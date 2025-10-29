Did Prince William personally threaten to take away Eugenie & Beatrice’s titles?

On Monday, British journalist Emily Maitlis spilled some interesting tea about an odd moment last week. Last Thursday, late in the day in the UK, there was a sudden buzz that some big news would be coming out of Windsor. Maitlis claimed that Buckingham Palace told various media outlets to station reporters and photographers somewhat close to Royal Lodge, and that they should expect some interesting “passing traffic.” Several royal reporters were camped out for hours, and the BBC apparently sent a helicopter. Then, the palace “chickened out,” according to Maitlis. They decided not to do whatever staged skit they had planned. Maitlis also revealed what she thought it was going to be: either a meeting between Prince William and the York princesses OR King Charles arriving at Royal Lodge to personally demand that Prince Andrew vacate the premises. From the Royalist Substack:
According to Emily Maitlis, palace officials even tipped off the media that King Charles would be photographed driving into Royal Lodge to read his brother the riot act last Thursday. Cameras trained their lenses on the gates.
But when a BBC chopper began hovering above Windsor Great Park, Buckingham Palace “chickened out,” suddenly calling off what would have been the most public act of royal discipline in years.
“There was a question,” Maitlis then said, “over whether there had been, earlier in the day, a meeting between Prince William and the princesses Beatrice and Eugenie saying: ‘You’ve got to get your dad to move out of Royal Lodge, otherwise we will start re-examining the state of your own titles.’”
It is a remark that is brutally, unmistakably William, given that the continued status of a whole raft of non-working royals as princes and princesses has long grieved William, who is planning a wholesale rewriting of the royal settlement when he accedes. William’s decision to threaten Beatrice and Eugenie is clearly tactical, but it will be seen as a personal betrayal by them, as he used to be close to them.
[From The Royalist Substack]
Yeah, at no point did Maitlis say that she definitively knows that William was in the area or that he would be part of this stunt. Personally, given the facts at hand, this whole incident strikes me as more of a “classic Charles” bungling. Charles and his courtiers have f–ked up the York situation from start to finish, and these days, they’re even trying to shove the late QEII under the bus and blame everything on her.
As for the idea that William would personally go to Eugenie and Beatrice and threaten them with the removal of their titles… I don’t see it. He would send someone to do that, or he would demand that his father do it and then Scooter King would take credit for it. This whole story is also fascinating because I’m almost positive that William was nowhere near Windsor last week. His kids’ school break, remember? He was either in Norfolk or he was on vacation in some undisclosed location. Interestingly, as Maitlis’s quotes went viral throughout the day, “sources” piped up and told the Telegraph this: “Sources close to both the Prince and the Princesses deny the existence of any meeting. The Prince also does not have the power to remove their titles, or to ask Parliament to do so.” Again, Maitlis was just theorizing, and I suspect William was nowhere near Windsor last week.
