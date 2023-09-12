Chris Evans & Alba’s wedding ceremony was in Cape Cod, but the party was in Boston

You know what makes me so happy about Chris Evans finally getting married? There will hopefully be a major cooling off with all of the romantic rumormongering. For years, Chris was mostly lowkey in Boston, but Deuxmoi and other sites were constantly claiming that Chris was dating every famous brunette under the sun. Sure, it slowed down when Chris publicly confirmed that Alba Baptista was his girlfriend last year, but then people were mad about other things – the age difference, how dare he date a Portuguese actress, etc. Anyway, I wish them peace and happiness. They’ve been together for two years already – they didn’t jump into anything half-baked. People Mag has more about Alba and Chris’s wedding celebration:
Chris Evans and his new bride Alba Baptista partied at his Boston-area home to celebrate their marriage. Following the newlyweds’ nuptials on Saturday, the Captain America: The First Avenger star, 42, and his wife, 26, continued the festivities with their loved ones.
A source told PEOPLE that “a large tent and dance floor were set up at the house” and music was heard into the night on Sept. 9. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were spotted after the party at their hotel in Boston. “They were very happy, joking and smiling,” says an observer.
The wedding weekend also included a gathering at a private estate in Cape Cod, sources confirmed to PEOPLE.
A-listers spotted in Boston during the weekend include the groom’s Avengers costar Robert Downey Jr. with his wife, Susan Downey. The two dined at Puritan & Company in nearby Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Sunday, along with Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost.
Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky and Jeremy Renner were also among the celebs seen in town.
This explains the discrepancies in reports from Page Six and People – the actual ceremony was done in Cape Cod, then they moved the party to Chris’s Boston-area home, where a tent was set up and everyone could enjoy food and drink. What are your thoughts on making wedding guests travel for more than an hour to go from the wedding ceremony to the reception? He also made guests sign NDAs and turn off their cell phones.
Well people who were invited to go knew about the travel. Not a wedding I would do but this is what they wanted and the guests went along with it.
Who knows maybe they helped organise travel too.
The avengers party bus. I bet that was funny.
I would be annoyed at that travel between wedding and reception – but maybe the cape cod location was sea side and stunning.
When you consider this ask versus destination weddings it really isn’t all that much of a chore. I was in a wedding that took place in Charleston and the reception was held in Savannah. The bride was from Charleston and the groom Savannah and they each wanted their hometown to be part of the festivities. The wedding was a mid morning event with a breakfast brunch that followed and then in the afternoon guests were driven by party buses the 2 hours over to Savannah were the reception was held overlooking the river. It was really wonderful and the nicest touch was the bride & groom (or their families) put all the evening guests up at the Hotel for the night. It was such fun and everyone had a great time. The next morning the groom’s family hosted a champagne brunch at their home in Monterey Square. When you want to celebrate your friends getting married you celebrate along with them in the manner they chose.
In other news…I’m a little tired of 40 something men marrying 20 something women. But I do think it was sweet so many of the Avengers attended.
Many of the guests are so rich I doubt they hopped in their rental car and drove there. Chauffeured or maybe even helicoptered.
@snappyfish That sounds like a lovely wedding. I too think it’s a big age difference which will be felt more as he turns 50, 60, 70 etc. Also I think 2 years isn’t super long before getting married. You’re still in the honeymoon phase of the relationship imo.
Well, to be fair, the age difference does give me the major eye rolls. I’m sure they are in love, and I’m sure he loves that she’s still young enough not to be jaded by most men.
She resembles Elliot Page a bit.
My family lived in Massachusetts for about 4 years and my boss’s daughter attended the theater school/camp that Chris’s mom owns. She said Chris would show up from time to time and that it was just understood that he wanted to be quiet and lowkey, so no one ever bothered him. I’m not surprised he had a very NE wedding celebration. Wish them the best, I guess? They seem pretty boring aside from the age difference and those jump-scare videos they shared a while ago. 🤷🏻♀️
I think she looks a lot like her new husband.
In my experience, people on the east coast tend to have a culture of leaving famous people alone to go about their business. That’s how I was raised. Especially in NYC, there are tons of celebrities. I would never interrupt their day to ask for a photo. It’s gauche.
