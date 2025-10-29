All of this is because King Charles cannot manage his way out of a wet paper bag

It’s ridiculously funny to watch as Buckingham Palace’s operations are in shambles because everything has been hijacked by this situation with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. It’s not just Andrew and Fergie’s catastrophes consuming the royal storylines, it’s about King Charles’s dithering and his inability to simply cauterize the bleed and make the (not so) hard decisions. We’ve known for the past week that Andrew and Fergie need to be thrown out of Royal Lodge. While they should be handed off to the British and American authorities for questioning and/or arrest, the “royal solution” to this problem has always been relatively easy: buy out Andrew’s lease using private Duchy of Lancaster funds, force Andrew and Fergie to move into Wood Farm or some other property on the Sandringham estate, and order them to never show their faces again. It’s that simple. And Charles can’t do it. He’s incapable of making those calls. And it’s even funnier because Andrew and Fergie are openly briefing against Charles, meaning the majority of these negotiations are taking place in the British tabloids. Speaking of:

A bitter row between ­Buckingham Palace and Royal Lodge over plans for Prince Andrew and Fergie’s new homes has now escalated into a full blown civil war, The Sun can reveal. The King is adamant his brother — engulfed by the Jeffrey Epstein scandal — must quit his 31-room Windsor mansion but his efforts to force him out have now dragged on for almost three years and talks have become increasingly strained.

Insiders sense Charles could finally be about to get his way after pressure was cranked up when Andy and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson gave up their Duke and Duchess of York titles — and it was revealed they had not paid rent on Royal Lodge for 20 years. However, each side is now briefing against one another as the two brothers are caught up in a stand-off over the Queen Mother’s beloved former home.

The Sun revealed this week that ­during “advanced talks” Andy, the late Queen’s favourite son, had suggested he would leave Royal Lodge in exchange for Frogmore Cottage – where workmen and decorators have recently been seen working round the clock.

The 65-year-old Prince was first offered the Grade-II listed home when Prince Harry and wife Meghan were ordered to leave it in January 2023. Sarah Ferguson, 66, had asked for Adelaide Cottage after Prince William and wife Kate’s expected move to ­Forest Lodge early next month. Yet a source close to Fergie maintains it was the palace who first offered her Adelaide Cottage in May. But Royal sources instantly hit back to shoot down her claims — saying Adelaide Cottage was never offered to the ex-Duchess of York.

The same sources did not deny that Fergie herself had asked for the beautiful property, which is just a stone’s throw from Windsor Castle. The war of words is said to be a clear sign of the increasing hostility of the disputes in what has become a “Game of Homes” royal housing crisis.

An insider said: “The palace has been trying to get Andrew and Sarah to leave Royal Lodge for almost three years now. But it’s the ugliest it has ever been. Claims and counterclaims about who was offered what and when show it’s not going well.”

[From The Sun]

As my father was fond of saying: “Be a manager. Manage the situation.” As in, someone has to be in charge and make the difficult call. You have to be willing to be the bad guy if you want to be a manager or an executive. That’s the problem with Charles and the royal system writ large though – they don’t know how to manage situations and they always falter when they’re called upon to make a difficult, tricky or nuanced call. Do you ever just stand back and think about how crazy it is that in the wake of Virginia Giuffre’s devastating account of trafficking, assault, abuse, one of the men who abused her has been fighting about whether he gets to stay in his mansion?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

55 Responses to “All of this is because King Charles cannot manage his way out of a wet paper bag”

  1. Tessa says:
    October 29, 2025 at 9:23 am

    Yet Charles did not “dither” when it came to taking away Harry and Meghan’s UK home and pulling back security.

    Reply
    • HannahB says:
      October 29, 2025 at 9:51 am

      And without all of the back-and-forth, no less. (Necessary) security pulled without any direct notification from Daddy Dearest, and the boot from Frogmore Cottage given by a flunky. But weeks, months and years of negotiations with the sex pest. Huh.

      Reply
    • Happy Peregrine says:
      October 29, 2025 at 10:27 am

      I have a theory.

      I think that William trashed Frogmore. Like full on rage roomed the whole house. Multiple times. He just popped over whenever he felt an increase in hatred for Harry and Meghan and broke part of the home they built together and loved. I think he maybe kept some areas ok at first and would watch tv or sleep (side eye) but I think he wrecked it.