All that being said, people are gunning for Eugenie and Beatrice’s titles, HRHs and everything else. That’s abundantly clear, but I believe that Buckingham Palace is the one trying to manipulate the parents through the daughters.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
London, UK, 21 May 2024: Princess Eugenie (in red) and Princess Beatrice (in white) arrive for the Royal Garden Party organised by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London.,Image: 875182415, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok / Avalon
London, UK, 21 May 2024: Princess Eugenie (in red) and Princess Beatrice (in white) arrive for the Royal Garden Party organised by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London.,Image: 875183868, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok / Avalon
17/09/2025. Windsor , United Kingdom. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle for the start of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.,Image: 1038113312, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
09/10/2025. London, UK. The King and The Prince of Wales attend a Countdown to COP30 event at the Natural History Museum. The King and The Prince viewed photography by the Woodland Trust before meeting business and finance leaders to hear how they are supporting projects to protect forests and woodlands in the UK and around the world. His Majesty and His Royal Highness then met the Brazilian Ambassador to the UK, Antonio de Aguiar Patriota, and Minister of Health, Alexandre Padilha, who are representing the COP30 host nation.,Image: 1044424373, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner, Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
14/10/2025. Portadown, Craigavon, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Long Meadow Cider in Portadown, Craigavon, Northern Ireland.,Image: 1045486962, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
The Prince of Wales meets trainee aircrew and staff from No. 28 (AC) Sqn and No. 22 Sqn during a visit to RAF Benson in Wallingford, Oxfordshire. Picture date: Wednesday October 15, 2025.,Image: 1045749020, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Matthews/Avalon
17/10/2025. London, UK. The Prince of Wales during a visit to the London Air Ambulance’s headquarters in Waterloo, London. The Prince met staff who work in the wellbeing team at the headquarters and offer support and services to paramedics carrying out lifesaving work daily. His Royal Highness heard from paramedics and other front-line workers about their experiences and the importance of providing mental health support to those working in emergency services. The Prince also visited the Emergency Operations Control room where the team work 24/7 to manage 999 calls into the ambulance service in London and was able to hear from staff, including Call Handlers, Dispatchers and members of the Clinical Hub team about their different roles and how they help people daily over the phone and arrange help on scene. The Prince viewed the vehicles used by the LAS team including the world’s first, purpose-built all-electric ambulance, and electric fast response cars. Finally, His Royal Highness met specialist paramedics and took part in a training demonstration.,Image: 1046133680, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
yep, this is Charles telegraphing none too subtly to Andrew that unless he scarpers, his daughters will lose their status, as well. It’s an underhanded, cowardly, despicable tactic, one that would have horrified QEII. Andrew really is not that much worse than Camilla and Charles, in my opinion. All three abused vulnerable and traumatised young women. Charles simply doesn’t have the moral high ground. Sarah Ferguson may be a hedonistic spendthrift but I’d take her over the other three in this scenario. She’s more hapless and hopeless than malicious. Yes, she’s entitled, but she’s raised two women who behave a lot better than William. You don’t see Beatrice and Eugenie leaking to the DM.
Sarah should have avoided dealings with shady people.
Andrew Lownie claims Sarah knew Epstein before Andrew did, and introduced Andrew and Epstein.
@Me at home, to be quite honest, I think Sarah was the mark. If she knew Epstein first, it’s because he wanted to be in that circle and get to the person he could actually milk and blackmail: Andrew.
Sarah had to have known at some point what was going on, especially now…I just think she’s so deep in the grift that she really doesn’t care too much how the money and privileges get to her, as long as they do. And that makes her a certain-level of depraved (like most everyone else in that family), but Andrew, to our knowledge, is still worse.
Nah, I think a child rapist is many steps worse than Charles and Camilla. That’s not a defense of them, that’s just my take that someone willing to rape a child and willing to support human trafficking is far worse.
yeah….how charles and camilla treated diana was awful.
but it wasnt the same as engaging in sex trafficking.
I don’t know if William personally spoke to the York girls about this but, remember, prior to Maitlis’ statements there was already talk in the Press about William wanting to remove Beatrice and Eugenie’s princely titles when he was King. So I absolutely do believe that William is exerting pressure on the (no longer) Yorks to leave Royal Lodge or else.
Mind you, I have no doubt that William will yank their titles anyway when he is King, regardless of whether or not they willingly move out of Royal Lodge now. He can’t be trusted.
Seems like this is probably more from Buckingham Palace trying to apply pressure from a different direction. For all their many horrific faults Andrew and Fergie do seem to genuinely love their daughters, and put them first in their machinations. So I can see how they would be a convenient tool against them.
I think William probably wouldn’t have any real issue with it, he doesn’t seem like he’s the greatest cousin behind the scenes anyway, but I think he’s waiting to see how the wind blows on all of the stuff that’s going on so he can swoop in and take credit. I don’t think that he’s going to get in front of anything right now, because he saw the reaction to him trying to get ahead of the Andrew steps down stories. You haven’t heard anything since then from them, that was an obvious leak.
