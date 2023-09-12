Pippa Middleton ‘has proved a loyal & discreet sister-in-law’ to Prince William

I have long believed – and there’s evidence to back this up – that Prince William began distancing himself from the Middletons circa 2020-21. The best part of William and Kate’s marriage was joining together to bully the Sussexes, then when Harry and Meghan exited the UK, suddenly W&K’s marriage was seemingly never the same. During the pandemic, they decamped to Anmer Hall, which was suddenly too cramped for both of them, and William was apparently staying at the big house in Sandringham. Then he refused to allow Kate or her family come to the Diana statue unveiling in 2021. While the Middletons have shown up to various royal events in recent years, William hasn’t been photographed with them at all and he seemingly takes pains to avoid them. Gone are the days when Pippa stepped in for Kate as William’s plus-one for events, gone are the days when we heard about Carole practically living with Kate and William full time. Well, “royal expert” Jennie Bond is still trying to convince people that William and Pippa are especially close.
As Pippa Middleton celebrated her milestone 40th birthday on 6 September, various publications looked into the author and socialite’s life and her relationships with various members of the Royal Family. Apparently, Pippa is really close to older sister Kate, and she also loves brother-in-law Prince William, meaning family relations are super smooth on that side of the family.
“She [Pippa] has proved a loyal and discreet sister-in-law. And that goes a VERY long way in William’s book,” explained Jennie Bond, speaking to OK!. “But she also has the same easy manner and sense of humour that attracted him to Catherine in the first place.”
“She and Catherine are extremely close; they chat as often as possible and meet whenever they can,” Jennie revealed. “They talk about everything, and I very much doubt that Catherine expects her sister to stand on ceremony when they are together. In public, of course, Pippa pays due respect to the future Queen, but I suspect they probably both find that sort of protocol quite funny.”
While marrying into the Royal Family could have driven a wedge between the once-close sisters, Jenny believes there’s a particular factor that helps Pippa not be intimidated by Kate’s status.
“The fact that Pippa has married an extremely wealthy man, James Matthews, means that the relationship between the two sisters has remained quite a balanced one,” Jennie observes.
They talk about Pippa and William like they’re former lovers. Which, honestly, would not surprise me. I also think that Pippa has gotten some distance from her parents and probably Kate too – Pippa now has three children (one of whom is named ROSE), a terribly moderately wealthy husband and a masters degree in early childhood development. She also lives in a huge mansion in Berkshire – it’s much, much bigger than Kate’s sad little separation house, Adelaide Cottage. Pippa is actually living the life Kate wanted for herself. I mean… we don’t know. I get the impression that Kate and her mother are still very involved in each other’s lives, meanwhile Pippa is off doing her own thing and William can’t get away from all of those grifters fast enough. That’s the other thing too – even if William hadn’t already distanced himself from the Middletons, the collapse of Party Pieces and the subsequent exposure of Carole and Mike as massive frauds probably would have meant a big “cooling off” between the Middletons and the Windsors anyway. Their appearance at the coronation was possibly their last big hurrah (and even then, Pippa and James weren’t allowed to bring their spouses).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I don’t know, maybe I’m reading this wrong but it sounds like a threat to William (and the royal family). Like Pippa’s knows shit but she’s willing to be discrete IF? Like big divorce settlement, bail out mom and pop and deadbeat brother? Otherwise, this article seems totally random because wgaf about Pippa?
The motivation behind the article is interesting indeed. There was a puff piece about James (their brother) in People last week – which made me wonder what was going on with House Middleton.
Mostly seems like pippa promotion. Isn’t she doing some sort of playground on her estate or something?
Feel like this is a shiny object piece from Camp Middleton. DailyFail posted pixs of Pippster and moderately wealthy James at a wedding, the highlight of the piece was Pippa’s clutch. Why? The Eden Rock clutch repped her FIL’s resort. The resort currently under investigation by French police for the 1999 (?) trafficking and rape of a 16 year old child. Carole’s playing the wizard and asking everyone to ignore the man behind the curtain.
