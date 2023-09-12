Martin Short defended by celebrities, Internet, after op-ed calls him unfunny

Last Friday Slate published an op-ed titled “Why We Keep Putting Up With Martin Short.” As the title suggests, the author’s flagrant distaste for Martin and his decades-spanning body of work is apparent throughout the entire piece. His phrasing of “Why We Keep…” turns out to have been a bit presumptuous, though, as all weekend friends and fans of Martin took to social media to defend the comic’s talent. Entertainment Weekly rounded up the messages of support:
Hollywood stars are rallying around Martin Short after a scathing critique called the decorated actor and comedian “desperately unfunny.”
A Slate op-ed titled “Why We Keep Putting Up With Martin Short” made the rounds on Friday, arguing that Short’s “over-the-top characters” — from Father of the Bride’s Franck Eggelhoffer to Only Murders in the Building’s Oliver Putnam — are “unbelievably annoying.” Writer Dan Kois reflected on Short’s five decades in the industry, describing his so-called “schtick” as “exhausting, sweaty, and desperately unfunny.”
Representatives for Short did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.
Since the piece was published, many of his fans fave taken issue with its depiction and assessment of Short, including his Hollywood peers. His fellow Saturday Night Live alum Ben Stiller was quick to jump to his defense, writing on social media, “Martin Short is a comedic genius. End o story.”
Star Wars star Mark Hamill joined in, posting pictures of Short’s past roles with the caption, “Hard to believe people are actually debating whether or not Martin Short is funny. Newsflash: He is HILARIOUS.”
John Cusack pointed to one of Short’s sketches from his stint on Second City Television, writing, “Mr. Rodgers [sic] boxing match is my fav.”
Before his success as a movie star, Short made a name for himself in two hit comedy series, SCTV and SNL. The skit in question features Short as PBS star Fred Rogers, duking it out with famed chef Julia Child in comedic fisticuffs.
Succession actress J. Smith-Cameron also weighed in on the clips of Short’s work embedded throughout the op-ed, which she found “so entertaining that the article is a valentine in spite of itself.”
While the piece takes issue with Short’s comedic stylings, describing him as having an “eager-to-please flamboyance” and claiming he “would do anything, anything, for a laugh,” it also spends time dissecting his career. In a follow-up post, Smith-Cameron added, “I came away with more appreciation of Martin Short than ever.”
Meanwhile, actor and TV host Jerry O’Connell commended Short for his kindness, explaining, “When I was a kid, I walked up to Martin Short and told him I loved Three Amigos. He could not have been kinder to this annoying kid. I think about that exchange a lot.”
Having read through the full screed on Slate myself, I can say that J. Smith-Cameron really nailed the criticism (of the writer, not of Martin) when she said the piece functioned as “a valentine in spite of itself.” I actually learned more about Martin Short after reading it! And like Smith-Cameron (who is a current Emmy nominee along with Martin, whenever the awards take place), I also enjoyed the clips that were helpfully embedded. I’m even cynical enough that I low-key wonder if Martin’s people are behind the article as part of a surreptitious, strike-rules kosher Emmy campaign. It’s unlikely, but not unthinkable!
This whole episode reminds me of that New Yorker article on Jeremy Strong a couple years ago. In both instances the actors were derided, essentially for being extra, each in his own way, and both were vociferously defended by friends and colleagues. I think getting public support was probably a bigger deal to Jeremy than it is to Martin now, by virtue of the different places each one is at in his career. I mean, Martin Short has a five decade career, not to mention he’s experienced actual crises in his life. I don’t think he’s sweating this little op-ed. In fact, I’d bet he’s being just as gracious as he was to Kathie Lee Gifford, that time when she asked how his marriage was — when his wife had been deceased for nearly two years.
But to writers out there looking to do the next actor hit piece, can it please be Jared Leto?
Photos credit: STARSTOCK/Photoshot / Avalon and Getty
Look, Selena Gomez is enjoyable on OMITB – she plays her part well, she has her comedic timing down pretty well, etc.
But there have been SO many scenes with Steve Martin and Martin Short where I just say to my husband – “she can’t keep up and its not her fault.” or “this is why these two are such legends,” or “their timing is IMPECCABLE.” The show has made fall in love with both of them again, they are such comedic geniuses. (throw in Nathan Lane for some extra fun!) Yes Oliver Putnam is over the top, but he’s also a very caring character and Short makes his relationship with his son so very heartfelt….and then goes back to being the over the top broadway producer.