William is definitely waiting to see how the wind blows…while on vacation. And technically the statement about him not having the power to do so is true…bc he’s not king. As King, he could technically write an LP to take their HRH styling. Charles however could do it now. I’m a little confused about what role Parliament would play in taking the York princess titles. They’re not peerage titles so not sure why Parliament would be needed at all in their case.
B & E outrank nonroyal dukes.
Sure, but either way, I don’t think Parliament has any say in their titles, only the monarch, so the source bringing up parliament at all was confusing. But if I’m wrong on that, lemme know.
see I can see william threatening to take their titles in a rage – do what I say or else!!! – without any thought for the practicalities of it. I think he would be more likely to threaten that than Charles.
i think William really just wants his kids as prince and princess and thats it, so I do think hes going to try to come after everyone else – from Harry on down.
I can just see William taking away B and Es titles as a justification for taking Archie and Lilibet’s titles without appearing to be racist.
I think he can issue NEW Letters of Patent that would say *forthwith* ONLY children of the heir would have the status of HRH/Prince(ss), and all but the heir lose that status upon age of 18, but I don’t think he can make that retroactive.
British Celebitches, help me out here. Can he do that, or does that still require Parliamentary approval/action?
@2131Jan, I think it works retroactively too. Didn’t George V’s letters patent do that? It removed titles from great-grandchildren, limited the size of the BRF.
My understanding, which could be wrong, is that he can do whatever he wants with an LP in terms of hrh stylings which affect the prince/princess titles. It can be written as something for future generations. It can be retroactive. It can even technically target just one person. If that’s what the monarch wants to do. The issue is that it will look bad for the monarch to be pettily targeting someone for personal issues and it can make the entire system of the monarchy, which is based on blood-lines, look obsolete. Bc what’s the point of blood lines if it’s now about working royals. It might as well be any old company that hires and fires then.
The dukedom titles are part of the peerage system and would need parliamentary approval, which doesn’t affect the yolrk sisters bc they can’t inherit that titles anyways bc they are not male-born. It affects Andrew and Harry and technically Archie.
If William can issue something about “only working royals get to use the HRH” then this could potentially affect Charlotte or Louis, too, if they decide to leave the firm. So I don’t know that William would want to do that.
Yup, my thought exactly, @sunnysideup
Yes, I definitely think going after B&E is coming from W (and Jason and if there’s a new Jason) b/c all he sees is a way to go after Harry. He’s ignoring that he might need B&E to pick up some of the slack since he and K do f all or that there are other members of the family that would be impacted.
I do find it disgusting that there’s a focus on houses and titles instead of actual accountability or actually trying to help people or actually trying to prevent this in the future. And in that, I think it’s coming from W & co b/c they’re only fixated on houses and titles. I can’t see Charles wanting to open the titles, etc can of worms; W is so angry and vindictive he can’t see straight and would wreck everything if it means H gets impacted too. The statement (“the prince doesn’t have the power” is too cute by half).
I think some of this is definitely coming from KP and Middleton. They want to have the only Prince and Princesses in the UK and this is a great way to kick start that plan.
I can see Kate’s hand all over this. She has never liked the York girls. As you all are tired of hearing me say, Kate lights William’s fuse then stands back and innocently watches the explosion.
I totally agree with you @Libra. Kate’s very good at dropping little stories in gullible ears, the one about Meghan making her cry is a great example. Imo she’s acted like she was born royal for quite some time and as we all know Kate doesn’t like other women around this would be a great way for her to remove the only blood princesses of this generation.
I can clearly remember the crying incident and reading about Kate sending flowers to apologise for making Meghan cry, My thought at the time, they were planning for the wedding of the year and that would be very stressful and the flowers were a good idea. It was a few weeks later that the story changed, and I was shocked that it wasn’t contradicted. If the lie hadn’t been told we would all have forgotten about it years ago.
The Windsor echo of backstabbing continues to reverberate in the media. Leaking and Briefing.
Buckingham Palace vs Kensington Palace, Charles vs William.
War of the Windsors – the sequel. Generation after Generation.
A Toxic, Dysfunctional ‘Mafia’ family/institution.