      I mean – why wouldn’t he? It’s a royal property so he views it as his. Anything Harry has or had should be his. Incandescent rage and his idea that he had been betrayed?

      I just assumed this is what had happened. The workers all around Frogmore make it seem very plausible.

      Reply
    • Tuesday says:
      October 29, 2025 at 10:34 am

      Exactly what I came to say. Why didn’t he dither about Harry?

      Reply
      • Libra says:
        October 29, 2025 at 10:47 am

        Because it was Kate who wanted to punish them both; he for leaving her and she for marrying him. She was the instigator.

  2. Blujfly says:
    October 29, 2025 at 9:30 am

    Let’s face facts – this is the second public debacle that Clive Alderton has presided over. Charles is Charles, but the Wasp with the help of the Bee and the Fly absolutely bungled the Harry and Meghan situation and has presided over the debacle. It was rumored that Anne and Edward were not happy with the way the Harry and Meghan situation dragged on and still does, and that both believe that if Christopher Geidt was still in the Bee’s shoes it wouldn’t have happened.

    Reply
    • Gaffney says:
      October 29, 2025 at 9:37 am

      this is the kind of comment I come here to read! 🍿

      Reply
    • Lauren says:
      October 29, 2025 at 10:10 am

      Who are Clive Alderton, the Wasp, the Bee and the Fly?

      Reply
      • Lady D says:
        October 29, 2025 at 10:21 am

        Read Harry’s book.

      • Blujfly says:
        October 29, 2025 at 10:29 am

        Clive Alderton is King Charles’ private secretary, a role akin to an American chief of staff. The Bee is the name assigned to Edward Young, Queen Elizabeth’s private secretary at the time of Sussex and her death, by prince Harry in spare. The Wasp is Simon Case, who was seconded to Prince William as his private secretary only during the time William decided Harry and Meghan were a problem, a career Tory later caught breaching lockdown rules and generally ruling over Boris Johnson’s degenerate premiership. Alderton was referred to in Spare as the Fly. Together they leaked against Meghan and created the circumstances necessary to leave Harry with only one option, to leave entirely. Christopher Geidt was the queen’s private secretary during most of the late 00s and 2010s, until in 17/18 Charles and Andrew engineered a coup and forced him out. The Queen brought him back in 2018 to find a way that Harry and Meghan could go to South Africa and work for the crown and give them breathing room, plans that were leaked by one if not all the bugs and so the plan was dismissed. Anne and Edward liked Geidt because he had some control of Charles and Andrew and the Queen and wasn’t afraid to say no to them.

    • Gail says:
      October 29, 2025 at 11:03 am

      Yet didn’t I read it was Anne who said ‘throw the book at Harry, toss him out of Frogmore, be harsh’ to bring him back to heel?
      What I deeply, truly don’t understand is how they don’t get what this looks like to us Commonwealthers. He’s our head of state and cannot make a decision. Either announce “My Brother Claims Innocence and I Believe Him so Leave Him Alone” OR “My Brother Admits He Has Fouled Up and Will Remove Himself From My Sight (and yours) Forevermore”.
      Seems to me it’s an either/or situation. So Choose Already!!!!

      Reply
      • Blujfly says:
        October 29, 2025 at 1:00 pm

        The Anne stuff was about the frogmore cottage eviction, yes. That she supported evicting the Sussexes as they were now non-working royals. The reporting on Geidt and the mishandling of the Sandringham meeting, etc was prior to that. Things may have changed for her after the full flight. The Geidt reporting was that Edward and Anne were unhappy with the spectacle throughout 2018-21 of the Palace’s treatment of the Sussexes and believed Geidt wouldn’t have allowed it to happen the way it did. I think it’s important to point out here that 9 times out of 10, when one of them criticizes the others it’s 1) self preservation or 2) they are angry it went public. I don’t think they were motivated by any real empathy to Harry or Meghan but rather watch the heir and future heir run roughshod over the Queen and what they saw as a balance of power shifting to Charles and even at the time, Andrew.

      • Debbie says:
        October 29, 2025 at 3:27 pm

        Andrew at Royal Lodge was a nonworking royal all these years. And what about Fergie, she was divorced for decades and she’s been living in Royal Lodge for decades. Yet, Ann didn’t seem to mind that situation.

      • jais says:
        October 29, 2025 at 3:31 pm

        Agree, Debbie. Andrew isn’t a working royal either so shouldn’t we hear an outcry from Anne that that he should also not be allowed to live at FC? Perhaps she can house him in a room at Gatcombe Park.

