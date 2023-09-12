Caribbean nations plan to sue the Windsors directly for slavery reparations

For years, Caribbean countries have been discussing how to go about the task of seeking reparations. This was never merely an intellectual exercise – there is a wealth of evidence and direct links to the slave trade and the powerful European institutions which still exist today, from banks to companies to the grand aristocratic families to the Windsor clan. The British royal family was intimately involved with the transatlantic slave trade, as were many British institutions. So instead of trying to adjudicate reparations from government to government, Caribbean nations are now going through the legal channels to demand reparations directly from the people who benefited from slavery.
Caribbean nations are to formally demand slavery reparations from the Royal family, The Telegraph can reveal. Lloyds of London and the Church of England are also set to be approached with demands for reparative justice for their role in the slave trade and plantation system. National reparations commissions in the Caribbean want to bypass the British Government and pursue financial payments directly from British institutions with historical links to slavery. It is understood that formal letters are being prepared to put the case for reparations to these institutions by the end of 2023.
The shift in strategy, from pursuing government agreements to seeking institutional reparations, is inspired in part by Laura Trevelyan, the former BBC correspondent, who has given £100,000 to atone for her family’s ancestral slave holdings, illustrating that arrangements can be made below the state level.
Speaking to The Telegraph in Grenada, Arley Gill, a lawyer and chair of the island nation’s Reparations Commission, said: “We are hoping that King Charles will revisit the issue of reparations and make a more profound statement beginning with an apology, and that he would make resources from the Royal family available for reparative justice. He should make some money available. We are not saying that he should starve himself and his family, and we are not asking for trinkets. But we believe we can sit around a table and discuss what can be made available for reparative justice.”
He added that the duty to offer reparations lay “at all levels, banks, churches, insurance companies like Lloyds, and universities and colleges that benefited”.
Research by Desirée Baptiste, the writer and researcher, recently revealed that the King is the direct descendant of Edward Porteous, a merchant who used slave labour on tobacco plantations in Virginia. The Royal family as an institution also played a direct part in founding the slave-trading Royal African Company, from which it earned a return, and the Palace has said it will support further research into the family’s links to the trade.
It was just last year – just sixteen months ago!! – when Prince William threw a tantrum in Jamaica about how he wasn’t going to apologize for slavery, and instead told an audience “I want to express my profound sorrow, slavery was abhorrent and it should never have happened.” He only said that after the Prime Minister of Jamaica called William and Kate into his office and fired them live on camera. Even back then, there was real anger that no one in the royal family would even apologize for slavery, much less begin the work of reparations. Anyway, I hope all of these Caribbean countries sue the pants off of the Windsors, the banks, the colleges, the museums, all of them.
I love this for them. The royal family thinks these countries should continue to bow and scrape and be honored and pay for the privilege of their presence, and instead we are finally slowly moving to the realization that the organization, the history and they themselves are all shameful.
Yup. I believe the RF are so incredibly annoyed that these countries are daring to push back on them. It’s not a real problem to them, just a very inconvenient nuisance.
Go Caribbean Nations!
Statesman william.lol. William in
His uniform and keen in her white Dress standing on land rover show how wildly out of touch they are
Oh this is just great!! I hope they get their reparations from this greedy racist family but knowing them they will fight tooth and nail to keep their ill gotten gains. I hope other nations go after them for reparations too.
@susanCollins, I hope they sue them to the point of bankruptcys. Let’s see Charlie call bully boy into the office and tell him, sorry old chap, but I’m taking back the Dutchy of Cornwall and Wales. You see, we have a very large bill to pay, and, as you are only a Prince, and I am king, this falls to you. I’m selling the Dutchy of Cornwall, and giving Wales it’s independence, so I’m afraid there is no money for Kate, and you will have to work for a living. I don’t want you to feel to hard done by, so please tell Kate she can keep the necklace that disappeared on her watch, wink, wink, and here, this is for you, it’s the keys to frogmore cottage as your grace and favour house is part of the settlement we have to pay, and this, this is Harry’s phone number, why don’t you and Catherine give him a call, for tips on how to pay your own way.
