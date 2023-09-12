Duchess Meghan flew out of LAX yesterday evening, she’s routed through Heathrow

I’m in agreement with the British tabloids this week – I cannot wait for the Duchess of Sussex to arrive in Dusseldorf. They’re all in a frenzy, tracking her movements and trying to figure out when she’ll be seen in Germany. Big same! I’m sure Meghan had her reasons for skipping out on the first weekend of Invictus, but she’s sorely missed. Well, good news – the Mail got the exclusive photos of Meghan at LAX yesterday evening, which means she’s probably arriving in Germany as I write this.

Meghan Markle looked delighted as she jetted out of the US to join her husband at the Invictus Games in Germany – but despite landing in London today she will not be stopping in Britain for long, MailOnline can exclusively reveal. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, boarded a plane from LAX to Heathrow last night accompanied by a single body guard spotted carrying some of her bags and clothing.

It is her first transatlantic journey since flying to London for the Queen’s funeral last September. The trip to Germany means she will be with Harry for his 39th birthday on Friday.

After arriving at the airport at just before 6pm, she grinned as she got out of her limousine wearing $770 ivory Valentino mules, black baggy three-quarter-length trousers, a V-necked long-sleeved top and oversized $500 Celine sunglasses on her head while carrying a trademark hat. She was clutching a $2,650 Goyard tote bag while her solo bodyguard was lugging a rucksack and dark suit carrier that may have been contained one of his boss’s dresses.

What bothers me about this is that the Mail is salivating over the idea/reality that Meghan’s flight is routed through Heathrow. You know that they really want to demand that the Met Police storm the plane and drag her onto British soil so that the Windsors can punish her. I wish I was joking, but after years of reading the British bile targeting Meghan, that really is the subtext here. Anyway, Meghan looks lovely in the LAX photos – that’s such a great travel outfit, chic but sensible.

PS… The photos included in this post are from The Hague Invictus Games last year. This is the outfit and look the Princess of Wales copied for her appearance at the rugby match this past weekend. Kate is utterly psychotic.

86 Responses to “Duchess Meghan flew out of LAX yesterday evening, she’s routed through Heathrow”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    September 12, 2023 at 7:31 am

    How nice of the Mail to repeatedly describe her security detail

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      September 12, 2023 at 9:28 am

      That’s what I was thinking and said down below. It just seemed like they went to some extra steps in that small paragraph to stress the number of people. I found that a bit disturbing.

      Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      September 12, 2023 at 9:32 am

      The British media in its entirety is a disgrace. Your so afraid to print the truth that you disrespect our veterans everyday.
      In your attempt to hold on to a disfunctional Royal family, you have failed the brave veterans competing at the invictus games. Where is your coverage? Where is the praise for what they are doing! And where is your praise for prince Harry who founded the games and enabled it to grow year on year.?
      More countries are joining, but still you continue your one sided vendetta.
      You praise Catherine for doing little or nothing, when the whole of social media is calling her out for her appearance in France. She wore the exact same (albeit with a slight difference in the jacket), out fit that Megan wore 2 years ago, the same bag, the same shoes, even the same necklace And hair this is not the first she has copied Megan’s style. Then you have William, president of the FA, who could go to France for rugby, but not the world cup final? He’s now of to America, yes Mr earthsht, flew to Wales (and was an hour late), has flown to France, Will be flying to the US and Singapore, but gosh, he’s saving the planet don’t you know. Both the Waleses and you are pathetic cowards. It seems that the king definitely going to be Charles the last, and you along with the lazy, jealous Waleses have helped it on the way. At least people on Facebook and twitter have the courage to call them out. Be ashamed, be very ashamed of your secret contract.
      M . Pester
      Saltash Cornwall don’t know if it’s allowed, but I thought you would like to see a letter I emailed the mirror today. I’m sorry it’s not maybe flowing as it should but I was so angry!!

      Reply
      • Susan Collins says:
        September 12, 2023 at 11:40 am

        @ Mary Pester. I loved the letter you sent! More people need to follow your lead. Maybe if enough people complain something will be done at least I hope it will.

      • Jaded says:
        September 12, 2023 at 12:42 pm

        @Mary Pester — great letter, thank you for sending it and reminding those bottom-feeders that continue to ignore veterans and the amazing work Harry is doing with the Invictus Games. I doubt KFC and Pegs will say anything congratulatory about the games and the amazing participants.