Agreed can anybody but the complicit british press be blind to The Firm using the media to brief their preferred narrative. Fed up with the arrant nonsense that this doesn’t routinuely happen on a daily basis via WhatsApp for the RR. Yet tabloids still peddle the BS that Harry is the only one talking whilst the Firm never complain, never explain!
They ultimately all turn against each other in that clan.
They do, don’t they! It’s rather fascinating to watch! Once again, so thankful that the Sussexes are far removed from that clan.
Wasn’t Peg the Lazy on vacation last week? I seriously doubt he will do anything other than huff and puff about the Royal Lodge disaster.
Pretty sure he will be on vacation until Earthshot. And Kate won’t be seen until after ES and after the big
FL move. So you know, mid-Nov or whenever Remembrance events are.
Which is bananas to me, and there’s not enough apathy in the world that should cover how often they skate on this. They basically took the entire summer off, came back in September to do some stuff around the Trump State visit and when Harry was in the UK. Then popped up again for a little bit in October when the Sussexes were in New York and you haven’t seen them since.
So since what Trooping they both have done something visible about 10 times? And won’t do anything until Remembrance Day in November? If they do anything, who knows if they will pull another VJ day.
They usually do a flurry of events in November – there’s a state visit planned, and Remembrance Sunday and the usual events that go along with that. Then they have Kate’s christmas concert and then we don’t see them for a few months besides Christmas day.
It’s very interesting to see KP deny the story. Usually they just keep when the press makes up stories. Didn’t they tell Meghan that they are unable to respond to the false stories in the press?
Tina Brown said that the Palace only denies the stories that are true.
Ha! Well there you go. I can believe someone intimated this threat to the York girls. Not face to face but thru a palace aide or an intermediary for sure. Was it someone speaking on William’s behalf or Charles’s behalf? The wording of the response is interesting. Bc it’s saying William can’t do it now…but that doesn’t mean he didn’t convey that he can in fact do it one day. Feels like William got messy bts and then walked it back. Or it’s coming from Charles. Idk really.
I think William got messy and this is now being walked back. I said above I can see this coming from him in a rage and then someone being like uhhhh well actually sir….
I just think charles would use other efforts (namely money) to control Andrew.
“The Prince also does not have the power to remove their titles, or to ask Parliament to do so.”
Actually, Will will have the power when he becomes the King. Doesn’t he always talk about what he is gonna do when he is the King? That is what I understood from the threat. He is gonna punish all of them if Andrew doesn’t move out. As far as I know, he doesn’t need Parliament approval as the monarch. He can just write another letters patent, which Charles said he would do when H&M living in UK in order not to give Archie Prince title. Charles didn’t do it after Oprah interview disclosed their plans, but Will doesn’t give a sh*t. I am sure he intends to remove all of Prince / Princess titles from anyone except from his kids.
Same, the correction from the source just felt like someone playing a semantics game.
Emily Matis just spilled the beans that the palace and the press stage these “riding in the car” photo-ops. Everything is a prearranged stunt with the BRF—everything!
Sorry not sorry, none of this is true. This is a family who still communicates by writing letters to each other. There’s no way Charles would ever perform a public confrontation, and as mean as William is, he would not risk it either. They’re both trying to find a way to simultaneously look like they even want to do anything while they keep their heads stuck in the proverbial sand.
not a public confrontation. I dont know what was planned, but at the most it would have been a shot of William or Charles arriving at royal lodge. Like how Charles had the press waiting outside Clarence House when Harry visited.
I keep thinking about what Kaiser said one time about “magic blood” and if they can take away the perks of the “magic blood” for some but not others, then is it really so magical?
Once again, I’ll say that it appears that we are watching the slow, but starting to pick up pace, death of the British monarchy and by their own hands.
I absolutely see William doing or saying something like this (directly or indirectly through his staff). However, if it doesn’t go over well his camp will deny it. If it went well he would be taking credit for it right now.
