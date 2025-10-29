Tom Parker Bowles: ‘If I suddenly became prince, [the] Palace gates would be stormed’

Tom Parker Bowles’ mother, Queen Camilla, was out and about this week in an attempt to distract from the ongoing fiascos of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. But did Camilla send out Tom to distract as well? Possibly. The thing is, Tom is something of a professional foodie, a critic/food writer/cookbook author/food historian, so it’s more than possible that he’s just got his own career to this side and it has nothing to do with the Windsors. In any case, Tom was on a food podcast this week and he spoke about the idea that he would ever get a title (lmao) and whether he’s ever held the Crown Jewels.
Queen Camilla’s son has joked that Buckingham Palace would get “stormed” if he was made a prince. Tom Parker Bowles, 50, said that he would keep to his “original name” after he was asked about the possibility of gaining a title when his stepfather became King in 2023.
Speaking on the Good Food Podcast, Parker Bowles quipped: “I tell you, that would be the quickest way to revolution. I think we’re a fairly balanced and sober and sensible country on the whole. But if I suddenly became prince, I think that Buckingham Palace gates would be stormed.”
The food writer and restaurant critic added: “It would be appalling. I think that would put back the long and glorious cause of the monarchy in Britain by many years.”
Pressure continues to mount on Buckingham Palace to strip Prince Andrew of his title as a prince over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. He was stripped of his dukedom and honours earlier this month after it emerged that he lied about how long he had maintained a relationship with the late paedophile tycoon. While Parker Bowles was not addressing the recent furore, he joked that he would be “sticking” to his original name.
Speaking about his stepfather, King Charles, Parker Bowles said that he was a “fountain of knowledge” and has “forgotten more than I will ever know”.
Asked if he had ever been able to see or touch the Crown Jewels, Parker Bowles revealed that he managed to hold one of the treasures ahead of the King’s Coronation. He said: “They had some of the Crown Jewels, because the King and my mother had to practise carrying [them] … and it was just, I think it was the sceptre, or the diadem, I can’t remember. Anyway, just to hold it briefly was – you’re holding history, you’re holding 800 or 900 years of history, it’s incredible.”
The food writer also explained how his culinary knowledge had been fostered at home in Wiltshire, with his parents and younger sister, Laura Lopes.
“I had a very traditional – albeit very happy and privileged – upbringing. It was a classic comfortable English upbringing,” he said. Discussing the Queen’s cooking, he added: “She’s a great cook, a natural cook, and there weren’t many spices… it was very, very traditional. I grew up in Wiltshire in the ’70s and early ’80s. We’d have English food.”
Asked if his exposure to the Royal family had “changed his tastes”, the critic and author simply said: “Not really, no.”
Why would exposure to the Windsors change his taste? The Windsors in QEII’s era were eating farm-to-table, yes, but QEII liked her food very bland and spice-free, and that’s how everyone tended to eat. Charles is not an adventurous eater either. They’re all still eating bland, unseasoned food. As for the other stuff, while there was some commentary about how Tom and his sister Lara should “get titles” because their mother is queen consort, both Tom and Lara have shrugged all of that off consistently. I don’t believe it was ever a real conversation within royal circles. Tom is right, if there was a real conversation about the Parker Bowles children getting titles, the backlash would be immediate.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Interesting that he went straight to “Prince” and not an earldom. I actually would be fine with that. Plus it would irritate Carole and William.
Yup, I noticed that too. he wasn’t referencing a non-ducal/princely title.
I’m sure that if Camilla ever cooks anything (I really don’t think she does) it’s the blandest most boring food but with a LOT of booze on the side.
I feel as though she would avoid the ocean because it’s too “spicy” 🤣
How does this ass-clown even get a platform? He is a lying nothing.
Odd that he is even fantasizing about this 😳
They asked him a question. He answered.
This is terrible. Terrible! I can’t decide if he’s really excellent at PR or if the monarchy is just so bad at it any random dude can out manage them.