      • Gabby says:
        October 29, 2025 at 4:13 pm

        Then why doesn’t Anne support removing those most non-working of non-working royals from KenPal, Anmer Hall, Adelaide, Forest Lodge, that Welsh pad with the name I don’t have time for, and all their other Forever Homes?

  3. MSJ says:
    October 29, 2025 at 9:34 am

    Princess Diana was right about Charles not being suitable for the role of a King.

    Reply
  4. blue says:
    October 29, 2025 at 9:36 am

    I don’t understand why Fergie is entititled to any house. She’s an ex-wife. If Andy wants to house her, that’s only on him. If he doesn’t think a 5 BR house is big enough for them both, give Ferg the heave-ho. When the little Yorkies were small children, I can see offering them comfy digs as a courtesy but Ferg’s a grandmother now. Let her mooch a room from one of her daughters or any of her relatives or friends who’ll let her move in.
    The Crown doesn’t owe her a house & shouldn’t let her move into one other than as Andy’s guest.

    Reply
    • JT says:
      October 29, 2025 at 9:45 am

      Exactly. Why is Fergie even a part of this conversation at all other than get the hell out? The royal family should not have to provide her a living at all. If her daughters were able to set her up in some kind of home before, why can’t they do it again? The Fergie situation should have been nipped in the bud 30 years ago when she divorced Andrew, but it’s the royals and they prefer kicking the can down the road instead of actually managing a situation, unless you’re married a black woman then all of sudden ditching is no longer in their nature.

      Reply
    • Lurker says:
      October 29, 2025 at 10:04 am

      But the Corgis! Sarah has the Queen’s Corgis! Surely they need their own bedrooms? Won’t you think about the Corgis!

      Reply
    • Steph says:
      October 29, 2025 at 10:12 am

      @Blue and the British public don’t owe Andrew either. He shouldn’t be allowed in a crown property since that’s maintained by taxes.

      Reply
    • Laura D says:
      October 29, 2025 at 3:15 pm

      ITA @Blue. She must have some serious dirt on that family for this to be even considered.

      Serious questions must be asked to why the 5th in-line to the throne was evicted from the house he paid to renovate. Yet there’s a strong possibility that this ex married-in will given a house on the royal estate. She’s not a working royal, her ex-husband and her children are lower than Harry in the LOS but she’s being treated like she’s the FFK’s mother!

      Reply
    • SophieB9 says:
      October 29, 2025 at 4:34 pm

      I thought Fergie and/or her daughters had bought a lovely home in London not too long ago. Did she sell it on?

      Reply
  5. Draadje says:
    October 29, 2025 at 9:37 am

    The BRF, and especially CIII, think that removing *perks* related to being a royal will be enough, i.e. no Christmas at Sandringham, downsize your house to only ::gasp:: 4 bedrooms.

    What they should be doing is remove *all protections* implicit and explicit, that Andrew now enjoys. Remove the diplomatic passport, encourage the Metropolitan police to conduct a full investigation and publish the result, remove any barriers for the FBI to interview Andrew.

    As for Sarah, it’s ridiculous that she’s even part of the conversation. At this point let her do her worst, she has no credibility left with the general public. And if the BRF has to do something, then arrange it via her daughters. But even that is just crazy.

    Reply
  6. Goldenmom says:
    October 29, 2025 at 9:40 am

    Thank god he has someone to choose his clothes for him in the morning, otherwise he’d probably be wearing a bathrobe all day.

    Diana called it.

    Reply
  7. Lau says:
    October 29, 2025 at 9:40 am

    I don’t think that Charles is “weak” in that sense but rather that he is fond of using his stupid rapist an human trafficker of a brother and his ex-sister-in-law as scapegoats everytime he needs to. This family also has a weird conception of what normal family relations are supposed to be, you see this with both Charles and Andrew who bully each other and with William who bullies Harry on the daily.
    But I do wonder if one of these days Andrew and Fergie will just push Charles just a little bit too far and he’ll end up droping them altogether and let them be dealt with by the police.

    Reply
  8. LemonDrop says:
    October 29, 2025 at 9:48 am

    Clive Alderton definitely has a hand this. He is also responsible for the continued rift between Harry and Charles. Clive is briefing William on the ongoing negotiations between Charles and Andrew. Clive is auditioning for his next job… with William. He can’t help himself and doesn’t have the discipline to keep his nasty mouth shut. William has a temper and no good sense, he is using info from Clive to butt in to the negotiations and then leak to the press. It’s a mess and it’s not all of Charles’s making. Clive, William and company need to shut up and sit down. Charles needs to cut the cord on Andrew otherwise he will drag the whole family down.

