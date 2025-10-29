Jones: ‘Icy’ Princess Kate is the reason why Prince Andrew will move out of Royal Lodge

Over the past five years or so, there’s been a consistent move to give the Princess of Wales “credit” for all kinds of things. There was a months-long storyline in 2021 about Kate acting as the linchpin of the family, and the keen peacemaker between Prince Harry and Prince William. That narrative fell apart, not least of which because William clearly disregards Kate and her opinions and always has. There are consistent storylines about “Kate wants this or that” regarding the Sussexes and none of it ever pans out. Well, now they’re trying to say that Kate is pulling strings behind-the-scenes on the fiasco involving Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Nevermind that everything that’s happened in the past two weeks is “Classic Dithering Charles.” Why anyone wants to give Kate “credit” for this unfolding catastrophe is beyond me, but the Daily Mail’s Liz Jones insists that Icy Kate is behind it all.

Prince Andrew is rumoured to have agreed to call in the removal men, vacate the 30-room, 98-acre Royal Lodge, and relocate himself and his teddies to Frogmore Cottage – formerly the home of Harry and Meghan, where the yoga studio is still in situ, providing a place where he can continue to tie himself in knots. He wants his ex-wife, Sarah, to have nearby Adelaide Cottage – he’s after a two-for-one, clearly, though doubtless has never been inside Tesco – which is soon to be vacated by William, Kate and their children.

In this regal version of Relocation, Relocation, the Waleses are off to Forest Lodge. Billed as their ‘forever home’ it is just a short trot along a tree-lined avenue from… Royal Lodge. It’s little wonder then that William is rumoured to be the driving force behind Andrew’s exit. He’s supposedly determined to ensure his ‘beyond hideous’ uncle – as TV’s Emily Maitlis says the Prince of Wales regards Andrew – will not be his new nightmare neighbour.

But let’s not forget Kate, another instrumental player in the lodge-off. She isn’t a blood relative of her husband’s creepy uncle. Her life’s work is to protect children. And apparently, she ‘shudders at the thought of living so close to Royal Lodge’. She doesn’t see this as just a scandal that threatens the Monarchy and therefore her offspring’s secure future, but as one that has already ruined the lives of scores of young women.

The way in which Andrew signed off his emails to Jeffrey Epstein – with ‘A, HRH, the Duke of York, KG’ – would alone make Kate shudder. She wears her titles lightly, can shrug them off like a too-heavy coat when kneeling to comfort children, or those suffering from cancer. She no longer wants to rub padded shoulders with a man who spent time with an already convicted paedophile or his ex-wife, a woman who sent that paedophile toe-curlingly cringy emails, calling him her ‘supreme friend’.

There is no doubt Kate will have strong views on this unfolding royal fiasco. She knows her power. Look at how swiftly, unflinchingly she saw off Meghan. Remember that icy stare when the formerly Fab Four did a walkabout before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral? She is like a lioness, protecting her territory. And anyone who can come through cancer is not to be messed with Cancer survivors are the strongest people you will ever meet.

Charles has been slow to grasp the Andrew question. William has been, too. But like any mother of three children, Kate just wants it done. Today. To roll up her sleeves and clean the house, in more ways than one. As the only jewel left shining brightly in the Crown, what Kate wants, Kate gets.