Duchess Meghan drove her Range Rover to an In-and-Out on Sunday, gasp

Before the Duchess of Sussex jetted off to Germany to reunite with her husband, she was enjoying a peaceful weekend in Montecito with her kids. Apparently, she didn’t feel like cooking, so she went to an In-and-Out Burger. Paparazzi got photos of her driving herself (GASP) in her $140,000 Range Rover (DOUBLE GASP) to In-and-Out on Sunday, with a friend riding shotgun. I thought Meghan and Harry were utterly friendless? I thought they had no friends or family and everyone hates them? Are you trying to tell me that Meghan has friends?
In her Variety interview last year, Meghan said that she and Harry both love In-and-Out, and she orders a cheeseburger, fries and a side of jalapenos, whereas Harry gets a Double Double. How dare they, honestly. Harry’s Double Double is an insult to his late grandmother. QEII was beside herself with grief over a side of jalapenos. Hilariously, the Mail also detailed what Meghan’s food would have cost – $8 for a cheeseburger meal, oo la la, eight whole American dollars for a cheeseburger meal, ordered from the comfort of her Range Rover and taken back to her $14 million Montecito home with the eleventy billion bathrooms.
Meghan is wearing Celine sunglasses in her Range Rover! Remember how Kensington Palace demanded that she turn over her American passport, driver’s license and car keys? Oh, and the haters think these photos are “staged.” I would say the backstory is probably a lot worse – paparazzi trailing Meghan, seeing that she was headed for the In-and-Out drive-thru and a photographer raced inside to “shoot” her from within the burger joint. That is exactly the level of stalking the Sussexes are facing.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Look at that, she’s even smiling at the drive thru employees. She is such a lovely, lovely person. I’m sure at a similar moment, I’d have my head down showing off my wattle with a weird grimace trying to make room in the cup holders.
Did they provide an ID on her sunnies? I’m sure too $$$ for me but so classic I might be able to justify the splurge.
The sunglasses are Celine.
The flash sale sites (Rue La La , Gilt, etc.) often have good prices on designer sunglasses. You can also check out luxury consignment sites like the RealReal. That’s were I got my Gucci pair, and they were in mint condition.
@Pinkosaurus- If there’s a Nordstrom Rack near you, you can also try them for designer sunglasses. I have a very nice Dior glasses that I got there a few years ago.
Or eBay. I’m eyeballing some Celine sunglasses there right now.
Seriously this is all they got. Again British tabloids if you want clicks and to sell papers start spilling the tea on your lazy leftovers. Not just a drip here and there but knock the teapot over and let all the tea spill out. I can almost guarantee you will have lots more real followers not just bots.
Honestly! Obviously the paps are being paid by the Daily Mail to follow Meghan around hoping for a true gotcha moment and this is the best they can do? Meghan buying fast food; Meghan buying flowers; Meghan wearing a coat in :gasp: August; Meghan out for lunch/dinner/a hike with friends. They must be beside themselves because their exclusive stories amount to nothing but a woman living a happy life.
“Local woman goes to drive-thru” lol this is such a weird “story”
Will Ferrell, make a movie about paparazzi following a couple like the Sussexes.
Tom, thanks for the laugh! Can totally envision that 🙂
Sorry. L.A. girl and no in n out. Overrated and they do give a lot of money to GOP. So that is a no go along with Home.Depot, Hobby Lobby, and on and on.
Of course she goes to In-n-Out. In-n-Out is DELICIOUS!!!
Except the fries. The fries, not so much. But the burgers – so good!
We’ve already previously established that the woman has good taste.
@B — Try their fries “extra-light well done.” 🍟👌
Why is it so much better than other fast food places? I’m on the east coast so none of them around here.
In N Out is the ONLY fast food I like. And I’m a vegetarian.
Grilled Cheese animal style with chopped chilies is my thing. I’m not a French fry person, but I make an exception for In N Out.
I only wish they served those amazing shakes in shot cups cuz that’s really all I need. Don’t have the discipline to not finish the whole serving.
