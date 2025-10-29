Jones: ‘Icy’ Princess Kate is the reason why Prince Andrew will move out of Royal Lodge

Over the past five years or so, there’s been a consistent move to give the Princess of Wales “credit” for all kinds of things. There was a months-long storyline in 2021 about Kate acting as the linchpin of the family, and the keen peacemaker between Prince Harry and Prince William. That narrative fell apart, not least of which because William clearly disregards Kate and her opinions and always has. There are consistent storylines about “Kate wants this or that” regarding the Sussexes and none of it ever pans out. Well, now they’re trying to say that Kate is pulling strings behind-the-scenes on the fiasco involving Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Nevermind that everything that’s happened in the past two weeks is “Classic Dithering Charles.” Why anyone wants to give Kate “credit” for this unfolding catastrophe is beyond me, but the Daily Mail’s Liz Jones insists that Icy Kate is behind it all.
Prince Andrew is rumoured to have agreed to call in the removal men, vacate the 30-room, 98-acre Royal Lodge, and relocate himself and his teddies to Frogmore Cottage – formerly the home of Harry and Meghan, where the yoga studio is still in situ, providing a place where he can continue to tie himself in knots. He wants his ex-wife, Sarah, to have nearby Adelaide Cottage – he’s after a two-for-one, clearly, though doubtless has never been inside Tesco – which is soon to be vacated by William, Kate and their children.
In this regal version of Relocation, Relocation, the Waleses are off to Forest Lodge. Billed as their ‘forever home’ it is just a short trot along a tree-lined avenue from… Royal Lodge. It’s little wonder then that William is rumoured to be the driving force behind Andrew’s exit. He’s supposedly determined to ensure his ‘beyond hideous’ uncle – as TV’s Emily Maitlis says the Prince of Wales regards Andrew – will not be his new nightmare neighbour.
But let’s not forget Kate, another instrumental player in the lodge-off. She isn’t a blood relative of her husband’s creepy uncle. Her life’s work is to protect children. And apparently, she ‘shudders at the thought of living so close to Royal Lodge’. She doesn’t see this as just a scandal that threatens the Monarchy and therefore her offspring’s secure future, but as one that has already ruined the lives of scores of young women.
The way in which Andrew signed off his emails to Jeffrey Epstein – with ‘A, HRH, the Duke of York, KG’ – would alone make Kate shudder. She wears her titles lightly, can shrug them off like a too-heavy coat when kneeling to comfort children, or those suffering from cancer. She no longer wants to rub padded shoulders with a man who spent time with an already convicted paedophile or his ex-wife, a woman who sent that paedophile toe-curlingly cringy emails, calling him her ‘supreme friend’.
There is no doubt Kate will have strong views on this unfolding royal fiasco. She knows her power. Look at how swiftly, unflinchingly she saw off Meghan. Remember that icy stare when the formerly Fab Four did a walkabout before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral? She is like a lioness, protecting her territory. And anyone who can come through cancer is not to be messed with Cancer survivors are the strongest people you will ever meet.
Charles has been slow to grasp the Andrew question. William has been, too. But like any mother of three children, Kate just wants it done. Today. To roll up her sleeves and clean the house, in more ways than one. As the only jewel left shining brightly in the Crown, what Kate wants, Kate gets.
Well, at least they’re not pretending that Kate is just a dishrag with no opinions on anything. It’s true that Kate has an “icy stare” and, in my opinion, it’s true that Kate is a raging B. It’s not true that “what Kate wants, Kate gets.” Kate did not want to be sent to a four-bedroom cottage in Windsor for over three years. Kate does not want to send her kids to boarding schools (but that’s what will happen). Kate does not want to work… and they’re letting her get away with that. It’s interesting that Kate is getting “credit” for “seeing off Meghan” too, right? It’s almost an admission that Kate bullied the f–k out of her sister-in-law. Baby Brain strikes again!
Keens lifevwork is to protect children.really. she had her kids walking with Andrew to a church service. She ignored baby Archie and kept her kids away from him. She snubbed and took a step towards her sister in law who is mother of her niece and nephew. Keen has no influence. And she was friendly to andrew after the story of Epstein and Andrew came out.