That show is a gem and its in large part due to Short.
Yeah Oliver is my favorite character. Not sure why the article was written, unless it was done as a send up.
I love that he ( Oliver ) only likes eating dips!
Yes, Becks1! He is an absolute gem! Martin Short’s type of comedy is not for everyone, but as a person, there is a sort of boyish sweetness to him that can’t be ignored, and I think that comes through on how he plays Oliver on OMITB (the best show ever). Combined with the brilliant comedic timing, he’s perfect as Oliver. That and he sounds like a good egg all around off camera too.
Well, I will say, I have in the past expressed my dislike for his comedy stylings. Not my jam. However, despite myself, I have enjoyed him in Murders…I can’t put my finger on it. I think maybe I really like Gomez and how they play off each other. I dunno, to each their own.
I rewatch the clip where he mistakes Jane Lynch for a post-failed plastic surgery Steve Martin all the time and it makes me howl with laughter every time! I love Martin Short’s character and his scenes with Meryl in the newest season are just sublime. The way they play off each other is charming, vulnerable, and incredbily funny : )
Ladye – My favourite scene!
Amen Becks1! I am a Put Nut over here. I LOVE him on the show, not just when he is over the top being funny, I had no idea he had these dramatic chops. I was sure he’d get the Emmy for it last year. He is brilliant on that show! I love the scenes with his son Will. This is my favorite show of all time. It surpassed Columbo, White Lotus, a bunch of shows I love.
Last season I loved his scenes with Amy Schumer. I was never a big fan of hers, but I did find her hilarious on the show. Martin’s reaction to her during their scenes together, I watched those scenes multiple times.
I love the chemistry between the three main characters – but you’re right it must be very hard to keep up with two legends. That having been said, I do love Selena on the show.
I love a great murder mystery. I have been waiting a long time for one to come along that has a diverse cast, interesting characters, is funny, and I don’t guess the murderer. This show is awesome and Martin is a huge part of that.
Although I think this is by far the best thing Selena has ever done and I believe she shows she can be snarky but still likable this is all about the Martin and Martin show. It is a Broadway show with two masters who feed off each other and have perfect timing. It is a very enjoyable show to watch
Only Murders is the only show I make time to watch every week . I love Martin Short and Steve Martin are a hoot. Selena Gomez does her best to keep up but the chemistry between the three of them make it work watching.
I watched last night’s episode & once again, Martin Short had me literally laughing out loud (as did Steve Martin!). If ever a part called for extra, it’s that of a Broadway director!
@Becks1, exactly!
Martin Short is a Canadian icon and over the decades he has shown he is amazingly talented and a decent person too.
Always enjoyed him. Seems like a kind gracious man. He endeared himself to me in Innerspace. I love that movie. Favorite scene clip-Twisting the Night Away.
Jack-“I didn’t know dancing could be so much fun.”.
Tuck-“You should try it with a girl sometime.”.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_kLXAz1xzU
Of course Martin Short is funny! I start laughing just thinking about his Ed Grimsby (sp?) character, with the high-waisted pants and the huge cowlick. Sure, he’s extra sometimes in his roles but that’s kind of the point?
The writer of the article is entitled to their opinion but I disagree.
Ed Grimley is hilarious, I must say. 🤓
Back when he was still on SNL, I dressed as Ed Grimley in high school for Hallowe’en one year 🙂 And Oliver Putnam is one of the best characters on tv right now. By far my favourite on OMITB
This writer must be mental!
😊
My husband had never seen Ed Grimley so I pulled up some clips a few months ago and they were just as funny in 2023!
“I must say!!!”
I wish I could pull up my pants and do the little dance he does. It kills me.
I always loved Ed Grimley. That’s all.
Same! One of my favorite SNL characters ever. That’s all 🙂
Martin Short’s type of comedy has never been my favourite, but he has consistently been in hilarious and well-reviewed TV shows and movies that I enjoy. I have never heard a negative thing about him from his peers, and in fact most SNL/SCTV alums refer to him as a mentor or icon. He had a beautiful relationship with his wife and his kids seem to adore him. And when he’s interviewed he is an extremely thoughtful guy. So I mean, sure I get it that his comedy stylings might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but to write a hit piece about him in Slate (!) – I mean it’s just so bizarre, random and unnecessary.
Ps. I think his friendship with BFF Steve Martin is very cute and I’ve heard great things about their show together.