@Becks: Californian transplant here. I think I-n-O is so much better (which it is, undoubtedly!) for a few reasons: 1) Their menu is limited to burgers/fries/milkshakes, which allows them to make each one to order. You have to wait a little longer than, say, McDonalds, but not so long it doesn’t qualify as “fast food.” 2) There’s a “secret menu” that allows you to use code words to personalize your order to get your burger or fries *exactly* how you like them. (Like the advice on fries above, which I’m definitely trying next time.) 3) Their secret sauce is delicious. 4) They try to use locally-sourced produce and beef, which is one of the reasons they’ve resisted expanding too far east, even though they easily could.
They’re not without their issues: the owners are Christian and their paper cups have Bible verses in small print on the bottom. (I have Jewish friends who refuse to go there on principle.) They’re closed on Easter, etc. But to my knowledge they don’t proselytize and they haven’’t taken any problematic or offensive political stance a la Chik-fil-a. (Fingers crossed nobody corrects me on that!)
@Trillion, also a vegetarian and In-N-Out is the only fast food I like!
I get my grilled cheese animal style but thanks to your comment I will be trying it with chopped chilies as well next time!
And thank you @French Fry Lover – I agree with @B their fries are hit or miss so I will try your ordering tip next time!
In n Out is actually not the best burger you can get in California but it has a huge cult following. They make everything fresh, so they’re better than McDonalds or Burger King (LOL) which are making their stuff from frozen. There was a big storm that shut down the pass last winter and some northern Nevada locations had to close temporarily because the trucks couldn’t get to them with their fresh ingredients.
IMO the burgers are too thin and a bit overcooked, and skinny fries are not my jam. But they’re edible. People do love them and their drive thrus always seem to have a line. But if I’m craving a burger I go to a local burger joint. It may set me back more than $8 but it’s worth it.
@BEE – yes the burger is thin but that’s that much less saturated fat to hurt your arteries, heart valves, and liver lol. More is not always better and after I got past the initial knee jerk of wow how thin, I realized it tastes great!
Also there’s a drive through and you don’t have to get out of your car.
@FRENCH FRY LOVER – I’m American but my grandmother was Scotch Irish and the potato is definitely the perfect food. Thank you for your suggestion and I will go try that.
McDonald’s makes the best fries. That’s it, that’s my contribution to this discussion. Also, as a vegetarian, I never tried the place, but now that I see I could have gotten a grilled cheese with chopped chilis, dang! Missed opportunity (I recently moved out of CA).
In the wider frame, you can see that the workers are looking at the photographer, like “what’re you doing?” And I love that she’s smiling at the drive through worker. She’s such a sweet soul.
The first thing I thought of when I saw these pictures was that the Palace took away her driver’s licence and prohibited her from going anywhere. Haters and royalists don’t understand that because of the British press there are always photographers stalking them.
I keep thinking about those stories and they seem more sinister every time. How they told her this is how it’s done, how she probably gave it up assuming the good will and realized soon the goal was to put her in an impossible position… to me ability to drive equals freedom, and BRF took it away as a part of campaign against Meg. How free she must feel like now, even with constant security. She might be far from perfect but Inhave never rooted for someone as much as root for Meghan.
I remember reading somewhere a long time ago that taking her IDs and keys was a “security measure” but I’ve always found it shady and terrifying. They literally held her hostage.
And it’s so obviously a lie! Princess Karen is seen driving! Anne drives. William drives. Why couldn’t Meg? Control. Only control.
Again, the stalking is real. The obsession is real. The BM is creepy AF. And now I want a cheeseburger.
Agree Jais. And she seems to Hager papped more when Harry is out of town. It’s like they wait for him to leave and amp up the stalking. Scary.
It feels like taunting. Harry over in Germany working hard but having to see his wife getting papped when he’s away. It’s purposeful. A way to get to him. Also, they could likely pap Harry and Meghan more but that wouldn’t fit the narrative of separate lives.