There’s a typo, they missed out ‘her own’
Keen does not clean houses she has help. How about keens own uncle Gary does she keep her kids away from him. I doubt it.
Yes, such hypocrisy from the Middletons. Uncle Gary is just as seedy as Prince Andrew. The only difference is that Uncle Gary did not know Jeffrey Epstein – at least not as far as we know.
You HAVE to wonder about the TIMING of ALL of this…the releasing of those DESPICABLE emails from Andrew & Fergie 😠 pledging their loyalty to that 🤬🤬🤬🤬 Epstein WAS released at the perfect time for Kate to ENSURE that Andrew & Fergie are going…going…WENT!
That whole London based grown 🇬🇧 Royal Family so called “C-Suite” is 😵
Keen is such a hypocrite.
Kate is one of those deeply insecure overcompensating women who actually believe that the only way a woman can assume “agency” or empowerment is to bully another woman. To fixate on another woman, who makes her feel small simply by existing in *her* space and not being a pushover. She’s a gatekeeper. People who fall into that role are subconsciously — or consciously — appealing to others they perceive as more powerful, in the hopes that submission & dominance will be employed to elevate them over their rivals. But the rivalry is one-sided. Other women just wonder why she can’t get a life and remains chained to a man who treats her with disdain.
Except at the current moment Andrew has not gone anywhere and we don’t know if/when he will be so only an idiot would want to take credit for the current public relations disaster…
So she can’t even get the timing right. They wanted Royal Lodge. Now they could have it, but started to renovate Forest Lodge, including a massive land grab, angering the public.
If she had orchestrated the publishing of the emails she would have sat in Adelaide until Andrew left Royal Cottage and then pounced.
Nah, she had nothing to do with any of that except nagging that she wants a bigger house.
Oh you know what? Maybe things their back out plan of Forest Lodge – we are so sorry that we closed all these public areas, so we are just going to move to Royal Lodge instead!
Ahh, but they left off the “lunging at Meghan” part of the QE II walkabout. Too back they don’t re-release the video of that so they can exult in Kate’s icy powers.
Of course they didn’t include the capping off of her major temper tantrum in front of mourners. That walkabout was supposed to be about her and William as the new prince and princess of Wales. Instead it became a circus. People wanting to see how the couples would handle themselves. Kate was the only one who couldn’t suck it up and soldier on.
This piece should make Kate look good for having some agency in the Andre problem, even though she likely does not. But I saw some comments from “Kate fans” and they were not happy about this portrayal, prob bc it paints her as being an absolute mean girl bully, which, you know, she is. Interesting to see that icy stare moment referenced bc that’s also when Kate lunged at Meghan like an absolute bully psycho. In front of freaking cameras.
It was funny seeing how some derangers didn’t want to admit that kate is a bitch. Because she is. But she always target people she sees as lower than her in rank. She will never go after Andrew because he is a Prince of the blood and a man.
She was awful to the York sisters when they were teens though. And for them to admit she was openly a bitch to Meghan is something. So many try to pretend she didn’t do anything in that walkabout. But it’s clear she did.
As it stands now Kate is focusing on her bag wigs and the move to a bigger home. If she cared about Andrew she would not have agreed to forest lodge as her permanent future home.
They’ve been planning the FL move since the summer or maybe even before that so now saying Kate has an issue with Andrew is strait-up silly.
@Jais— that lunge. It was like she remembered at the last second that the cameras were there and stopped herself, but it was so clear that she absolutely wanted to lunge. I will never forget watching that and how vulnerable Meghan looked that day.
I can never get over how she behaves in public. Since Meghan came around, Kate has known that the media will sing her praises no matter. Despite acting terribly in public. Some would call it low-class behavior. I figure anyone of any class can act a b-tch so I don’t hold to that. But Kate herself prob wouldn’t appreciate being called low class.
The woman that sent out an email to her entire friend group encouraging them to call her Catherine instead of the name she introduced herself with and used their entire duration, all for optics, does not “wear her titles lightly” nor “shrug them off.” Liz must have drawn the “get Kate involved in it” straw.