I’m betting on an “auntie to the rescue” piece in a few days depending how this lands. I love this family, they have no idea what they’re doing and I’m here for it.
@kake the daily mail posts breadcrumbs to lead back to James father. So someone – could be middletons could be matthews- plants this story during invictus hoping to get buzz. They also would like to send a message that to mess with Pippa(and father-in-law) is to mess with William.
Ohhhh. If he takes it that way she will really be banished. Her and her family. That would include William getting freebie hunting time at their estate.
This is a threat. Go Pippa spill the tea child you owe us after that book lol
Pippa M. hasn’t been in the news for a while, to my knowledge. I got the impression that, before the collapse of Party Pieces, this article would have been about how Carole & her husband were “discreet in-laws to William.” But now, since the Middletons were exposed as pretenders, business failures and money-owing frauds, the writer couldn’t quite bring him/herself to write it as originally intended, so I guess it was Pippa to the rescue. We know that these reporters are adept at plugging one person’s name for another.
Yeah, it read like a threat to me, too – the emphasis on her being “discreet” indicates she knows things that William doesn’t want to go public.
I thought that was yet another backhanded comment about Meghan, she being so indiscreet as mention William’s finger in her face. Actually, it was Harry that wrote that in his book, right? Doesn’t matter to the RRs, it’s all Meghan’s fault.
Im reading that Pippa might be ready to spill some beans so Pegger needs to get it out there that LOYALTY MEANS A LOT TO HIM: Meaning somebody could get paid to keep their mouth shut, or maybe mama middleton needs some cash these days? Looks like her kid Rose was her and Kate’s trick to name her that to spite him because they hate him so much. Wouldnt suprise me that we hear some kind of negative press about the middletons soon
My big take-away is that she knows stuff and is (currently) keeping it to herself.
This. +1000 Pippa knows lots of stuff. One of them being her BIL is an incompetent, abusive, cheating a$$hole. Yep, Pippa knows things.
Kate and Pippa usually spend one day at Wimbledon together. It didn’t happen this year so maybe there really has been some distance between them. As Kaiser said, Pippa has the life Kate wanted for herself that could cause some tension between them.
I don’t think naming her child Rose helped the relationship between the sisters. Pippa went to the Carol concert and the coronation, but that was because the Middletons were going on an en masse family attendance. It is notable that Pippa didn’t attend Wimbledon with Kate this year, especially because there is no obvious reason she wouldn’t attend.
Even if they aren’t as close, I doubt the baby was named “Rose” as a dig at Kate. I would assume it either has some significance in TMW James family (so there was pressure there to use it, which Kate would hopefully understand), or it’s evidence that there actually was no Rose/William affair (which is not to say William has been faithful or doesn’t have skeletons in his closet, just that perhaps Rose is not one of them).
@Cate: Denial. Denial. Denial. Useless post.
Pippa had even younger kids when she was there with Kate and Meghan. So that’s a weak excuse.
But again naming your child Rose after years of public speculation that your brother in law has a mistress named Rose is not a very sensitive move. And no family member has a link to that name because the Middleton camp would have said so by now.
@Sugarhere: I don’t see Pippa taking her pettiness out on her child. That’s bit too daytime TV for me.
@Megan: Pippa is a discreet spouse and mother whom we barely see interact with her children in public.
And you’re right. Maybe she’s not taking her pettiness out on her child, but on her child’s auntie 😩. Naming your first daughter the name of the woman who wrecked your very sister’s marriage – out of all the thousand other names she could have picked, is a punitive move for the resentment that has piled up in ger against Kate since childhood.
So is her degree centered around childhood, which appears as a means of exposing her sis as an imposter in the matter. Philippa is a wealthy housewife who isn’t exactly planning to land a job as a school teacher, so why bother with that very specific academic field? If the purpose of her degree isn’t to use it in the workplace, then what is it?
Therefore, I wouldn’t be surprised if she decides to have a 4th baby, for the sole purpose of upsetting her much hated sister. So Pippa has a son whose middle name turns out to be William, and a daughter whose first name randomly turns out to be Rose 😏😂🤣. She’s got William and Rose at home. Yes, man.