He answered “trap/ hardball” questions directly and with humor.
He threaded that needle so well – England is amazing but this would hurt the monarchy and the people would be upset. So no.
He’s all – I love tradition. The monarchy, holding a piece of that history was amazing. I tend to interact with tradition through food. He had a happy traditional but very privileged childhood.
He’s saying the things William should be saying. With ease and humor.
William needs an intervention. wtf.
I know, I’m shocked, shocked. How is he so good at this and William is so bad? We could blame it on the monarchy, but then that doesn’t explain Harry, who is also very good at saying the right thing.
I still can’t believe he’s her son. I remember seeing a picture of him here and thinking he was her ex husband. For the love of God, would these people please start using some skincare?
And dental care.
as harmless as this sounds, it’s got a certain underside to it, like when something is illuminated from an eerie angle. I read a phrase once, which was, “Every narcissist recruits an enabler as their enforcer.” …and that is what the Parker-Bowles clan represents to the Crown, now, and to Charles, personally. His hype man / backup singer / chorus line. “He’s forgotten more than I’ll ever know,”… this kind of harmless flattery (which helps the one offering it more than its putative beneficiary & subject) is not harmless. Because charles and WanK clearly believe their own hype. And it’s in the interests of people like the P-B’s to pump them up, to keep the gravy train on the rails. The monarch is just a figurehead. No harm in flattery, the thinking goes. But try being *actually* a family member of said figurehead, whose head has been turned by flattery. Not so nice. The hangers-on always profit more from the system than the royals, really: they get the anonymity and classic comfortable English scenery. They don’t get the tabloids ripping up their lives. Hence it’s okie dokey for old Tom to talk about a revolution taking place, were he to be made a prince. He won’t be. He’ll just continue to be an ex-cokehead, overprivileged, divorced, louche twat. Like the rest of his tribe. Eye roll.
Yeah, making a joke that of course he would never want the title of prince. Whilst the topic of the York titles are in the news. The hanger-ons are always gonna hang-on while upholding the system that sends attention heir way. They don’t need a title for that. And it’s not a shock that we asked about titles by the interviewer. I’d imagine he was expecting it as part of the interview.
I like him. He’s charming and a good writer.
Having read a few of his pieces but not a book can’t say that I think he’s a good writer and I haven’t found him charming yet. I don’t like him his best friends are acknowledged bigots.
He has that British self-deprecating charm:
I became a food writer because I was sacked from pretty much any other job I ever did. I could string a sentence together and eat. Twenty-five years on, I’m still here and still loving every moment. God I’m lucky, and I’ll never, ever grow bored of food.
and
We grew up eating locally, seasonally and organically, way before they became the overused buzzwords they are today – my mother shopped in the butcher, fishmonger, bakery and greengrocer. But when Sainsbury’s opened in Chippenham at the start of the 80s it was like that moment in The Wizard of Oz where it moves from monochrome to technicolour. Ice Magic! Birds Eye Chicken Pies! Butterscotch Angel Delight and huge variety packs of Monster Munch! We wanted it all, although my mother was fairly strict in what we were allowed.
TPB knows bugger all about food and only got his current reputation as such through Camilla (Country Life column, Daily Mail column, book exploring historical menus from the Royal Family etc etc.). No training in food. No experience in food. No original thoughts or ability to express anything original about food. His columns in Country Life are a joke (Jersey Royals potatoes, wow! Even hobbits had more to say about potatoes). His entire food experience is based on food at Ascot and all the other royal events Camilla invites him to.
What an irritating talentless nepo git he is….and as someone once said here on Celebitchy “He looks like a foot” 🤣🤣🤣
A foot in desperate need of a pedicure imo
Hey! There’s one person in the orbit of the BRF who has self awareness.
What a goober. I’m going to be mean, but he looks like the poster boy for inbred peer. I think he Is really overstating his position. Nobody cares about him, but I do think Carole would stroke out over it.