Beenie, same. I like Martin Short’s comedy (though I personally prefer Steve Martin’s movies), I love his relationship to Steve Martin, he has been remarkably unproblematic and funny for decades. Of all the comedians to go after: there are several unfunny douchebags out there. Leave Martin alone.
Agreed. Steve Martin and Martin Short are both in the same category as Dolly Parton, for me, they are icons, all three well known for their overwhelming kindness to others and the positivity they put out in the world.
Laurie Kilmartin had my favorite take on it, saying that the op-ed was actually a net positive because all the (completely justified!) fawning from his peers was the sort of stuff that usually only comes out in obituaries and eulogies, when it’s too late for the recipient to see just how much they were loved and admired.
Wow! @ Miranda that’s a really wonderful way to look at it. Martin Short can be silly at times but mostly he’s just so endearing.
There was such a defense of him from just fans that it was cool to see. A hit piece that inadvertently turned into a love letter is a nice story.
All actors are extra. That’s why they have to be actors. Martin is extremely talented. A person may not like an actor’s style but this piece is just weird.
I read that Slate piece a few days ago, and I personally agree with a lot of it, but it never should have been published. You want to do a personal blog post on why someone’s work isn’t your cup of tea, great, but Slate should be above that.
I personally don’t find Martin Short funny. He seems a bit too try hard.
However, I’ve watched several shows where he assaulted a woman on stage, and that totally put me off. One was a game show, and at the end of the show, he grabbed the woman sitting next to him, pushed her down on the couch and started making out with her. It did not look planned, and it was totally out of context for the game show. Another time he was hosting SNL and grabbed an audience member and kissed her. I’m sure she was thrilled. It was cringe.
But the worst was Carol Burnett’s special celebrating her career. Short came out with Jim Carrey and Carol sat between them. Short grabbed her left hand and made a comment about the size of her wedding ring, and started knawing on it. Then he asked Carrey to help him hold her down so he could get her wedding ring off. I could hear the audience boo. Carrey ignored him. Then at the end of their section, Short did it again. I was horrified.
I find him annoying too. He’s way over the top. But I do like some of his characters in movies. Loved Franck in Father of the Bride. “Cheaper Chicken” cracks me up every time.
I’m a huge Steve Martin fan so I watched his and Martin Short’s standup show. I ended up fast forwarding it through Martin Short’s bits, I just did not find him funny.
He seems like a genuinely nice guy and that’s not easy to say about the majority of male comedians. And to my kids he’ll always be the guy from the Canada movie at EPCOT. I don’t get going out of your way to hate on an unproblematic person just doing their job.
If you had asked me last week what people thought of Martin Short, I would have said “beloved comedic genius”. Wild. I think he’s fantastic, Martin plus Steve on Only Murders are an absolute treat – a master class in comedy. But different strokes for different folks, it’s only an issue when you write a long article for a big website shit talking somebody. Keep it to yourself
Yeah I can’t imagine why anyone would choose to target someone so beloved – unless they’re just courting controversy.
Right? I wouldn’t have thought this was even a controversial topic! He’s hilarious and seems like a genuinely good guy IRL. He and Steve Martin together are gold; I saved the last episode of SNL that they hosted together on my DVR to put on whenever I’m having a bad day. Martin Short is one of the best!
Same – I was really surprised to hear anyone would write a long opinion piece about how much they can’t stand him. Of course he won’t be everyone’s favorite, but he (and Martin too ofc) has been a comedy legend for decades, and it isn’t a coincidence. He is hilarious, hysterical, makes fun of himself constantly, and is a genuinely kind & like-able person. The variety of their projects over the years is truly impressive too, and I am LOVING their current acting & charater work on OMITB; I laugh out loud most episodes, and rewatching them doesn’t get old.
I enjoy him so much, and part of that for me is that you can tell he is having so much fun doing comedy, makes the humor infectious. Never seen more commitment in a performance than from a Short & Martin joint where they are playing together.
He was fantastic in Damages.
What’s wrong with doing “anything, anything for a laugh?” He’s a COMEDIAN, that’s how he earns money! I admit a lot of his bits are not my kind of funny, but he can still nail a one-liner under his breath like nobody else.
Martin Short is an American and Canadian treasure! I may not like everything he does, but I will give him a chance every time. The Three Amigos is my go-to, guaranteed-to-make- me-laugh-no-matter-what film, along with Three Fugitives (only Martin Short could make Nick Nolte funny and relatable). And he showed what a classy professional he is with the incident with Kathie Lee Gifford – he didn’t throw a fit, he didn’t try to embarrass her, he looked momentarily thrown, but he answered the question and moved on. I gained so much respect for him at that moment. He may be over-the-top sometimes, but he’s never unfunny.