Rose is a very popular and common name in England. I don’t think even Kate would begrudge her sister using it. It’s kind of like someone being named Kate or Beth or Jennifer, honestly.
What family member? They explained the first two children’s names, but not the last. Arthur was their grandfather’s name too. It’s common but I’ve gone years without meeting Roses in England.
Exactly what is the point of this article? Yes, she’s his SIL but, she’s Kate’s sister. She’s not royal and never will be. I agree that Pippa never says anything about the royals but, then she’s not (and never has been) in the inner circle. I can remember one year at Royal Ascot QEII was photographed in her balcony with friends and family, while Pippa was pictured in the grounds with the rest of the “plebs.” If this is meant to be a snidey swipe at Meghan it’s failed miserably because Meghan has also been VERY discrete about what happens within the BRF and she WAS in the inner circle.
If this is about her loyalty to William fair enough but, has William shown any loyalty to her? Didn’t he veto a lot of her opportunities when she first started getting offers. Whether Jennie Bond and her ilk like it or not, Meghan is front page news and powder puff pieces aren’t going to change that. I think William and Jennie Bond are going to have to look for yet another “secret weapon!”
Several things:
1. Pippa is loyal, discreet, to point out how supposedly Meghan is not
2. Look, Kate has a friend! Her sister! And they are oh so casual when together.
3. The Middletons don’t want to be left out when Normal Bill becomes king
4. Pippa married so well! Yes, Carole, we know.
5. The Middletons need some good PR after Party Pieces unpaid bills
6. The Middletons will take up space on the page to try to defeat H & M press
William runs hot and cold. He’s been closer to his father in recent years so he is more distant with the Midds. This article is to remind him that when he (inevitably) falls out with his father, the Midds will still be there for him.
Oh no, is Pippa now the new “secret weapon?” Golly, what will Sophie say?
So many qualifiers. My favorite – “Apparently, Pippa is really close to older sister Kate” and (apparently) she also loves brother-in-law Prince William…
And I love the final paragraph which implies that the only reason Kate isn’t bullying Pippa is because she married a rich man.
@eurydice, came to say the same thing. They really just casually threw in that the only reasons the sisters can have a relationship is bc Pippa married rich. Yikes. That doesn’t make them look good at all.
Discreet is an interesting choice of word.
I would 100% buy that Kate is bitter and jealous of Pippas life. Her husband seems to adore her and she’s got a way bigger house. I have friends who have a bigger house than Kate lol. When you compare Adelaide to the enormous mansion that Sophie and Edward live in it’s shocking.
Would a close sister name her child the same as an alleged mistress of her brother in law? and then there was the story about getting her masters in child development.
The dynamic between them tended to be competitive even early on, so Pippa living in the mansion and not a cottage has got to burn a bit. Plus Pippa has a husband who treats her well.
Totally agree I think they are as competitive as William and Harry are. I’m sure Kate thought she’s ‘won’ by marrying William but in the end puppy has the better life
Again, I really don’t think the name means anything. It’s such a common name there, a perennial favorite.
Is that why Ken. Palace made a point of deleting “Rose” emojis from their website when some people posted them? Hm, let’s see. “Rose” is one of the most popular names for girls in England, therefore, my job is to delete any mention of it from our website. Yup, that works for me. Totally believable.
I think Kate and Pippa are jealous of each other. Kate is stuck in a marriage with a man who screams and throws things at her, but she has the titles, status, and fame that Pippa desperately wanted. They probably both think the other one has it better. I base that on Pippa’s actions of trying to make herself “happen” with her book and failed business ventures, and the way she chased any male who stood to inherit a title, until she was marginalized by the royal family for embarrassing them. Maybe the sisters would have been better off if they traded lives, as each one seems to want the kind of life the other one had to “settle” for.
“Pippa has proven to be a loyal and discreet sister-in-law.” Unlike the black sister-in-law who stood up to Will and told him and his finger where to go. Messy ass family.