KP denied that there was a meeting but they didn’t deny that Bulliam made the threat. Bulliam can’t remove the titles himself but he can bully his weak father into doing it. I think Bulliam has shown that he doesn’t want anyone to have a title except himself, Kate and his kids. It seems very cruel to kick Beatrice and Eugenie when they’re down. As far as we know, they haven’t done anything wrong. Were Beatrice and Eugenie aware of their parents “association “ with Epstein and his conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor?
This isn’t going to end well. People are going to see Charles and William dumping on their younger siblings and wonder why they keep the family around at all. Part of the whole primogeniture deal is that the rich eldest son is responsible for the whole family. Charles is utterly failing in that.
OT: Does anybody have a link to the racist costume that Wills wore to his Out of Africa birthday party? Some is insisting that it never happened and I though I saw it linked in the comments here around the time Spare came out. 🙏
I think it did happen, I believed he apologised for it. Probably if one of the other royals had done it nobody would have taken much notice.
They’re going to need a whole FLEET of buses for all the throwing-under.
So if only “working” royals get to keep their titles then does that mean and Edward and Anne will never get to retire unless they want to lose their titles? Honestly, I could see Scooter doing that, make his elderly aunt and uncle keep working while he stays home watching football. Or the other option would be to give the Middletons titles because of course poor William and Kate can’t do it all!
Yeah, this has all the hallmarks of the Scooter King, though I agree that he wouldn’t deliver the threat personally (that would be too much work, for one thing, and he wants plausible deniability, always).
Emily Maitlis is an incredibly reliable source.
The whole business of removing titles is a nonsense. How would you define working royal which you would have to do. Royal children get the title at birth before they can choose. Harry was a working royal so would it be like a job title? When you quit you lose it? As the titles are related to your position in the family you could only withdraw them on the same basis. What happens the day after you’ve taken away the titles. William would be left with a pretty sorry bunch of hangers on and an aging workforce. It would lead to the end of the monarchy which maybe William wants but I’m guessing a lot of people in the institution would object to.
I don’t believe that removing titles is the end game. It’s all about control and revenge. Both Charles and William are controlling/ vengeful people who lack empathy.
The truly unfortunate aspect is that, in this era of terrible authoritarian leaders, many people have lost faith in fundamental institutions. We live in a time when many people need and seek humility, modesty, comfort, kindness, authenticity, truth, honesty, and dignity. A royal family could offer and pass on all of this.
Instead, however, we see the cold-hearted brutal expulsion and relentless attempts to destroy the Sussexes, cover-ups of terrible deeds by other members, greed and arrogance. And a press that is allowed to do anything. A press that is also above the law.
They are gambling away more than just their royal titles; they are destroying people’s respect and hope. Perhaps the last hope that remains after Brexit. But what am I talking about anyway? All these things are just words blowing in the wind.
Just like Kate is more comfortable going after women, I think that’s Will’s comfort zone too. The optics alone! The future king threatening girls, cousins, no less. Can someone tell wee Willy that is so not a good look? It seems his entire future monarchy will be taking revenge and fighting to the death for all the goodies he thinks he deserves (which is damn near everything anyone else has and more). He is such a piece of shit.
They’re not girls; they’re adult women in their 30s.
I don’t know if it was BP or KP that took this route of threatening Beatrice and Eugene’s titles. In any case, I don’t think it matters because I think such threats would make Andrew dig his heels in even more. He has dirt on everyone in that family, and I believe if cornered he would go as far as to spill it.
Which just demonstrates how weak KC’s position is. The respectability the left behinds cloak themselves in is nothing but smoke and mirrors. They are all highly corrupt. Not one of them (outside of maybe Anne, maybe) has a skeleton free closet.
So much talk about punishing Bea and Eugenie, why should it be the daughters that suffer for the sins of their Father ?
This is so the patriarchy at work
Let’s put these sins with at the feet of who they belong and that is the horrible entitled Andrew and his wife is a spendthrift and morally corrupt, but she’s not a rapist..
William can threaten them with more than titles. I believe Eugenie still has Ivy Cottage at KP and Beatrice has an apartment at St James Palace. He could kick both out.
He will be known as William the Petty, William the Lazy or William the Robber King. All fit.