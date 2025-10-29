Chris Evans & Alba Baptista welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alma

It’s likely that all of Chris Evans’ biggest fans knew that he was expecting his first child with his wife Alba Baptista, but I had no idea! Chris and Alba got married in September 2023 in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, although I’m pretty sure they did a second wedding or reception in Alba’s home country, Portugal. Since their weddings, they’ve been pretty quiet. Well, it looks like they spent a chunk of this year nesting and preparing for the baby! Alba gave birth to a baby girl. Chris is now a girl-dad! Dodger Evans is the fur-uncle of a baby girl!

Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista’s name has been revealed. The Marvel alum, 44, and the Borderline actress, 28, welcomed their first baby together on Friday, Oct. 24, in Massachusetts, naming the little one Alma Grace Baptista Evans, a source confirms to PEOPLE. “They’re enjoying their privacy and these special first few days as a family with their baby,” shares the insider. The couple were first linked together in January 2022 and officially tied the knot in September 2023.

[From People]

I had a grandmother named Alma, and I cannot believe that name is coming back into fashion. I would assume that it’s probably a family name somewhere along the line for one of them, probably one of their grandmothers or great-grandmothers. I like that Alba got her surname in there too, good for her. Alma Grace Baptista Evans… a good name. Congrats to all three of them. I hope Chris loves being a girl-dad and I really hope he’s not one of those “we need to have a boy” guys.