    • Wannabefarmer says:
      September 12, 2023 at 10:16 am

      And just as bad, listing the cost of what she is wearing. WHAT is the point of that, exactly? I understand doing that for the welfare lot, it matters cause they are paying, but why do it for Meghan? Oh, wait. silly question.

      Reply
      • Sugarhere says:
        September 12, 2023 at 11:46 am

        @Mary Pester : The letter you wrote perfectly encapsulates the Walesses’ fecklessness and conveys the general sentiment of popular discontent and rejection of these pampered, overrated, overfunded hereditary nonenties.

        On behalf of many around the world who are still at a loss as to how as great a historical nation as England, remains so attached to those beacons of unearned legacy at the expense of meritocracy, I say thank you.

        My children don’t know that William Wales and Kate Middleton exist. I am shedding a look of terror at the day I’ll have to introduce them to the abstract concepts of nought, shallowness and nothingness.

  2. Missskitttin says:
    September 12, 2023 at 7:32 am

    The world can’t wait for her grand entrance! Queen!!!

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    September 12, 2023 at 7:32 am

    MEGHANNNNN!!!!!! WOOHOO!!!!

    Whatever reasons for her coming a few days after the start (for the end, rather than the beginning like she did last year), I think its brilliant because its going to keep the focus on the games for the whole week. The past few days have been fun and exciting and memorable with Harry showing up everywhere and anywhere, the competitions, the speeches, etc. But its hard to maintain that press interest and command a news cycle for a whole week. Meghan’s arrival at this point will ignite the press interest again. So their staggered arrivals will really keep the focus on invictus for the full length of the games.

    As an aside, I thought one of the perks of the private entrance at LAX was that there was no paparazzi?

    Reply
    • MrsCope says:
      September 12, 2023 at 7:44 am

      That’s a great point about the news cycle!

      Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      September 12, 2023 at 8:00 am

      Becks – that’s a great point about her arrival keeping the global press focused on the Games. Can’t wait to see her at some events and hanging out with the families.

      Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      September 12, 2023 at 8:09 am

      @Becks: Good point

      Reply
    • FancyPants says:
      September 12, 2023 at 8:43 am

      Maybe somebody pays for fees/membership for the photographers to access the private LAX terminal, expecting it to pay for itself eventually with a shot of a certain person?

      Reply
    • Kelsey says:
      September 12, 2023 at 10:00 am

      I honestly think it was intentional and I think it’s smart. I’m sure they peeped last year that engagement dropped drastically after Meghan’s departure (unfortunately, but hey, reality).

      One thing I like about Meghan is that she doesn’t WANT the endless exposure…but knowing she gets it, she uses it to shine light on the causes she supports. That’s how you do it. A real jewel.

      Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    September 12, 2023 at 7:33 am

    Yes why did they say she was traveling with one body guard? Who were they signaling this to? Also they had prices for what she was wearing. Of course they couldn’t complain about her flying private because she wasn’t. These people are insane. I hope she got thru heathrow safely and on to Germany. Can’t wait to see her there.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      September 12, 2023 at 8:01 am

      There may have been other security flying incognito.

      Reply
    • Eliora says:
      September 12, 2023 at 8:09 am

      I caught the mention of the one bodyguard too. So insidious. I think they are signaling to any nut job in their readership. These people are mental and clearly wish her harm so that they can sell more useless papers.

      I doubt she is flying to UK (even as a layover). The Mail wouldn’t know her flight details given how airport security works (unless they hacked her phone or email).

      Reply
      • Concern Fae says:
        September 12, 2023 at 9:19 am

        I’ve always heard the tabloids pay airport staff for tips on celebrity spotting at the airports. Those people don’t make much money, so I’m not surprised it happened.

        It is absolutely the norm that the press doesn’t give out detailed info about security, beyond maybe small or large. There really needs to be a complaint made about this. It’s for no purpose to endanger Meghan and enrage Harry.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 12, 2023 at 10:04 am

        I would be surprised if she only had one bodyguard and he had his hands full with her bags. I can see a security guard helping if there’s someone else, but I would imagine at least one guard would want to keep his hands free (I saw the West Wing episodes with Mark Harmon, such as The Black Vera Wang, therefore I am a bodyguard expert lol.)