And everyone in DM land had a field day re the cost of her car; how did someone take the photo, ie it was a set up; where was her security; what happened to privacy…blah blah blah. They also imo took a photo that didn’t show her glowing skin etc on purpose, which the DM folks lapped up. Was it Debbie on another post who said Chris Jackson has probably been deployed to invictus to do a hit job on the quality of her pictures at the behest of KP. Anyway, this intrusive pap shot, which demonstrates exactly what H&M mean by wanting a private life, was apparently Meghan’s attempt at stealng Kate’s thunder. They’re bonkers.
I never understand the private life argument, even though they never made that claim to begin with. It still doesn’t make any sense because everything that they ever pap her doing is totally normal things. Do other people that don’t want people all in their business never go hiking, to the farmers market, to the dentist, to the drive-thru to pick up some food really quickly? What type of lives do these people lead where they think that doing these things mean that you’re obsessed with attention.
Exactly, Dee2. “Horror, she’s at the shops!” “Told you, she’s gone to a dirve thru!” What defines a life that seeks to protect the level and type of intrusion – is she meant to stay at home 24/7 ? (At which point there would be some conspiracy crap that she’s become a recluse, or divorced and run off, or never existed in the first place…)
@Dee(2): Are you sure you don’t understand the private life argument? You what it means — no more burgers. (Actually, I’m stumped too).
They likely are familiar with the cost of the car because the RF use similar for security reasons. There are many security features in them, up to bullet-proofing. Why don’t they discuss that cost that the taxpayer is likely footing? The security is likely in the backseat where they couldn’t be seen or the photographer deliberately avoided including them in the pix.
Or maybe the lady in the front seat is one of her security, while there’s one or two in back. That would especially make sense if the kids are back there.
I also don’t doubt that the Range Rover’s body is quite well reinforced and protected.
Oh, I can see the tabloids twisting to make it a story. “It’s definitely staged to show there’s no divorce on the horizon – See? they both still like In-and-Out. ” or “There’s definitely a divorce coming – she went their favorite fast food place without him and her friend is there to support her in grief eating.”
But did she have them put avocado on her burger?
Totally, totally hilarious. Just got a stern look from one of the dogs because my snorting giggles woke him up!
LOL! If In n Out offered avocado I’d be forced to reconsider my opinion of their food!
This is hilarious. Meghan is so unpopular that the gossip rags publish pictures of her picking up fast food. C’ Mon guys just admit you are her biggest fans.
To what benefit would staging these photos serve her? If you do believe she staged them then why don’t the media just not purchase them? Beat her at her own ” game”. You want me to believe that every paparazzi picture with the celebrity that gets offered gets purchased? No just like the pictures of her at the airport every single picture of her doing anything these people salivate over purchasing so that they have some reason to write 15 articles around.
At this point as a Sussex supporter, I expect thrash from the DailyMail re this couple and they never disappoint. When Harry wins his lawsuit against them, pretty sure it will pay for the cost of this car. LOL.
Well, I’m a bit shocked and perturbed myself. Not because “Local Woman Hits Up Drive-Thru” is a scandalous headline to me, of course. It’s just that I never really pictured Meghan as the Land Rover type! I don’t know exactly what I expected her to drive, but it was definitely not a Land Rover, dammit!
Land Rovers have a lot of security features including bullet-proofing.
Miranda, I was also surprised that Meghan drives a Range Rover, and that it cost over $100,000…
Remember that the Royals also drive Range Rovers in Britain. They get the newest models before the rest of the public. And they get special prices. So, interesting that Meghan is supporting a British brand and has paid for it.
https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/why-does-the-royal-family-love-range-rovers-so-much.html/
I highly doubt that the DailyFail knows anything about what Meghan has paid for. I mean, really. They’re just spit balling, and putting words together in the most negative ways possible but they are not the authorities on her finances.
I would agree with your sentiments about Meghan having a big car. But then I think about her being pursued by paparazzi’s at horrifying and dangerous distances and think that she should be in a bullet proof monster.