Kate, ahem, Catherine, doesn’t wear her own name, titles, or royal jewels lightly. I’d bet she and William are totally in sync (for once) about stripping the Sussexes’ titles, even if it’s a meaningless gesture (as the public reaction to getting Andrew to stop using his titles showed). So, nope to this “wearing her titles lightly” nonsense.
Kate has worked her whole life for those titles. she’s not shrugging them off, ever, unless she is forced to do so.
Seriously, even Kate fans must know that everything she’s done for decades has been about attaining those titles. “Shrug them off” my ass.
Her entire friend group?
That must have been a small group.
A new load of utter bullshit suddenly appears lol. Low and behold it is the laziest of them all now stepping in it to save the day lol. Sure Can’t is the one behind the scenes making the pedo move. I thought she was busy with school runs and moving all by herself plus her vacations but sure this is what they are now trying to sell.
A hilarious fantasy.
Kate is a deranged person. If William had been a woman and Kate a man, a restraining order would’ve been filed. There is nothing admirable about her. The fact that she hasn’t created one initiative or fundraising scheme with tangible impact during her 20+ years in the spotlight says it all of how shallow and vapid she truly is. There is no excuse for her charities to be closing due to lack of funding. William and Kate don’t even use their social media to promote their patronages. Something that takes just a click of a button. I remember she attended an engagement of a charity to “learn about their fundraising initiative,” but she never pledged a donation nor that she would match funds donated by the public, which she could’ve easily done. She is a fraud.
It really is inexcusable how little she’s done for her patronages, and no one ever really seems to mention it. She’s somehow just made it her new normal and it’s become accepted. Diana is rolling over in her grave.
Whatever Kate wants kate gets. Right like the times scooter pulls away from her when she tries to take his hand and scolds her when she grabs at his rear end. And does not bring her to events luke earth shot and bafta.
Literally the exact same catch phrase applied to Meghan during the wedding build up by a nameless palace source. I wonder if it is the person. Are the knives now out for Kant as well?
Kate wants a loving marriage and she will never get that unless she divorces William. She also wants to be more popular than Meghan and she won’t ever get that either.
Exactly what I was about to say: she’ll never get a husband who loves her as much as Harry loves Meghan, which she clearly craves.
” She wears her titles lightly, can shrug them off like a too-heavy coat when kneeling to comfort children, or those suffering from cancer.” Come on now. She’s the most title conscious of them all. They’re constantly trying to assign other people’s personality traits to her.
It’s interesting though that they’re trying to rewrite her taking a threatening step at Meghan as some sort of evidence of strong determination from her. They wouldn’t even acknowledge that video existed at all for the longest, so I’m guessing it must have gone viral a lot recently, and as they usually do pretend that this horrible thing that you’re seeing or hearing is actually good.
I don’t think she feels one way or the other about Andrew, but much like her husband I think she greatly enjoys press where she can get the credit for something without having to do any of the actual work.
Oh great British media, Please tell me about all the many times Kate has knelt to comfort children…what? Louder I can’t hear you. Was it after she waved at the little black children safely contained by a chain link fence? She is a wiglet wearing fraud!
Or when a downpour fell on the children at her event, and she just looked on blankly?
I found it very, very interesting that they referenced that moment we all saw, when Kate deliberately & with malice aforethought took those menacing steps toward Meghan; framing it as an ‘icy stare’ doesn’t make it any better. We saw what we saw. Little Miss Perfect is an awful person.
That lunge was the sign of a deranged person.The sycophants try to cover it up.The look on Meghan’s face was sheer terror, and Harry was showing , quite rightly, extreme anger at Kathy.William looked completely embarrassed at his wife’s behaviour.
She also slammed the car door in Meghan’s face.Her behaviour in church was despicable.
Her adoring admirers still worship her like a god.She can do no wrong.She thinks all children , including those of her siblings and in laws, are not good enough to associate with hers
Now she has the nerve to ”shudder” at her husband’s uncle being a near neighbour.
