Chris Evans & Alba’s wedding ceremony was in Cape Cod, but the party was in Boston

You know what makes me so happy about Chris Evans finally getting married? There will hopefully be a major cooling off with all of the romantic rumormongering. For years, Chris was mostly lowkey in Boston, but Deuxmoi and other sites were constantly claiming that Chris was dating every famous brunette under the sun. Sure, it slowed down when Chris publicly confirmed that Alba Baptista was his girlfriend last year, but then people were mad about other things – the age difference, how dare he date a Portuguese actress, etc. Anyway, I wish them peace and happiness. They’ve been together for two years already – they didn’t jump into anything half-baked. People Mag has more about Alba and Chris’s wedding celebration:

Chris Evans and his new bride Alba Baptista partied at his Boston-area home to celebrate their marriage. Following the newlyweds’ nuptials on Saturday, the Captain America: The First Avenger star, 42, and his wife, 26, continued the festivities with their loved ones. A source told PEOPLE that “a large tent and dance floor were set up at the house” and music was heard into the night on Sept. 9. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were spotted after the party at their hotel in Boston. “They were very happy, joking and smiling,” says an observer. The wedding weekend also included a gathering at a private estate in Cape Cod, sources confirmed to PEOPLE. A-listers spotted in Boston during the weekend include the groom’s Avengers costar Robert Downey Jr. with his wife, Susan Downey. The two dined at Puritan & Company in nearby Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Sunday, along with Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost.

Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky and Jeremy Renner were also among the celebs seen in town.

This explains the discrepancies in reports from Page Six and People – the actual ceremony was done in Cape Cod, then they moved the party to Chris’s Boston-area home, where a tent was set up and everyone could enjoy food and drink. What are your thoughts on making wedding guests travel for more than an hour to go from the wedding ceremony to the reception? He also made guests sign NDAs and turn off their cell phones.