If the author considers Short “exhausting,” what the hell did he think of Robin Williams?
Ikr!? Robin Williams was definitely extra and exhausting and when I was younger I didn’t really care for him, it wasn’t till I was older and watched him act in some dramatic parts that I realized Robin Williams was an absolute talent.
On Martin Short, I don’t understand why someone would take time out their day to write a long piece about someone they didn’t like. Whatever, he’s funny. The majority think so, so that person can just stay mad.
Adam Sandler is one I don’t get.
How dare the writer critique Martin’s Franck character! I grew up on Father of the Bride and take great delight in his scenes every time. Also saw him and Steve Martin’s show in New Orleans last year and the audience was roaring with laughter the entire time. Martin Short is beloved and no lame article will ever change that.
Franck will never stop being one of the funniest characters ever! I’ll stop what I’m doing any time I come across that movie playing. I’m lol just thinking about Diane Keaton having to translate everything he says for Steve Martin, especially “cake” 😂
Co-sign on Franck…my extrovert BFF will still hit me with “Party pooper, George Bonks” 🎶 if I don’t want to go somewhere. Lol
I must admit there was a point in the 90s where I just got tired of Martin Short. So I stopped watching his movies! It was simple! I found him funny enough when I did come across him and love Only Murders. The answer when someone becomes “too much” is to back off. It’ll usually work itself out.
I love Only Murders in the Building. Martin Short has always shown himself to be a gracious , kind delightful person(GREAT talk show guest). Keep Martin Short’s name outta your mouth!
Short was amazing in the Morning Show. His memoir is very good. Only Murders is one of those shows that I don’t really like, but I really like all the actors in it. I watch it for the set design.
I think Franck in Father of the Bride was hysterically funny.
Don’t you love those apartments in that building???? I fantasize living there! Except, you know, for those murders….
There’s amazing wallpaper! Yes I really want to live there.
I’ve never been a Martin Short fan, but I saw him and Steve Martin in a live show together and they are freaken hilarious. Perfection. There’s a reason why they have staying power.
I think Martin Short is hilarious!
I can’t stand Slate and haven’t for years. Their brand of “journalism” is contrarianism and it’s fuckin annoying.
Yeah, I guess contrarians get clicks, but it’s so freaking obnoxious.
I’m have the same opinions as most of the people here (his comedic style isn’t usually my thing but he seems like a very kind guy, etc), but also have to link to one of my favorite SNL sketches, where he plays a royal protocol representative at the OBGYN, he is HILARIOUS: https://youtu.be/SLoRJFAN3r0?si=ZQFu_RGCAtTg-oSs
Oh my god, that is hysterical! The Camilla part!!! ☠️😭
I’ve always liked Martin Short but I absolutely love his character on OMITB – I think he is the best part of that great show. His memoir is really good too. He’s been a big part of comedy and Canadian theater history. I like Slate but Dan Koi’s, the author of the hit piece, has always annoyed me.
I love Martin Short. That is all.
I would marry him, if asked. His book is really good, too — I listened to the audiobook years ago and highly recommend.
Cant someone do this for Adam Sandler? Talk about over the top and desperate for a laugh. I hate that he also always writes himself as a hearthrob that every woman wants
Remember when Slate had that column called “You’re Doing it Wrong?” Like, “You’re Doing it Wrong: Cutting Tomatoes,” or, “You’re Doing it Wrong: Lifting Weights” or whatever. I don’t know, I just found that so mean. Like every time I read Slate I ended up feeling wounded or something. I mean, that’s my stuff I guess. But it’s kind of mean over at Slate. Also… I LOVE YOU, MARTIN! Remember in the first season when Oliver came in with the bird that had been screeching at him all night and he was all, “That’s why I look like Nick Nolte after Mardi Gras!” haha why was that so funny? I laugh about that, like, 7 times per month.
You know what, I used to feel this way about him too. He’s been famous my entire life (and longer!) so I grew up on him and I always found his energy manic and stress-inducing. UNTIL my brother and I took my parents to see his live show with Steve Martin a few years ago.
Maybe it was seeming him live, or maybe it’s just getting older, but I LOVED him that night, and he actually made that show for all of us, despite my family’s deep love of Steve! I’ve since seem him on Only Murders, and he really is the star of that too. My point is, the Slate author might want to give him another try, maybe even see him live if possible, because he just might change a life-long opinion as I did!