I strongly believe now that she was the cause of Harry and Meghan leaving and she drove the wedge between William and Harry
So even the Wail admits that Kate is a bully, that’s progress. After all the Oprah interview came long after Harry, Meghan and Archie left this sceptered Isle. Meghan had done nothing to Kate before they left, apart from showing her up as lazy and incompetent, she didn’t do it deliberately. Which is worse, a mixed race hard working SIL or Paedrew.
So Kate’s life work is protecting children lmao because I want to know how and when? This woman didn’t even try to shelter five year olds in a downpour she was to worried about herself not protecting the kids because they are just photo props for her.
I’d already forgotten about the downpour fiasco. Whew, that was bad. Even though the rota claimed she was so helpful, the pictures did not paint that picture at all.
And their new Forest Lodge perimeter means a nature center frequented by children must close. This is damage control.
Matchy matchy stories today. Kate intimindates Meghan in public whilst William threatened his cousins with the loss of their own titles. Bullying, blackmail and nastiness directed to family members: what a well matched couple!
Yeah the language that it is written in sounds sugary but the facts they present are not a good look at all.
They like to threaten the younger women in the family with loss of safety and status. Got it.
At least there’s an admission that Kate is a mean girl.
Yes, and finally the part said out loud; it was Kate who wanted, and bullied, Meghan out.
Isn’t this basically what Harry said about Kate in Spare? That she was a cold person and including those text messages she sent Meghan trying to order her around regarding her own wedding? William was supposedly mad at Harry for including that info about his dear Kate. The Fail might get a call about this, lol. Not that Andrew doesn’t deserve to be bullied by everyone.
I maintain that Spare did the most damage to Kate’s public image because it blew up the perfect Princess image she tried to convey.
Harry put in anecdotes to really show how she is a selfish and mean person. The lipstick thing, clarifying the bridesmaid story, being upset that Meghan wasn’t in formal wear at her home, the laughing at the nazi uniform with William and not saying it was wrong.
They weren’t huge things, but Harry painted Kate, especially once Meghan arrived, as a mean and cold woman who showed no effort to be decent to Meghan.
This has planted seeds in the public perception of her and later actions (like the walkabout lunge) only added to it.
@Nic919 what I found interesting in spare is that it was clear Harry does not like Kate. Maybe he did initially, but not by the time he was writing that. the image of Kate from Spare was a cold snob who thought she was better than her brother in law (let alone his wife) and who made no efforts to have a relationship with him once she didn’t need him anymore, who did not involve him in her childrens lives at all, and who made zero effort to even pretend to welcome his girlfriend/wife.
Maybe he never really liked her but it was clear to me that at this point, Harry is done with her – which makes sense if she was the one to have concerns about the baby’s skin color.
Agree and I feel like you could see that at the funeral, becks1. When Kate had to move to the side to let Harry and Meghan sit down. He denied her any chance of eye-contact. He left zero chance of a festive glance or a contrived Kate the peace-maker storyline. It could be that he held out hope that first year that Meghan joined the family that Kate would behave better. Eh, maybe he held hope for at best a few months idk. The easter gifts and baby brain convo left a mark. And that said, I do think it has been hard for Kate to see that Harry so clearly has her number.
I think that ANZAC event where Harry attended but Meghan did not because she was late in her pregnancy and Kate added herself to the event showed up his thoughts about Kate. That video clip of Harry using his pamphlet to point to Kate to get into the car was the first time we saw him publicly impatient with her.
He also outranked her because William was not there but Kate tried to pretend otherwise.
yes to both those incidents! the ANZAC event where Harry was professional towards Kate but that was it. It was clear his goal was to get home to his wife. And the moment at the funeral for the queen where it was clear that Kate was trying to get a Harry-Kate moment for the cameras and Harry refused to oblige her. Likewise we saw something similar at Philip’s funeral (and I am not a #funeraltruther lol) but it was obvious Kate was trying to tag along with William and Harry and was shut out. And the commonwealth service.
Kate is a mean girl through and through and Harry is not having it.