      • BeanieBean says:
        September 12, 2023 at 12:35 pm

        @Becks1: that was my thought, too. Bodyguards don’t carry luggage, that would get in the way of doing their job.

        Plus: ‘three-quarter length trousers’??? Gah! These writers are crap at their job!

      • windyriver says:
        September 12, 2023 at 3:19 pm

        After what happened in NYC, no doubt her security are taking zero chances, (Not that they were before, but that was a wake up call about the extent to which – likely media entities – are willing to go.) If that person with her at LAX is in fact security, I’m sure he’s not the only one traveling with her.

        And, the subtext of the comment about him lugging a carrier with one of his bosses’ dresses is, look how entitled Meghan is, spends so much money on clothes, then makes the security guy (who surely has more important things to do!) carry her things.

    • Mary Pester says:
      September 12, 2023 at 9:37 am

      @susanCollins, it’s so they can pass the list to Kates personal shopper!! And how dare they print about Megan’s security! Are they signaling, and to who, because my heart was in my mouth reading that, remembering the SAME report about Diana, before that terrible staged crash

      Reply
  5. Anna says:
    September 12, 2023 at 7:37 am

    I hate how they price tagged everything she was wearing. She’s a private citizen who isn’t funded by the public, she can spend her money how she wants.

    I hope she has a safe trip, I’m sure she’s excited to be with Harry again and be among the Invictus family💜

    Reply
    • kirk says:
      September 12, 2023 at 8:00 am

      Speaking from a pure economics stance, if British people actually cared how much they were spending on “working” royals like Kitty, they’d demand to see prices of her rags in their preferred papers like the DailyFail. Wouldn’t know since I don’t touch DailyFail. Do they publish cost of Kitty’s wardrobe? Dunno. Perhaps Brits are happy to fund Kitty’s clothes, regardless of cost, for the glory of the British Empire?

      Reply
      • sevenblue says:
        September 12, 2023 at 8:26 am

        Didn’t tabloids report the high cost of Kate’s wardrobe and headline it as “she is worth it”? They are truly shameless.

  6. Layla says:
    September 12, 2023 at 7:37 am

    The Daily Fail and K’s team are both beadily keeping an eye of what M will be wearing the next few days.

    Reply
  7. Pinkosaurus says:
    September 12, 2023 at 7:38 am

    I would look like I slept in the gutter wearing that outfit but she looks so elegant, comfortable and cool. The tabloids probably have more paparazzi at Heathrow than passengers waiting to fly.

    Reply
  8. Carrie says:
    September 12, 2023 at 7:38 am

    Meghan looks gorgeous and effortlessly stylish.
    How soon is the outfit going to be copy-kated?

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 12, 2023 at 7:40 am

      It will be easy to tell because we have never seen Kate wear slides like that, not that I can recall. So if she does, no one will be able to deny it.

      Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      September 12, 2023 at 2:07 pm

      Meghan looked F A B U L O U S! in those wide legged trousers.
      Nobody does casual chic like Meghan, apart from maybe Jackie O. Making it look so effortless.
      Kate will soon be seen wearing wide legged trousers.

      Reply
  9. Miranda says:
    September 12, 2023 at 7:40 am

    I can’t be the only one who sees these photos of Meghan at the airport and feels so grateful that I don’t have people taking photos of me when I fly. I just cannot pull off the whole “comfy yet chic” thing. 😂

    I actually love the way the Fail insists upon breathlessly reporting the cost of Meghan’s wardrobe. It’s so masochistic on their part, because you just know it galls them that she and Harry can afford these things and don’t have to beg for an allowance.

    Reply
    • Southern Fried says:
      September 12, 2023 at 8:21 am

      Numerous companies carry travel specific fashions that look both classy and comfortable. They also have add on pieces like dresses, skirts, shorts, etc. Makes shopping for trips a breeze and affordable. Affordable to me is items under $100. I like to travel with only a carry on so an issue for me is winter when I go back to the midwest for the holidays. So I keep a coat and boots, a couple sweaters, a filled toiletries bag at my son’s house. If I get a new coat I’ll have it mailed to him. I bought a larger suitcase that stays with him with my winter gear. He meets me at the airport with my heavy coat. I switch to the bigger suitcase for travel in between family & friends homes. It’s exciting that we’ll be seeing Meghan, her wardrobe with Harry this week.

