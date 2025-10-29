Chris Evans & Alba Baptista welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alma

It’s likely that all of Chris Evans’ biggest fans knew that he was expecting his first child with his wife Alba Baptista, but I had no idea! Chris and Alba got married in September 2023 in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, although I’m pretty sure they did a second wedding or reception in Alba’s home country, Portugal. Since their weddings, they’ve been pretty quiet. Well, it looks like they spent a chunk of this year nesting and preparing for the baby! Alba gave birth to a baby girl. Chris is now a girl-dad! Dodger Evans is the fur-uncle of a baby girl!
Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista’s name has been revealed.
The Marvel alum, 44, and the Borderline actress, 28, welcomed their first baby together on Friday, Oct. 24, in Massachusetts, naming the little one Alma Grace Baptista Evans, a source confirms to PEOPLE.
“They’re enjoying their privacy and these special first few days as a family with their baby,” shares the insider.
The couple were first linked together in January 2022 and officially tied the knot in September 2023.
I had a grandmother named Alma, and I cannot believe that name is coming back into fashion. I would assume that it’s probably a family name somewhere along the line for one of them, probably one of their grandmothers or great-grandmothers. I like that Alba got her surname in there too, good for her. Alma Grace Baptista Evans… a good name. Congrats to all three of them. I hope Chris loves being a girl-dad and I really hope he’s not one of those “we need to have a boy” guys.
Photos courtesy of Chris’s IG and Cover Images.
Such a pretty name! Congrats to them!
How sweet for Alba and Chris. I hope the delivery was easy for her. The town in Mass where they live is pretty perfect for raising a family. I hope Dodger is doing well.
Congratulations!
And a raised eyebrow at that age gap.
I agree 16 years is a lot and she looks really young for her age…but they are happy and she seems to have a strong personality and he doesn’t have the reputation of being a creeper. So I’ll give them a pass.
What’s her personality like?
He’s giving “I was a teen dad, but I did a great job, and I currently have a close relationship with my 20-something daughter who occasionally puts me on her TikTok while being pretty hot myself because I’m still in my early 40s.”
He started dating her when she was 21 and he was 40. And physically, she looked like a teenager.
He is gross. I adore Alba though.
That math doesn’t math… if they started dating when he was 40, she would have been 24. STILL super young, STILL a power imbalance, but slightly better. .
How is 24-40 better?? We are so used to this patriarchal bullsh*t that we should be glad she wasn’t a teenager, I guess. At her age, I just graduated and started my career. I can’t imagine dating 40 year old man. I don’t care what anybody says. He is a creep for going after someone so young. I am younger than him and people her age look like babies to me. And he thought she will be a great life partner? Gross 🤮🤮
They’re looking for excuses because they like him. If it were an actor they didn’t like, the conversation would be different.
Has he had weird plastic surgery? He looks pulled. It reminds me of Kenny Rogers’ plastic surgery. Maybe it’s recent, and it will settle next year. I think he knows that people are aware of the large age difference between them & got surgery to try to look less like her dad. It is not working IMO.
I think those selfies are heavily filtered to make him look younger!
He has definitely had a hair replacement — I think that’s pretty well-known — but I agree, it looks like he’s had surgery. I saw The Materialists this summer and it looked obvious to me.
Congratulations to the beautiful couple! I hope they raise a happy well-adjusted child and continue to live a fulfilling life.
Congrats to them! I hope mom and baby are doing well. What a sweet and old-fashioned name.
I always confused her name with Alma so I guess I was having premonitions of some sort. Congratulations to all.
Me too! I guess because I’ve heard of Alma (friend of my grandma) but I’ve never heard of Alba.
Isn’t Dodger technicaly the fur-sibling and not the fur-uncle though ?
More seriously, Alma is such a cute name.
I don’t know how I knew she was pregnant, but I knew. I’m happy for them. They are so low key. I think Chris was the last Avenger to have a kid. I remember a story about him playing with the other stars’ kids, so yay for him.
Congrats to them! Such a pretty name too.
I don’t know Chris, but I know people who do. He is 100% a girl dad. And while I also side-eye the age difference… if he wants bio kids, there has to be a gap. Yes adoption, surrogacy, etc. Yes, he could have started a family 15 years ago. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out that way. Still, side-eye.
Gap? Women in their 30s can have kids
I’m saying there has to be a gap of some size; 16 years is a lot. Hence the side-eye.
😂😂 Poor old men, they can only date women in their 20’s. Women are infertile after 30, don’t you know?
With the way men in their 20s,30s, 40s and 50s chase women in their 20s, you’d think this is true🤣🤣🤣🤣!
It’s bleak for women older than that out there.
Most people marry within their age range (within 5 years of their age) including men. At 24 I would not have dated a 40 year olds but I’m not Alba. I’m currently dating someone 15 years older than me and it works – as for Chris the most offensive and problematic thing he’s done was that both sides BS. He has never had a reputation for chasing after young women and most of his partners were around his age. He works and lives his life. So congrats to him and Alba.