    I am so damn sick of hearing about what William will do as King. Shut up, no one cares. We are already despondent that QEII failed to raise any decent successors. Not one in the remaining bunch, with maybe the exception of Anne, is capable of this job. What a shitty legacy.

    Reply
    • Margaret A. Shannon says:
      October 29, 2025 at 10:54 am

      I think the men in gray are trying to pressure Andrew into giving in now by suggesting he’ll never get as sweet a deal from William. These people are long on talk but short on action.

      Reply
    • Gabby says:
      October 29, 2025 at 4:20 pm

      If Charles can’t figure out that his own private secretary is briefing Scooter behind his back, then he has truly dropped the ball.

      Fire Clive, dummy. Otherwise, you’re getting outsmarted and outplayed by *checks notes* William.

      Reply
  9. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 29, 2025 at 9:53 am

    I don’t think Charles’ management skills or lack thereof are the main problem. He is compromised by his own adjacency to pedos and the fact that he groomed Diana when she was a teenager and he was a grown adult of almost thirty. Andrew knows this and won’t hesitate to hold it over Charles. That’s always been the stumbling block in dealing with Andrew. He’s not the only rotten apple in the barrel.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      October 29, 2025 at 10:11 am

      Charles favorite Uncle, his best friend JS, and his brother… he surrounds himself with these people who commit heinous crimes against the most vulnerable people it’s just sickening and says all I need to know about chucks character and morals. I’m truthfully surprised there aren’t allegations against him also.

      Reply
  10. Harla says:
    October 29, 2025 at 10:10 am

    Well to be fair the late queen was a horrible manager as well and the royals surround themselves with the worst kind of courtiers, so it’s not surprising that wet, paper bags prove troublesome.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      October 29, 2025 at 10:55 am

      It’s almost as if they’re NOT superior to the rest of us, anointed by god, etc. etc. Huh.

      If that’s the case why not just #abolishthemonarchy

      Reply
  11. Jais says:
    October 29, 2025 at 10:12 am

    Hmm. So “it’s being said” that there are already decorators at FC. I wonder why they didn’t just offer AC to Andrew. Fergie could live in the staff housing right next door. Is it that they want specifically to put Andrew in Harry’s former home to turn the screw and rub the salt? How is Andrew going to pay market rent like Harry did? This is going to backfire. He should be sent to Sandringham but here we are. It’s going to look bad for the RF if the pedo gets a better lease deal than Harry did.

    Reply
  12. Iowa OBGYN says:
    October 29, 2025 at 10:42 am

    One of the hardest lessons I ever had to learn was that you cannot both be in charge and have everybody be your friend. I like your dad’s advice.

    Reply
    • Gail says:
      October 29, 2025 at 11:17 am

      One of my hardest things to hear during my evaluations was that my staff didn’t like me that much…but they did respect me and they knew I was fair and upfront. They knew they could count on me to back them 100%. Another supervisor (whom I kind of envied) was friends with her staff. They had an easy going relationship with her. Turns out, they didn’t much respect her and were not sure she would have their backs if anything went sideways.
      My boss, a woman I completely respected, said if she had to choose between us, she would choose a supervisor whose staff respected her every time.
      I carried that theory into my parenting. Never tried to be friends w/my kid. I was the mother (and, as it turned out because he passed before the kid was two, the father too!).
      Being a leader is hard. Being led is so much easier. Just like doing the right thing is always harder than doing the easy thing.

      Reply
  13. Libra says:
    October 29, 2025 at 10:50 am

    So painfully true.

    Reply
  14. B says:
    October 29, 2025 at 10:53 am

    I’m torn between wondering how much dirt Andy has on that family and marveling at how much Chuck and Willy hated Harry and Meghan. Neither Chuck or Willy had a hard time making tough decisions about the Sussexes. They reneged on the Sandringham summit agreement, stripped security and then leaked their location, took their “gifted home” even though they paid the rent years in advance, and consistently worked to prevent them from visiting the UK by making sure they don’t have adequate security in the UK. Chuck and Willy were unified as they engaged in one ruthless plot after another to harm the Sussex family. This dithering about just moving Andy from one free home to another really highlights the depths of hatred they had for the Sussex family and provides more clarity about why they won’t call their media dogs, bots, and trolls off despite the Sussexes being gone for over 5 years. The hatred is intense.

