghan and Harry who we helped hide from the press until the BRF announced their location to the world for cheering for the Dodgers?
Roberts didnt mean to blame anyone about customs and he even said he loves Canada, and if people took it the wrong way he sincerely apologized. Canada fans would be screaming to Ohatani that you didnt need him either. But This is what every sports does, a lot of s talking back and forth during championship. And no one has called ice(thats misinformation you’re hearing) in fact this past summer the dodgers org blocked Ice from entering the stadium- you can look that up as that has been reported on our local news or use chatgpt for details. Our gov and rhe Ontario premier even had some nice and fun words to say about both Teams for a friendly rivalry. And also both against the tariffs. We actually have more in common with Ca and Ca being progressive and diverse. And both Canada and California aren’t fans of Trump(California has been reliably solid Dem).
TMZ Sports is claiming Harry and Meghan were booed at the game. No one else is reporting it. If true the main news orgs would have reported, just like William and Kate were booed at the Celtics game.
I love how they are enjoying a baseball game, with the ‘left arm of God’ Sandy Koufax sitting right behind them! He was pitching in a World Series the day I was born–my dad was torn between visiting his first born in the hospital and rushing back to watch the series with Koufax! LOL