I was always a Catherine lover outta all of them…up until now, that is! This really isn’t the first time I’ve read about negative things about Catherine!! Guess maybe now I’m a Harry lover!! I cannot understand how and why he had married Megan, but that’s not the current issue right now!! But the reason why I am no longer a Catherine lover is becuz this isn’t the first negative items that have been printed about things she has said and reasons why she has done them!! I,personally, have no favorites outta any of the royals, with maybe the youngest son of Prince William becuz of his silliness that he shows frequently!!
@Becks1 – Harry had no time for the Middletons either (and neither did Prince Andrew). I read that several years ago in an article in the London Times.
Yes, finally … a British journalist is admitting that she saw what we all saw — Kate attempting to intimidate Meghan at the pre-funeral walkabout.
It’s about damned time.
Well, the entirety of the lunge wasn’t expanded upon but yeah absolutely it was a clear reference to that moment for those who would want to look back at it, if they could find it on SM anyways. Cause just an icy glance it was not.
In essence both Will and Kate want all the good things for their exclusive use: titles, vast properties and land. Lesser roles according to this week’s Private Eye must earn their own keep because the focus on the next reign will be all about Will and kate and their 3 kids. They will NOT be increasing their own workload nor allowing other family members to become working royals. They sound greedy, selfish, entitled, full of themselves and yet not capable of a hard day’s work. Forget the meek these two are pushing for everything they can lay thier hands on whilst depriving others
This article is ridiculous but I do believe that Kate is pushing for royal lodge for her family and that is the house she always wanted if she couldn’t get a private estate. but you notice this article isnt exactly saying that – its saying that she just wants Andrew gone to protect her three children. So then next we’ll hear how its so sad that Royal Lodge is sitting empty and who oh who can fill it and look its KATE! here for another renovation and to spend more taxpayer money.
But overall this article makes her sound like a mean girl who bullied meghan out because she couldn’t with the Black american being more popular than her so…..you do you Kate I guess.
Agree. Liz leaves the part about wanting Royal Lodge for themselves unsaid. Wait and watch for a year of renovations to Royal Lodge (doncha know, that’s because Andrew couldn’t afford the necessary and basic upkeep), at taxpayer expense, but to Kate’s specifications. And then some problems will be found with Forest Lodge–maybe you can’t land a helicopter there, or it’s still not safe enough, or William needs to be closer to the meetings rooms at Windsor Castle because he’s already said he won’t be holding meetings at Forest Lodge, or something. And here comes Kate, with or without William, to save the day!
It is interesting they are admitting that kate is a mean girl because this can later be used against her if william really wants to push for that divorce.
Just trying to understand why anyone would want Royal Lodge. It’s hideous looking. Not to mention the current occupant has stained it forever. Just shows how little they care about anyone other than themselves. It’s like the execs that still attended the meeting after Luigi killed one of their own.
I think it has a pool lol. And a lot of private space in the Windsor area. That would do it.
I’ve heard it’s nice inside? And it has tennis courts, too. When the Waleses were gunning for Belvedere one of the pitches was that Charlotte needs a tennis court.
This reads like Liz was told to write something nice about Kate, as damage control because we haven’t seen Kate in two weeks and won’t see her for another week or two. And because William and Charles have been botching the Andrew thing. And because the Forest Lodge optics are pretty terrible, what with telling dog walkers to bog off and forcing a nature center to close.
This doesn’t read like Liz believes Kate has many opinions or much influence at all. Sure, Liz trots out some verbiage about how Kate must be so very concerned about Andrew. But interestingly, Liz consistently couches this with waffle words like, “And apparently, Kate ‘shudders at the thought'” of Andrew living so close to Forest Lodge (just putting the shuddering bit in quotes reads like skepticism). Also, “There is no doubt Kate will have strong views on….” Do you actually believe this, Liz? Because it sounds like you don’t.
Then Liz actually pulls out some knives. “Look at how swiftly, unflinchingly she saw off Meghan. Remember that icy stare when the formerly Fab Four did a walkabout before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?” You didn’t have to remind your readers about these, Liz, but you did, so thank you. And, chef’s kiss, “What Kate wants, Kate gets.” The exact same phrase the rota used to damn Harry and Meghan.
