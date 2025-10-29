Kelsey Grammer, 70, welcomed his eighth child, a son named Christopher

In June, we learned that Kelsey Grammer is A) still married to his fourth wife, Kayte Walsh and B) expecting his eighth child overall, and fourth with Kayte. Kelsey is 70 years old and Kayte is 46. His oldest child is 42 (Spencer Grammer). He also has a 33-year-old daughter, Greer, and two 20-something children, Mason and Jude, with Camilla Grammer (his third wife). His kids with Kayte are 13-year-old Faith, 11-year-old Gabriel, then James is 8 years old. Well, now Kelsey is father to a newborn. I don’t really get why anyone over 60 would WANT to parent a baby but here we are.
Cheers to Kelsey Grammer’s growing family! The “Frasier” star announced he and wife Kayte Walsh recently welcomed a baby boy named Christopher during Monday’s “Pod Meets World” podcast. It’s the actor’s eighth child, his fourth with Walsh.
“It was like three days ago,” he told hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong. “Christopher that’s just joined the family.”
The “Cheers” actor, 70, became a dad in 1983 when he welcomed daughter Spencer, now 43, with his first wife, Doreen Alderman. After the former couple’s 1990 divorce, Grammer fathered Greer, now 33, with then-girlfriend Barrie Buckner. The Emmy winner was briefly married to Leigh-Anne Csuhany before moving on with Camille Grammer. Kelsey and the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, 56, have co-parented daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20, since their 2011 divorce.
The Golden Globe winner had an affair with Walsh, 46, while married to Camille — and the duo tied the knot in February 2011 in New York City. Their three children — daughter Faith, 13, son Gabriel, 11, and son James, 8 — were born in 2012, 2014 and 2016, respectively.
One nice thing I’ll say is that I don’t hate his children’s names: Spencer, Greer, Mason, Jude, Faith, Gabriel, James and Christopher are all nice names which “fit” with his surname. Now, I just think all of the rest of this is grossly irresponsible, but hey, it is what it is. Better them than me. I always forget that Kelsey is extremely right-wing too. He’s always been a Republican, and he’s currently part of the MAGA cult. Gross.
How very WHITE of him. Definitely doing his part to maintain the Master Race, doncha know.
Nick Cannon would like a word.
Both things can be true. Nick Cannon is a narcissist who uses babies to control women, and Kelsey Grammar is a white supremacist who believes he’s siring superior children.
Somewhat like Alex Baldwin having children at an advanced age.
Eight years between kids is a big gap, especially at their ages — I wonder if she assumed she couldn’t get pregnant any more and then along came a baby.
Yes, it might have been a peri menopause baby, I was.
I’m 44 and trying to imagine what it would be like to have a baby brother right now.
And he’s an uncle to all kelseys kids including forty somethings.
Correction an uncle to kelseys grandkids who are all older
From something I read when it was announced she was pregnant, it definitely wasn’t a planned pregnancy and came as a surprise.
As a fellow 46 year old woman, no thanks to a baby!
For real. I am exhausted just thinking about it
As another in the 46 gang, I recently took care of my nieces 7 month old for a week and it aged me.The idea of having one now… eeek nope.
The reason he’s okay with having a baby at 70 is because in all likelihood he’s not involved in any of the day to day things that involve taking care of a baby or child. He’s not getting up for early morning feedings or changing diapers. He leaves that up to his wife and their nanny. I am 45 and I personally cannot imagine having a baby at 46. No thank you.
Nor will he be involved in any of the child’s major life events. Possibly riding a bike, but not graduation or marriage.
I cannot stand him. If one his shows pop up, we change the channel. That’s figurative though. We just don’t click on it!
Yuck. Just Yuck.
Apparently none of these men have seen the recent studies about older men’s sperm… lol
How very MAGA of him.
Kelsey is one of those actors where I have to compartmentalize between him as a person and his body of work. “Fraser” is one of my comfort shows and I love the character he played. I also saw him on Broadway in “La Cage Aux Folles” and really enjoyed his performance. He’s messy and I can’t stand his politics, but I can’t bring myself to give up my 90s nostalgia show.
I also have to cut him a bit of slack considering how traumatic his early life was. His father was murdered during rioting in the US Virgin Islands, I think right after RFK was shot. His sister was murdered in Colorado as a young woman and he had to identify the body. His two step-brothers (or maybe half brothers) died in a diving accident. He had (has) severe addiction and was supposedly often intoxicated while filming “Fraser.”
At some point he turned to religion and it seems he mistakenly conflates conservative politics with Christianity and its values. I’m not excusing being a MAGA but it’s been a long, tough and complicated road that brought him there. He think he really needed something to cling to and made a bad choice.
This is good nuanced perspective on a questionable person and a reminder that shitty people don’t just become that way in a vacuum. And honestly, a strong reminder to check in on our boys (and girls*) who might be pursued by the alt-right pipeline through so many means. I feel like I am constantly checking my son’s algorithm and talking about consuming content with a critical lens, and I am sure he wants to roll his eyes and “OMG mom” me… but it’s a real risk.
*I frankly side-eye “soft life” influencers because it feels like it so often masks darker realities and is the gateway to a lot of MAGA brainwashing for girls. 🙁
It’s so insidious these days, too. I’ve been doing research into various investment funds recently, since I’m at the age where retirement is now in my central view instead of peripheral awareness, and I’ve noticed two things about my recommendations: 1.) the algorithm now thinks I’m a man, 2.) the algorithm is feeding me increasingly right wing content, including deeply misogynistic material. It’s only when I do things that seem vaguely “leftist” or “feminine” that it’ll start pulling up content aimed more toward left wing stuff…and a shocking amount of material that’s clearly divisionary, bordering on misandrist.
These companies know exactly what they’re doing, driving us all apart. Gender is just one of the easiest places to do it because it has a built in social advantage of being wildly accepted and rarely acknowledged.
Yikes. With 70 year old sperm, he’s not giving that kid a genetic advantage.
…But it’s the Tylenol.
How long until he leaves her for a younger model.
46?
Yeah, she’s probably now too old for him.
Who wants a baby at 70? Somebody wealthy enough to pay somebody else to raise them lol. Let’s be real, neither he or his wife are putting in the lion’s share of the work there. I think it’s crazier any woman wants to put her body through pregnancy in her forties, personally. Makes me wonder if it was an oopsie baby.
I hope she has a happy and healthy pregnancy. Whether it was planned or an oopsie baby, it’s their baby so it doesn’t matter. They have the means to have as many kids as they want.