Security, essentially. The royal family already uses them specially kitted out for maximum protection. I don’t expect Range Rover were too keen to refuse to give H&M one of their own, to same spec. I’m also convinced that the lady in front is actually one of her detail and there’s likely at least one more agent in the backseat. Especially if the kids are with her.
While she was on Suits she had a deal with Lexus, she appeared in some commercials. I could see her also owning a Lexus EV now.
I’d be really hangry if a drive-in restaurant allowed a photographer inside to photograph me while I was patronizing their business. Of course, unlike perpetually glamorous, radiant Queen Meghan 🕶, I generally look hangry, frazzled, and haggard at the drive-through window (my French fry obsession is real 🍟), but In-n-out should definitely have policies that protect customers.
I doubt the papparazzo was “allowed in.” More health and safety violations than it’s worth. These individuals are ruthless and it wouldn’t shock me if one sneaked into the opposite drive thru window (there’s one on each side of the building, for faster service) and did the “spray and pray” method. The composition is a ridiculously standard and banal telltale.
Ooohhhh, I love those sunglasses! *clicks over to the Celine website*
And, burgers, yum. I’m honestly surprised they didn’t try to bring back the false narrative that she was a vegan or whatever bullcrap from before. So pathetic, much desperation.
Hold onto that surprise ! The DM readers did the vegan narrative for them in the comments, amongst other stuff – mainly that the photo was a set up to steal Kate’s moment of white suit glory (or embarrassing white suit envy fest).
You are down bad if me buying a hamburger can outshine you at a stadium event. Her fans never get how much they’re telling on themselves when they say things like that. You may as well say no one cares.
I’m so genuinely curious as to what an In and Out burger tastes like. I’m not on the west coast so can’t indulge. Anyway, the stalking is real. Psychos.
Being a Brit, there’s so much American food stuff mentioned on here that sounds totally other worldly to me. Resonates with all the magical stuff talked about in American films growing up. Our snack range always seems so basic by comparison etc .
As a Canadian, I feel you ! I want to try In and Out burger so bad. I really want those animal style fries !
As a lifelong Californian – I very much love In n Out! It’s considered a big treat in my household to swing by the drive thru with my son, and love seeing our Forever Cali Girl Meghan enjoying some! Can’t believe the paps taking pics from inside the restaurant though, jfc.
Maybe not everyones cup of tea, but it just tastes like beachy, CA to me: thinner (fresh) burgers stacked up w/melty american cheese, lettuce/tomato, their special sauce is really tasty, and grilled onions added is a must. Their fries are delicious too, best eaten pretty much right after they’re made.
…and now I’m craving.
@Harper, In and Out burgers are , in my mind, pure heaven. I’m from Ohio ( no I &O here) but they are one of the top five reasons I love visiting my sister in San Diego. We are out for burgers about every three days … Yeah, my sister takes pity on me and we gorge. Now that’s love!! Harry is so fortunate to have found this amazing woman in the land of In and Out!!
We drove to Sacramento a few years ago, and my sister insisted on stopping for I and O so her husband could taste the deliciousness himself.
Ugh, Morocco hit with a massive earthquake, Libya getting flooded out…..so much going on in the world, and we have to report on what Meghan’s burger cost???
Of course the nattering naynobs will claim Meghan called the paps for In & Out Burger. It proves pics of Meghan are premium. Also a Range Rover over 100K shows the Sussexes are wealthy.
OMG, OMG I CAN’T STAND IT, MEGAN EATS??? what is the world coming to, how can she eat, we forbid it, think of the children!! Ffs can these people get any more pathetic. As @KRISTA says, so many terrible things happening in the world, but these cretins get all het up because Megan drives and eats. The world as we know it is finished /
This made me realize I haven’t had in n out in a while. Guess I know what I’m having for lunch today.
The Brits also had a fit about the Range Rover not having front plates. They even looked up California law (HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!)
Also fits about Meghan-the-envvironmentalist driving a gas guzzler. In fact it is the new Range Rover electric SUV … hence the price tag …. but of course the Daily Mail didn’t publish that part.