For somebody who says he’s not interested in a title he sure talks about it a lot.
Remember the bajillion times his mother said she had no interest in becoming Queen.
it’s funny that he talks about the local fishmonger because one of the more colourful anecdotes in the many authorised (and unauthorised) biographies of his mother is the day the fishmonger came to collect as he hadn’t been paid in so long, he was ringing the Parker-Bowles’ doorbell in hopes of recouping his unpaid invoices. Camilla was having a catchup with a friend and when they heard the bell ring, they hid. And giggled. She thought it was hilarious the guy wanted to be paid for fish she’d been gracious enough to “buy” from him. As if doing him a favour by bestowing her custom. Shades of Carole Middleton. These people are *all* freeloaders. Every one.
That’s terrible! Geez Louise.
I’m not surprised to hear this about Camilla since the woman has never worked a day in her life, always depending on a man to provide for her. How shamelessly tacky!
No one should even ask that guy a question like that
Well, if this isn’t the definition of floating a balloon.
First of all, he could never be a prince because he was not born one. Even if he married a princess, he would not become a prince; hence, the husbands of Princesses Margaret, Anne, Beatrice, and Eugenie are not princes. The only woman who can bestow a title on her husband is a Queen. So the question is moot. He knows this; they depend on their subjects’ ignorance.
HOWEVER, he could still be made a non-royal Duke, a la Westminster, which means his son could inherit his title. Or an Earl like Edward was, or even a Marquis like Rose’s husband.
I gotta give Camilla credit for protecting her children and keeping them out of the news. Even Harry mentioned that one of his brutal newscycles was to cover up for one of Tom’s misdeeds. So not only was he a scapegoat for his whole family, but also for hers.
Camilla “attacks” when the Windsors are at their weakest, right before 💀. She plays the long game and then quickly makes her move… that is how she got her title upgrade, weeks before the Queen’s passing. It would be surprising if she didn’t do the same to secure her son’s and, most likely, her nephew’s titles before Charles passes. Bets are that the Royal Lodge is for her. Now we know it comes with six other houses (one for her son, one for her daughter, her sister Annabel Elliot, and her nephew, Ben Elliot), enough for her and her entire family to become ensconced in Windsor Castle and nary a Windsor in sight.
I’m sure she wants Royal Lodge as well.
If William rolls over for this awful train of enabling codependent hangers-on and parasites that tormented his mother into alternating cycles of rage and despair and ultimately an early grave, so that they can live it up after Charles kicks the bucket, I really think that will be the end. Someone has to impose some integrity and insist on some discipline in this family. William overdoes it. He overeggs it. He overcompensates. But all the headlines that promise the reckoning, and that he will be its instrument, they’re not entirely wrong. You just kind of wish he would re-direct his anger away from Harry, who’s living his best life. Cause William — at the moment — is just about to face the music that has been rehearsed practically his whole life.
He’s not that modest
Demanded upgrades when I worked for an airline
Cabin crew did it
I said just cos Mother is the mistress of POW as was then he shouldn’t get it
(Also I was & am still loyal to Diana & loath ‘fag ash’ )
So these people get a LOT of perks without the title
Ferguson was the worst,,also verified on Andrew Lownie’s book
They had a room full of freebie ‘gifts’
Whilst I pay more tax than any of them
🤬
Hmmm, tell us more!
Camilla is looking so adoringly at her son. I have never seen her look that way at Charles. And she has been a right bitch and manipulator in getting what she wants, a truly horrible harpy. But they said even Nazi commanders of death camps could grow sentimental and cry over beautiful classical music. The many faces of evil.
He name drops a lot and talks about what sir and mum are really like. I think he would not refuse a title if offered
Yes, Tom, because you were a drug dealer.
He’s a dissolute Toff who failed up and would never be published if not for his connections. But I think he knows that, so points for self awareness. He seems amusing enough.