I will never get over folks trying to say that Pippa and Meghan looked-alike. The gall.
I think discreet also refers to Pippa not hitting the papers with confirmation that the Wails live separately.
I think William started to distance himself from the midddletons before 2020-21. I remember a birthday party for Carol in London where Kate was photographed going to alone. The press tried to claim that William was home babysitting (as if).
I think so too. I mean he has always been annoyed by Kate but I honestly think he trusted the middletons. Maybe dudnt like them but he trusted them.
Something happened and is it really just his affairs. Did he get mad that she wouldn’t divorce him? I think it must be deeper than that. He seemed to be ticked off by all of them before the pandemic. Than Kate lying about Meghan was the end.
@Mackey I agree. I think either the Bully overheard CarolE brag about grifting him or kkkate trying to freeze out the toff queen led to Billyboy being frozen out by his peers, he would punish them all. I think she either stole something, snitched about something to QE2 that kept him stuck or the whole family did some ish that really embarrassed him. I also think the “discreet” statement is probably Pippa indicating she isn’t the one who spilled something. Makes you wonder.
Athena, I looked it up and that was in February 2019. Very interesting.
KFG, I don’t think she told QE@ anything–the Queen didn’t like her and I doubt spent time with her. I think whatever happened was Middleton driven and Wont found out about it. Also, I don’t know that Kant would be able to stop a divorce if that’s what he wants. If he’s smart, he’ll do it now before he has to give up any of the personal Windsor wealth to Kant in a divorce when he becomes King. KFC needs to think about that, too.
The part about Kate not insisting on protocol around Pippa…..this is the family that calls her The Duchess when they talk about her? (I’m assuming now its princess of wales nonstop). Kate, the woman who was appalled that Meghan didnt curtsy to her, doesnt insist on protocol when she’s visiting Pippa? I’m calling BS on that.
Pippa has clearly distanced herself from Kate and William has clearly distanced himself from the Middletons.
“She and Catherine are extremely close; they chat as often as possible and meet whenever they can,” Jennie revealed.”
Translation: they don’t chat or meet. They probably aren’t talking to each other much.
“They talk about everything, and I very much doubt that Catherine expects her sister to stand on ceremony when they are together. ”
Translation: Catherine expects Pippa to stand on ceremony and call her Duchess/Princess and bring her Easter presents.
“In public, of course, Pippa pays due respect to the future Queen, but I suspect they probably both find that sort of protocol quite funny.”
Translation: Pippa has to make damn sure to follow proper protocol, or Kate gets mad.
This article to me is a coded message from Pippa to Will that she’ll keep mum about secrets and be on his side in any divorce….because she values him more than Kate.
Exactly, total bollocks. In fact it’s hilarious, the amount of BS here. Carole Middleton at work here, lol.
Rapunzel, you have an interesting take on this. I, too, believe that Pippa is living her life and probably finds life is much calmer without the Mids around. I doubt she allows Ma Mids to interfere. I don’t know about her brother and whether they have a good relationship or not.
I think this is someone’s way of letting the world know that Cant has friends! Well, she has one. I don’t believe this. I think the dynamic between the two of them is not based on friendship at all. Pippa has her own life and isn’t dependent on any of the Mids for money or support. She can restrict how much time she spends with any of them and there’s nothing they can do about it. Her husband sure isn’t bailing out Ma & Pa.
That’s pretty much how I translated everything in my head, too.
Why does the second to last paragraph say the “once-close sisters”? Interesting.
Also, would the outfit in the header picture qualify as primrose yellow? I’ll see myself out!!!
Yep, it reads actual yellow whether photographed inside or outside.
In other words, pippa knows stuff so the Windsors need to be very quiet and not kick back against this article. No, she’s not close to Kate any longer because pippa has her own circle of well to do friends, Kate has, well Kate and the likes of jenny bond. The middletons have been outed as grifters so the Windsors have upped the draw bridge and there is no more Royal access, but again, no access, just silence incase Carol starts spilling tea
I still think it’s hilarious that Pippa named her daughter Rose. It doesn’t matter if it’s a family name for James. There is no way in hell that my sister would have done that to me.