Mary Pester. You are on fire today 🔥🔥🔥😂😂.
Charles will never pay. They can sue him all they want but the powers that be will not let them win since it will set a precedence to sue people’s ancestors. All the monarchy’s will make sure they don’t win.
I really hope they do this.
The more books I read, whether they be non-fiction or fiction, even classics, the more glaring it becomes just how key colonization and slavery were to the vast wealth boom in England that corresponded with it. The aristocracy increased its holdings, new money was made. A whole way of life was created and fueled by slave labor. And slavery in the Caribbean was particularly brutal and profitable.
I can’t read or watch an adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility” without thinking about the fact that one of the romantic heroes, Colonel Brandon, had spent time in the Caribbean as a younger man and was now very wealthy. Yes, he “made his fortune” there: off of slavery, or at least something slavery-adjacent. He’s a noble character with an ignoble history.
That’s one of my issues while watching “Bridgerton” too. It depicts this sort of post-racial society among the London aristocracy, while completely ignoring how this diverse community came to be in England and where some of that money is being made.
That’s why I get annoyed when English people get high and mighty about how they ended slavery in their country earlier and we had to fight war to end it less than a century later. Who brought slavery to North America in the first place? The English! And other countries too. They kept profiting off of it for generations. Some of them still are, in a way. It’s the original sin of the United States but it didn’t originate with us.
They also don’t have room to brag because even though they ended slavery, they still were colonizing the countries and stealing the land and resources.
@ Annel: excellent points! European slavery was practiced off shore, giving Europeans distance from their racism and exploitation. In America, slavery was imported by the British.
Yep! Perhaps they “ended slavery” when they did because they had already made enough money and stolen all of the jewels there were. They was nothing left to take!
As a Brit, I can only apologise if someone has been high and mighty about the abolition of slavery. Some people are arseholes and they’re among us.
I have been educating myself about the slave trade, the abolition and restorative justice because we literally learnt nothing about this at school. I aim to teach my son when I feel able to answer at least some of the many questions he will have although I think the more modern curriculum will include it.
It’s definitely annoying, and it’s not just British people who get all superior about the slave trade. I’ve encountered similar attitudes among other Europeans as well. My stepmom is Dutch, and she once boasted that her native country supposedly didn’t have the same shameful history of slavery and racism that’s found in the US (this came out during a discussion about Zwarte Piet, which she claimed wasn’t a racist caricature). Even when I was just 13 or 14, my response to that was, “um, the entire country of South Africa would like a word”. And that’s just the place where the racist status quo that originated with Dutch settlers endured the longest, never mind the exploitative labor and slavery in the Dutch East Indies and the Caribbean.
For what it’s worth, my stepmom has since educated herself, but given her former ignorance and the fact that she’s never shown the sort of hostility that might suggest a racist agenda, I have to wonder if that subject just happens to be neglected in schools.
I experienced something similar on a recent trip to Portugal. I was taking a walking tour through some historic places, and I think we were down by that explorers monument. I can’t remember exactly what the tour guide said, but it was along the lines of we weren’t the only ones & we ended it before everybody else.
People forget that in colonial times, slavery existed in at least some of the Northern colonies as well. It wasn’t nearly as widespread as it was in the South, but it was legal. I’m not sure if that was true when the Dutch controlled New York (New Amsterdam), but I think it must have been because the Dutch had slavery in their Caribbean colonies.
Hmm, several British businesses secretly supplied the Confederacy with blockade runners and arms during the Civil War–though officially Britain was neutral. Cost a lot of lives, too…
As usual, the Windsors are setting themselves up for future embarrassment by continuing to refuse to get out in front of this story. Acknowledging their family’s involvement in slavery and the slave trade and a good faith effort to make reparations along with a full-throated apology would actually help their tarnished image. Instead, they’re going to dig in and make the people of former British colonies demand reparative justice. What they’re asking for is simply their due.