    On the other hand Andy could have nuclear level dirt and maybe its an issue of mutually assured destruction if they make the wrong move against. I’ll be honest though I’m finding that harder and harder to believe as I’m witnessing the level of control the monarch has over the media. They could easily silence Andrew.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      October 29, 2025 at 11:47 am

      Exactly @B it breaks my heart how badly Harry and Meghan were and are still being treated and yet even now Andrew is being coddled. They are rowing over one free house or another as “punishment?!” TPTB plus Chuck and Will badly handled everything and can’t see that it would bite from on the bum. They want containment on Andrew to shut down MP discussion on any royal finances and accommodation. All of them are grifters and Will is definitely NOT now nor has he ever been, value for money. Missing VJ day and now the FL landgrab depriving his new neighbours of cherished access to a park and nature centre proves his man’s utter selfishness and lack of any sense of duty!

      Reply
    • Gabby says:
      October 29, 2025 at 4:26 pm

      Probably because Charles and William are not jealous of Andrew the way they are jealous of Harry.

      Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    October 29, 2025 at 11:05 am

    Charles should be telling Andrew to talk to the police and the FBI.

    Reply
  16. ParkRunMum says:
    October 29, 2025 at 11:37 am

    I really think this situation is going to leave the monarchy holed below the waterline, and not a minute too soon. It’s past due. I mean. Really???? If Charles can’t even keep his own house in order, literally, stumbles when asked to deal with his own colossally stupid brother, who fell into the planet’s most notorious honey trap, to say nothing of his being a sex pest / serial abuser / entitled dick / national joke / buffoon / etc. …. I mean. WTF are these people *for* FFS? Pardon the fruity language. We have a local “politician” called Lord Bin head or some such thing, he’s a joke candidate, and he actually comes up with sensible policies that are subsequently adopted (and claimed) by reputable parties. He’s always behind a mask and there’s no way of knowing if it’s the same person every time, or, just a series of volunteers inhabiting this character / persona. He shows up on every ballot in local elections. I *love* British politics in this way. But FWIW Lord Bin head would be better at this job than Charles. It’s that bad. LOL. So sad but so hilarious at the same time. I just googled him!!! It’s Count Binface. Check it out. I have never voted for him, but if it were a choice between Charles III and Binface, I’d vote Binface all the way. Bins for everyone!!! LOL.

    Reply
  17. jferber says:
    October 29, 2025 at 1:19 pm

    This may all be true of Charles, the dithering, etc., but he was a pit bull in the take down of his own wife. Decisive, devious and successful. Don’t underestimate him–just think of all the things he did to Prince Harry and Princess Meghan. He can be sinister and bloodless (but not with Andrew, yet).

    Reply
  18. Hattie says:
    October 29, 2025 at 1:48 pm

    This is King Camilla’s reign.

    Reply
  19. IdlesAtCranky says:
    October 29, 2025 at 3:26 pm

    I, respectfully, completely disagree.

    Yes, Charles can dither & procrastinate, and often does. But he’s perfectly capable of being decisive, ruthless, and cruel. And he’s not stupid, despite his massively ill-judged behavior throughout his life.

    He doesn’t believe Andrew really did anything wrong. Full stop.

    Charles himself is at least as fiscally compromised as Andrew, & he’s kept company with pedophiles, rapists, & abusers his whole life.

    And notice, what’s the conversation now? It’s not about Virginia, or her book, or her death. It’s not about Epstein or Maxwell. It’s not about the police investigating Andrew. It’s not about trafficking children or even abuse of power.

    The conversation, driven by the “briefing war,” is about Andrew’s titles, where he & Fergie will live, the York girls, what Billy & Bone Idle think, etc etc.

    These people are masters at using smoke & mirrors & the *appearance* of bumbling indecision & innocent intentions to get away with murder.

    Reply
  20. jferber says:
    October 29, 2025 at 3:32 pm

    IdlesatCranky, THIS. Full stop.

    Reply
  21. bisynaptic says:
    October 29, 2025 at 4:19 pm

    I found an interesting video on Royal Lodge: https://youtu.be/84GncFf-ub8?si=K5D-Z8bwwbzhGXSZ

    Reply