      Reply
    • Laura D says:
      September 12, 2023 at 11:47 am

      Love love love the LAX outfit, Meghan just looks effortlessly chic.

      Start the countdown as it’s a dead cert Princess Karen will copy the trousers – look at all those buttons! 😆

      Reply
  10. Woman of colour says:
    September 12, 2023 at 7:42 am

    They probably bought all her accessories out of the kindness of their souls and so could tell us the exact price. They have all the receipts

    Reply
  11. Cassie says:
    September 12, 2023 at 7:50 am

    I made the mistake of clicking on one of Daniela Elsers stories today .
    I truly wish I hadn’t .
    She is a vile, nasty , jealous lying bitch ,
    Kaiser if you ever get time could you do a collage of her insane headlines .
    She has been on the marriage break up crap for weeks .

    I am so glad Meghan has arrived to support Harry , he must be exhausted .

    Reply
  12. Tessa says:
    September 12, 2023 at 7:51 am

    The bots on comments sections were saying that she was not going to be there.

    Reply
  13. SussexWatcher says:
    September 12, 2023 at 7:53 am

    All hail the Queen! Looking like a snack 😍 I’m so happy Meghan is on her way or already arrived (hopefully already there, for safety reasons)!

    I’m so glad that Meghan will be there for it. I’ll bet she’s toting homemade cards from Archie and Lili too 🥰

    Reply
  14. MinorityReport says:
    September 12, 2023 at 7:54 am

    This is her first trip overseas since the funeral that we *know about.* Duchess Meg and Harry move in silence. We don’t know where they’ve been or when. Good for them. I’m excited to see photos from the games!

    Reply
  15. s808 says:
    September 12, 2023 at 7:55 am

    Even her airport looks are stylish. I agree with the comment above, having her arrive later into the games was a good move and will keep IG in the news cycle longer! I can’t wait for her to arrive!

    Reply
  16. YeahRight says:
    September 12, 2023 at 7:56 am

    They itemized what she wearing because they know they have a Meghan stalker in Windsor who loves to cosplay as her.

    Reply
    • Gabby says:
      September 12, 2023 at 12:07 pm

      The miserable, ugly and evil copykeening stalker doesn’t give a fig what her clothing costs the taxpayers. It’s not like she’s fitting items into her budget. The designer names are for her and her stylist.

      The prices are to shame she who dares to duchess while black and American, because once you break up with the BRF cult, you shouldn’t be allowed to have nice things.

      Reply
  17. Eliora says:
    September 12, 2023 at 7:59 am

    Meghan is as lovely as ever. The constant clocking of how much her clothes cost is insidious. Also why is any one shocked that Meghan made sure she was not at the games at the onset. We all know her many, many media stalkers would have made the day all about her and then turned around and blamed her for “taking the attention off the veterans.” The obsession with this woman is pathological. I pray she continues to be safe and keep her peace.

    Also I doubt Meghan flew into Heathrow. The paps appear to have caught her at the airport but they would have had to follow her through security to know which flight she boarded (or the Daily Mail would have had to have hacked her phone or email to obtain such personal flight details). So the part about her routing through London is pure manufactured horse manure created for drama. I’m sure there are flights from LAX with layovers in UK but Meghan would do a nonstop flight (that is the most preferred way to travel, especially long distance).

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      September 12, 2023 at 8:09 am

      The veterans even get slammed by derangers for liking harry and meghan.

      Reply
      • Eliora says:
        September 12, 2023 at 8:19 am

        Not surprising. The haters and nut jobs hate Harry and Meghan and that’s as far as their thinking goes. Absolutely no space is sacred for these haters. They attack H&M at events honoring wounded veterans, events honoring sick and disabled children, even at their own monarch’s funeral. Their hatred for H&M trumps common decency and erodes it altogether. It’s so sick.

      • one of the marys says:
        September 12, 2023 at 9:17 am

        For the people watching these online and media spaces, like the writers here, is it easing up any? Are there fewer derangers, fewer posts, more blocking etc My impression is that the British media is still doing a lot of coverage but looking more and more unhinged.