I agree, it’s not like we don’t know. This is a matter of public record. Hoping they can ignore it and it will just go away is not going to deliver for them in this instance.
Maybe Charles just assumes it won’t really blow up until it’s William’s problem.
British citizens have been paying reparations to the slave OWNERS right up until 2015 while they whitesplain why reparations are a nonsense and whitewash their history.
Could you elaborate? Truly have not heard about this.
My3cents – just google it. I just searched for ‘Britain pays…’ and it auto filled the story. The first result is a PBS article that details £20 million was paid to slave holding families.
@MY3CENTS: i believe the british government paid reparations to former slave owners after they ended the slave trade to make up for lost wages and profits, as Jk says through 2015. that’s so recent! like SussexWatcher suggests, just google british pays off slave trade to find more about the story. it’s pretty crazy.
Anyone interested in this subject – go listen to the Empire podcast. They just finished on the history of slavery.
This is what I came to say. I couldn’t believe that when I first read it a few years ago!! Well, I could totally believe it, it just makes my stomach turn. So backwards and disgusting. And you’re so right that at the same time they’re saying that it’s too late for reparations or there’s no way to know who deserves what, etc.
I hope the Caribbean nations sue the hell out of any and all institutions and individuals.
Backwards and disgusting and very on-brand for how they, Britain and it’s royal family, operate.
I found that profoundly shocking a few years ago, JK. This is 100% true, OWNERS were also compensated in the NLs. If you look at what your ancestry has to do with your economic situation today, the geographical area you live in, inherited wealth, school and job chances…you can still trace many plantation-owners’ families at the top of society and formerly enslaved peoples families are not. They should sue!
Good, they should sue them. The Windsors sit on a mountain of wealth made from colonialization and the slave trade. they should pay some of that back.
But this goes back to what we have said repeatedly about charles and william (all of the royals to some extent, but definitely those two.) they don’t think they have done anything wrong. They likely don’t think their ancestors did anything wrong. They are colonialists in spirit, even to this day (I mean you don’t wear that uniform and attend a military parade in Jamaica if you aren’t a colonialist in spirt…..) So how can anyone convince them that they should give back some of their ill-gotten wealth? no one is asking for all of it. Just some.
Yaaasss!!!
And while we’re at it, all of the previously colonized nations should get together and file a class action lawsuit against the Windsors and the British Museum to get their art, artifacts and jewels back.
Yes, to your last paragraph! So much yes.
Yes Snuffles! ITA!!! Let’s go!
Regarding the British Museum – the issue of repatriation of stolen artifacts actually has to be addressed to Parliament because of the British Museum Act 1963. It is a a parliamentary act that actually forbids the museum to return artifacts even if the Museum Board wants to and it has been enforced through the High Court at least once. The UK government has literally made it illegal for the British Museum to repatriate objects from the collection that has be acquired through colonial theft – and they did that explicatory to prevent this kind of repatriation. They know that former colonies want their stuff back and took steps to prevent it by law.
From wikipedia:
“The British Museum Act 1963 is an Act of the Parliament of the United Kingdom. It replaced the British Museum Act 1902. The Act forbids the Museum from disposing of its holdings, except in a small number of special circumstances. In May 2005 a judge of the High Court of England and Wales ruled that Nazi-looted Old Master artworks held at the museum could not be returned.”
Team Caribbean!!!!!! I hope they take half the Windsors’ ill-gotten fortune.
I’ll be nice they can keep their gauche golden piano, maybe Trump will buy it for his cell.
Yes! Get back that stolen wealth! and while we’re at it how about suing for all the stolen artifacts, jewels and art?
I agree with this.
I hope they TAKE IT ALL.
