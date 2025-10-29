Kelsey Grammer, 70, welcomed his eighth child, a son named Christopher

In June, we learned that Kelsey Grammer is A) still married to his fourth wife, Kayte Walsh and B) expecting his eighth child overall, and fourth with Kayte. Kelsey is 70 years old and Kayte is 46. His oldest child is 42 (Spencer Grammer). He also has a 33-year-old daughter, Greer, and two 20-something children, Mason and Jude, with Camilla Grammer (his third wife). His kids with Kayte are 13-year-old Faith, 11-year-old Gabriel, then James is 8 years old. Well, now Kelsey is father to a newborn. I don’t really get why anyone over 60 would WANT to parent a baby but here we are.

Cheers to Kelsey Grammer’s growing family! The “Frasier” star announced he and wife Kayte Walsh recently welcomed a baby boy named Christopher during Monday’s “Pod Meets World” podcast. It’s the actor’s eighth child, his fourth with Walsh. “It was like three days ago,” he told hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong. “Christopher that’s just joined the family.” The “Cheers” actor, 70, became a dad in 1983 when he welcomed daughter Spencer, now 43, with his first wife, Doreen Alderman. After the former couple’s 1990 divorce, Grammer fathered Greer, now 33, with then-girlfriend Barrie Buckner. The Emmy winner was briefly married to Leigh-Anne Csuhany before moving on with Camille Grammer. Kelsey and the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, 56, have co-parented daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20, since their 2011 divorce. The Golden Globe winner had an affair with Walsh, 46, while married to Camille — and the duo tied the knot in February 2011 in New York City. Their three children — daughter Faith, 13, son Gabriel, 11, and son James, 8 — were born in 2012, 2014 and 2016, respectively.

One nice thing I’ll say is that I don’t hate his children’s names: Spencer, Greer, Mason, Jude, Faith, Gabriel, James and Christopher are all nice names which “fit” with his surname. Now, I just think all of the rest of this is grossly irresponsible, but hey, it is what it is. Better them than me. I always forget that Kelsey is extremely right-wing too. He’s always been a Republican, and he’s currently part of the MAGA cult. Gross.