I see those jump-scare pranks as cross-cultural gags that unite them in immaturity. If you think a jump scare is funny, you think a jump scare is funny. Doesn’t matter how old you are or where you come from or what languages you speak.
I personally find them obnoxious but I’m 38 with two kids, so deliberate efforts to create loud, sudden noises=STFU, please—I mean it!
When they have kids they better cut that shh out, lest they traumatize them forever.
What’s wrong about her being Portuguese?
I don’t think Kaiser has any problem with her being Portuguese. I think she’s calling out his fans for racism and xenophobia. Some of his fans don’t like that a WOC/foreigner snagged *their* Captain America.
Yeah, his fans were jerks about her for sure, but she’s not a WOC. She’s a Caucasian woman who is Portuguese. Like Gisele Bündchen is Brazilian but her ancestry is German. She isn’t a WOC either.
Portuguese people are white Europeans.
I love that so many of his Avengers cast mates are close enough that they made the effort to attend the wedding. And I am not a Marvel superfan.
I don’t know why it matters to me, but I love hearing that a cast really enjoys each other off-camera.
About the travel: over the past 2 decades so many people I know in both Europe and North America have done some version of this. They might choose a landmark or nice town for the official ceremony and then head to a beach/ park/ vineyard/ other town/ whatever for the reception. I’ve traveled longer than Chris and Alba’s guests did, so I find this okay. It’s not unusual to me.
I have had to travel from wedding ceremony to reception in the past and the most I’ve traveled is a half hour. I like many had/have a huge crush on Chris but the way some of his fans have reacted is disgusting. The things that they’ve said about him, about her, about his family and friends? It’s been disgusting. I read somewhere someone called her a beard/womb. WTF? So he’s gay and married her for her womb? Absolutely disgusting and these fan bases like his, Harry Styles and Tom Hiddleson’s loons are the f!cking worst.
“WTF? So he’s gay and married her for her womb?”
I agree, people are really gross to speculate so much about people they don’t KNOW.
But hypothetically, so what if it were true? It wouldn’t be great for his career for him to be out, due to his heartthrob status. Him being perceived as straight and hence, in some way available (even if married) to the throngs of women that are his super fans has a lot to do with how he makes bank.
If he found a woman , and they got along great platonically, and they both wanted kids? Why not get married and have kids? It’s an unconventional idea but for some people, that could work out fine. That scenario has just as much likelihood of going the distance as conventional marriage. (Says me, a cynic whose marriage failed- so take it with several grains of salt)
An older (but still fertile) woman might be a more likely choice, because at 26 Elba is less likely to be so over men that she wants to give up on dating and settle down with her gay buddy. But you never know.
He’s been pretty open about his mental health and anxiety struggles. I think it’s great he got to a place where he can make this kind of commitment.
I would understand 10-12 years ago when Chris was at the height of his fame with the Avengers franchise. But are fan girls really that upset? He’s transitioned to a great character actor with some interesting roles lately.
Nope. The whole delusional online fan girl hating on celebrity girlfriends and wives seemed to start with Benedict Cumberbatch (and is still ongoing there). It’s now become the norm. I don’t know if each fandom is simply large enough to have some crazies, or if there is just now a really sick model for how extreme fans should act.
Aside from the “online” part, it seemed to have gone back even before that – wasn’t there fan backlash when 1D and their peers had SOs? And even going back to the 60s with The Beatles, particularly the Yoko Ono and Linda McCartney 60s-70s era?
But yeah, it was particularly gross with a group of Cumberbatch “fans”, also Hiddleston, various Doctors, the Supernatural cast and others.
it’s almost like they all use the same playbook these days, about the “awful” women who tricked and trapped these men – drugs, blackmail, narcissism (usually abbreviated narc), sham relationships hiding or stymieing the OTP’s (often M-M and/or costars/bandmates with secret bat signals to the super observant special few), fake pregnancies, fake babies etc etc.
It’s very cultish – how the online groups have their own “facts” their own jargon, a shared understanding of the convoluted storyline that veers wildly from reality, the more outrageous the better, demonizing women and painting the celebrity the ‘fans’ claim to adore as a weak-minded dolt in thrall or in debt to their mastermind evil wife.