    • SussexWatcher says:
      September 12, 2023 at 8:09 am

      That’s a good point about the flight. I assumed it was a staff person who sold the photo to the Fail and that’s how they knew. But I was also thinking, wouldn’t there be direct flights from LA to Germany?! Wouldn’t Lufthansa fly direct? So hopefully you’re right that it’s just wishful thinking on their part and she avoided Salty Isle altogether.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        September 12, 2023 at 8:11 am

        There are direct flights and changing planes if necessary would take place in Germany.

      • MsIam says:
        September 12, 2023 at 8:37 am

        Or if there was a layover, why wouldn’t it be in New York and then New York to Germany? The Fail is desperate to see a woman most people in the UK allegedly despise.

      • Debbie says:
        September 12, 2023 at 5:37 pm

        I’ve no doubt that there are a number of flights from California to Germany and your posts just confirm that for me. However, being the D. Fail, they of course chose one which involves England and looks involves them in even minor ways to Meghan’s flight plans.

      • booboocita says:
        September 12, 2023 at 7:10 pm

        Last time I flew to Germany, I flew American from LAX to Dallas/Fort Worth, then Lufthansa to Frankfurt. I had one person tell me after my trip that he preferred to fly through Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson. There are multiple ways to get to Germany from the USA, and most don’t involve Heathrow or Gatwick.

    • Amy Bee says:
      September 12, 2023 at 8:14 am

      Yeah it’s just like when Harry flew in for the coronation and the DM assumed that he flew in by private jet just because a plane from LA landed at the RAF airbase near London. They don’t know what flight Meghan was on.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      September 12, 2023 at 12:48 pm

      There are direct flights to Frankfurt and Munich, I doubt she set foot in London.

      Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      September 12, 2023 at 2:10 pm

      I believe she went through Heathrow because Harry did and they are likely to fly back together.

      Reply
      • Jaded says:
        September 12, 2023 at 4:53 pm

        Harry had the Wellchild Awards to attend in London, and wanted to pay his respects to QEII on the anniversary of her passing. That doesn’t mean Meghan had to fly via Heathrow. They will likely fly back direct from Munich or Frankfurt and avoid London like the plague.

  18. Jais says:
    September 12, 2023 at 8:05 am

    The stalking is real.

    Reply
  19. Amy Bee says:
    September 12, 2023 at 8:21 am

    Meghan’s so stylish.

    Reply
  20. Kingston says:
    September 12, 2023 at 8:24 am

    Meghan loves to travel. H3ll, she was a travel writer on her blog The Tig. H was in awe of all the countries she had been to and experienced aspects of their culture, especially their cuisine, so that she could write about it on her blog.

    So what makes these lying, know-nothing f*ckrs in the britshidtmedia think they know that “this is her first transatlántic flight” since betty’s funeral, one whole bloody year ago?

    F*ckng pack of crowbaits.

    Reply
    • MsIam says:
      September 12, 2023 at 8:40 am

      They don’t. They didn’t even know about Harry’s trip to Hawaii. The Fail is a joke they way they go on and on about their “LA sources”. Meanwhile they ignore what’s going on in their own backyard.

      Reply
    • booboocita says:
      September 12, 2023 at 7:12 pm

      Thanks for “crowbait,” @Kingston! I’d never heard that word before, and it’s a perfect description of the BM!

      Reply
  21. Debbie says:
    September 12, 2023 at 9:14 am

    I wish that the Daily Fail hadn’t disclosed her travel path, and I wish I could laugh about that image about the Metro police and taking her from the plane but, based on the way the BM, BRF and all of them have acted toward Meghan, you just know that they were thinking that For some reason, I get a feeling of apprehension that they keep writing about her being accompanied by a “single” and a “solo” bodyguard. It’s like tempting some deranged person almost. On the other hand, I took a look at the picture and she looks very nice. I wish I could look so fresh while traveling.

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      September 12, 2023 at 9:37 am

      I, too, am troubled by the description of Meghan’s security as a single bodyguard, and even more troubled that the bodyguard was purportedly toting some of Meghan’s luggage. I’d imagined that a bodyguard would be hands-free and alert at all times. Help me out here people! Is this normal behavior for a bodyguard? Or for a tabloid? A DM communication that Meghan’s security is both minimal and encumbered? It’s weird to even be thinking like this — but this description seems pretty awful and provocative, even if it’s not true.