Now I’m craving a burger!
Meghan’s need for a secure vehicle was proven by that dangerous New York chase. I’m glad she has one. And yes, she and Harry can afford it, so suck it, rota.
They so resent the fact that Meghan drives a Land Rover. Isn’t that what all the royals drive, along with Audi and Jaguar? Of course, chauffeurs drive their Bentleys and Rolls Royces.
Meghan was clearly smiling at the employees but mid smile I think she saw the the guy papping them. Her friend looked like she spotted it too. He probably dashed inside with his camera up to the counter and was dangling over it to take the picture like a buffoon.
I wouldn’t be surprised if one of the workers or customers took a photo and sold it. If she’s a regular at that in and out and after they saw the tik tok videos at the Beyoncé concert, there’s going to be copycats.
The haters were in full force yesterday as they’re convinced Meghan did something wrong by going to a drive through at In and Out on a Sunday, which soooo many people in CA, Arizona, and even Las Vegas do each day.
It doesn’t just happen to Meghan. There’s other celebs who have gone through drive throughs and their photos were taken by employees or customers. We saw Mel Gibson at the DMV once and i saw people take their phones out. (Personally I didn’t take a photo)
The haters are crazy delusional. They literally need help.
Maybe it could be a customer or worker, they would have needed to have a long lens camera and be ready at exactly the right time though so they would have gotten really lucky. Also she seems to have been aware someone was taking her picture and willing to pose for it – it could still be possible that she decided to play along nicely for an unplanned photo, but I just don’t get what the big deal would be if it was actually planned because celebrities do that all the time. I think the issue might be that people are unaware how common it is for paps to get inside tips for certain pictures that are prestaged by the celeb for pr purposes. Super common and if she did plan that photo, she’s not doing anything that 90 percent of other celebrities aren’t doing as well.
“…they would have needed to have a long lens camera..”
Seriously? Do you have any idea how good cameras are in almost any mobile phone these days? Something pretty much everyone has with them in a pocket or purse? In fact, the top iPhones can do 15X, 3-4 times what you’d probably need for that shot, and there’s a quick access wheel for you to dial in any zoom level almost immediately, point, and shoot.
We saw in the H&M documentary how ruthless the paps are about staking out the two of them, everywhere. The least likely explanation is Meghan invited this intrusion. My guess is, either a customer or worker got lucky, or, if that’s an In and Out they frequent, that one or more of the paps hangs out routinely just in case, probably paid a couple of the workers to give them a head’s up if either of the Sussexes came by. YMMV of course.
She’s stopped at the drive-in window, she’s not posing. She’s got to be there at that particular part of the building when placing an order (or picking it up). And smiling comes naturally to Meghan.
Or, @Claire, Meghan’s gone through that drive thru enough that she is on friendly terms with the workers and someone went rogue. Also, Meghan has always been a worker. If she’s like a lot of us, (who’ve been in food service), and no doubt she is, it’s be nice and along with just treating people decently.
Which is who Meghan is.
D@mn, this is good publicity for In-and-Out. I’ll just say, In-N-Out Burgers are nothing compared to Culver’s. Culver’s does need to incorporate a jalapeno burger though and double fry their fries. Single frying makes them droopy with carry outs.imo
Can’t wait to see CopyKate go through a Wimpy drive-through next week, and try to eat fries like Patsy in AbFab nibbling on the pot-pourri.
Woman goes to In and Out. Where is the story?
how are the paps able to find her all the time? that picture is so clear. i feel like someone in her security team is leaking or dropping the ball. feel like they knew where to set up to get a shot of her ordering.
I’m inclined to believe that an employee took this picture and sold it. They were probably approached and offered money if they got the picture. I wouldn’t waste time worrying about their security team. They aren’t leaking anything. This is private security–it’s the Met in the UK that I would worry about if they ever got that type of protection.
In-N-Out doesn’t serve jalapeños. I’m guessing they meant to say that Meghan’s order is with a side of yellow chilis, cuz that’s what they offer. As a life long Californian, that part just irked me.