Trust me. They absolutely are unhinged. Go to lipstick alley. Since he went public with her they wrote LITERALLY thousands of vitriolic, really gross posts. She’s a whore, prostitute, sugar baby, ugly troll. He’s an ugly, pathetic washed up loser for falling for it. They both deserve bad things.
And Twitter, tumblr, etc. A group of stans blanketed parts of LA with anti Alba flyers.
I don’t see where this is an issue. Plus some folks may have gone to the reception near Boston and not to the wedding on Cape Cod. Or vice versa. Anyway would love to see pictures of her dress(es)!
I recently traveled from the Midwest to Sardinia, Italy for my brother’s wedding. I’d welcome a cape wedding with travel to and from Boston (likely organized by the bride/groom) at this point. 3 flights to get to your destination is too many.
I don’t love the age difference for these two (I’m 42 and cannot imagine being in a relationship with a 26yo at this point in my life but I also have kids which probably impacts my perspective) but they seem happy so good for them and I hope they have a lovely life together.
Puritan & Co is SO good–one of the best restaurants in the area and that’s saying a lot if you’re talking about Cambridge and Somerville. It would have been cool if he married someone closer to his age but these two DO seem really happy so eh. I just know that at age 26, I would still have decades of growth ahead of me—-hopefully they grow together
As far as her being Portuguese: I mean, there’s a huge Portuguese population in Massachusetts–New Bedford’s population is 44% Portuguese–so I wouldn’t be surprised if Chris feels right at home with her. Making her nationality an issue IS xenophobic IMO.
Kitten, Puritan & Company one night, Contessa another. I would love an Avenger’s Restaurant Tour of Greater Boston.
And I suspect there was some sort of party bus or the guests just went to the Concord location. A bus coming up from the Cape can get to Concord without going through the city
Contessa ♥♥
Yes I think a party bus was probably the transportation choice. Just pop onto route 3 and it’s only an hour and a half drive—just enough time to drink a bottle of champagne 🙂
Shared with affection from a Cape Codder, the convention is to say “on Cape Cod”, not in.
Or just The Cape
StellainNH: Yep, IYKYK – definitely just “the Cape”, no Cod added. I was being formal, lol.
The talk of the Cape reminded me about an article a few years ago where some data people used online mentions and search activity in each state to ID which food was the most popular there.
For Massachusetts, they declared that COD the winner. Lol
Someone apparently didn’t pay attention to context, and forgot that *Cape* Cod exists. Sure we love our seafood, but not many folks are going on and on about cod fish on Instagram.
LOLOL! That’s hilarious! Cod is what they make fish sticks out of. It is not generally terribly sought after. I wonder what the actual favorite food is. Lobster, I could believe.
It took me 4 hours to travel from the Cape to Boston last Sunday (Usually a 1 to 1.5 hour drive) due to weather. I’m wondering if the ceremony was earlier and then they had an evening reception in Boston. That would probably be a safer bet. Either way I’m happy for the happy couple. 🙂
He’ll succeed where Joe Jonas failed: start knocking her up ASAP and have her stop working to raise their 3-4 children. This is the end of her career (I hope she knows that) and so I really want them to last.
But was Dodger at the wedding?
It’s possible that they had a boat taking the guests from the ceremony to the reception. The ferry from Boston to the Cape is only 90 minutes and if it was a private yacht (seems likely), that is 90 minutes of pre-gaming before getting to the party.
Yikes, she looks way too young for him. What could a 42 year old man possibly have in common with a young woman that is 26?
Don’t get his rabid fans. Even when I was 15 and had a huge crush on Keanu I never felt jealous when there were rumours of him dating people. Chris is so bland but good stuff with his speaking out against Trump and she’s pretty (but does look underage and yes, 26 is a bit young but maybe she’s really mature). Good for them and hope they last the distance.
“What are your thoughts on making wedding guests travel for more than an hour to go from the wedding ceremony to the reception?”
You haven’t been to a Catholic wedding then, lol. Not only travel, but several hours between the wedding ceremony and reception.