A hard yes to all of your comments! Britain’s pride in its empire and all the achievements that it was able to make because of it ( in education, scuence etc.) is built on POCs’ literal backs! It’s disgusting how the “mistery” of the crown is basically that the whole country was built on blood money.
Unfortunately, I don’t see any court anywhere granting such a request ( due to immense pressure from the aristos and BF), but I truly hope I am wrong!
Charles looking more and more like Grandpa in The Munsters.
LOL, so true!!!
There is a direct family link to the slave trade through the Earl of Harewood.
The Lascelles family who became Earls of Harewood made their fortune through owning shares in slave ships and sugar plantations. In 1922 Henry Lascelles the 6th Earl of Harewood married Princess Mary who was the daughter of George V and the late Queen’s aunt. So Charles is linked through his great-aunt Mary.
The Lascelles family are in the line of succession. The current Earl of Harewood is number 61 in line and is followed by 19 other Lascelles (including at least two who are US citizens) .
Harewood House in Yorkshire was built on money made through the slave trade. Slaves were brought to Yorkshire to help build the house and to serve the Lascelles family. Some of the slaves’ descendants still live in the area.
Can’t wait!!!
I just knew the Commonwealth was going to blow up after the way Meghan was treated and the Queen (the REAL one) dying lit the fuses.
Good for the Caribbean. Black Americans need to pursue the Royal Family…and every other family in America that profited off of slavery too. A reckoning is afoot.
This is welcome news.
I wish the Caribbean Nations godspeed in their endeavor.
It’s noteworthy that Charles issued his congratulations yesterday to Kim Jong-un and North Korea on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the dictatorship.
Charles’ congratulations was issued on the same day as Kim Jong-un was on his way to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin about North Korea supplying weapons to Russia for use in Russia’s unprovoked war instigated against Ukraine.
Seriously?! WTF?!
I still have a hard time understanding how Kate, Will, literally ANYONE on their team could not have had the foresight to say, “hey, maybe these images of Jamaican children reaching their hands through a wire fence to touch this white woman will come off wrong in more ways than one.” Not to mention the absurd “the golden years of the Common Wealth” cosplay evoked in all their desperate stunts from that whole trip.
These pictures will come to haunt Kate for many years.
Nothing will anger Charles and Will more than the idea of having to fork over some of their ill-gotten gains. This makes my day.
This is spectacular news. The Windsors deserve nothing more. Charles can pay from the money he made off the land he refuses to sell to his tenants.
I am so proud of these nations for standing up to their colonists. After Windrush and seeing the racism in the monarchy, who needs these crusty old f***s around?
(Look up Windrush if you’re unfamiliar. It’s stomach churning – and absolutely mind boggling to see a nation of people declare they don’t have a problem with racism after that happened just a few years ago.)
this is great. glad they’re standing up for themselves. but tbh, the entire aristocracy (which is the fabric of UK’s social society) has benefited tremendously from slavery. this will be a great step in naming one of the greatest beneficiaries but just the tip of the iceberg. honestly, all the commonwealth countries should do this. i’m glad meghan left the royal family, she’d be trotted out as some token diversity hire in their horrible family and therefore somehow they’re “immune” to this. she’d have to continue to represent their stupid self-serving philanthropy and go on world tours of colonized countries. but the RF is too toxic and racist to even tolerate her to even “use” her that way.
I highly recommend a book called “Slaves in the Family” by Edward Ball. He’s a journalist who researched his own family’s slave-owning past and it’s riveting. Ball descends from one of the largest slave-owning families in the south (who were all English), and discovered his ancestors owned at least 25 plantations with nearly 4,000 slaves. Some of the stories and interviews with African-American descendants of these slaves are heart-wrenching, and belie the current trope that plantation owners were benevolent and helped slaves learn a new trade. Plantation owners were far from caring patriarchs, and the book exposes the truly sordid reality of slavery.
Haha! Wait until INDIA enters the chat…
I just hope I’m alive to see all of the other British empire countries do this same thing.
Can’t wait for the calypsoes about this.