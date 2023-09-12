Queen Camilla is ‘largely running the show’ behind-the-scenes, huh

The Daily Mail did a massive poll about the British public’s feelings on the British royal family. Of course the Mail included Harry and Meghan in all of their polling – I would assume that the year 2075, the Mail’s editors will still be rocking back and forth in their padded cell, crying about how Harry is dreadfully unpopular. What’s sort of funny about the Mail’s poll – which they don’t want to discuss in detail whatsoever – is that the Queen Consort is historically unpopular. British people still say that Diana would have made a better queen and only 15% of respondents think that Camilla has made a positive contribution to the UK. 15%!!!! DeSantis-like numbers. So, obviously, Camilla Tominey was summoned and Camilla’s people arranged this completely bonkers piece in the Telegraph: ‘Behind the scenes it is the Queen who is running the show’. Yiiiikes. Tominey also refers to Camilla as “the jewel in the crown.” I absolutely love this for them. Some highlights:
Camilla calms her husband’s temper tantrums: “That’s always been one of Camilla’s key strengths,” confirmed one palace insider. “She knows how to handle him. She’s always been a good wife for him and a good match – there’s no argument about that. She keeps him calm and makes him laugh.”
Camilla’s reaction to Harry’s memoir: One former employee added: “If you think of all the years when she nearly had a bread roll thrown at her – how did she respond throughout that period? She was just really stoic. Her most admirable quality is certainly her sense of humour.”
Camilla’s Dior scheme: In June, Camilla raised eyebrows by appearing at Royal Ascot dressed in Dior – just as the French fashion house was distancing itself from reports of Meghan becoming a “brand ambassador”. Whether it was by design or just a coincidence, we’ll probably never know, but despite her grandmotherly aura, there is no doubt that Camilla rules the royal roost. According to one source: “The bottom line here is that she does what she does very well. She’s got her charitable interests…But she is also someone who gets her own way. She didn’t have to be called Queen but she pushed for the title from the moment they got married. It was a case of, if you’re going to be King then I’m going to be Queen. We saw it when she was joined on the Buckingham Palace balcony by her sister Annabel Elliot and her grandchildren. Of course she engineered that. But in calling yourself Queen, you’ve got big shoes to fill and there are still some parts of the country that don’t want Camilla to be filling them, regardless of how well she has performed as the Duchess of Cornwall.”
Camilla is dealing with her husband’s staff: As one royal insider explained: “I think there is a sense that behind the scenes, it’s largely the Queen who is running the show. She makes a lot more decisions than people think, especially with [former aide] Michael Fawcett out of the picture.” The departure of Fawcett in November 2021 devastated the King, who was said to be so reliant on his former valet that he once declared: “I can manage without just about anyone, except for Michael.” But his absence from the royal court only appears to have strengthened Camilla’s position. “The King does have weaknesses and it’s fair to say that the Queen knows how to exploit them,” added the insider. “But it’s a bigger court now and the King has duties that can’t be ignored and that need the support of the Queen.”
She doesn’t want to move into Buckingham Palace: “The King has spoken of their private places becoming public spaces,” added the source. “The whole situation with Buckingham Palace is quite complicated in terms of how often they go over there. Like most people of their age, they don’t want to be constantly moving all the time.”
She doesn’t want to travel either: At 76, the doting grandmother of five – who has a fear of flying – doesn’t want to be doing too much travelling…“They’re not going to do what the late Queen did in the early days and start going off for three months at a time,” said one former aide. “They can do a lot by media, conference call and Zoom – the world has opened up since Covid. Of course allowances need to be made for their advancing years.” If long-haul travel is required then it will come with a schedule befitting a couple working well beyond retirement age. As first years go, it has perhaps not been the easiest. But as far as the King is concerned, Camilla will forever remain the jewel in the Crown.
Camilla is a contemptible person, like Lady Macbeth with Farrah Fawcett hair, but it should be noted that she gets away with all of it because Charles backs her up. He backs her up because she’s the puppet-master, she’s pulled all of his strings for so long, he can’t even see straight. This is your king – a man who is led around by the nose by his mistress-turned-queen. Of course Camilla demanded to be called queen, of course she’s running the palace, of course she’s behind all of Charles’s decisions.