I mean, Liz can be a beyatch too. But frequently she’s more true to her own opinions about the Waleses than the rest of the rota. Wonder if Liz will be forced to do a pathetic mea culpa like Platell was after slating the Waleses a few months ago.
If I was Kate, I’d be a little uncomfortable with being given credit for anything. This family loves to scapegoat. If she’s not careful, Kate’s gonna find herself under a bus for something like her own divorce. Is William carefully crafting anti-Kate narrative for future use?
They are sowing seeds showing that kate isn’t a nice person or the perfect princess and they will be grown if William wants a divorce.
There was a line I read in an archived version of this article that Kaiser didn’t include, which says, “The former Duchess of York is now reported to be ‘on the edge… with nowhere to go or anyone else to go with’.” Jones then basically goes oh boo hoo, Sarah. But that line stood out to me bc in a way that could be the same situation for Kate and the Midds if ever William chose that route. I don’t know if it was meant as a subtle reminder but that’s how I read it.
LOL I like this for Kitty. When the firm thinks something looks good Willy gets the credit but when its a mess the credit goes to Kitty. They’ve now attributed mother’s day photogate, this disastrous handling of Andy, and the Sussexes leaving the firm to Kitty. 3 things that Willy initially took credit for and then shifted to Kitty once it blew up in his face.
Having witnessed the relish Kitty took when Meghan was the institution’s scape goat/punching bag I’m enjoying this outcome for her. Those who don’t fight toxic situations are doomed to be destroyed by them.
Exactly my interpretation as well.
I would not be surprised if it turns out later that Kate is getting flung under the bus for this one.
Plus they’ll use this to fling Kate under the bus for the Waleses’ inevitable move to Royal Lodge in another year or two. “Well, Kate couldn’t bear to live a mile from Andrew, so he had to go, and we can’t let Royal Lodge sit empty.”
I definitely believe Kate is the literal ice princess. So how could anyone this ice cold care about children other than hers, I mean she shut down a center for kids so she could land grab for her 10th forever home. She is cold to the bone.
I must admit this, ok? I do agree with what u just said. I mean, why would she shut down a child care center just so she could grab more land for yet ANOTHER home!!? I guess she just cannot be satisfied with all the homes they already have!!?
The picture of the four of them on the walkabout. Look closely at Kate’s face and stance. Kate looks like Yul Brynner’s character in Westworld– a soulless, robotic killer. Tell me she is the lead character in The Terminator: The Fairer Sex and I would believe you.
Let’s not forget how kate acted like a child and iced out Meghan at the commonwealth service simply because she could not enter in the procession with Charles, Camilla and the queen.
Kate has been the ice queen for years especially toward women she views as a threat.
On a petty note, ice princess Kate is definitely aging with the face she deserves. Meanwhile Meghan is aging like fine champagne and happiness.
I’m starting to wonder if this article by Liz Jones is full of sarcasm against Kate.
I think so.
Even the Queen was known to have a circle of friends with whom she corresponded, celebrated birthdays with, had to tea, had a social life outside of her family, etc. You hear about none of these things with Kate. In the early days, she seemed to have a house party in Norfolk for her birthday, but now the vibe seems to be she has no circle of friends and no social life. And without a doubt, Kate does not seem to be the hostess with the mostest either.
What a load of bull pucky. First off, her shrugging off metaphor doesn’t fit ’cause Kate never, ever, takes off her coat. But this part? This is just nonsense: ‘And anyone who can come through cancer is not to be messed with. Cancer survivors are the strongest people you will ever meet.’ Apparently the author is forgetting Sarah is a breast cancer AND skin cancer survivor. Are she & Kate going to have a stare off?
What struck me is how cavalier the author of this article is about Andrew and his behavior. The first paragraph is truly gross in its jaunty tone. I am glad to see the admission about Kate being a mean girl on the walkabout, but the rest of it is just an inditement of how the British media is refusing to cover the true awfulness of what Andrew has done. Yuck!
Kate is not a born royal and her opinion counts for nothing in this scenario.