And nothing says true sisterly love like needing to live in equally wealthy circumstances in order to remain close!
Kate doesn’t like other women. Needing to promote her relationship with her sister only serves to make this clearer and more pathetic.
Had she named her child Rose before 2019 then it was just a name. But once it became a major story, that lingers to this day, it doesn’t show a sister who is sensitive to her sister’s issues.
Yep. It’s mean as hell and Kate deserves it.
I thought something happened to Pippa. Why an article on her unless they are investigating why her wealthy husband threw out a special needs school. Then I remembered Invictus. There is no reason needed. The press are just writing articles on everyone trying to peak interest. While searching for harry they hope you might stay and click on Pippa.
There is a papped picture of them on a boat. I think the time that Pippy was pictured topless with Pegs in the photograh. Anyway, he was grabbing on to Pippa on the boat. Kate was coming up the ladder on the boat from the water glaring up at them. Will did not care…
Also, don’t think they are close anymore. What sister would name their child after their sisters very public husbands “alleged” mistress??!
This article is either Pippa saying she is discreet and will take Williams side or just a puff piece in general or more than likely both. Trying to take the attention away from her being connected to her FIL etc.
I didn’t know that was Pippa. Ha.
I decided not to write this but now I will. I don’t think Carole raised them to be sisters. She raised them to be manhunters together. First one to find a man understands that the other will use that to also find a man. That’s why “pippas bum” was pushed so heavy in the press. The middletons already had the story planted. No one in earnest cared about pippas bum.
Since Kate got William interest Pippa would’ve been raised to help out. Not saying the slept together but she probably flirted and lied and everything else. Just like Kate lied to William that she had a job.
Yall ever think maybe it was Pippa Will had the affair with and MA midds spilled the beans causing that crazy fight where kkkate left the home with the kids? Charles always had more than 1 mistress, why wouldn’t Peggs?
Kfg. Wooow. I wouldn’t put it pass Pippa because she was desperate. She really threw herself on everyone before she circled back to the now husband. Could be why Kate shuns her now.
I’m sure Khate has pulled royal rank on Pippa on numerous occasions and Pippa simply won’t tolerate it. She’s in an enviable position to really not give a sh*t about her sister’s FQ status — she’s rich, her husband adores her, she’s well educated in a field that Khate barely understands beyond “the ahly yahs are important” and has a great life without the strictures and miserable marriage that her sister puts up with. It’s clear William doesn’t give a toss for any of the Middletons these days so Jennie Bond can go kick rocks.
It seems to me…since Pippa got married…she distanced herself from the BS of her Mama & the Royal Family & has thrived because of it…Pippa married well & is building a career & home & not at her sister’s beck & call…in this putrid Game of Thrones…Pippa for the win😅
All this proof is that the British tabloids are desperate no cares about kate family .
i think they are close behind the scenes still. 1) they all have kids now and don’t have as much time to be in each others spheres and i bet pippa doesn’t want to do events bc she’s seen how much drama is involved 2) pippa is already deep in the aristocracy sphere and has all the connections now so there’s no point more facetime with william; she has the social network without having to do more royal work 3) carole is surrogate mum for william 4) william has probs told the middletons he needs to distance himself with their bankruptcy/fraud fiasco.
The problem with your scenario is that Wont distanced himself from the Mids–and Kant–sometime in 2020–or possibly before. The absence of H&M made it noticeable. I don’t think Carole is any surrogate mum for him. At first? Perhaps, but that train left the station. He hasn’t been chummy with the Mids for a few years and with the bankruptcy, they’ve all but disappeared. Well, that Jordan wedding was interesting, because Wont was MAD at Kant. I wonder if he didn’t know her parents would be there?
Pippa is deep in the aristocracy sphere? Really? What connections? She went to some nice weddings, but most of them didn’t go to hers. She hasn’t been seen with many of them since. She’s close with Gabriella Windsor’s husband.