      Reply
      • Kingston says:
        September 12, 2023 at 9:48 am

        So, you’re gonna believe dailyFAIL that the gentleman was not only M’s bodyguard but her sole bodyguard and one who was compromised in efficaccy by being a luggage Carrier.

        Uve swallowed all of this fantasy by the FAIL, hv u?

      • Blithe says:
        September 12, 2023 at 10:41 am

        @Kingston: “purportedly”.

        I’ll assume that you also noticed the “…even if it’s not true” bit.

    • Jaded says:
      September 12, 2023 at 12:52 pm

      She would have had several bodyguards traveling with her – probably going incognito and entering the plane before and after her. Also I doubt she changed planes at Heathrow, there are direct flights from LAX to Frankfurt and Munich.

      Reply
  22. HennyO says:
    September 12, 2023 at 9:45 am

    What a relief for the UK Meghan hating tabloids and media, RRs, commentators, columnists, social media trolls and YT hate channels. They’ve been waiting long anough to be able to construct their Meghan-hate-pieces, tweets, articles and commentary again, and to pay their bills in the proces.

    Reply
  23. tamsin says:
    September 12, 2023 at 9:49 am

    Some commercial flights from LAX do make a pit stop at the Heathrow on their way to some western European airports. London is a hub.

    Reply
  24. aquarius64 says:
    September 12, 2023 at 10:26 am

    How does the BM know Meghan will be in London on the way to Düsseldorf? Chris Ship got it wrong when he reported Harry left for the airport right after Well Child. The BM was blindsided about Harry’s visit to the Queen’s grave. The Sussexes may have put this out to throw the paps off the scent.

    Reply
  25. QuiteContrary says:
    September 12, 2023 at 10:54 am

    She looks fantastic — and her outfit really is perfect for traveling (looser trousers for comfort, the V-necked sweater for the AC on the plane, the slides to make security-check shoe removal easy).

    Reply
  26. girl_ninja says:
    September 12, 2023 at 10:59 am

    Meg looks so good. So bright, healthy and happy. And yes. That outfit is perfect for traveling. So chic, yet comfortable. This desparation to have Meghan come to England so they can corner her is pathalogical. I hope she never sets foot in that God forsaken country again.

    Reply
  27. Meh says:
    September 12, 2023 at 11:26 am

    Gotta agree with Harry about Meg — she really is the most beautiful woman in the world. So stunning.

    Reply
  28. Renae says:
    September 12, 2023 at 1:31 pm

    Love the outfit! (So appropriate for travel).
    Hate the shoes! (I think they look sloppy…but I grew up in a different era).
    As someone who had over. 20 years of at least a four flight/week job….wear something on your feet you can RUN in if you have to.

    Reply
  29. ArtFossil says:
    September 12, 2023 at 2:57 pm

    Meghan’s at the Family/Friends party! She and Harry are coordinated and both look fantastic!

    Reply
    • TeamMeg says:
      September 12, 2023 at 3:19 pm

      YES! Love the black dress/belt combo, signature bracelet stack, and her hair looks SO shiny and soft… our Meg looks absolutely GORGEOUS. One hour after stepping off the plane, unbelievable! Plus #PrincessMeghan is trending. oxox

      Reply
  30. AC says:
    September 12, 2023 at 4:19 pm

    Agree with post above. From LAX there’s straight flights to Germany via Lufthansa to Frankfurt and Munich. I’ve taken these flights a couple of times and are popular routes. It’s not necessary to go through Heathrow. I guess they really want to try anything for Meghan to make any stops to London 😀. If she did make a stopover in Heathrow for a layover, I would think the BP would be all over it. (For goodness sakes they had a front cover photo of Meghan in the Times attending a Beyoncé concert and without much of a news article).

    Reply
  31. Cathalea says:
    September 12, 2023 at 5:08 pm

    Run Meghan, RUN!!

    Reply
  32. JJ says:
    September 12, 2023 at 5:58 pm

    Oohhhhh! I hope she is all over those games and makes the British media and the firm seethe. If someone tries to get you to hide, SHOW UP EVERYWHERE and do it looking fabulous and unbothered.

    Reply

